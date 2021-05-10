IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) CEO Daniel Elsztain on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Daniel Elsztain

Thank you, Santiago. Welcome, everybody, to our nine-month 2021 call. Starting on Page 2, we can see our adjusted EBITDA jumped 65.7% from ARS 7.4 billion to ARS 12.3 billion. This is mainly explained by our segment of sales and development. We see an important part of this ARS 12 billion, ARS 9 billion explained by this segment, and we see a reduction in the Shopping Mall rental segment, and also in our Office segment.

Remember, that during this nine-month, we had and we are going to see later more than four months completely closed our most important shopping centers and also in the case of the offices, we did a transformation from our portfolio and we sold fully occupied buildings and now we are incorporating new buildings that are not fully occupied. And also that explains the Office segment reduction in the rental.

When we see the same shopping sales in real terms, we see a 0.4% increase, this is a 20% decrease. When we take out the effect of the last days of March that in the previous year we are close and this year we are open. The shopping malls occupancy is in the range of 89.5% occupied and we will give you more details in a few more slides.

The office portfolio is occupied at 81.2% and the average rent per month per square meter is $25.4. It’s in line with previous quarters, but we see a slight reduction on the numbers.

The net income for this month is a negative ARS 4.794 billion is a big decrease compared to the last year and the net income attributable to controlling company is also ARS 4.78 billion negative. This is mainly explained by the negative effect that we had in the result on the change of the fair value of our investment properties.

Main events of this quarter, we see the opening of the new office building on our headquarters of 200 Della Paolera. We had the COVID impact on our mall operations and we have been recovered since October. Remember, that we only were able to open our shopping in Buenos Aires City since October – the end of October. And we had a very reasonable last quarter because of that, but unfortunately on the month of May, we were closed again in the City of Buenos Aires, only in Buenos Aires and surroundings, not in the rest of the country.

If we move to Page 3, we can see how the lockdown affected our portfolio. Beginning of March, we were completely closed. We were sent to a complete lockdown. We only kept open the essential stores that represented only 6% of our portfolio and we were there in that situation for a couple months. And in the first Q of 2021, we were able to reopen partially and with lot of restrictions the provinces of Argentina, but not the main metropolitan area of Buenos Aires.

During the second Q, at the end of October of 2020, we were allowed to open the rest of the shopping centers. And since then, we were working with a 100% of our shopping centers still March of this year. In the day off, they were closed. At the end of March, we were completely opened. And during April, there was a new lockdown that made us go – since April 16, we were seeing a lockdown in Buenos Aires City and also in Buenos Aires province. So that took us back to 44% of our shopping open in terms of GLA. During this period, we were supporting our tenants, prioritizing the long-term relationship with them. We waived all the rent for the period that was closed, but we were certainly collecting common charges now in this new wave and this new lockdown.

Unfortunately, we had a lockdown, but fortunately we have more experience. So we were able to immediately make a reduction in cost and also our tenants and our customers, they know how to act. So the impact overall is not as big and our answers and how we move was way more faster than it happened in the past.

On the following page, we can see what happened basically in our commercial operation. During the COVID, we had 245 exits differently from other countries. Remember, our contracts allow our tenants to close the contract, to cancel the lease. So because of that, we see such a big number of closings, 245. Fortunately, we’re able – our team was able to work in getting new leases and out of the 245, we were able to sign 204 new leases. If you see the balance, it's like 40 that we are not able to sign. On top of that, we had the vacancy that we had when we started the process, so that takes us to an approximately 100 empty stores.

As of this year, later we have vacant. You can see our total portfolio, right, that is in between Falabella and Walmart, it’s around 9% of the total GLA that we have. And those two players left operations in our shopping centers. And our big vacancy is mainly explained because of these numbers. The rest is explained by the other 100 stores, approximately that we have empty.

And out of these new contracts that were signed, you can see on the top right corner that we are working more in services, food and beverages, electronics, new kind of stores, we typically use to have 80% in April, and now we are signing only 50% or 50 something percent in April, and new other stores and new services that our clients are demanding in our shopping centers, and this trend is all over the world and we are seeing this.

As I mentioned, we were able to make a big cost reduction and also SG&A, we see that a 20% reduction in the cost. We are able to work since we open a lot with delinquency. You can see the numbers for the nine months, it's ARS 167 million, but in the last picture at the end of this period of the last quarter, we see only ARS 8 million in delinquency. Why? Our team since the opening of the shopping centers, were able to negotiate to give some concessions to fix and repair the situation of our delinquency in our malls and also as I mentioned, occupancy.

As you can see delinquency overall, it's only 0.2% at the end of this nine-month period, and when we see compared to the last year, it was 2.2%. So we were really able to manage the situation and the last quarter really, really helped us to manage delinquency, occupancy and sales a little bit better than we mentioned.

On the bottom right chart, we can see our building since reopening, and we see how little we were building in October and how good we were recovering. So by the end of March, we had 95% of what we used – of what we built on the previous year, okay. This is not in consideration with inflation. But what you can see in February that we have a higher number. This is explained because on February, we collect the percentage sale of December on February. But this is to show you that we were really growing in terms of building, we were growing in terms of occupancy, and also in terms of sales. Unfortunately on April, we were sent back to lockdown on Buenos Aires City and surroundings.

On Page number 5, we can see the GLA. Our total GLA is 335,000 square meters of real GLA. Out of those, we have an occupancy of 89.5%. If we would exclude the situation of the big anchor stores of Falabella and Walmart, that occupancy would be 96.4%. And what I can tell you, I mean, the three stores of Falabella, and Walmart make 28,000 square meters of the 35,000, approximately that we have empty. And the good news is that our team is now working, and we signed after the closing of this quarter a big part of that empty stores at the similar rent, low rents as an anchor, but we signed some of those stores.

In terms of sales, we see the big drop that we have during the first Q of 2021 because of the lockdown, and the good recovery that we were seeing in the second and third quarters, especially. When we look at the numbers, we were growing at a 41% in nominal terms at the end of this quarter, when we take – and in real terms, it was 0.4%, which was very good also in real terms.

Nevertheless, what I mentioned in the first page, if we take out the consideration of the last 10 days of March that were closed last year, so to compare peers with peers, the number would have been in nominal terms an increase in sales of 11.8% and a decrease of 20% in real terms, okay. But this is to show you that the moment that we can open and our tenants can operate, bring the products and our customers get used again to go back to the shopping centers, and they know that the shopping centers are really well cared, and they are really prepared with protocols and safe to operate. I mean, that was showing that our recovery was in line. It was a little bit better than we expected when we did our [indiscernible].

On Page number 6, our office building portfolio. We see that we have almost the same portfolio we had on the same Q last year, but it's completely different. We sold Bouchard 710. We sold the Boston Tower and we are now in our 200 Della Paolera. So that put us in a very similar situation in terms of stock, but better quality, newer building, newer tenants and newer installation. So we are very happy with this transformation. What happened with that is that we see a decrease in occupancy. Remember, we come from 93%, 91%, and we show on this quarter at 81.2%. And this is mainly explained because the buildings we sold were sold at 100% occupancy and the new building, the 200 Della Paolera at the end of this quarter was at 75% occupancy.

Occupancy increased one more floor since that moment. So now we are running at 76.9%. And we expect, and we think that occupation in 200 Della Paolera will keep growing and should take us to a better place in that portfolio. Nevertheless, we see the trend that some companies are reducing their footprint, some companies as Falabella is leaving the country. So it's uncertain what's going to happen on the office segment.

We are very happy that we kept the best of our portfolio. Now we have some of the best buildings in town, so that is a good protection. Nevertheless, we see a trend of reducing occupancy and also some pressure for reducing price in terms of the price per square meter. And we see that a little bit. We started with a $26.6 per square meter per month, and now at the end of this quarter, we see a $25.4 per square meter per month.

On Page number 7, examples of what we sold. We mentioned this in the previous call, we sold Bouchard 710. 15,000 meters of GLA, we sold for $87 million, approximately $5,800 per square meter. And these produce a 16% IRR for the company since we acquired until we sold it. In the case of Boston Tower, we sold it in two tranches, one of 7,400 square meters and the other one of 7,100 square meters. For $41 million, the first one; $42 million, the second one, and an average price of this one rounding around $5,600 per square meter. We have no remaining floors on this building either. And the cap rate that we sold it average 6%. And then, seriously, I think, we sold good buildings and the owners bought good quality, but for us, we are very happy that we did such a quality transformation in our portfolio.

On the following page, some information of the 200 Della Paolera. But before we go into the numbers, let us show you a video. It's a one minute and a half of this amazing building that we finally open in the City of Buenos Aires.

We are very happy and very proud of this new development. I don't know how you were able to see it, but we have in our webpage, if you didn't see it correctly. Some numbers about this building. It's a 30 floors building, 35,000 square meters of GLA. We still have at IRSA Commercial Properties, 28,000 square meters. Remember, we sold some of – the balance of this building we sold it to two different buyers. Occupancy as of today is approximately 77%, and we have one leased out and we have another prospect.

So being the best and newest building in town, we have a good confidence that we were going to keep leasing this building. The building was recently inaugurated with our Chairman and the Mayor of Buenos Aires City. And it is operative since December. We moved our headquarters here in December, and now the rest of the tenants are working in the premises. Premium locations, sustainable, technological, modern design, well, you were able to see it in our video.

Something we didn't mention in previous quarters is our Residential Barters Agreement. This is to have to give you an idea the land that we have – we typically, if we are not developing, we give it in barters. This is three examples that we did in the recent past, where we gave that land or some aerial rights for developers to develop buildings and we get apartments.

Here are three examples, in Córdoba, this is adjacent to our shopping center, where the developer will make these two buildings. The aerial space of Coto, this is adjacent to our Abasto Shopping center. And in the case of Caballito, there was a plot of land that we gave also in barter. We are going to receive approximately 6,700 square meters of apartments that our valuation and conservative valuation is approximately $15 million.

On the right side of the page, here you can see on our project in San Martín, we still are not launching it. But as you can see on the bottom of the picture, there is an existing building where the offices of the seller were operating. We were able to sign a lease contract for those 5,000 square meters, and we are going to receive during the period of approximately rent for $2.9 million on this building.

So now for our financial results, Matias Gaivironsky, CFO of the company.

Matias Gaivironsky

Thank you, Danny. Good morning, everybody. So if we move to Page 11, we can see the breakdown of our financial statements, the P&L of this nine-month period. To give you some context, before that we are comparing a normal year and the previous year. Remember that we closed operations around the March 20, so almost a full period and last year was normal and this year most of the period was affected by the pandemic. So it's tough to compare one-year to the other. So I will give you the main highlights to understand better our P&L.

So the final line, the net income this year, we are recognizing a loss of ARS 4.8 billion against ARS 2.3 billion in the previous year. The main lines that affect this number are in line for the change in the fair value. In line seven, the net financial results, and in line eight, the income tax. Regarding the line four, the change in the fair value, remember that we value our properties at a fair value. We engage our third-party appraisal every year. We typically do this at the end of the year, so we will do it in the next quarter.

And in the middle in the quarters, we only recognize the variation on the macro drivers, now the effects on inflation basically. So in terms of our offices and land bank, we started to value those properties at the blue chip swap since June last year. And if you see the evolution of the effects, the blue chip was stable during the last quarter at 140 and the inflation in that period was almost 13%. So in real terms since we maintain the value in dollar terms, but when we expressed that to pesos, and we have to assess that real pesos adjusted by inflation that generate a significant loss.

Shopping malls in terms of dollars remain almost stable compared with the previous quarter, but also we have this effect of the inflation that was higher than the revaluation of the official exchange rate. So those two reasons generate this loss of ARS 14.3 billion in this quarter. Regarding – well, in this page, we can see also at the bottom of the page, the sum of our total cost that we can see a reduction of 20% in real terms. So we did a significant effort to reduce our cost.

And also in line eight, we can see the income tax that generated, again, this is related to the fair value of the investment properties of the line four that every time that we recognized a loss in that line would recognize a gain in this income tax. This is the deferred tax that we should pay in the case that we sell the properties. Probably going forward and this is not approved yet by the Congress, but the Congress is discussing a new law that increased the income tax for the companies. Today, we are recognizing the deferred tax using the current tax rate that is 25, for the forward tax rate that will be 25, but the Congress is discussing to increase that to 35. So probably that will generate a loss if they approve because we will have to impact that 10% increase.

If we move to next page, we can see the evolution in the different segments. Shopping Malls, when we see the nine-month period, of course, decreased significantly. If we see the three-month period, also decreased by the lower rate. We started if you see or we will see it in the following pages, the evolution quarter-by-quarter, but we started to recover when our operation was open. So we are happy with that evolution, but still very affected by the pandemic compared with the previous year.

In the Offices segment, we have different effects. We can see here a 23% decrease in the revenues, so 29% in the adjusted EBITDA in the nine-month period. Here we have a combination of different factors. First, we sold some properties as Danny mentioned, so we have now lower square meters compared with last year, also, we have a little increase in the vacancy. The effects that in dollar terms was lower than the inflation also generated here a negative impact and some slight reduction in the price per square meter that also generated a reduction in this segment.

On Sales and Developments, basically we have in the nine-month period the effect of these [indiscernible] some of our offices, so that generated this ARS 9.1 billion gain during the period. And in terms of the EBITDA margin in the offices, during the quarter, we maintained a 77.2%. So we are happy to maintain this level of margins in the malls also, or even with an operation that is affected, we maintained a high EBITDA margin with 67.4% during the quarter.

The following page we can see the evolution of how our shopping malls performed with the EBITDA in dollar terms quarter-by-quarter. So we can see the line of the amount of square meters that were open and how was our EBITDA. So we can see that December last year before the pandemic, the EBITDA was around $23.7 million, then in March with 10 days affected by the pandemic, the EBITDA reduced to $16.3 million, and then with an operation that was open only 6% of the square meters, we have generated a negative EBITDA for first time ever in our history. Then in September, we started to recover and we started to open some of the square meters mainly in the interior of the country.

In December, we already open 100% of the square meters, and we will recover fast to $12.3 million EBITDA. In March with the operation also open $11.4 million of EBITDA, now, again, we have at this moment only 44% of our square meters open. So we will see the impact in the following quarter.

The next page, we see the breakdown of our net financial results. And you can see in the bottom of the page, the evolution of the exchange rate. This is the official exchange rate. Last year, we have revaluation of 11.9% in real terms. This nine-month period was appreciation of the pesos in real terms of 3.5% that generate a gain. You can see that in the line two, that the foreign exchange difference is positive compared with in the last year in the nine months periods of almost ARS 5 billion negative.

So that generated basically the gain that we have, and the fact when we compare this is one of the most important effects of the period that the net financial results last year was ARS 9.3 billion negative against a gain of ARS 3.3 billion. Also, we had some gains in our – the investment of our portfolio, the liquidity portfolio that last year generated a loss of ARS 1.4 billion, and this year a gain of ARS 3.5 billion.

The following page, we can see the evolution of our net asset value. We can see some appreciation of our – the total 15%, that last year was $1 billion and this year is $1.2 billion. Remember that our market cap today is around $293 million. So we are still trading with a deep discount over our net asset value with metrics of the cap rate of 26%, or EV-to-EBITDA 4.4x, or price to FFO 3.1x, as I said, price to NAV of 0.3x. Of course, this is also mixing some of the recurrent EBITDA and non-recurrent EBITDA. The recurrent EBITDA today or the last 12 months was only $40 million. Remember that last year, that number was above $120 million.

The following page, we can see the breakdown of our debt under debt amortization schedule. We have a comfortable situation until 2023 that expired main loan that we have the international bond at 2023 notes that expire in 2023. The rest is short-term debt. So there's a situation on the debt side is comfortable with very conservative leverage, the LTV of the company is 18.6% on net debt-to-EBITDA considering the recurrent part is 6.8. This is high compared with our history is 100% related to the decrease in our EBITDA in terms of the net debt that remain stable over the last two years.

So with this, we’ve finished the formal presentation. Now we open the line to receive your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from Gordon Lee from BTG Pactual. Go ahead, Gordon, please.

Gordon Lee

Hi. Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for the call. Just a quick question on the process of filling up the space left by Falabella in both the properties that were affected. Could you give us a sense of whether reconfiguring the property will require CapEx and what type of tenants would we expect to fill that space? Thank you. And when you expect it to be filled would be helpful, too? Thank you.

Matias Gaivironsky

Thank you, Gordon for the question. First of all, we are out of the leases that were signed. As of today, there is basically no CapEx needed to fulfill those spaces. The only one that you can see is when Falabella left, we made a $2.5 million total estimated CapEx to transform that big location – sorry, the Walmart [indiscernible] to transform the Walmart into smaller spaces. Out of that budget, we ended up investing only $2 million was a reduction because the cost of construction went down in Argentina, so the total cost is closer to $2 million, it's already spent. And that is the only CapEx related to transform the space, not CapEx related to bring new tenants. In the other cases of the Falabella in Mendoza, Falabella in DOT – sorry, Falabella in DOT and Falabella Alto Avellaneda, we have no CapEx estimated, and we don't think we're going to have a big one and hopefully we don't have.

And the kind of leases that we're signing is big stores related to sports, big stores related to decoration, big stores related to health, big stores related to gyms. So this is the four big ones that I remember. And in the case of DOT where Walmart used to be, we also signed like five or six smaller tenants. One is a [bank], one is a restaurant. We can give you the details with our team here with Santiago, if you want. But that's having more progress that we had and think that we reopen. And since we reopened and sales started to ramp up is where we’re started to, we were able to make better leases and speeding up the lease of these spaces.

Gordon Lee

Perfect. That's very clear. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from [Philip Corey]. Please go ahead, sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Thank you very much for your presentation. Question regarding the capital raise to your parent IRSA. In that capital raise, it's mentioned that part of the use of funds, maybe the purchase of additional shares in IRSA CP. Can you give us an idea of what you – how you would prioritize the purchase of shares at IRSA CP versus the repayment of the loan made by IRSA CP to the parents?

Daniel Elsztain

Thank you, Phillip. So yes, we just finished and we announced on Friday that we successfully increased capital at IRSA, the parent company of IRSA Commercial Properties. Remember that the IRSA control IRSA Commercial Properties with around 80% of the shares. And we describe it in the use of proceeds that the capital raise was around 28 – was almost $29 million. So it's not a significant amount, but considering that probably no any company in Argentina raised equity in this context. We are happy on the support of our shareholders. The use to proceeds was basically four different uses. We are describing the [Wuhan] as a potential increase in the subsidiaries that we control basically at IRSA level are two companies [indiscernible] or IRSA Commercial Properties. So this is one of the potential uses, but it's not defined yet.

What we’re going to do? The other source is – or the other use of the money is the cancellation of debt. So it's not – we haven't defined yet, but any of the two can happen. If you see the last year or what we have been doing at the level of IRSA regarding our debt, we have been trying to maintain the leverage directly at IRSA level. So IRSA raised money in the market – in the local market many times during last year and this year again. So compared with the use of the enough credit last year, IRSA used less size of the credit line, so we will try to maintain the leverage directly at IRSA level and not to use the inter-company debt.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for that. I have a follow-on question. I'm not sure whether you can hear me or whether I'm on mute again.

Daniel Elsztain

Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So now that Israel has been deconsolidated from IRSA, IRSA and IRSA CP look more alike, right? I mean, there's less difference between IRSA and IRSA CP. Does it make sense to merge the two entities together, or to fold them in? Or do you think that there's sufficient difference today between IRSA and IRSA CP for them to be maintained a secretary listed entities?

Daniel Elsztain

So this is something Philip that we always analyzed, and this is probably a structural change of the corporate structure. This is more related to IRSA than IRCP part of Israel, but it's something that we could analyze in the future. I can't give you any comments today. But we always try to analyze the best structure and the most efficient structure on our corporate structure.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Daniel Elsztain

You're welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no more questions. We conclude the Q&A session and we turn back to Mr. Daniel Elsztain, our CEO for his closing remarks.

Daniel Elsztain

So we saw a decent recovery after such a long lockdown that we had. One of the longest in the world. We were able to learn a lot and now we are experienced how to proceed, what to do. And also, nevertheless, we expect a shorter lockdown this time. Two reasons mainly, one is the vaccination program that is being in progress, and it's slowlier than expected, but it's moving forward and it's doing good. And the second one is because we see government is really looking to affect as less as possible to the economy of the country. So because of those two reasons, we think it's going to be shorter the lockdown and we expect – and we are preparing to reopen. So we are getting ready to reopen our shopping centers in Buenos Aires City and the surroundings. And we are ready to launch our digital platform to serve our tenants and to give our customers the nutrition of products and new services. So expecting to do as a good year for the balance of the year and opening soon. We thank you all for participating in the call and expect to see you again for our 4Q and annual report in approximately. Thank you very much.