Overview

CVS (NYSE:CVS) has been a retail stalwart for decades. At its most basic roots, CVS sells healthcare & beauty products, whilst providing pharmacy services. They currently hold 9,900+ stores across 49 states. Their foot print is large, as similar to Walmart (WMT); 75% of the U.S. population lives within five minutes of a CVS store. They are also one of America's top employers with an employee count that sits at over 300,000. With the acquisition of AETNA, and growing adoption of MinuteClinics, they now provide health coverage for over 23 million members and can combine their retail stores to create what management calls a 'Health Hub'.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS's strength and capability came to the forefront as they were tasked by the federal government to go into long-term care facilities and nursing homes to administer the first COVID-19 vaccines. Through this program alone CVS was able to deliver 7.8 million on-site vaccinations. They have flexed their muscles once again by boasting that they have the capability to administer 20-25 million shots a month, which far exceeds the supply they can obtain.

This pandemic has brought to light the importance of CVS in the U.S. and I believe it will help change how investors look at the healthcare giant moving forward.

A simple re-rating from a more positive outlook from the market could lead to market-beating returns in the next few years. Combine that with the potential for significant buybacks and dividend increases, CVS is looking like a great total return play for long term investors.

Since its peak in 2015, CVS is down 25%, trading at less than 10xFCF.

Is Amazon A Problem?

On November 17th, 2020, Amazon (AMZN) announced that they will be offering free prescription deliveries for Amazon Prime members. This news alone sent CVS down 7% in a day. Just the thought of Amazon's entrance wiped $9 billion off their market cap in the blink of an eye.

Although it is true, Amazon tends to do well with all the endeavors it undertakes, rarely has it wiped solidified companies off the map. I would also like to point out that if Amazon's leadership wants a piece of your pie, you are doing things right, or are in a growing industry. In CVS's case, it's both. Think of Amazon's entrance into the streaming world. None of Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), HBO Maxx, or Hulu took a hit. There was more than enough demand and room for all players to grow.

The fear of Amazon has also been played out against UPS (UPS), who for years, was put in the same situation that CVS is in now. UPS became the unloved legacy player in the e-commerce/delivery market while Amazon received all the attention from investors. The thought was that Amazon was slowly 'killing' UPS. From 2017 through early 2020, UPS traded flat as revenue grew at a fairly consistent pace. Even with a quickly growing e-commerce industry, UPS was looked at as Amazon's (AMZN) next victim. The pandemic struck and e-commerce trends accelerated. All players in that market have done great as the demand for their service far outweighs the risks of the stringent competition.

The healthcare market is not a zero sum game. Never has been and never will be. Although Amazon might bring you your prescription without you having to leave your house, they will never be able to provide the physical services such as vaccinations and health checkups/physicals that CVS can.

Not only am I not worried about Amazon, neither is management. Guidance continues to be raised or reiterated, meanwhile analysts have been consistently providing upward EPS revisions. Over the last three months, 21 revisions have been issued on CVS. All 21 of them have been upward.

Debt Is the Elephant In The Room

The market also seems to be highly uncomfortable with the high debt load. The AETNA acquisition brought on $45 billion of new financing, and they also assumed $8 billion of AETNA's debt as well. This left interest expense up 3x where it was before the acquisition. At the end of FY17, interest expense totaled $1.06 billion. In FY19, that number was now at $3.035 billion, which certainly does not bode well for free cash flow.

The bulk of their debt profile is maturing before 2030. If it is not refinanced and kicked down the road, management might be more cautious about committing larger amounts of capital directly to shareholders.

Management has not shied away from addressing their debt burden. This is what makes me so optimistic compared to other firms with so much debt. They are fully aware of the sentiment towards the debt and have been committed to driving it down with cash flow and cash on hand. In fact, they are doing it quite aggressively. As noted above, total long-term debt immediately after the acquisition took place, stood at $71.4 billion. The balance sheet in their most recent 10-Q has the debt at $59.2 billion. In the 1st quarter of FY21 alone, they paid back $3 billion of debt.

Management has repeatedly mentioned their target goal of reducing the leverage ratio down to 3x by 2022. At the current pace, it would not surprise me to see them reach that level before the end of FY21, or shortly after. Either way it seems as if they are ahead of schedule. Upon reaching that level is where my bull case for long term share holders truly begins.

Large Savings From Debt Repayment

Capital allocation towards shareholders since 2018 has been negligent. The dividend has remained flat, and buybacks were frozen. Upon CVS reaching the target leverage ratios mentioned above, CVS is looking to be even more of a cash flow machine.

The early debt repayments are already paying off. In FY19 and FY20, management had to commit $3 billion of cash just to interest paid. Q1FY21 was the first quarter since the AETNA acquisition that we have seen interest paid drop a meaningful amount; from $1.1 billion the year prior, down to $876 million. That equates to a 20% reduction in interest paid, or roughly $500 million in savings for FY21. This is a significant amount for a company that pays out $650 million a quarter in dividends.

If the interest expense savings were spread out evenly as dividend increases, that results in a 19.2% increased in the dividend for the year. This of course will not happen before they reach their leverage target, but it serves as an example to the flexibility management will have to return cash to shareholders in the near future. Those savings will most likely be used to keep chipping away at the debt, which I am all for. I have no doubt that when management starts, they will move quickly and aggressively to reach their compensation package figures.

Valuation and Momentum

As earnings and revenue are projected to show consistent growth, there is no reason CVS should be trading as a 'dead in the water' value stock, especially as large buybacks and dividend increases are on the horizon. Estimates show a 3-4% growth in revenue each year through FY25. EPS growth is projected to be even more aggressive as synergies and cost savings from debt compound. By FY25

I believe CVS to be fairly valued between 15-16x earnings (where it traded before the acquisition and debt). This is slightly above the 5 YR average of 13.36 PE. As short term memory tends to prevail, CVS was once overvalued; trading at nearly 30xFCF and 22xEPS in 2016. Momentum and outlook has begun to turn. Both SA authors and Wall St. analysts remain bullish going forward.

The dividend also has lot of room to run. The current annual payout per share is $2.00. This means that the forward payout ratio for FY2025 (same $11.27 EPS as used below) is a mere 17%. A combination of compounding savings from debt repayments and conservative sales growth will certainly free up a lot of cash in the future for management to play with in the form of buybacks and dividends.

Upon reaching their debt goals, CVS could conceivably raise their dividend at 10% each year for the next 5 years, resulting in an annual payout of $3.22. Still this would only result in a 30% payout ratio based up FY25 estimates. I think it is more likely that management returns to a payout ratio along the lines of where it was before the acquisition. During the 2018 calendar year in which CVS acquired AETNA, CVS' EPS was $7.04.

The payout ratio at the time was 28.4%. If EPS does grow as expected, I project that the dividend by FY25 will be at least $3.00. A 50% increase of where it stands today. Dividend growth investors, and the market in general should be all over this. This is one of the main reasons why I believe CVS deserves a premium from where it is trading now.

Since CVS tops analyst estimates quite frequently. I will be adding a moderate 5% premium to the median FY25 estimates. This brings my FY25 EPS estimate to $11.27. Using a 15x or 16x multiple on that and I find myself at an end of FY25 price target range between $169.05 and $180.32. This implies a 98%-111.9% price return. Investors would also be receiving a minimum of $9.50 a share in dividends during that period. A >24% CAGR without dividends reinvested in both cases.

Takeaway

For the reasons mentioned above, I will be rating CVS a BUY at current levels. Initiating a position at 8xFCF gives investors plenty of margin of safety, especially as the debt burden drastically falls and management has more freedom with their capital allocation.

This is one of the rare few stocks on the market today that I believe can provide dividend growth or yield investors with the potential for significant total return.