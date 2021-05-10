Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News via Getty Images

The 2020 year was one of the wildest years of the stock market's history. We saw fascinating levels of volatility and the complete collapse/growth of certain industries due to lockdowns aimed at restricting the spread of Covid. Food delivery service DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) went public via IPO in December of 2020. With restaurants banned from conducting on-premise business for much of the year, 2020 created perhaps the most ideal operating conditions that DoorDash will ever encounter.

The tailwinds of this environment pushed the stock up to a staggering price of $256 per share (from the $182 it went public at). With the current rotation away from growth stocks currently underway in the markets, DoorDash has pulled back. At $122 per share, the stock now trades below its debut price. Despite the company's massive uptick in revenue growth, DoorDash is not a stock to buy on this dip. The company sports terrible unit economics and we have doubts about the company's ability to turn a profit. We will outline our bearish thesis below.

2020 Created Ideal Operating Conditions and Growth

DoorDash is the leading meal delivery service in the United States. The company currently commands a market share of approximately 50%. DoorDash saw its share expand over the past couple of years, and thrived in 2020 as a result of the Covid pandemic and accompanying lockdowns.

Source: DoorDash, Inc.

With widespread lockdowns in the United States, DoorDash had perhaps the perfect operating environment. The below graphic shows the YoY daily change in seated diners in the US for 2020 and 2021. With the initial wave of Covid in spring of 2020, the restaurant industry virtually collapsed. While we have seen the occasional recovery to near a pre-Covid break-even level, restaurant traffic continues to lag due to repeated "waves" of Covid and lingering consumer concerns about social gatherings.

Source: Statista

People are creatures of habit, and while consumers avoided eating in at restaurants, many flocked to meal delivery services such as DoorDash. DoorDash saw aggressive revenue growth in 2020 compared to 2019. Revenues surged from $885 million in 2019 to $2.886 billion in 2020. That is a YoY increase of 226%.

Source: DoorDash, Inc.

With market share expansion and the surge in demand during lockdowns, there may not be a more tailwind-filled year for DoorDash again anytime soon. The large uptick in revenues should have helped the business scale, improving unit economics but there are concerns in the financials. We will look at these next.

DoorDash Is Burning Tons Of Cash

Despite a remarkable uptick in revenue growth, there are signs that DoorDash is having trouble improving the economics of its business model despite the growth of the business.

Let's revisit the company's financials from the end of 2020:

Source: DoorDash, Inc.

In 2019, DoorDash produced a net loss from operations of $616 million from revenues of $885 million. Despite the company's revenues surging 223% to $2.886 billion, net losses only improved 29.2% to a net loss of $436 million in 2020. In other words, the company's giant improvement in top line (money coming in), did little to change the company's operating losses.

Source: DoorDash, Inc.

Why is this? Put simply, DoorDash operates a difficult-to-scale model with razor-thin margins. If we look at the company's contribution profit margins (as a percentage of Marketplace GOV), we see that the uptick in revenue for 2020 did improve unit economics some, moving contribution margins into positive territory. However, they have plateaued since Q2 at just 3%.

Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies (UBER) (DoorDash's competitor) faces a similar problem. The ability to scale the business is limited when using human drivers. The drivers can only deliver so much, so quickly. So an increase in demand for meal delivery, means that a proportionate delivery in labor costs (drivers) is required.

Revenue Growth Is Going To Slow... Will Cash Burn Continue?

As vaccinations continue to roll out, there will be a gradual recovery of restaurant foot traffic. This puts the future performance of companies like DoorDash into a haze that is hard to gain insight into. Management acknowledged this by taking a guarded approach to 2021 guidance.

Source: DoorDash, Inc.

Management has declined to forecast revenues due to uncertainty of vaccinations and how they might impact the business. The company is instead guiding for marketplace GOV of approximately $30-$33 billion.

However, we can estimate revenues from this data. Based on the company's 2020 take rate of approximately 11.7% (percent of GOV that was converted to revenues), a similar take rate on 2021 GOV guidance would yield full-year revenues between $3.51-$3.86 billion. With tough comparable sales benchmarks, it's obvious that revenues will see a slow-down in growth in 2021.

DoorDash likes to point to adjusted EBITDA for profitability, but I want to see the company consistently generate positive cash flow. It's important to note that stock-based compensation was a significant headwind in 2020, totaling $322 million that played a key role in DoorDash turning in negative operating cash flows. This item was counted under general & administrative expenses and impacted operating results.

If we remove this item to give some "benefit of the doubt" to DoorDash, there are still additional headwinds and potential cost pressures on the horizon. There is currently political focus on the "gig economy" and how these companies are classifying and treating drivers. Any regulation that further obligates gig economy companies like DoorDash or Uber to compensate drivers would potentially create more margin pressures for these businesses.

This is especially so, considering the numerous fees and additional costs consumers pay when ordering through a meal delivery service. Ordering through DoorDash or Uber Eats adds considerable costs to the price a consumer pays for a meal, and I am skeptical of how tolerant consumers would be of increased fees/charges applied.

Analysts are expecting notable top line growth to continue over the next several years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

It's not until 2023 when DoorDash hits $6.12 billion in revenues (more than double 2020 results) that the company strikes profitability. Given how far out potential profitability is (and that is a key point because I am not as confident that revenue growth will continue this strongly), there is far too much risk in shares to invest and hold for a multi-year time period without some "proof" first that the business can scale. The stock remains expensive at nearly 10X 2021 sales estimates (using EV to sales) when considering the razor-thin margins of the business model.

Wrapping Up

DoorDash has become a well-known brand, and the company saw business explode during the 2020 pandemic. However, the company's questionable unit economics and lack of profitability make it a risky investment at such a large enterprise value. Given the premium valuation that DoorDash commands, I would like to see actual evidence of scalability before being interested in the stock. That proof simply isn't there today.