Photo by Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The U.S. jobs report may not have been as expected but we think that could be due to a few temporary reasons such as re-hires, technology, and 'stimulus comfort'. The most important of all is that investors should know that hiring & firing are lagging indicators. We thus think that the U.S.'s goods market will do well and that Freight will benefit from the propensity to consume for years to come. Our pick for today is a high-quality third-party freight company, which keeps costs low and cash flow high, C.H Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CHRW) is the company we're analyzing in this article.

The Company

Based in Minnesota, C.H Robinson is a worldwide 3rd party freight company. The company is non-asset-based, and provides logistics transportation services to a broad range of industries.

"The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which includes the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services. The company also provides customs broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services." - Source

An attractive feature of the company for us at this stage is the fact that it's a cash flow driven company, which has a low cost of revenue. This ensures sound performance during an inflationary period.

Why We're Bullish

Efficiency

C.H Robinson has a Piotroski score of 6, which places it in the 80th sector percentile. The score measures operational efficiency, balance sheet liquidity, and profitability.

Source - FinBox

The price to sales growth ratio of 0.2 is on par with the sector but leads its peers apart from UPS. Effective pricing allows for sustainable earnings.

Source - FinBox

A tremendous rise in EV/EBITDA indicates that the company is adding value to its balance sheet whilst managing expenses well. An interest coverage ratio of 16.1x ensures that leverage of 76% can be covered comfortably.

Low Beta, High Dividend Yield

We like the fact that this stock has a low Beta (0.7) but still has the potential of gains superior to the broader index due to cyclicality. If the cyclical play fails, you would've still invested in a stock with a decent dividend where the payout ratio is 40.27% and the D.Yield is 2.05%.

Low Tech Correlation

Source - Portfolio Visualizer

Apart from Crypto we really don't like tech stocks at the moment, we think that the sell-off will continue into 2022. This stock provides a low correlation with tech stocks, which means that it doesn't move linearly. We used Vanguard's Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) as a comparison. Your portfolio strategy is obviously up to you but if you're high conviction or looking to diversify risk, then C.H Robinson would be a good option based on correlation.

Other Reasons

Apart from the fact that the freight space is recovering systemically, we have a few additional reasons why we like this stock in particular:

C.H Robinson has made their acquisitions count with a policy, which contributes to topline growth. Last year they acquired Prime Distribution Services. The company's NAST services are benefiting a great deal after acquiring the retail consolidation services provider. C.H Robinson also bought DEMA Service in May 2019, which expanded their European presence, and particularly in Italy, which is often seen as one of the leading road transportation markets.

The company has mastered the ability to save costs, they steered the ship well in 2020 by saving costs with automation and process redesign. If they can continue saving costs, whilst scaling the top line they'll be in for blockbuster earnings reports moving forward.

C.H has recently been on a share buyback spree, with a shares outstanding amount of 113.99 million, it can be quantitatively concluded that C.H Robinson are focused on creating value for their shareholders, this should drive up the stock's price.

Risks

There's still uncertainty that the freight industry will reach the pre-pandemic heights in 2021 & early 2022.

The company is focused on making investments in technology, which could increase CAPEX significantly and subsequently drive down its free cash flow.

Having undergone corporate restructuring in 2019, it's yet to be seen if it will work out favorably or not.

Price Target

Source

The Wall Street Journal sampled analysts' price targets and they somewhat exceeded the current stock price. It can be seen in the table above that there are mixed feelings about the stock, which is understandable considering the pandemic's effect on the company. We however still think the stock is undervalued and decided to do our own valuation.

We started off by using the Gordon Growth Model. We used this model as C.H is a mature company with a sustainable dividend.

The formula is written as: Intrinsic Value = Dividend (FWD)/Cost of Capital - Growth Rate.

We found: 2.04/5.57%-4.72%=$240

After computing the intrinsic value we can see that the stock is severely undervalued. We used another metric to confirm our findings. We used a P/E price target where we multiplied the P/E with expected EPS.

We found: 22.51*$5.07=$114.13

Again, according to the metric the stock is undervalued and presents a buying opportunity to investors.

To conclude our price target we think that investors can bargain on a $114.13 price target, although the dividend-based intrinsic value presents a $240 target we'd like to think that a low Beta (0.7) stock will receive a more modest return. Zacks Equity Research places a $114 price target on the stock, which somewhat breathes air into our valuation.

Final Word

We love the fact that this is a low Beta, and potentially high return stock, which simultaneously provides solid dividends to shareholders. C.H Robinson is an efficient company and is growing in market share with strategic acquisitions. Valuation metrics show that the stock is undervalued and so does Wall Street.