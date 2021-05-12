Photo by the_guitar_mann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) provided its first quarter results on the 29th of April. In this report, I will analyze the results with special attention for any sequential improvement and the guidance that Airbus has provided. Since we're at a phase where vaccines are rolled out and vaccination is underway, it's extremely interesting to look at air travel names again to assess how they are currently performing and what the expectations are going forward.

Airbus (Commercial Aircraft)

Figure 1: Airbus (Commercial Aircraft) results (Source: Airbus)

Compared to a year ago, Airbus' backlog declined by 8.5% driven by the absence of strong order volumes and continued low-volume deliveries resulting. Sequentially, the decline was 2.5% driven by a combination of negative net orders and continued deliveries as I showed in a previous report. Overall, the backlog is healthy but the wide body programs remain reason for concern.

Compared to a year ago deliveries increased by 2.5% and I would say that's yet another indication that Airbus is on the way back.

For the first quarter revenues were €7.27B, a slight decline in comparison to the €7.57B in the same quarter last year driven by the delivery mix which now leans more on single aisle deliveries. Sequentially, revenues declined from €14B to €7.27B. While I'm looking for sequential improvements, the sequential decline in revenues is not unexpected as jet makers try extremely hard to push a significant number of deliveries to customers in the last quarter of the year. So, realizing sequential improvement for the first quarter was unlikely.

I also checked whether the delivery value made sense using the TAF Airbus Orders and Deliveries Monitor. The data model showed $7.662B in delivery value compared to the €7.27 reported. If we convert dollars to Euros for the model we get €6.468B. So there's a €0.8B gap it seems, but we also have to account for services revenues. When correcting for that, we get to estimate platform revenues of €6.8, and when we adjust the data model for sales to private and government customers we get a platform revenue estimate €6.798B. So, there's a tiny gap of several millions of Euros. That's not a huge difference given that there are so many elements driving aircraft pricing. I would say that on revenues there are no surprises. In terms of revenues Airbus performed as expected.

On an earnings level, adjusted EBIT for Q1 increased from €191 million to €533 million reflecting strong cost cutting measures. Airbus took another €29 million charge on the Airbus A380 program and an additional €177 million pressure came from pre-delivery payments and forex revaluation and €26 million in other costs.

For the first quarter I could appreciate the adjusted EBIT margin of 7.3%. Having those margins grow to 10% would show a strong cost-cutting effort that can benefit the European jet maker for a very long time. Though as can be seen with Boeing, cost cutting has to be done in a prudent way or else cutting costs is going to cost money in the long run.

Airbus Helicopters

Figure 2: Airbus Helicopters results (Source: Airbus)

In line with the longer term trend, Airbus Helicopters is showing appreciable results generating more profits on lower delivery volumes while also outpacing revenues. Obviously, the big question is whether this is something that Airbus can maintain, but services seem to be supporting revenues as well as EBIT, and year-over-year there also was improvement in the margins.

Airbus Defense and Space

Figure 3: Airbus Defense and Space results (Source: Airbus)

Airbus Defense and Space realized strong order inflow during the quarter. The segment has been troubled for some time, forcing a reorganization of the segment and the results might already be visible as EBIT swung to a €17 million profit from an €53 million loss in the year prior while adjusted EBIT rebounded as well. I believe that on declining revenues, Airbus has performed well but I would like to see >5% EBIT adjusted margins and that is something that Airbus has not achieved yet.

Airbus cash flow and liquidity

Over the entire line of segments, Airbus realized quarterly revenue of €10.5B, marking a 1.6% decline. That decline was mostly driven by lower Airbus commercial airplanes revenue offset by lower eliminations. Overall, it's more appropriate to speak about stable revenues instead of revenue decline.

Earnings before interest and taxes was €694 million, where all segments showed appreciable year-over-year improvements in profitability. Especially, Airbus' commercial airplanes segment showed a significant improvement in profits, but Airbus Defense and Space also showed a significant improvement in earnings.

It's also interesting to assess cash flow and liquidity since we want to see how cash is being managed and liquidity is being maintained at this moment because while there's improvement there's still a lot of pressure on commercial aircraft demand.

Figure 4: Airbus cash flow (Source: Airbus)

Airbus' net cash pile increased significantly during the quarter driven by positive free cash flow and changes in working capital. Free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions was €1.2B in Q1 2021, marking a sequential decline compared to the €4.95B in Q4 2020. This is driven by the imbalance in deliveries going from Q4 to Q1 and associated payments by the end of the year. Compared to the negative €8B free cash flow last year in Q1, Q1 2021 free cash flow improved significantly as last year the cash flow was significantly impacted by negative changes in working capital and penalties. Overall, we're seeing prudent working capital management and improving cash flow from operations.

Figure 5: Airbus liquidity (Source: Airbus)

Assessing Airbus' liquidity, the company has €5.8B in cash and other and €10.2B in short-term securities, bringing cash and cash equivalents to €16B. The company has €1.5B in current securities, bringing the "current" cash gross cash position to €17.5B, which is sufficient given that there are €2.9B in short-term financing liabilities. To that we can add €5.1B in non-current securities and reduce by €17.0B in liabilities for a €5.6B net cash position.

Airbus has a €6B credit facility it can tap from and €6.2B as a supplemental liquidity line. That gives the company €17.8B it could tap as Airbus navigates for a full recovery. I believe that will be sufficient for 2021 and onward. The first quarter usually is most challenging in terms of delivery volumes and cash flows, I believe, but overall Airbus has enough liquidity and the Q1 results give me confidence for the remainder of the year.

Guidance

Figure 6: Airbus Guidance 2021 (Source: Airbus)

Guidance for the year remained unchanged and so my view on the guidance remains largely unchanged: The guidance came in a bit below expectations. That actually already starts with the deliveries which are expected to be in line with the deliveries of 2020. Given that there are aircraft in inventory and planned production rate hikes in the second half of the year for the Airbus A320neo and a modest hike for the Airbus A220 earlier in the year it does suggest that the ability to deliver those aircraft directly from the line to customers is fragile or that wide body deliveries will be under significant pressure throughout 2021. That results in a breakeven cash flow objective for 2021.

In 2020, the cash flow before M&A and customer financing was -€6.9B so there's quite a big improvement expected there. However, it should be pointed out that there was a €3.6B penalty payment for the Deferred Prosecution Agreement and that was really a one-off item. So, that would leave a €3.3B improvement in free cash flows. That cash flow improvement is partially driven by cost improvements on the Airbus A220 program and achieving breakeven margins on wide body production as well as lower head count costs partially offset by compensation packages.

So, there are various elements driving up the cash flow but certainly there also are elements that pressure cash flow recovery and I believe the lower production rate on wide body programs is one of the main elements that is acting as a damper on cash flow recovery.

If you mix the elements, the Airbus A220 will become less loss making as the production increases, the Airbus A330 and Airbus A350 will near a breakeven point at lower volumes driving some of the improvement and there will be lower labor costs as the headcount comes down.

Conclusion

The Airbus earnings results were not surprising. Airbus Commercial Airplanes showed better earnings on lower revenues, while Airbus Helicopters did the same. Airbus Defense and Space showed better earnings on stable revenues partially reflecting results of the segment restructuring.

When it comes to liquidity, I do believe Airbus has enough liquidity to navigate the current turbulent times. Free cash flow was in positive territory which also is a good sign.

For the guidance, I was hoping to see a guidance in the range of 600 aircraft deliveries for 2021 because the European jet maker has undelivered aircraft in storage and has been planning on production rate increases on some programs. That does suggest that one way or the other inventories will remain at elevated levels as Airbus tries to maintain rates while improving cost profiles on various programs. The delivery mix also could trend more toward the single-aisle aircraft indicating that the mix of the aircraft in storage would lean more heavily toward wide body aircraft. It should, however, also be noted that the demand profile remains somewhat challenging due to restricted travel in parts of the world and the pandemic being out of control in India.

Airbus expects strong cash flow improvement for 2021 on stable deliveries, signaling strong improvement in the cost structure of the company. Airbus's current guidance reflects that whereas in the optimistic scenarios there was hope for production and delivery rate improvement earlier in 2021, it seems that improvement that should drive stronger cash flow growth is more leaning toward 2022 and beyond or Airbus is being very conservative at there still is a lot of uncertainty for the global picture.