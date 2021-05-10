Librarian Capital's Monthly Top Buys And Price Moves - May 2021

This is part of a monthly series where we highlight the most attractive opportunities, notable share price moves and rating changes in our research coverage. The last edition, published on April 4, was "Librarian Capital's Monthly Top Buys And Price Moves - March 2021". From this month on, we will be naming our newsletter after the month during which it is published.

Top Current Buys

The forecasted annualized returns of key companies in our coverage, along with their current and assumed exit P/E multiples, are shown below:

Illustrative Annualized Returns vs. Current & Exit P/E Multiples NB. Annualized returns are for the end of 2024 (or, where applicable, a company's FY24) except those marked with * which are for the end of 2023. Multiples for Charter and Comcast are based on FCF. Estée Lauder (EL) P/E is based on CY19. Source: Librarian Capital estimates; market data as of 07-May-21.

The rankings do not include qualitative factors, so the highest-ranked stock does not necessarily offer the best risk/reward.

There have been some notable changes in our list since last month, starting with two Big Tech names moving up even after significant share price rises:

Microsoft (MSFT) has risen to #1 in our list, from #5 last month. We have increased our June 2024 target price from $369 to $400, which means we now expect a 17% annualized return even after shares have gained a further 6.7% since the end of March (to reach $252). Our higher target price followed strong Q3 FY21 results on April 27, which saw double-digit year-on-year growth in all 3 segments, as well as a Q4 FY21 outlook that implies (at mid-point) Net Income growth of 28% for the quarter and 34% for the year.

The increase in Technology spending as a percentage of GDP has been a strong structural trend, and Microsoft has continued to be one of the biggest beneficiaries. While FY21 growth benefited from COVID-19, the recurring nature of most Microsoft businesses means gains are likely permanent. Microsoft has also continued to display the natural operational leverage that we expect from platform businesses. We believe these will enable EPS to grow with a low-teens CAGR after FY21 and reach near $11 in FY24, which on a 37.5x P/E drives our $400 target price.

Microsoft Revenue & Earnings Growth (Since FY15) NB. FY17 EPS helped by "realization of tax benefits attributable to previous phone business losses". Source: MSFT company filings.

Alphabet (GOOG) is now #4 in our list, from #18 last month. We now expect a 16% annualized return, despite an 18% rise in the share price since the end of March, having raised our 2024 target price (on Class C shares) from $3,160 to $4,318. The higher target price was the result of a 39% upward revision in our 2024 EPS estimate, following strong Q1 2021 results on April 27.

While we have had a Buy rating on Alphabet since January, we had underestimated the size of its revenue growth and operational leverage: Alphabet in fact more than doubled its EBIT year-on-year in Q1 2021, on a year-on-year revenue growth of 34%. Newer businesses like YouTube and Google Cloud grew revenues more than 45%, but even Search grew by 30%:

Alphabet Revenue & EBIT by Segment (Q1 2021) Source: Alphabet results release (Q1 2021).

In particular, Alphabet's ad revenues in Q1 benefited from its own product innovations that have just begun to bear fruit, including YouTube Direct Response ads as well as free listings and zero commissions for retailers. Google Cloud is also in the early days of its growth. We therefore expect EPS growth to still be at low-teens after 2021. Alphabet (class C) shares are trading at 27x 2021 consensus EPS, when we believe they should trade at 35x, which together with EPS growth give a 16% annualized return by 2024.

Tobacco stocks have seen mixed performances since March, ranging from Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) gaining 11.5% to Altria (MO) losing 4.5%:

Tobacco Share Gains/(Losses) Since March 31 NB. All figures in local currencies and include dividends. Source: Google Finance.

A key development in April was press speculation, beginning with a Wall Street Journal article on April 19, that the U.S. FDA would renew efforts to reduce nicotine levels and to ban menthol in cigarettes. Share prices of tobacco companies with substantial U.S. cigarette sales fell 5-10% in the subsequent week, but rebounded after the actual FDA proposals were released on April 28 (which targeted menthol cigarettes but not nicotine levels):

Selected Tobacco Share Prices Since April 19 Source: Google Finance (08-May-21).

We are relaxed about regulatory risks in U.S. tobacco. FDA proposals to reduce nicotine levels and ban menthol cigarettes last appeared in the summer of 2017, and have been widely discussed among analysts and investors since:

Menthol cigarette bans , as described in our recent article on Altria's Q1 2021 results, have demonstrated minimal impact on existing cigarette volumes when implemented in Canada and Europe: 99% of Canadian menthol smokers stayed with cigarettes and, in Europe, British American Tobacco (BTI) claimed to have retained 110% of menthol smokers once those who converted to Reduced Risk Products ("RRPs") were included.

, as described in our recent article on Altria's Q1 2021 results, have demonstrated minimal impact on existing cigarette volumes when implemented in Canada and Europe: 99% of Canadian menthol smokers stayed with cigarettes and, in Europe, British American Tobacco (BTI) claimed to have retained 110% of menthol smokers once those who converted to Reduced Risk Products ("RRPs") were included. Nicotine level reductions will have a more meaningful impact on cigarette consumption, but will also be harder to implement, and will again be offset by gains in RRPs.

In any case both changes would require scientific evidence, involve lengthy litigation and will likely take multiple years to implement, if at all.

Philip Morris (PM) has always been our top pick in Tobacco, because its IQOS Heat-Not-Burn products offer strong potential upside should the move to RRPs accelerate. Q1 2021 results on April 20 provided more evidence that this is happening outside the U.S., with IQOS consumable volume rising sequentially by 10% in the E.U. and 8-10% in Russia. Despite recent gains, we believe PM stock still offers a low-teens annualized return. And, for investors concerned about the FDA, PM alone has zero direct exposure to the U.S.

PM HTU Volume & Share of Tobacco – E.U. & Russia (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

Swedish Match's oral tobacco products can benefit from any FDA action on cigarettes, as its ZYN nicotine pouches continue to gain share. In Q1 2021, ZYN's U.S. volumes were up 19% from Q4 2020 and up 49% year-on-year, and ZYN's share of the category remained a dominant 64.9%. Swedish Match does have a U.S. Cigars business that generated 14.5% of its segmental EBIT in 2020, and approx. half of its volume were in flavored cigars that the FDA has proposed to ban, but we expect any volume losses to be offset by growth in ZYN. We continue to expect a mid-teens annualized return in the shares.

British American Tobacco and Altria remain in the top-10 in our Buy list, and their mid-teens expected annualized returns are among the highest in our coverage universe. These figures are derived from base case forecasts and do not take into account the (low-probability) scenarios where the FDA succeeds in reducing cigarette nicotine levels. (Menthol cigarettes are an estimated 25% of EBIT for British American Tobacco and 20% of EBIT for Altria, but we are unconcerned about a menthol ban for reasons stated above.) However, both stocks are trading at undemanding valuations - P/E of 8.6x and Dividend Yield of 7.6% for British American Tobacco, P/E of 11.4x and Dividend Yield of 6.9% for Altria. This means they are likely to deliver annualized returns in excess of 10% so long as they can manage a low-single-digit EPS growth, which we believe they can even if volume declines were to accelerate significantly.

PayPal (PYPL) has moved to #11 in our Buy list from #21 last month, after we updated our forecasts following Q1 2021 results. PayPal has the fastest forecasted growth and current valuation multiples among our Buy-rated stocks, and the low-teens annualized return shown here is the average between the high-teens return in our Upside Case and the high-single-digits return in our Downside Case, with different assumptions including:

Upside Case: 2020-24 EPS CAGR of 21.4% and 2024 P/E of 55x

Downside Case: 2020-24 EPS CAGR of 17.1% and 2024 P/E of 45x

The Upside Case represents a scenario where management achieved the new 2025 targets set out at PayPal's investor day in February, which also include a 15% CAGR in Active Accounts and a 25% CAGR in Total Payment Volume:

PayPal 2025 Outlook Source: PayPal investor day presentation (Feb-21).

With continuing strong growth in its existing products, new features including Buy Now Pay Later and QR codes for physical checkouts, and expansion outside its historic markets in the U.S. and the U.K., we believe PayPal has a reasonable likelihood of achieving its 2025 targets.

In U.S. Banks, Bank of America (BAC) has now moved up to #20 in our list with a forecasted annualized return of just over 10% (from #27 and just over 5% last month), while JPMorgan (JPM) has been removed from our list. We are now Buy-rated on Bank of America but Neutral-rated on JP Morgan, following strong year-to-date performances (up 40% and 28% respectively).

Our views are based on valuation. While large banks with their cheap deposits stand to benefit from any rise in interest rates, we believe there are structural constraints to a bank's Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE"), which should limit what long-term investors should pay for their shares.

For JPMorgan, we have assumed a long-term ROTCE of 16% (not far from CEO Jamie Dimon's 17% across-the-cycle average target). With JPM shares trading at 2.4x Price / Tangible Book Value ("P/TBV"), earnings would give shareholders an annual return of just 6.7%. JPM is also prevented by regulatory limits, in particular the Supplementary Leverage Ratio ("SLR"), from growing its balance sheet, which means it is unable to compound its earnings and has a stated policy to distribute all of them in dividends and buybacks.

For Bank of America, we have also assumed a long-term ROTCE of 16%, higher than the last few years and in effect catching up to JPMorgan. We believe this is achievable because of the operational and cost improvements management has implemented. BAC has been conservatively run since the Great Financial Crisis and remained burdened by legacy issues until a few years ago - loans in run-off had kept overall loan growth to below 2% until 2019, and management had been shrinking its Markets business relative to the industry until this year. Unlike JPM, BAC can in theory grow its balance sheet by another $700bn under its SLR. With shares trading at 2.0x P/TBV, earnings on their own generate an 8% annual return and, with some re-rating upwards, the shares could achieve a 10%+ annualized return by 2024.

BAC Group ROTCE (2013-20) NB. Excludes $2.07bn First Data JV impairment in 2019. Source: BAC company filings.

Notable Price Moves

The performances in April of all the companies in our coverage universe, along with their year-to-date and full historic performances, are below:

April was a good month for stocks, with 28 of our 33 Buy-rated stocks gaining. Among stocks highlighted in April's edition of this newsletter, Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares gained 11.0% and Altice USA gained 9.5% last month.

Root Insurance (ROOT) shares lost 24.9% during April, while its close peer Metromile (MILE) lost 9.5%. When we initiated our Buy rating on Root in March, we described it as "outside our normal investment parameters" but potentially attractive "to more adventurous investors" because of the speed and size of its price decline since going public. This technical observation has so far been incorrect.

We are still in the process of reviewing Q1 results in detail, and will be publishing more research on these on Seeking Alpha.

