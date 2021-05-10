Photo by Xesai/E+ via Getty Images

While running my weekly scans, I came across Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA), whose stocks is moving up into the second interim data for Simufilam in treating Alzheimer's disease, AD. The catalyst date is July 26-29 at a medical conference (AAIC conference).

Simufilam is a small molecule drug which acts by reducing neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation by targeting altered Filamin A. and has disease modifying potential in AD.

(Simufilam: preclinical effects, from the investor presentation)

Investors aware of this company would remember >3x surge in its stock price in early February this year after the results of the first interim analysis of an open-label Phase 2 trial of Simufilam in AD were released. Data from 50 patients after 6 months of follow-up showed 1.6 points improvement in ADAS-Cog11 score (measuring cognition) or 10% improvement from the baseline (source: investor presentation). Dementia related behavior abnormalities like agitation, delusions and anxiety improved by 29% from the baseline at 6 months. The results are remarkable since no other drug has shown even stabilization (leave alone an improvement) in this score in AD patients. Without treatment, a meta-analysis showed 5.5 points of decline in ADAS-Cog score at one year in mild to moderate AD. No safety issues were seen.

The upcoming data release is the second interim analysis from 50 AD patients with 9 months of follow-up. I expect even higher improvement in cognition due to longer duration of treatment. Another read-out at 12 months of treatment is also planned (expected in September this year).

The company is already planning a Phase 3 program consisting of two randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials in mild to moderate AD (expected to start in the second half of this year).

CEO Barbier has an excellent track record and helped in the growth or founding of Exelixis (EXEL) and ArQule (acquired by Merck for $2.7B).

The stock has retraced >70% from its February high and has started moving up again. Looking at options data, first price target is $70 (current stock price is $41.24) by July data where I would take profit on 50% position and keep the rest. The 52-week high is $117.54.

Data by YCharts

From financials point of view, the company is adequately funded till the July data release after recent equity offering of $200M in February (expects 2021 cash burn of $20-$21M). Cash balance was $282M at Q1 2021 end.

Mean sell-side analyst price target is around $90 or 127% upside potential.

Risks in the investment include unexpected side effects from the ongoing trial, unexpected capital raise, etc. If the data from the upcoming readout is underwhelming, the stock could fall.

This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and/or consult their financial advisor before making any investment.

Investing in equities, especially developmental stage biotech/pharma stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should diversify their portfolio in at least 15-20 different holdings. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.