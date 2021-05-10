Photo by Tryaging/iStock via Getty Images

It was approximately a year ago that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) landed on my radar. EXPD is one of few large publicly traded companies that does not have any long-term debt and was definitely the only company in its business segment of transportation logistics with that title.

First of all, a debt-free company doesn't always indicate a strong company but I do find it fascinating when a company can execute a business plan on this kind of level (size and scope) without needing to rely on debt to make it happen. For those companies that are debt-free and pay a dividend we have seen some of the strongest annual dividend increases and that is something any dividend income investor would like to see.

The purpose of this article is to review EXPD and determine whether or not it makes sense as a potential investment. The current market has reached a point where many stocks are fully valued but we are still willing to consider investing in the companies that are best-of-breed.

Q1-2021 Earnings

The analyst consensus was $1.06/share of earnings on revenue of $2.7 billion. EXPD was able to smash these results with a 2021 EPS of $1.67/share of earnings on revenue of $3.36 billion. The earnings beat also looks more impressive when we take into consideration that the same numbers from Q1-2020 look awful because they were hit hardest during the initial stages of the pandemic.

Along with the major increase in revenues comes the increased costs which were pretty incredible if reviewed without context. The image below is from the Q1-2021 earnings and we are going to break this down to see if the increased costs are justified, and if not, which revenue streams represent the most risk with regard to increasing expenses.

Source: Q1-2021 Earnings Report

When looking at these numbers, I was pretty astounded by the increased expenses but when we consider that revenue essentially doubled and so expenses followed in its path. What I am more concerned about is identifying which methods of transportation saw expenses increase at a rate that exceeds the rate that revenues increase by. The image below (in millions, 000's) breaks down year-over-year quarterly revenues and expenses in an effort to resolve some of my concerns mentioned above.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor

The table above helps us draw the following conclusions:

Revenues increased across the board considerably.

Expenses increased across the board considerably, however, certain segments saw expenses increase at a faster rate.

Airfreight saw the largest revenue and expense increase but the increase in expenses were nearly in-line with the revenue increase making this category the best "bang-for-the-buck" segment.

Ocean freight also saw a large increase in revenue but costs for this category increased the most making this the most expensive category for EXPD to scale up.

Customs Brokerage and Other Services increased modestly and expenses increase quite a bit. Had revenues increased similarly (as a percentage) to airfreight and ocean freight I would have expected this to be the category with the fastest growing expense cost.

Record high rates for shipping ocean containers helps explain the increased expenses attributable to ocean freight. In the 2020 8-K Q&A, it was noted that margins are close to 27% which is well above margins in the low 20% range that were normal about 10 years ago.

EXPD's cash position has increased significantly over the last four years and is extremely relevant when we consider that the company has no long-term debt. This gives EXPD a significant amount of flexibility when it comes to potential acquisitions or mergers. Another scenario (that is extremely unlikely given the companies prior history) is the potential for a special dividend for its shareholders.

Source: Q1-2021 Earnings Report

Source: Q1-2019 Earnings Report

In the 2020 8-K Q&A, a question was asked about the significant amount of free cash flow and how management expected to deploy capital going forward. From the statement below it is clear that investment in the company will continue to be the first priority and that dividend increases will come second, followed by share repurchases.

We expect to deploy cash in the same manner as we have historically. Our capital allocation strategy has always been to invest in the company first. Some recent examples are the purchase of a digital online shipping platform for Koho and the development of Cargo Signal and Carrier Allocation technologies. We also maintain a significant amount of cash in our international subsidiaries to be sure they can meet their operating requirements, including making significant cash advances for customs brokerage customers. Second, we have increased our dividend payments for the past 27 years and we plan to continue paying semi-annual dividends to our shareholders. Lastly, we review our global working capital needs, cash flow expectations, and market conditions to determine if there is an opportunity to repurchase shares in the open market. The Board of Directors has authorized repurchases of outstanding common stock down to 160 million shares. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we repurchased 4.4 million shares.

The last image I want to include from EXPD's Q1-2021 financials is the geographic breakdown of where their revenues are derived. As mentioned previously, COVID had a materially large impact on EXPD's operations and severely impacted revenue and income as evidenced by the figures represented in the Q1-2020 numbers below. What I found most interesting about these numbers is how different geographic areas can see operating income scale up quickly even when revenue hasn't.

Source: Q1-2021 Earnings Report

Below is a breakdown of how fast revenue scale of in Q1-2021 and by what degree operating income followed relative to Q1-2020.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor

All geographic segments scaled faster with regard to operating income but the United States, Latin America, and Europe saw operating income increased to twice the rate that revenue grew by year-over-year.

Comparables

There are a number of big players in the air freight and logistics companies. For the purposes of this article, I am going to use the following companies because they have similar market cap and enterprise value.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

ZTO Express (ZTO)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

All of the following companies have seen significant year-over-year revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

ZTO's growth looks pretty incredible but it is worth noting that total revenues are about 1/3 of EXPD's. EXPD's revenue growth is definitely the most notable of the four companies especially when we consider how much revenue it generates.

EXPD is generating a significant amount of net income (the most it has ever generated over the last 10 years). I think it is worthwhile to note that EXPD and CHRW have demonstrated a significant amount of consistency in their net income over the last 10 years. XPO and ZTO on the other hand have seen significantly more volatility and makes these stocks significantly more risky (in my opinion).

Data by YCharts

Dividend History And Current Valuation

One of the reasons why I am interested in EXPD as a potential investment is that it has a solid 27-year history of paying growing dividends which is a testament to management and their focus on running an efficient company, especially during difficult times. In this section I will be making comparisons with CHRW but will exclude XPO and ZTO because they do not pay a dividend.

The overall yield for EXPD is reaching a 10-year low yield which indicates that the stock is fully valued and makes the current price a terrible entry point. For dividend-paying stocks I like comparing the current dividend yield and historical yield to better understand whether or not the current price represents a good entry point.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Dividend Yield

Over the last 10 years, EXPD has grown its dividend by 10% CAGR which is excellent by all dividend growth investor standards. Knowing this, it also makes me that much more concerned that the stock is fully valued and is current priced for perfection. A stock that is currently trading at a dividend yield that is comparable to the yield 10-years ago would suggest that most of the potential upside is dependent on strong future dividend increases.

Data by YCharts

I do not doubt that EXPD can deliver exceptional dividend increases going forward because the company carries a payout ratio of less than 20% which makes it half of CHRW's payout ratio of 40%. Even then, I have never invested in a company with the hope that dividend increases with make up for the stock being fully (or overvalued) because the potential downside is too great.

CHRW has a 10-year dividend growth rate of 6.5% but it makes up for this modest dividend growth by offering a yield over 2%. CHRW is currently fully or overvalued based on the same reasons that I am judging EXPD.

Conclusion

At this point in time, EXPD is overvalued (or fully valued at best) and even with strong trucking demand there are too many growing concerns that could have a significant impact on EXPD's operations over the next several years. The biggest concern I have comes from inflation and the devaluation of the US dollar. While this could boost exports (when our currency becomes less expensive relative to other currencies it makes American-made goods more attractive) it would certainly have a negative impact on our ability to import goods from Asia. In the worst case scenario, we could experience stagflation which would exacerbate this problem further.

A more immediate problem is that EXPD is coming off of a record quarter for revenues and income. Any potential disruptions in the supply chain could have major ramifications for the stock price. On a P/E basis EXPD is significantly overvalued compared with its previous history.

I would need to see shares at or below $90/share before I would consider an investment in EXPD.