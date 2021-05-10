Inflation Is Here: Market And Crypto Impact Coming
Summary
- The market liked last week’s jobs report because it was bad enough to forestall a rate hike for the coming months. But it may not work out that way.
- Inflation is here and the CPI report this week may confirm that. The Fed’s hand might get forced into action.
- Eventual Fed action would be bearish for Bitcoin, and there are a couple other reasons we’re concerned about with cryptocurrency.
- Investors shouldn’t ignore geopolitics either. The Fed is not the only game in town.
I’m a believer in trusting the market. As members of Nail Tech Earnings know, bad news good action is a good formula for the market.
Last week’s jobs report - a big miss on the number of new jobs created - could be an example of that bad news/good action formula. The market seems to think that the weak jobs report means the Fed won’t hike rates anytime soon, even with the onset of inflation.
I’m not so sure, though. Inflation is here, and this week’s CPI report may underline that reality. The jobs report showed wage inflation, which may actually put us in the opposite of a Goldilocks situation - low growth and high inflation. That could force the Fed’s hand to act, no matter how consistent they are about calling the inflation transitory. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s since walked-back remarks only add to the concerns.
That’s not a great setup for tech stocks, no matter how good the long-term trends look. It’s also not a great setup for Bitcoin (BTC-USD). If the Fed does act, cryptocurrency is less attractive. There are a couple other reasons I’ve gone neutral on Bitcoin, including China’s efforts to shut down mining efforts, which could be bad news in a number of directions.
I’m also watching China for geopolitical risk, with both China and Taiwan and Russia and Ukraine flaring up as potential problems for the world and the market. We’ve gotten so used to thinking that the Fed is the only game in town, but there are events out of their purview, and investors would do well to pay attention.
The video discusses all of these points in more detail.
Topics Covered
00:30 - Where is the market headed
Reaction to jobs report bullish as a sign Fed may hold off on rates, but...
Inflation is seeping throughout the market
Watching for the CPI report this week
Rates have stabilized - what does that mean?
Bonds’ move in wake of the jobs report
What the recent earnings season can tell us about the market
The rotation and how we’ve thought through it
12:00 - Bitcoin’s position in the wake of inflation and Elon Musk’s SNL appearance
Lost momentum can be self-fulfilling
China’s attacks on bitcoin and the lurking threat
Inflation looms as a threat
Why Fed actions might suck air out of the bitcoin rally
Tracking China’s viewpoint
19:30 - Geopolitical risk as a looming issue
The possibility of Russia/China coordination to test the US, and the risk for markets
The onset of a trader’s market
