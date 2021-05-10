Photo by oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Almost every technology investor knows about Twilio (TWLO) - perhaps not exactly what Twilio does or how its tech works, but at least the fact that it's a big deal in Silicon Valley. Its billboards, after all, are plastered around the area (which makes sense - Twilio sells to software developers who need communications capabilities in their apps, and nowhere in the world is there a higher concentration of developers than in the San Francisco Bay Area where Twilio is headquartered).

But fewer investors know of Bandwidth. Bandwidth is a direct competitor to Twilio in the CPaaS space, one with less-flashy marketing and headquartered in the emerging tech hub of Raleigh, North Carolina. Yet it's Bandwidth that is my preferred play in the quickly-growing CPaaS space, due to the fact that investors can access similar levels of growth at a much, much lower valuation.

Shares of Bandwidth peaked earlier this year close to $200; since then, for virtually no firm or company-specific reason, the stock sold off to the tune of ~40% as it was caught up in the general pessimism toward growth tech.

I deepened my position in Bandwidth when it fell to the $140 range and see a further dollar-cost averaging strategy now at $120. My perspective on Bandwidth is that its technology is so broad and wide-ranging that if you close your eyes and are willing to stomach the current volatility, you'll end up on the other side with market-beating gains (whether that takes several quarters or years to get there).

For investors who are unfamiliar with Bandwidth or my position on it, here are what I view to be the key bullish drivers for Bandwidth:

Growth is stellar, and like Twilio, Bandwidth prices its services based on usage. Usage-based pricing is the key behind many stocks that saw exponential revenue and stock price growth in 2020, including Twilio and companies like Fastly. Bandwidth's pricing follows a similar model, with voice calls costing $0.01 per minute and SMS messages costing $0.004 per message, for example (corporate clients would get customized rate packages that are better than list price). The key point here is that, because we are now using our apps and phones for virtually everything now, the amount of API calls to Bandwidth's services will keep exploding, giving it plenty of room to expand within existing clients (the 125% net expansion rate in Q1 is proof that this strategy is working).

Use cases are varied and growing. The diversity of Bandwidth's client base is a testament to how broadly applicable its product is. For example, Google (GOOG) is a Bandwidth client, using Bandwidth voice to give its internet calling capabilities to businesses and consumers. Arlo (ARLO), the security camera company, uses Bandwidth's 911 access company to connect its customers with local emergency departments. Zoom (ZM) has its conferencing platform powered by Bandwidth Voice.

Opportunity for product category expansion. Twilio extended its growth potential by adding new products like call-center operations software. To date, Bandwidth has stuck to its core voice-and-text capabilities, so adding additional features opens up even more growth for Bandwidth down the road.

The recent rout has made Bandwidth's value even more appealing, in my view. At current share prices near $120, Bandwidth trades at a market cap of $3.00 billion. After netting off the $329.7 million of cash and $464.8 million of debt on Bandwidth's most recent balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $3.13 billion.

Meanwhile, Bandwidth has guided to $473.1-$476.1 million of revenue for the full year, representing 38-39% y/y growth:

Figure 1. Bandwidth FY21 guidance Source: Bandwidth Q1 earnings release

At the midpoint of Bandwidth's revenue range, the company trades at a 6.6x EV/FY21 revenue multiple. This is a significant discount to Twilio, which despite a similar growth and gross margin profile (Twilio grew at 62% y/y in its most recent quarter, and like Bandwidth's contribution from its acquisition of Voxbone, Twilio is also benefiting from inorganic growth from its acquisition of Signal Sciences), trades at a much richer ~19x revenue of current-year revenue.

Stay long here: this is a prominent value opportunity in the software sector that is tied to the growth in the app economy.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Bandwidth's latest Q1 results in greater detail to showcase the fact that the company has powered through the pandemic fundamentally, and there are no red flags that should have driven the ~40% decline from highs.

The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Bandwidth Q1 results Source: Bandwidth Q1 earnings release

Bandwidth's revenue grew at a 66% y/y pace to $113.5 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $108.4 million (+58% y/y) by a wide eight-point margin. We note that Bandwidth is still being benefited by its acquisition of Voxbone, which started getting included into Bandwidth's results in Q4. Voxbone contributed $22.1 million (19%) of Bandwidth's revenue in Q1; without this the company's organic growth rate would have been 33% y/y - a growth rate that's still strong and renders a <7x forward revenue multiple cheap.

Thanks as well to the contribution from Voxbone, Bandwidth's customer base jumped dramatically in the quarter. Bandwidth now has just shy of 3,000 total customers. Voxbone, as I've previously mentioned, helps jumpstart Bandwidth's coverage of the European markets, which represents a logical market expansion opportunity as most of Bandwidth's current customers are domestically oriented. We note as well that net retention rates remained elevated at 125%, a number that wasn't materially impacted by the acquisition and which indicates the average customer upsells their usage of Bandwidth by ~25%. As the apps and services that Bandwidth powers grow (and who doesn't see the app economy continuing to expand and pull in more users, especially overseas in less-penetrated markets?), Bandwidth grows its revenue proportionally.

Bandwidth notes that more and more of its customers are thinking globally about supporting voice and text needs for their users across the world, serving to further highlight the synergies that Voxbone's European coverage brings. Per CEO David Morken's remarks on the Q1 earnings call in response to an analyst question on consolidation in the communications space:

The most important consolidation in the platform and network layer was the acquisition of Voxbone by Bandwidth, precisely because they were unique. They were the one and only. And it’s by far the most important for enterprise customers. Every conversation we have with an enterprise, Bhavan, is about global coverage, global voice. And that acquisition consolidated the singular crown jewel asset worldwide when it comes to full stack PSTN replacement in over 30 countries and we’re expanding that footprint. So I think that’s first and foremost as a voice focused company, the most important acquisition to highlight and appreciate your robust sense of humor. That said, we do see the important competitor moves and we’re much more confident than ever before about our differentiated approach to global voice than we have been in the past."

Key metrics to watch moving forward would be if Bandwidth starts breaking out international revenue contribution to the total, and whether the company can drive the same expansion trends with its international customers that it can domestically.

Q1 also brought big wins on the profitability front for Bandwidth. CPaaS gross margins expanded by two points to 52%, up from 50% in the prior Q1, driven by the fact that Voxbone is a slightly higher-margin business. Bandwidth also grew its Adjusted EBITDA by more than 4x to $13.4 million in the quarter, representing a rich 11.8% adjusted EBITDA margin - 730bps richer than 4.5% in the year-ago quarter, driven by increased scale and the solid expansion trends (expansion helps profitability because Bandwidth isn't outlaying the same resources to support increased usage in a new customer versus landing a new client).

Figure 3. Bandwidth Adjusted EBITDA and FCF Source: Bandwidth Q1 earnings release

As seen above, Bandwidth also saw meaningful free cash flow expansion, generating $2.1 million in FCF versus a cash burn of -$12.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Bandwidth especially after its ~40% fall from peaks. This is a company with a broadly applicable technology platform that is deepening its push into overseas markets and is expanding rapidly within its own customer base. Bandwidth's success is directly tied to the further expansion of our app-based economy. Stay long here.