Photo by skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is a producer of coatings and adhesives for the food, energy and automotive industries, and the company's performance (and share price) was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently reported on the financial results for the second quarter (and first semester) of its financial year 2021 and the momentum seems to be improving.

Data by YCharts

The cash flows were picking up again in H1 2021 thanks to a lower capex

I wasn't particularly impressed by Ashland's results in 2020 as the company's free cash flow result was hit pretty hard due to the pandemic. This was only a temporary phenomenon and I was looking forward to seeing what the company would be able to prove up in FY 2021. One thing's certain: The massive net loss reported in 2020 due to an impairment charge will not reoccur in the current financial year and Ashland will for sure be profitable.

While the Q2 revenue came in about 2% lower than in Q2 2020, the operating income was substantially higher as that was the quarter wherein Ashland reported its impairment charge. But while Q2 was a little bit low on revenue (and gross profit), the operating income was approximately 75% higher than in the first quarter of the year as the SG&A expenses decreased from $106M in Q1 to just $84M and this was sufficient to report an operating income of $71M in Q2.

Source: Quarterly report

The bottom line shows a net income of $43M from continuing operations and a $2M loss from discontinued operations for a net income of $41M or 67 cents per share in the second quarter. The total net income from continuing operations in the first half of the current financial year was approximately $97M or $1.57 per share.

That clearly is an improvement but as my original review of Ashland Global was based on the company's free cash flow performance and that remains my main focus here. Ashland reported an operating cash flow of $170M in the first semester but this also includes a $31M investment in the working capital position (and a $4M pension payment, but I'll keep this included in the cash flow calculation). The operating cash flow adjusted for changes in the working capital was about $201M, about 15% higher than the $176M in the first half of 2020.

Source: quarterly report

On top of that, the total capex bill actually decreased from $66M to $55M which means Ashland's underlying free cash flow result was about $146M (compared to $110M in the first half of last year). This 30%-plus increase of the free cash flow result obviously is a remarkable improvement and Ashland used the free cash flow to pay a small dividend ($33M) and the remainder to reduce its gross debt which should have a positive impact on the interest expenses going forward.

The full-year guidance remains cautious, but Ashland's balance sheet remains robust

The lower net debt will also help to keep the debt ratio manageable. As of the end of March, Ashland had $373M in cash, $88M in current debt and about $1.57B in longer-term debt for a net debt of $1.29B (down from about $1.4B as of the end of FY2020).

This will help the company on two levels: Not only will the decreasing net debt help Ashland to reduce its gross debt and net debt, the EBITDA also is recovering from last year's weak performance. According to the official guidance, Ashland is now guiding for an adjusted EBITDA of $570-590M.

Source: Company presentation

Assuming a year-end net debt of about $1.2B (excluding the recent M&A announcement as that deal still has to close) and using the midpoint of the EBITDA guidance, the debt ratio will come in at around 2 and will drop towards 1.75 by the end of next year. That puts Ashland Global in a comfortable position as pretty much its entire incoming free cash flow will be discretionary free cash flow. It will be able to spend it on additional growth initiatives, M&A opportunities or perhaps even M&A like the recently announced acquisition of Schulke & Mayr. But if no suitable investments can be found, the net debt will continue to decrease.

The lower debt ratio also should help the company to reduce its interest bill. In 2022, about $411M of 4.75% notes will have to be refinanced and this will likely happen at a much lower interest rate while Ashland may also be able to reduce its financing needs (by for instance issuing $300M of new debt rather than refinancing the entire amount.

Source: quarterly report

Issuing $300M of debt at a 3.5% coupon would reduce the interest expenses by $9M per year and boost the free cash flow by about $7M per year or 11 cents per share.

Investment thesis

I was bearish on Ashland Global in November last year when my previous article was published. But in the past six months, the company has bounced back nicely from a tough FY 2020. Now the economies are reopening at a fast pace we can perhaps expect Ashland's improvement to accelerate.

I still don't have a position but will be keeping a closer eye on Ashland going forward.