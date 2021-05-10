Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the most exciting industries to be in these days is the video game space. Driven in large part by the growth of mobile games, the industry has exploded in recent years. What's more, the industry's growth continues to be impressive as Internet service reaches more and more people, as mobile games become more sophisticated, and as mobile devices spread across the globe. One of the leading companies in the space is Zynga (ZNGA). Over the past few years, revenue and its cash flows have grown significantly, and this trend appears to show no signs of stopping or slowing materially. In fact, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated sheltering in place of so many individuals, growth has even accelerated. At first glance, shares of the enterprise appear to be expensive, but with negative net debt and strong growth continuing, Zynga might just be worth more than what it is trading for.

A look at Zynga

Over the past several years, the financial picture for Zynga has been incredibly appealing. Back in 2016, the company generated revenue of just $741.4 million. By 2020, this figure had grown to $1.97 billion. The increase from 2019 to 2020 alone came out to an impressive 49.4%, which is well above the annualized growth rate from 2016 through today of 27.8%. During this five-year window, the monthly active users on the company's platform grew from 53 million to 89 million. The surge from 69 million in 2019 to 89 million in 2020 allowed the company to buck the recent drop it had seen from a prior peak of 78 million in 2018. One thing that helped the company during this window was its expanding ARPU. This metric grew from $0.107 in 2016 to $0.220 last year. As a sign of future growth potential, the company also has reported a growth in bookings over time. Back in 2016, this figure was $754.5 million. By 2020, it had grown to $2.27 billion. This growth is part of a larger trend. According to one source, the global video game industry was worth $151.06 billion in 2019. With an annualized growth rate expected of it of 12.9%, it should climb to $398.75 billion by 2027.

Similar improvement can be seen by looking at some of the company's bottom line figures. One of those figures that has not improved is net income. In fact, the net loss the company generated last year of $429.4 million was the largest loss that it had incurred in at least the past five years. Between 2017 and 2019, however, the company did generate aggregate profits of $84 million. On the other hand, operating cash flow at the business has grown over time. In 2018, this metric came out to $168.2 million. By 2020, it had grown to $429.2 million.

Recently, growth has come in even stronger than in years prior. Revenue with the business in the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year expanded to $680.3 million. This compares to $403.8 million seen in the first quarter of 2020. Management chalked a significant portion of this growth up to some of its top games. Empires & Puzzles So an increase in revenue totaling $221.5 million. The growth seen from its social slots games worked out to $93.7 million. In all, the increase in mobile online game revenue with $615.4 million, $420.8 million of which came from the top five games on its platform. All of this growth occurred as the monthly active user count at the company expanded from 68 million to 164 million. It was, however, offset in part by ARPU declining from $0.216 to $0.202.

Though, once again, there are some weak spots in the company. In the first quarter, the company generated a net loss of $23 million. However, this is positive in the respect that the company generated a loss of $103.9 million the same time last year. Operating cash outflows grew from $35.2 million last year to $163.7 million in the first quarter this year. It's worth noting, however, that there were significant changes in working capital during these respective timeframes. Adjusting for these, operating cash flow in the first quarter would have been positive by $63.9 million. This compares to the negative $49.7 million that the adjusted figure worked out too in the first quarter of 2020. Such strong performance generated by the company recently has also allowed it to reduce leverage. According to management, the company had cash in excess of debt in the amount of $194.6 million at the end of its latest quarter. This figure could be even greater if the $1.30 billion worth of convertible notes on its books ultimately does convert.

What's really exciting for investors is that management expects this year will be another year of robust growth. At present, the company expects to generate revenue of around $2.70 billion. This implies an increase over 2020 of about 36.7%. The firm should still generate a loss, but one of only $135 million compared to the $429 million it lost last year. However, its EBITDA should climb to $450 million, an increase of 69.2% year-over-year. Bookings also should climb, rising to about $2.90 billion for the year. Management has given no guidance as to what operating cash flow should look like, but if the growth of that mirrors the growth in EBITDA, then on an adjusted basis it should be around $726 million. Helping to fuel all of this growth is not just organic expansion. The company should also benefit from recently-announced acquisitions.

In July of last year, for instance, the company purchased Peak for $2.1 billion. However, a significant chunk of this purchase price was cash. Its net purchase price came out to $1.1 billion. It also acquired 80% of another firm called Rollic for $228.2 million, but the bulk of this also was cash. Even so, the assets that these businesses have will undeniably help the entity expand. And on May 5 of this year, the company announced the acquisition of Chartboost. That firm boasts 700 million monthly users and more than 90 billion monthly advertising auctions. It operates as a mobile advertising and monetization platform and the price paid for it by Zynga should amount to $250 million, all of which will be in the form of cash.

Given the robust growth that Zynga has experienced, investors might expect for the firm to be trading at a very high multiple. If forecasts for EBITDA and operating cash flow are accurate for 2021, shares are lofty but nowhere near what you might expect. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the firm is trading at a multiple of 26.1. And on a price to operating cash flow basis, the company's multiple was 16.4. As I mentioned previously, historical growth has been about 27.8% per annum over the past five years. If growth slows to 20% per annum, then in five years, the current price today relative to the operating cash flow then will imply a forward multiple of just 6.6. That would almost certainly guarantee material upside for investors if it comes to pass.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it's clear that Zynga is doing very well for itself. The company does need to find a way to generate consistent and sizable net profits at some point in the future, but the cash flow it's generating and how much that has grown in recent years is impressive. The company has negative net debt and its growth has actually improved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares are lofty but nowhere near what you might anticipate. Because of all of this, I would make the case that Zynga might be one of the few growth prospects worth the multiple it's trading for.