Olympus Corp (OCPNF) CEO Yasuo Takeuchi On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Greetings, I am Chikashi Takeda, Chief Financial Officer of Olympus Corporation. I would like to thank you all for participating in this Financial Briefing for Fiscal Year 2021. I would like to give a review of our consolidated financial results for fiscal year 2021. And also talk I'm going to talk about our forecasts for fiscal year 2022.

Please turn to Slide number 3. This slide highlights our financial results for fiscal year 2021.

Let me start with revenue. We are seeing a recovery trend from the second half of the fiscal year particularly so in the final quarter, where we achieved a significant increase in revenue led by double-digit growth in both ESD and TSD. In response to the remarkable recovery in the second half, we surpassed the full year forecast announced back in in February, noting the revenue decline only at 3%. Full year operating margin was 11.2%, exceeding our focus.

In the first quarter, operating profits increased due mainly to increased revenue despite of all the investments and measures for future growth and efficiency gains. We decided to increase dividends and the by ¥2 to make a ¥12 per share from the forecast of ¥10 year per share.

Next, our four-year forecast for fiscal year 2022. We expect to see an increase in revenue by 10%, followed by growth across all divisions following improved market conditions. Operating profit is expected to achieve ¥126 billion, up around 50% from the previous year, along with an operating margin of around 16% and ¥89 billion in net profit. Please note that each of these figures will represent to record highs for Olympus Corporation. For fiscal year 2022, we plan to increase dividend by ¥2 per year over the previous year to make it ¥14 per share.

Now I will explain the consolidated financial results and provide a business review for fiscal year 2021. Please turn to Slide number 5. This is an overview of the consolidated financial results. As we pre-announced in a timely disclosure on April 30, revenue and each profit has a pass to the February forecast due to steady recovery of business performance. Due in part having a larger than expected decrease in corporate tax expenses, profit was significantly higher than the February forecast.

Consolidated full year revenue amounted to ¥738.5 billion. Despite being impacted by COVID-19 in the first half, we saw a recovery in the market environment in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter when we achieved double digit growth in both ESD and TSD, limiting the full year revenue decline only at 3%. Gross profit who was ¥459.5 billion. There were several factors that raised the COGS ratio, including a decline in factory operation due to COVID-19 and the costs for the voluntary recalls of endoscopic products and endotherapy devices, but the rate of decline significantly improved toward the end of fiscal year.

SG&A expenses totaled ¥357 billion. Although we implemented necessary investments and measures, strict cost management and efficiency improvement. As well as restrictions on activities will resulted in an SG&A ratio of 48.9%, under the 50% mark. Other expenses increased.

Although this was included in our full-year forecasts. We recorded around ¥12 billion as the expenses associated with the career support for the external opportunity in the fourth quarter. Please note that operating profit rose in the fourth quarter even after posting these expenses. Operating profit was ¥82.billion, with an operating margin of 11.2%. This is slightly higher than the February forecast.

Profit from continuing operation was ¥65.7 billion, up 8% year-on-year. Corporate tax expenses declined significantly in connection with the divestiture of the Imaging Business. Profit, including continuing and discontinued operations, was ¥13 billion. Despite recording a loss of around ¥50 billion associated with the divestiture of the Imaging Business, profit far surpassed the February forecast.

Regarding dividend for fiscal year 2021, based on our policy of stable and ongoing dividend increase and in light of our recent strong business performance, we decided to pay dividend of ¥12 per share, a ¥2 per share increase over the ¥10 per share forecast in February.

Slide number 6, which graph shows the monthly revenue status. The monthly revenue trend by division with the previous year's as a baseline of 100%. At the beginning of the fiscal year, we had to brace for extremely tough year, but revenue improved month by month and we achieved positive growth in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. In March, in particular, ESD and TSD grew 23% and 28% year-on-year, respectively.

Slide number is 7 next. Now we will look at details about each business segment. First, the Endoscopic Solutions Division. Full-year revenue amounted to ¥419.5 billion. In response to a market recovery in the second half, year-on-year decline in revenue was held to 1% excluding FX impact.

In terms of region, revenue rose in Europe, driven by the UK and Eastern Europe, as well as in China. In terms of product, sales of disposable endcap type duodenoscopes and bronchoscopes growth. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased considerably in a continuation of the third quarter trend.

The ongoing recovery in the market environment drove double-digit growth in China, North America and Japan. In China, which was impacted by COVID-19 in the previous year, the rise was particularly large due to comparison effect. In North America, the driver was sales expansion in scopes in response to the market recovery, while in Japan, it was an increase in CapEx mainly among public and national hospitals receiving the government's supplementary budget. In terms of product, in addition to the EVIS X1 system and scopes, duodenoscopes and bronchoscopes were also contributors.

Full-year operating profit was ¥104.7 billion, with an operating margin of 25.8% excluding FX impact. It was on par with the previous year's level thanks to sales recovery excluding FX impact, despite the voluntary recall costs for endoscopic products of around ¥6 billion and the expenses for the career support for the external opportunity of around ¥4 billion.

In the fourth quarter, operating profit increased significantly, up 61% excluding FX impact despite the expenses associated with the career support for the external opportunity, due in part to the absence of ¥10.4 billion in duodenoscope related expenses in the previous year.

Slide number 8 for the Therapeutic Solutions Division. Full-year revenue ¥206 billion. TSD also experienced a recovery from the second half and as a result, year-on-year decline in revenue narrowed significantly to 4% excluding FX impact. In the fourth quarter, revenue went up considerably in response to a market recovery. We achieved positive growth in all regions, with performance particularly strong in China, which was impacted by COVID-19 in the previous year. In terms of product, respiratory-endotherapy products and urological products were the drivers.

Full-year operating profit was ¥24.6 billion, with an operating margin of 12.6% excluding FX impact. The operating margin improved 0.5% points excluding FX impact thanks to lower SG&A expenses and the termination of the amortization of intangible assets for Gyrus, despite a decline in gross profit caused by lower revenue and the endotherapy product voluntary recall costs of around ¥2 billion.

In the fourth quarter operating profit increased significantly, up 26% excluding FX impact due mainly to sales recovery, despite the expenses associated with the career support for the external opportunity of around ¥1.5 billion.

Please turn to Slide 9 for the Scientific Solutions Division. Full-year revenue was ¥95.9 billion. Performance was on the recovery track within the second half, and year-on-year decline in revenue narrowed to 8% excluding currency impact. Strong demand in biological and industrial microscopes in China partially offset weak CapEx in the aerospace sector and constraints on sales activities.

In the fourth quarter, revenue increased due to robust sales of industrial microscopes and X-ray fluorescence analyzers, reflecting improved budget execution and CapEx appetite as market conditions recovered.

Industrial microscopes, driven by 5G-related electronic components and semiconductor market, and solid X-ray fluorescence analyzers sales. Full-year operating profit was ¥4.9 billion, with an operating margin of 6.2% excluding currency impact, due mainly to lower revenue and gross profit owning to a decline in operating levels at manufacturing sites.

In the fourth quarter, operating profit increased significantly, up 17% excluding currency impact due to sales recovery and improved SG&A efficiency.

Please turn to Slide 10 for our financial position as of March 31, 2021. Cash and equivalents increased due to financing for COVID-19. Goodwill and intangible assets also increased due to recent acquisitions including Veran Medical Technologies. The equity ratio was 33.4%, down 3.1% points year-on-year, due to an increase in interest-bearing debt.

Slide 11 status of cash flows. Operating cash flow was ¥124.1 billion, with year-on-year decline narrowed further against a backdrop of improved profit due to business performance recovery. Investing cash flows include expenditures for multiple M&As of around ¥45 billion and for the divestiture of the Imaging Business of around ¥28 billion. If we add back these factors, free cash flow was on a par with the previous year's level.

Financing cash flow rose ¥60.3 billion to ¥40.8 billion due to long-term borrowings and the issuance of corporate bonds. Cash and equivalents as of the end of March stood at ¥217.5 billion, up ¥54.8 billion.

Next, our full-year forecasts for fiscal year 2022. Please turn to Slide 13. Our full-year forecasts for fiscal year 2022 which assumed exchange rates of ¥108 to the dollar and ¥130 to the euro. We expect to see an increase in revenue by 10% led by growth across all divisions due to improved market conditions and the growth of new products.

SG&A expenses are expected to increase compared to the previous year. In addition to anticipating an increase in expenses for increased activities despite making creative efforts, we also plan to make investments to strengthen our operating infrastructure and improve profitability.

Operating profit is projected at ¥126 billion, up around 50% year-on-year, along with an operating margin of around 16% and ¥89 billion in final profit. All represent record highs for Olympus.

For fiscal year 2022, we plan to increase dividend by ¥2 per share year-on-year to ¥14 per share, based on our policy of stable and ongoing dividend increase and in light of these forecasts.

This is my last slide. Slide 14 forecasts by business segment. ESD will continue to expand sales with a focus on EVIS X1, and expect to achieve an increase in revenue and operating profit. In TSD, we expect to see a significant rise in revenue and operating profit, given higher revenue driven by a recovery in the number of procedures and sales contribution from the companies that we acquired.

SSD aims to achieve an operating margin of around 10% due to improved market conditions, growth in China and SG&A efficiency. Elimination and Corporate is expected to improve significantly due to the expenses related to the IMD divestiture and the career support for the external opportunity that were posted in the previous year.

Next, our CEO Yasuo Takeuchi will provide a review of fiscal year 2021 and explain our management policy for fiscal year 2022. That concludes my presentation. Thank you.

Yasuo Takeuchi

Hello everyone, I am Yasuo Takeuchi, CEO of Olympus Corporation. As Mr. Takeda just mentioned, in fiscal year 2021 we faced unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19. Despite these, revenue recovered significantly toward the second half of the year, and we were able to achieve the forecasts that we had revised upwardly in February in both revenue and profit.

Now I would like a review for fiscal 2021 was indeed a year in which we implemented a range of measures in our quest to become a truly global MedTech company. Now, a bit into the management policy for fiscal year 2022.

First, I would like to once again explain the direction Olympus is pursuing to transform into a truly global MedTech company. Please turn to Slide number 17. To start, allow me to explain our ESG initiatives. Based on our corporate philosophy, Olympus is making every effort to make people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling through responsible corporate activities.

In the corporate strategy we announced in November 2019, we extracted six important ESG areas and defined four initiatives or materiality items. And we have now identified five materiality items for Olympus, adding carbon neutral society and circular economy, an environmental perspective. By working on solutions to these social issues through our business activities, we will realize Olympus' sustainable growth and develop a sustainable society.

In addition, as announced in yesterday's news release, Olympus has expressed its support for the TCFD recommendations and has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2030. Moving forward, we will continue to concentrate on strengthening efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and highly transparent information disclosures focused on analyses of the risks and opportunities posed by climate change. To achieve the carbon neutrality target, we will continue to promote manufacturing improvement activities and energy saving measures, and also accelerate efforts to reduce CO2 emissions by gradually switching all electricity consumed at our business sites to renewable energy sources by 2030.

Please turn to Slide 18 next I would like to talk once more about our strategic aspiration and performance metrics shown in our corporate strategy. At Olympus, our strategic aspiration is to develop into a globally-leading MedTech company that delivers benefits to all stakeholders through innovative value and contributes to the health of people around the world.

In keeping with this thinking, we have declared that we will achieve sustainable growth, specifically an annual revenue growth rate of 5%-6% on par with global MedTech, and an operating margin of over 20%. We will continue to steadily initiate reforms toward meeting these targets.

Now, I would like to review fiscal year 2021, which was the first year of our corporate strategy. Please turn to slide 20. This slide shows our recognition of the environment, which we presented in June last year, while announcing the postponement of our full-year forecasts due to COVID-19.

While recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring significant value shifts, we regarded the long-term expansion of medical needs to be unchanged. And saw fiscal year 2021 as a great chance to accelerate our transformation into a truly global MedTech company for sustainable growth.

Please turn to slide 21. Based on environment recognition I mentioned previously, we announced five measures to be implemented in fiscal year 2021 from a management perspective. As shown here, we followed through with all of these measures, making fiscal year 2021 a year in which we accelerated our transformation into a truly global MedTech company for sustainable growth.

Looking back on each of these measures, as part of focus the corporate portfolio, we transferred the Imaging Business, and under structural reform of fixed costs we implemented the career support for the external opportunity in Japan. Both of these have been long-term management issues and were extremely tough decisions for top management to make, but we undertook them based on the belief that they were unavoidable in order for Olympus to transform into a performance-oriented organization in striving to become a truly global MedTech company.

In the first half of 2020, we also launched the long-awaited EVIS X1 GI endoscopy system in Europe, Japan and some parts of Asia. The new system has been evaluated favorably by physicians around the world, and we are confident that it will be a driver of Olympus' business performance moving forward.

In terms of continued steady investment in product development for future growth, we conducted multiple M&As aimed at growth in the medical sector. We expect that enhancing synergy with the product portfolios and technologies of the companies we acquired will facilitate sustainable growth.

Lastly, regarding driving efficiency in our R&D operations, we pursued initiatives to strengthen concurrent engineering in the early phases. Starting this April, we reorganized our product-based development organization into a technology-based one to achieve efficient and rapid product development.

Please turn to Slide 22. I would also like to review our business performance for fiscal year 2021. At the beginning of the fiscal year, forecasts were extremely difficult due to the unprecedented global pandemic that was unfolding than we expected an extremely difficult year, with significant decreases in revenue and profit. However, in the third quarter, results turned to positive year-on-year growth and achieved 12% year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter.

Our performance in the fourth quarter was at a level that exceeded our pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019 results. And we believe this was a result supported by solid demand for early diagnosis and minimally invasive treatments.

Now I would like to explain our management policy for fiscal year 2022. Please turn to slide 24. Our management theme for fiscal year 2022 is to further strengthen our position as a global MedTech company. And we will continue and firmly establish corporate transformation we implemented in fiscal year 2021.

Please turn to slide 25. These are the four key initiatives we will undertake this fiscal year. In FY 2021 we implemented a range of corporate reforms. This fiscal year we will continue to move forward with those efforts. We believe that Olympus has now exited the transformation phase and entered the phase of further strengthening itself as a global MedTech company.

Since Olympus developed the first practical gastrocamera around seven decades ago, it has continued to develop products and techniques in close cooperation with physicians. And has grown thanks to its high market share in GI endoscopes. Our greatest strength is providing high added value in the creation of products and solutions underpinned by a strong trust with physicians.

To achieve sustained growth together with high profitability while utilizing this strength, we must pursue a more in-depth medical business strategy in line with the approach outlined in our corporate strategy. We will steadily pursue the four key initiatives shown here, and report to you on our progress through IR events such as earnings briefings throughout the fiscal year.

Please note that our profitable growth strategy in medical business is currently being considered internally. Details will be forthcoming at the Investor Day that I will explain on the following slide.

Please turn to Slide 26. Now, I would like to inform you of an upcoming IR event. We will be holding Investor Day 2021 for the first time in three years. Details including the time and date and content will be provided once they have been finalized. We look forward to your participation in this event.

I like to make a few closing remarks. To sum up, FY 2021, even under the intense circumstances under the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we adopted a strong resolve to ensure that corporate reforms were implemented. And we decided on and executed a number of measures during the year. FY 2022 as a very important year for linking the numerous measures undertaken in the previous year to results, and firmly establishing a performance-oriented culture.

With management taking the lead, we will promote further corporate reform with the entire company working together. I to ask our valued stakeholders for their continued support.

That concludes my presentation. Thank you for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much. Now, we would like to have question-and-answer session.

Unidentified Analyst

About the ESD business on March 2022, how the new forecast to exceed March '20 level? But I wonder how they're given the first half and the second half where it is truly unbelievable. And I understand that in the second half, it was particularly strong, particularly so in China, but the one-off of factories were there. March '20 - March'21 probably you weighted NHS and the big project and the supplementary budget in Japan, and in the China, in the one-off demand. So those for under special factors. And as to the ease of the technology and there has internally some hiccups. But at the same time, they weren't meant to be made to be replacing their previous models. And so all of those activities are going to continue. So how you forecast or how you anticipate the performance by region in March 2022 period. Thank you.

Chikashi Takeda

First, I would like to respond to the questions. And this is Takeda the CFO speaking. Maybe, Nacho Abia would like to respond himself.

But first of all myself, Mr. Kotani [ph] there are positives as well as negatives as you described and there were too quickly now. By region, all of those factors affected by those factors and also market - the overall mid-market conditions. COVID-19 and its lingering impact the degree to which COVID-19 is affecting our divisions is already very useful from one region to the next.

And that the tendency has it should be kept in mind. So all in all, how will it be therefore in March 2022? By region, China in the present time, from increase in revenue and there will be quite noticeable. And also in EMEA the same or the APEC and the Asia-Oceania robust. Whereas in Japan and the less the percentage of growth therefore, numerous research may be a little bit more modest than in other regions.

Nacho Abia

Can you hear me?

Chikashi Takeda

Yes.

Nacho Abia

Chikashi, do you want me to give some original comments? Okay, thank you hope you can hear me well. Well, essentially yes to compliment a little bit the information that the Takeda provided. Saying that our expectation is fundamentally a continuous solid growth in China and Asia Pacific. But there are some factors in fiscal year '21, and '22, that make us a little bit more cautious, especially in the U.S. and Japan.

First of all, we had some - in the European region, we have solid performance in fiscal year '21. But a big part of that was government supported government funded deals in Eastern Europe, and the UK that we don't expect to be repeated again in fiscal year '22.

Additionally, in the U.S., as previously reported, we are not planning to launch every EVIS X1, until the first house of fiscal year '23. So we can anticipate that the customers in the U.S. will be maybe in some cases, delay and purchase decisions until the new platform is available.

And finally, in Japan, we have been - we continuously hear concerns about hospital budget availability, due to the constraints that has been generated to COVID-19 plus is still to-date. We are suffering continuous cases. And I think we anticipate this will continue this year. This is what make our considerations for fiscal year '22.

But obviously, we're still under the COVID situation in many cases. And I think we have to be observing continuously the market and be ready for any updates as we feel comfortable with us. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. On the local currency basis, the rate of growth by division, can you share? And also listen to these and the comments, it seems that you're and the forecast expectation the end of my 2022 is rather conservative is the truth?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, I have to refrain from disclosing any particular numbers by region. But as you heard from Nacho Abia just now. Our thinking is that for the March 2022 period, the so-called FY'22, there's going to be a continuation of the close monitoring or from the operation as we did so the end of March '21 period, so that we can give you appropriate update.

So just being cautious in some regions, such as Japan, not necessarily you are saying that it's conservative, but rather that we're just being cautious. In many cases the current factor - the actual performance would tell the reality. So as we gather that information at opportune timing to make sure to give you updates. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Will be conservative, but little cautious, I understood that. But about a TSD business. It's not just recovering how the behind situation from the COVID-19 but very, very aggressive, about 16% growth in this scenario. So, I understand that it is going to be good effect of the acquisition. But the net income and the profitability necessary. This is quite an aggressive stance.

For the TSD business and you have your owned product such as [indiscernible] but also have the other products which have built by acquirees. So I would like to know how you expected the situation to be this year by category or from the product contribution.

Chikashi Takeda

Okay, on a high level - but I would like to do - this is Mr. Takeda speaking. I would like to explain to you what factors are taken into consideration. First of all, the case procedures the number of procures has been already and they've been picking up. This we will continued to do so. And those inactive procedures, there have been waiting in the backseat. They will start to come in.

And the growth areas such urology and respiratory business areas. These are the areas where continuing from in my '21 period, they perform positively to contribute. So that's a big picture.

And as to the question regarding the more detailed review by breaking it down into different types of products.

Yasuo Takeuchi

Something to the question that Kotani san made?

Nacho Abia

Yes, Takeda, I can add a little bit more color on that information. I think that the TSD growth is expected to be fueled essentially, for the reasons you mentioned. There has been significant demand - pent up demand that now has been. Especially we've seen that in Q4. And we expect this to still to continue because many procedures were delayed last year. And institutions to healthcare institutions have to catch up.

From a product perspective, we obviously continue expected growth based on the strategic priorities that we have. I mean, from one side, in the respiratory field, we expect to significantly grow, thanks to the acquisition of Veran Medical Technologies that will add significant revenue but also will generate synergies with the rest of the portfolio.

And in urology, we've completed a very successful year with our new Lithotripsy platform with significant growth and capturing very significant market share that now continue through the consumable part will continue delivering growth. And finally, in the therapy area, which probably was the area that suffered a little bit more than others in fiscal year '21. We expect significant recovery as the endoscopic and endoscopy procedures will come back steadily to normal level in fiscal year '22.

So, I think that the growth is clearly expected based on our strategic priorities. And the addition of the procedures coming back to hopefully normal levels fiscal year '20 Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

The Veran Medical Technologies and for the urology, did you say something about urology, would you repeat that again?

Nacho Abia

Yes, in urology, my comment that, we enjoyed a very positive performance on our lithotripsy platform SOLTIVE that was launched last year. And thanks to this launch, we do generate significant sales in fiscal year '21. But most important, we make a lot of installations of the capital equipment that will continue generating consumable business in the future.

So, this is where we are expecting a nice contribution from our urology business in in this fiscal year.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Thank you. And then I will only make one question. And therefore I would like to focus on FY'22 ESD revenue. Kotani san asked a similar question earlier. Though in FYI, 21, there are many extraordinary factors. So, I like to compare to FY'20 results on a local currency basis, the sales for FY 21 compared to FY'20, only 1% or 2% growth is expected. So I'm afraid it's a rather weak forecast, what are the risks that you are assuming by region? Can you elaborate the risks by region for your forecast for FY 22?

Chikashi Takeda

This is Takeda. I like to attempt to answer that. Nothing much to add from what I mentioned earlier. Cautious/conservative, big for Japan and the Americas as Nacho also said.

Compared to FY2020 how should I put it? In terms of growth, we don't expect much contribution from these regions. Whereas for China, the overall growth would be driven by the growth in revenue in China is what we are anticipating.

So overall, when we put all of these together, the lower single-digit growth - single digit percent growth is our current projection.

Unidentified Analyst

That would mean that, why are you being bearish on Japan? The CapEx, on the part of hospitals is that the factor or for endoscope because of the supplementary budget by the government, the demand had already incurred and therefore, expect a backlash, lower demand? So can you explain the reasons for the bearish forecast for Japan? Thank you.

Chikashi Takeda

First, the market conditions. And second the budgetary allocation in accordance with that. That's what we're focusing on. And in addition, endoscope shipment. Clearly, we have not yet been to this shipment. So it is scope is the factor.

We do not expect the shipment to resume in the first half of the fiscal year. So that's definitely not positive. I wouldn't go as far as to say negative, but it's not going to be positive/

Unidentified Analyst

Tell about the U.S. I think you are being rather cautious on the U.S. market as well. You said that in the fiscal '23 a new product launch is expected. And therefore you expect the customers from refraining placing orders this career is that correct?

Chikashi Takeda

Yes. For the endoscope platform in the U.S. market. The current model will be in its eighth year. And looking at the system itself, we cannot expect a very aggressive investment.

Unidentified Analyst

How about Europe? In FY'21 especially in the second half, you enjoyed strong performance. Though compared to FY'20, this fiscal year and FY'22, what is your projection compared to imply '20?

Unidentified Company Representative

Slight increase is our expectation says Mr. Takeda. So we're expecting an increase.

Unidentified Analyst

Compared to FY'20, am I correct?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

EVIS X1 being launched even with that you only expected slight increase, correct?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, because the EDOF scope or the scope with the EDOF function has yet to be shipped. And therefore, during the first half of the fiscal year, we cannot expect big increase in sales. We don't think that will be appropriate.

On the other hand, in Europe overall, there are several programs in certain countries. So we are taking this into consideration and expect slight increase.

Unidentified Analyst

The EVIS X1, issue, would that have an implication on the sales from EDOF X1 as well. And with the launch of the EVIS X1, I thought we could expect improvement in gross profit ratio. But is that not the case?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, EDOF was one of the key compelling features for EVIS X1. So EVIS X1, system with EDOF scope was the package that many of the facilities had been looking forward to. And so the EDOF scope shipment. Suspension is affecting the EVIS X1 shipment as well, is our assumption.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Thank you very much. That's all for me.

Unidentified Company Representative

Only one question to be followed by [Indiscernible]. So let me say, the pages five and six of presentation that you gave. The first quarter was quite strong 11.9% operating profit 2.3 times. Now listening to other companies, it seems to me that the FX and the increased unrealized gains and valuation gains. But it seems that inventory have movement is such that you did not have the ability to increase inventory. So all of these have their performance results. It's very your strength, would you say?

Unidentified Company Representative

I'm sure nothing is benefiting from external factors. Would you rephrase that question, if I may?

Unidentified Analyst

I'm trying to ask is that in the fourth quarter the write off of the unrealized gains have to be taken care of. But in the case of Olympus Corporation, if anything had inventory movement and that was quite positive. And I say that because of the favorable - there no products in the inventory. So that's your strengths, and that's strengths strong being.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, I talked about the factors such as government sponsored programs, or the supplementary budget benefited the public, the annual - national hospitals. So if you ask me, whether that that will strengthen your company? No, I would be intertwined to say yes, that's how strong we are. Particularly having a patient of fixed. December was very good. And I do say that it is seem to dip a little bit, but the merchants very good, I can see.

Of course, the third supplementary budget come to end, that leads to where we are today. But in the meantime, China and the U.S. in the medical infrastructure and all of those countries, they have been much supported by the public sector, the funds.

Unidentified Analyst

So, your expectation is that what you experience - in that direction, the positive direction that you experienced in the fourth quarter will continue in the March '22 period, is that the correct? So is it okay for me to understand that this momentum that you had benefited from in the final quarter will continue?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, there was one-off factors that would have to be adjusted had to be perceived as such, this will be even get reset as we start the new fiscal year. Then I say the China Europe, little favorable. The growth trend will continue in the March '22 period.

And then China in particular, before the COVID-19 it grew so much. Page 5 from presentation material, and that is to that and it did.

Unidentified Company Representative

But the Chinese then coming into the pre-COVID-19 level, right? So is that - does that mean that it's not this repercussion having the out of the COVID effect? But having gone to the new highest stage in China? It's not at the timing for us until making that sort of qualitative assessment of the Chinese market because its momentary picture and that we have to aggress in the form of one point that next.

But healthcare investment certainly hasn't been quite aggressive and that momentum has been continuing. So that benefit is reflected here.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I understand, I accept that. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

My question. Mr. Takeuchi, you talked about the strategic goals. I'm looking at a Slide 10, and you are talking about 20% which will be in relation to the earlier targets. Under COVID-19, [indiscernible] is that the target itself remains unchanged.

The reason why I feel that this is rather challenging is because when I look at your plans for this year, you are expecting SG&A to grow larger than the sales revenue. So the cost reduction effect, I'm afraid is not going to be felt, as far as this fiscal year is concerned, maybe for shared office, maybe that onetime factor is going to increase the cost. Could you explain if those are the factors?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Thank you, Yoshi [ph]. Thanks for your question. First, in November 2019, we showed the corporate strategy and the financial targets. Basically, the mindset is over a long term of course, to become a global MedTech company within three years. We don't think that could be achievable in three years. Actually I put it, the transitioning from the Japanese precision machine manufacturer to mobile-leading MedTech company that is to goal that is divisions that we have.

So it's been put together with this long-term mindset. But when it comes to the financial targets, for example 20%, operating margin or highest to be achieved within three years is what we are trying to achieve. The basic thinking there is that over a longer period of time, gradually improve, is one way to do it. But back then when we put that together, the operating margin was about 11% or 12%. And we were talking about 20%, almost doubling as a race.

And we felt that our system itself needs to be changed. Some of the systems will be changed gradually and incrementally. But basically, will feel that the management will have to embark on drastic reform, drastic transformed. If we tried to do that over an extended period of time, we didn't think that would be the right approach. We thought that transformation efforts have to be executed over a shorter period of time.

So we, as a results to achieve 20% operating profit ratio of 20% within three years. I did explain this earlier. But in response to your question, I like to repeat basic thinking. Now, currently 20% in March of 2023 - 20%, or higher, are we still trying to achieve that? The answer is we haven't given up that aspiration.

As the target as was mentioned earlier, this is rather challenging. This is rather ambitious figure for sure. But various measures that has already been implemented, as well as with the continued effort to make sure that they gain traction through this effort. We're not ruling out achieving that when we'll put together that goal. The EDS issue that was mentioned earlier, that was partly in relation to the quality issue. But basically, the approval standards of FDA has become more stringent that was a major factor as well, which is an adverse wind blowing to our operating performance.

So that's how we see the operating environment. But even with those challenges, we are to overcome them and become the global leading MedTech company. So, by implementing drastic measures, we want to achieve the 20% or higher operating margin at the timing that we originally had in mind.

Unidentified Analyst

I see thank you. Regarding the SG&A for this fiscal year, what is the thinking behind that?

Yasuo Takeuchi

So this is Takeuchi, let me give it a shot first. In terms of our thinking behind SG&A expenses for this fiscal year. Last fiscal year, there were several measures implemented. And we are certainly going to feel the effects of this measures, at the same time for future growth, and for the enhancement of basic capability, we have to make investments for that purpose that cannot be avoided. And we will implement them for sure. And there are many.

For example, hiring a talent from outside is part of the effort and investment for infrastructure for the basic growth, that will be part of the picture as well. It's been two years since we embarked on transform Olympus. Basically, for the improved efficiency of our employees have now gain the mindset that efficiency has to be improved. I think that mindset has taken root in our organization. And I think that mindset - change in mindset will have the sustaining influence.

And we will continue to make the investment to make Olympus a strong company. And when we put all of this together, we came up with the SG&A plan for this fiscal year that you see there.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. I have additional questions.

Unidentified Company Representative

Of course.

Unidentified Analyst

I think what you were trying to say, Mr. Takeuchi is that making the savings you need investment for growth? So when can we really feel that the SG&A expenses have really been reduced? Would it be a year from now or would it be two or three years from now?

Chikashi Takeda

Well, let's focusing on SG&A and talk about the absolute amount. I don't think it will be appropriate, because that will be in relation to the top-line figures. So I'm going to be - but I have to be rather subjective.

Over the last two years, starting with the transform Olympus, various reform initiatives efforts have been made. In terms of the absolute amount associated with this reform efforts, we see a decline. To support the 20% operating profit ratio, we haven't seen the sufficient reduction in SG&A expenses to get there yet. But we are moving in the right direction. It's the only way that I can respond. Does that help?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. So for example quantitatively ¥400 billion is your projection. You can't give us the breakdown. How much of that is the front-loaded investment?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Takeda will take that question.

Chikashi Takeda

I said in my presentation, and I said earlier that the operational foundation and for the future efficiency. And we will be making the relevant investments which are included in this year's SG&A. It's really hard to draw the line clearly as to what are the investments for different natures. For example, for FY'21 revenue, maybe 1% or 2% of the revenue have been earmarked. Is it just one time? Would it continue next year as well? Is this year the peak and with some increase next fiscal year? Our faith, it will lead to that next question.

But we're going to think this through this fiscal year and have it respected in next year's business.

Unidentified Analyst

I see Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So ESD business, the guidance for March 2022 period, please refresh my understanding. Making good companies particularly outside of Japan seem to say that the current momentum of the elective procedures performed maybe dipped a little bit. But if the prospects for the future is strong enough, then it kept a good move or will continue the - continuously be invested in process.

So they think into those others which are typically outside of Japan, that your tone seems a little bit conservative. Now, January through March, what was a bit - this was momentum, that you experienced? What can affect the improvement? How is it today by region that you part of?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Well, thank you, Mr. Kohike [ph]. The natural idea, is the best person to respond to that as of right now is Nacho.

Nacho Abia

Thank you, Mr. Kohike. Let me try to clarify your question. Indeed, in Q4, we have good performance in ESD. But to be completely honest, I mean, some part of this performance was business that we were expecting to have in the new fiscal year, but for some reason were anticipated to Q4.

This is especially true for some specific government funded deals that we had in Europe with a significant amount in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year. In addition, we had observed that in many - and this is true in both in Japan and U.S. as well, that many healthcare systems were, I mean, holding some kind of purchases until in the previous quarters. And they release those purchase orders in the last quarter of our fiscal year.

And we thought that those orders will probably come in fiscal year '22, which led us to seeing is that essentially the good performance in Q4 was partially due to some anticipated recovery from our customers. That is good news. But it also means that those orders will not come in fiscal year '22.

As has been repeatedly say, I believe that the situation with COVID-19 is still is fluid. And we are not completely back to the normal situation. And this is especially true for CapEx budget at the hospital level where we continually hearing from customers, their concerns about budgets in this year.

This is the reason that maybe these numbers look a little bit conservative old cultures. But I think that obviously, we need to continue observing and listening from our customers. And obviously, whenever it will be an opportunity to upside these numbers we will do. But at this point, this is the numbers that we feel comfortable.

Thank you very much. Hopefully I answer your question.

Unidentified Company Representative

Mr. Kohike, that was the answers from the company.

Unidentified Analyst

If possible, what about the April numbers. So, is it on track with your wage they're on the trend or how is it so in April?

Yasuo Takeuchi

I think once again Nacho should answer. Take question about the how the April performance look like compared to what we experienced in the fourth quarter of the previous period.

Nacho Abia

Every performance is in track with our expectations. I think it continue. The trend we've seen in Q4 have continued. So we had a good month, but this is as we planned and anticipated in our budget in our estimation.

Yasuo Takeuchi

Yeah, exactly. If you heard from Nacho. But from myself this is Mr. Takeuchi speaking. If the month of April, the starting point certainly there was stronger, and then than one year earlier. So that's how we're starting this new fiscal year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So that is basically in line of your expectation is you set out with your annual plan?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Well, there are differences. There's variability among regions, but in total, yes. That understanding would be correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Now, for the TSD Therapeutic Solutions Division, the acquisitions may be contributing to urology and respiratory businesses. Now, on top of that they very had this stronger product in the GI domain. So this will be the core segment for the TSD. But gynecology, ENT, and others, which are the areas where we typically have not heard much from Olympus Corporation.

So look into the slides today as the Medical Business News strategy, I understand that company you are working it out, that turn towards the second half from the towards the end of this year, the second half of this year. Now is it likely to be? There will be energy devices, the, gynecology, and ENT. Whatever sort of corporate action should we assume will come from the company?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Thank you. As I spoke, in the explanation of the management policy, the GI respiratory and key areas that you mentioned. There have been - we refer to the management policy. And as we speak of to further strengthening of the medical business and what this means the ongoing strategy as we move forward? We will be mindful of that. But what about other areas? So that's the purpose of your question.

I'm afraid that it's a little bit premature for me to remark on that as of today. So please stay tuned.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I understand. So I look forward to the update and tweaking from here towards the end of this year or in the second half. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a very simple question. The gross profit for this fiscal year, you are expecting growth? Can you give us a background to it?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Takeda will take that question.

Chikashi Takeda

Compared to FY'21, the difference in the operating rates of the manufacturing sites with an increase in revenue sales. And also during FY'21, there were several special factors including the voluntary recalls, which were included in our costs.

And for this fiscal year, in the absence of those factors, their gross profit would go up. And of course, there is a contribution from the product mix factor as well. But the two factors that I mentioned are the major one.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. How about the new product effect?

Chikashi Takeda

Regarding new products, I think you are actually referring to EVIS X1. Not yet at the level of making a great contribution difference to the gross profit. We're not factoring that in yet.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Another question, Mr. Takeuchi commented earlier that for March '23, there will be margin 20% or higher. You said that you are keeping that target. But previously, you said that because of COVID-19 impact, that timing might be different. And at that time, I thought maybe it could be pushed back by one year or so, whereas today are sticking to March '23. Correct?

Yasuo Takeuchi

This is a Takeuchi. Thank you for your question. Well, it's not an official decision, there is no official decision. But about a year ago, everything was so unpredictable, so uncertain. So, we would rather bearish.

So, I might have suggested that we may revisit the timing of achieving op margin about 20% or higher. Internally there has not been any official decision at any point in time changing that timing.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Thank you. Thank you for that clarification. TSD revenue focused, seems quite robust. TSD's business model is more resilient against the ESD's and business model. So, is it clear for me to assume that the business recovery will be faster at TSD than at ESD? And also the number of procedures by regions, do you have any different reading of the expectable a number of cases in different regions.

Yasuo Takeuchi

So, I will try to answer that first. And if necessary, I would ask Nacho Abia to supplement. First of all, March '21 fiscal, which is last year, in terms of the impact of COVID-19 for the TSD business received that negative impact more than for the ESD because of the elective surgery, which was the building up.

So, that impact was favored more in TSD than ESD risk differences among different regions. So, let me just say that region-by-region the magnitude of impact was different. But this year, the March '22 is not as though, we are completely bad compared to the pre-COVID days. But basically, centering around the U.S., elective surgery is already moving currently in the direction of reduction in the elective surgeries will be performed.

So, for ESD, the positives and negatives. And they will be originally presented. And the variable factors other than the COVID-19. This is what we explained. So that was for ESD.

And in contrast, the TSD, our expectation for the business growth and that will be, naturally speaking from the stronger for TSD than in ESD in the March '22 period. By region, of course, there are differences. But how and what, I hesitate to phrase in any particular fashion. But all in all, I'd say that that's the situation that we have at the end of March '22 period.

Unidentified Analyst

If you can make some comments regarding the expectation of the TSD growth in FY'22, by region that will be appreciated.

Nacho Abia

And thank you, Takeuchi. The expectation - the growth in TSD across the line is solid. And one of the reasons is obviously, the fact that TSD businesses by natural very much linked to the number of procedures. And while we are not yet 2019 levels, the recovery depending by your specialty is coming very fast. So that's number one.

Number two, the second reason is obviously our investment. So TSD was the clear, corporate strategy two years ago was one of our strongest engine growth. And so, we did significant investments and bring new products to the market. So this is also reflected in the growth.

When we look at regions, I think that is pretty much a good growth across all the regions. I think that different specialty is might have different growth rates in different regions. But this growth is not coming from one particular region or other is pretty much across the board. All regions are growing nicely in business in the fiscal year '22. Thank you

Yasuo Takeuchi

So [Indiscernible] did that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, indeed, thank you very much. As a follow up, improvement of the product mix, I think you said that op margin for the TSD will come from the certain product and the mix improvement. And that improvement has been stalling because the COVID-19. Why and how - would you talk about the product mix improvement? How it's been it is stalling because the COVID-19? What particular product areas?

Yasuo Takeuchi

You said something about our previous communication. I do not recall exactly what communication we gave you. That product mix to affect the gross margin of whatever business for might as for TSD to will be very difficult. Because it's all across the board had an impact and if you have to be mindful of.

And of course it is true that in respiratory field have some particular areas, so called special demand has been created. So that's an effect on the product mix for that category of the products.

There have been some shifts in the gross margin competition. But that's about all that we can say how it should be difficult that you have more detailed view. Would you accept that?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's sufficient thank you very much. ESD in the U.S. expected to be weak. For Japan. That makes sense, but when I hear U.S. this week, I'm surprised. When you look at competition, the green manufacturer is doing very well and endoscopy disposable are like blue and that red company are launching products.

So, are you expecting changes in the competitive landscape for this fiscal year which is expected to have a larger impact than the market conditions?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for your question. Takeuchi will first take that question. And if there's anything that Nacho, please do so later.

Yasuo Takeuchi

For FY '21 in the U.S. ESD sales compared to the previous year negative growth due to COVID-19 impact or attributable to the impact of COVID-19. The competitive landscape or we use converting to single use that is not including on our market share materially Of course competition is there. So you win sometimes you lose sometimes not limited to last year. But we don't see a material change - material impact on our performance. That is not happening. That would be my summary.

Nacho Abia

If my compliments - to Takeuchi saying, I would say that in the U.S. actually, in last fiscal year our market share as we measure it based on the new installations even grew last year.

So we gain more - we convert more accounts, the accounts that we lost to our competitors. So our market share which is very significant in the U.S. even advanced a little bit. So the situation in obviously in the U.S. and the business was more impacted by COVID than anything else.

As regards fiscal year '22, or this new fiscal year. We don't expect to lose any market share whatsoever. What we expect is the fact that our customers in the U.S., they obviously know that we have launched IPF III [ph] in all the geographies. And knowing that in some cases they might wait in their purchase decisions until IPF III is launched in the U.S. Because obviously they know that it will be coming. And it will come soon.

So this is the reason why we don't expect that this business will disappear or will go to another competitor. This business will stay with us, but the customers may wait until the new platform, because they know the new platform is coming. So this is the current situation in the in the IPF III situation or the ESD business in the U.S. Thank you.

Yasuo Takeuchi

So as Nacho just explained, he said IPF III and we are talking about EVIS X1. In any event, especially in the U.S., or China, in this market, Olympus has very strong position in the market. And therefore the current platform, which has already been in the 90 year since the launch, their customers really will go to other customers.

Of course we win, we lose sometimes. But we don't see a big churn in our customers, especially in the U.S. and China. We continue to enjoy lion's share - the dominant position.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Thank you. I have a follow up question if I may not just U.S. the global market. In fiscal '21, the government budget had been allocated, which I think prompted the customers to place orders ahead of the original schedule. Should we expect this to have the negative impact for this year? And if so for how long?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Thank you. As special factors, we mentioned that in FY'21, they are some of the factors that would not be repeated in FY '22. This was already mentioned earlier. And not all are in relation to the government supplementary budget. So it's really difficult to state clearly.

But when will the next supplementary budget in relation to COVID-19 will emerge is very hard to predict? So in light of all those factors for FY '22 the revenue plan have been developed. But I wonder what would be the best way to describe this? It's really hard. It's really hard to explain this. But the situation is as I have just tried to explain.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Mr. Takeuchi san, Takeda San, and Abia San. And thank you for taking my question. This is an add-on to the question we just had before regarding the U.S. market. So you recently announced the launch of the single use bronchoscope H-SteriScope in the U.S. It sounds like a very competitive market, but are you able to just give us some indication of how your own single use bronchoscope will compare to these.

And then also, perhaps this give us some indication of what outcome you're looking for by the launch in the U.S.? Should we expect to see U.S. a market leader, with the single use H-SteriScope segment anytime soon? Thank you.

Yasuo Takeuchi

Thank you very much for a question. I believe Nacho Abia is in the best position to answer to your question.

Nacho Abia

Thank you. And thank you for this question. Very happy to answer. So yes, we recently announced the launch of the of the bronchoscope single use series in the market. And I would say that overall Olympus's strategy regarding endoscopy in general is to continue to be the leader in the space as we have been for many, many years.

What that means is that we will be aiming to provide to our customers the best solution that fits the needs and their patient needs. This can be reusable or single use. And I think in that sense, we will provide both solutions and they will make a determination what is the best.

Our intention is to continue to live in this market. And as we've announced in the past. I mean, we have a pipeline. We're working on different products, and we will put them in the market as we feel they are needed and required in significant volume by our customers.

I think that in the current single use space bronchoscope is one of the hot area, is one of the areas that has been growing significantly. Thanks also part because of the COVID situation. And that's the area - that's the reason why we have decided to launch these products. These products - our premium products are indeed products with the strong features that would allow physicians to perform complicated procedures. There is other kinds of bronchoscopes which are more cheaper than those for more basic situations. But this one is a premium portfolio that we hope will be will be well accepted.

But I think our main strategy here and this will be true as well for other categories will be to continue supply into our customers what best fits with her needs. And I think this launch of the respiratory bronchoscopes single use is the first step in the direction but this will continue as we have been explaining and as we continue.

I hope I have clarified you your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you very much, Abia.

[Call Ends Abruptly]