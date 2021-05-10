Photo by Monty Rakusen/Cultura via Getty Images

Introduction

If you could find the most hated stock within the most hated subsector within the most hated industry today, it may very well be embattled coal mining company Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU). Energy is an industry that is not currently in vogue with investors focused on ESG. And within the energy sector, coal is certainly the black sheep of the family as the "dirtiest" of the 3 major fossil fuels.

Even among fellow coal miners, Peabody is especially loathed by investors given high debt levels and recent bankruptcy (2016-2017). This probably explains Peabody’s high short interest of ~10%, as well as the fact that every single Seeking Alpha article written on Peabody in the past 12 months has assigned the stock a “Very Bearish” rating. Yes, every single article!

So why should you care about this seemingly dumpster fire of a stock? I think the fear and loathing surrounding Peabody has created an intriguing, albeit highly speculative, investment opportunity that offers more than 3x potential upside from current prices.

Overview

Peabody's business can be split into 3 different segments:

Seaborn Thermal - Mostly comprised of Australian thermal coal that is primarily exported to Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, etc. Seaborn Metallurgical - Hard coking coal mostly mined in Australia that is used in steelmaking, and again primarily exported to Asia Domestic Thermal - Thermal coal mined in the Powder River Basin (Wyoming), Illinois Basin, and a couple other U.S. states

Of the 3 segments, Peabody’s seaborn metallurgical coal business is its crown jewel, as Australian hard coking coal is favored by Asian steelmakers given proximity and quality. A recent trade spat between China & Australia has thrown a kink, but I'll touch more on this later in the article.

The seaborne thermal business (mostly Australian) is also a good business, as Asian demand for coal used in power generation remains robust. The primary competition for Asian coal demand is liquefied natural gas (LNG), and as LNG prices increase, you will typically see higher coal demand as the cheaper substitute.

Finally, the US thermal business has been a challenging for Peabody as low natural gas prices and more stringent environmental regulations have crimped domestic demand. But these challenges may be temporarily reversing over the near term. Again, I will touch more on this later in the article.

Source: Peabody annual reports

The Opportunity

While 2020 was a challenging year for Peabody, I believe all 3 of its major segments will benefit from the following tailwinds over the next 12-24 months:

Increased industrial activity & resolution of China/Australia trade dispute Higher Asian liquefied natural gas prices & Chinese coal plant additions Higher US natural gas prices leading to increased domestic coal burn

Starting with the first tailwind: Industrial & manufacturing activity continues to strengthen as global economies emerge from COVID, with China's manufacturing PMI having recovered to pre-COVID levels and the US manufacturing PMI exceeding pre-COVID levels. This stronger industrial activity is closely correlated with increased steel consumption which would also increase demand for hard coking coal used in steel-making.

Source: Trading Economics

Source: Trading Economics

In 2020, China banned Australian coal imports as a result of political dispute between Beijing and Canberra. But while this ban hurt metallurgical coal pricing for Peabody in 2020, Australian producers have been able to find new markets for their coking coal such as India or Indonesia. And looking longer-term, I expect the China/Australia trade dispute to be resolved in the near future given China's insatiable appetite for Australia's natural resources including coking coal. These factors should allow Peabody to realize higher prices for its coking coal.

Moving next to Peabody's seaborne thermal business - I've previously mentioned that the main competitor in Asian power generation markets is liquefied natural gas. After a brief crash in early 2020, Asian LNG prices have marched right back to pre-COVID levels, making coal a more attractive fuel to burn.

Japan LNG Prices

Source: Ycharts

And you can see that in response Australian thermal coal prices (proxied by Newcastle Index) have also rebounded from 2020 lows to reclaim 2019 levels.

Source: Trading Economics

Furthermore, while coal is viewed as being in decline in developed economies, it is still growing in developing economies. Case in point, China added 38.4 Gigawatts of new coal plant capacity in 2020. These new plants should increase demand for Peabody's seaborne thermal coal going forward.

Finally, turning to US thermal coal, we see the recovery in natural gas prices to leading to a temporary increase in domestic thermal coal demand as coal becomes more cost-competitive vs. natural gas. Indeed, we have seen coal's % share of domestic power generation increase so far in 2021 while coal inventories at power plants have been drawn down with increased consumption, as described by Peabody management during their 2021 Q1 earnings call:

Here in the U.S., overall electricity demand increased 2% over last year, positively impacted by cold weather. Higher natural gas prices resulted in us thermal coal share of electricity generation increasing by 37% to 24%, while natural gas declines of 34%. As a result, coal inventories have fallen by 20 million tons since December. During the quarter, utility consumption of PRB coal rose approximately 35% compared to the prior year.

Putting it altogether, we see that all 3 of Peabody's segments - seaborn met, seaborn thermal, and US thermal - will likely benefit from powerful tailwinds over the near term which should significantly improve the firm's profitability over 2020 levels.

Valuation

Let's now chat valuation. Given the wide range of potential outcomes for Peabody, I will be using scenario analysis:

Base Case Scenario (50% likelihood) assumes that coal pricing returns to 2019 levels over the next 12 months, allowing Peabody to generate run-rate EBITDA of $850-$900 million Upside Scenario (25% likelihood) assumes that the tailwinds prove powerful enough to return coal pricing to 2018 levels, allowing Peabody to generate run-rate EBITDA of $1.3-$1.4 billion Downside Scenario (25% likelihood) assumes that the aforementioned tailwinds fizzle out and coal pricing plummets back to 2020 levels, which would imply run-rate EBITDA of less than $300 million.

To calculate Peabody's forecast equity value under each of the 3 scenarios, I would apply a conservative EV/EBITDA ratio of 3x, which I believe is reasonable for a highly cyclical & leveraged name like Peabody. I would then subtract out net debt of $900 million, as well as asset retirement obligation of $658 million and accrued post-retirement obligation of $410 million, which are the recorded fair value as of end of 2021 Q1. While the asset retirement obligations & post-retirement obligations may be resolved for less than fair value, I will be conservative in deducting the full market value amounts from enterprise value to calculate equity value. Lastly, I would divide the enterprise value by average 2021 1Q shares outstanding of 98.4 million shares.

Source: Peabody 2021 1Q 10Q

Conducting this calculation yields the following stock price estimates:

Base Case Scenario = $6 to $7 per share Upside Scenario = $15-$20 per share Downside Scenario = Negative equity value, so $0

Given these estimates, we can infer that at its current price of between $5 and $6 per share, Peabody is only undervalued by 10-20% from our base case scenario.

However, if coal pricing can return to 2018 levels (which is certainly possible given the powerful tailwinds outlined above), Peabody's stock would potentially be more than a 3-bagger from current prices. And of course, there is also the potential for it to become worthless in our downside scenario.

Key Risks

Peabody's main risk to equity holders is its large debt load. At end of 2021 1Q, the company owed almost $1.5 billion in debt (vs. $580 million in cash). However, the company has made huge progress in addressing its debt issues in recent quarters. Its 6% senior secured notes due March 2022 totaled $459 million at end of 2020 Q4 and was a potential catalyst for bankruptcy.

But management was able to address this challenge by enacting a series of refinancing and maturity extensions in 2021 Q1 to bring the notes due in March 2022 to a much more manageable $60 million, buying much-needed breathing room. Peabody should be able to easily redeem this remaining $60 million amount over the next several quarters by using free cash flow and drawing on its revolving credit facility. Still, if coal prices do not materially recover, the next tranche of notes due in 2024 could still pose a big challenge.

Source: Peabody 2021 1Q 10Q

Other key risks include volatile coal prices, with potential for Peabody stock to become worthless if prices significantly weaken from current levels. Investors should also consider regulatory risk, as additional environmental regulations in the U.S. or the continuation of China's import ban on Australian coal could hurt coal demand.

Bottom Line

Peabody is a loathed stock within a despised sector (coal mining) that is not in vogue with investors. But much like with mall REIT Macerich (MAC), these low expectations have also created an opportunity to purchase a cheap lottery ticket with more than 3x upside if higher coal prices come to fruition. Of course, the lottery ticket could also expire worthless if coal prices weaken from current levels so this is certainly not a buy-and-hold investment.

Interested investors should size their positions accordingly given this speculative nature, and as such Peabody would not be a top 10 position in my concentrated portfolio. Nevertheless, I believe Peabody stock offers a favorable risk/reward setup at current prices for contrarian investors willing to stomach volatility.