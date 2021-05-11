BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas. (LND) CEO Andre Guillaumon on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas. (NYSE:LND) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2021 1:00 PM ET

Ana Ribeiro - Manager for IR

Andre Guillaumon - Chairman, CEO

Gustavo Lopez - CFO, RI

Thiago Duarte - BTG Pactual

Hello. Good afternoon. Welcome to the Conference Call for Earnings for Q3. Reminding you that our year follows the Agriculture Calendar. So, we have the earnings for nine months ended on March 31st, 2021. We have with us Mr. Andre Guillaumon, Chairman; Gustavo Lopez, CFO and RI. This presentation is being recorded.

You will be in the listen-mode only. During the presentation of the company you will be in the listen-mode only. Next, we will have the Q&A session exclusively for analysts and investors. The audio is also being aired on the Internet on our page and our YouTube channel.

Now I will pass the floor to Andre, who will begin the presentation. Thank you.

Good afternoon. Thank you Ana Paula. Thank you Gustavo once again and I would like to thank you all for participating for you have been following for many years our earnings. Good.

Let's go on to the first Slide please. We're bringing you some numbers, relevant numbers concerning Q3, 2021. So, I'd like to share with you what the company did in these nine months. We had a net revenue R$440.6 million. We had a net profit accumulated in nine months R$189 million, adjusted EBITDA R$219 million. One piece of news that we bring is of the second issuance of CRA. This time we did the CRA according to the stock market instructions which gave a lot of visibility to the company and gave us an interest rate that was very competitive rates. This brings visibility to our company and a longer debt profile in line with our business. So, this is an important event in this quarter.

Now concerning the right side, we ended the harvest of more than 170,000 tons of soybean in Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia. There I have a lot of good news, we have some bad news too. But bad news is attenuated by our geographical diversification and we will talk about everything that happened. We finished planting corn; the second harvest of corn. Our region is privileged, most of our corn is in the region of Xingu. It's a region of Mato Grosso that suffered less this region suffered less but we have a corn that is not as well-positioned as we had last year. So, these are the highlights.

I believe that I'd like to say that we are in fact a company that has operational strategy together with real-estate strategy. Commodities are booming and we're seeing the market also with better prices; both so booming in terms of liquidity and prices. So, we have a sale that was made last week which is not included in the numbers, we will show this later. This sale was made last week and it's a very interesting sale. I'd like to mention two points about this sale. We continue being a recurring seller of assets. It's the sale that brings an IRR of 20 -- it gives us an IRR or 20.4%.

So, 20% in an asset that you bought, flipped, improved and what it shows in this transaction is that everything we will see later on the results, most linked to the price of commodities. We begin to see the price of commodities also affecting the price of land; increasing the price of land. This is in by year 250 hectares worth R$67 million and a gain of 64. So, this is the great edge of the company you can expect. Ana doesn't like because I can't give guidance. This is our business buying and selling farms. You will see that we will be very active during this year. This is the vision we have due to the liquidity in the market during to the booming prices of commodities.

I always say that in commodities, we have some structural issues. We have the price of commodities soybean, corn, sugar cane, and cattle raising and cotton. So, we also have the structural issue happening. Last year China stopped importing grains because of the Swine flu. After that we had a trade war and this really decreased the market of commodities. If nothing had happened, China would come back but what we see different there was an important change in terms of the production of food. Chinese migrating to new models of production, they were intensifying more sanitary control.

And this will demand more grain, more commodities, more grain, especially corn and soybeans. China is a great producer of corn, they produce corn. Historically, they never imported corn. This year, they're importing more than 20 million tons. In the next four years, they should get to 80 million tons to 90 million tons of imported corn. This happened to soybean from Brazil. If you go back in history, China used to import 20 million tons to 30 million tons of soybean seven years ago. Now, it's beginning in corn and this is structural for us. So, the model with the model of producing animal protein is changing in China and they will depend more on commodities.

So, we will bring you good results due to this increase in price. But the increasing price comes in a more structured way. Next Slide. Well here what we bring always sync to you year-after-year, the company continues to grow its planted area from 2020 to 2021. We go from 153,000 hectares now 160,000 hectares that are cultivating in the next harvest. On the right we see the more relevant culture: soybean, corn, we have sugar cane, a lot of sugar cane. We have other cultures that have more added value. So, in the last year, the company planted beans. We had good results in beans. This year we're intensifying even more beans, we have a company that will plant more than 6000 hectares of beans, cotton, even a little less.

Showing to you the company in fact has two strategies together: operational and real-estate, and we are diversified. We have many products, we should expect to intensify this bringing more margin to our planted hectares and consequently this will really represent added value. Next Slide is a comparison in tons. And as I said, we have always been very transparent with you. We had a drop in the total production of soybean or the great problem in this harvest was the production in Paraguay. We had a drop in the estimated amount around 12,000 tons to 13,000 tons in Paraguay which had an impact on these numbers.

In Brazil, some units produced more than we expected; some in line, some of them very little. But in general, the production in Brazil was positive. Bolivia also brought a good result in there. We have two harvests in Brazil. The most important one is in winter and now we're having this summer harvest. And this number of the estimated amount against projected, we have the number here. So, we have 15,000 tons less of soybeans than projected but we have the price that is very attractive. In the case of corn in the second harvest we have which you are seeing a drought in the Midwest of Brazil. And as I said, most of our corn is in Xingu a privileged region where we were able to plant in optimum conditions; very attractive for corn and we have others, cotton.

So, in general, this is a picture showing the problem we had in Paraguay. And although the second harvest is well on its way, in the next few days in the next release it won't be a projection. We will begin the harvest of the second harvest. Well, in terms of cattle raising, here I say once again, you've heard me say this a 1000 times, cattle raising is a transition tool for us. It's an activity that we use to add value to our assets increasing the area's being transformed. And it's, we know there is transients activity. Cattle raising will migrate to grains. Two years ago, when we talked about cattle raising, we had cattle raising in State of Bahia.

Now we don't have cattle raising in State of Bahia and we have cattle raising in Preferencia farm and Paraguay farm. So, in Arrojadinho we're beginning a cattle raising activity together with grains that they already have and with an area of production that is irrigated in this property. So, I say cattle raising is a transition, only a transition tool but not even now with high prices we have good results. So, we give a lot of attention to GMD average daily gain of animals, kilograms, and we have year-after-year an increase in the average weight of cattle. This means they are being well kept and this they are gaining weight. With this gaining weight we saw an important increase in the price of beef.

Last year at the same time at this in the same month, we had R$180 R$190 and now the price doubled. So, this activity, transition activity that is now becoming very important because of the higher prices of beef. Now here will I'd like to say we are now finished, we have there - we have less than three months for our calendar and we are looking at the margin. This soybean of R$170 that we had in the last few weeks most of it were selling at these prices but we also have the derivative account to pay. So, once again I reinforce the vision that we have in the medium and long term. We're looking at contribution margin.

We have a position soybean sold at US$10.32. If you look at the spot prices or future prices, it's totally different. We have a U.S. currency of R$5.35. So, this is we had an important part already sold and now we are delivering the hedge activities. So, in the end, you will have US$10.32 and you have a combination R$120 per bag of soybean, different from R$170 and R$145 of the spot price. But I say it's this is the way we work, we will continue working like this. And when we sold this soybean in Chicago, the price was 88 and 90 -- 8 and 90 in March last year, then we made our budget was done with 930. But pandemic came.

So, it's important to stress that the good cycle we will see in these numbers but I have no doubt that in the next few years these we will have the full effect of these numbers. In the case of corn, we had a more conservative position. We know in the domestic market you can even operate in derivative, you can have the risk of counterpart. So, in the summer corn, we did nothing. We will benefit from these prices at R$80, R$90, a R$100. And the second harvest, most of it is positioned in the Xingu region. We have so today the picture of the company we have 50% sold in corn and 50% open. Cotton, we don't have much. But in the same way we have a price above the price in the budget but below the market. Gustavo you have the floor now.

Thank you, Andre. Good afternoon. Now let's try to explain what Andre said concerning the appraisal of the commodities the higher price and how this is impacting the company's EBITDA. You will remember that we said before the pandemic where the prices we had we expected an operational EBITDA R$130 million R$150 million. Now things change totally with a new price level for soybean, corn too which have the highest price increase and sugar cane. So, let's look at the lower table. We excluded here the biological the effect of the biological assets in sugar cane and corn and we included the result of derivatives of products that already sold.

And we see that we have here an EBITDA for nine months and this doesn't include the sale of the farm that Andre mentioned. So, these prices having an impact on the result and should impact also the price of land in the future. Last year R$78 million, we have to remember that we had products that were sold at 1200, 1300 a ton and today we're selling at 2500 per ton this soybean. And here when we see the effect, here we have part of the -- we are recognizing the biological assets we have an inventory 95,000 tons, 70,000 that Andre mentioned that we will harvest and the effect of price especially in this inventory that we're harvesting and we have begun to sell 35,000 tons of this campaign.

We also see that the price of sugarcane during this quarter, the adjustment in relation to last year brought us a price adjustment that is very important between R$15 million between R$15 million and R$18 million and these are the main effects that we see here. Now next Slide, please. Here we see that of those R$219 million, R$213 million are operational. We had only the sale of a small farm, we had sold a small farm 130 hectares a farm that we had finished transforming for grain production. So, you'll see this small amount of real-estate but the whole effect comes mainly from the operational side: planting and harvesting.

When we compare both periods, we're talking about a sale of 90,000 tons of soybean, we're talking about 4 million tons of sugarcane. And during this year, we had an important increase in corns because of this second harvest that we planted in Xingu. But the great impact most of the recognition of the difference comes from the sale of soybean 33% higher than the previous year; in the case of corn 40%, higher; sugarcane 20% higher. So, all the products had a price increase and are helping to increase the EBITDA and we explained this with the tonnage of corn sold.

On the right, you see the breakdown of each one with these prices, sugarcane as I mentioned, the price increased by 20%. The other products increased even more and this is what begins to bring this results that are very different. Grains become -- grains is now very strong and we're less dependent on sugarcane. Normally sugarcane for the company since it's so much to area a R$190 million. And here, we see that we will have a promising report for June 30 here. We haven't recognized neither corn nor the sale of the farm but the results for nine months have a great show great the impact of price and this increases the gross profit of the company R$370 million.

But it's important within the financial results we have R$250 million of derivative results negative. So, to understand the real results of the operational part we have to consider these two effects. Next, here income statement, two large effects. Two large events follow-on which increases the company's capital and this is part of the company's cash and also used for investment in the farms in Bolivia. The property here we have that the situation of the company. Another important event is what we mentioned the impact of the price of soybean and you see this in the company's inventory and in the receivables from the sale of the farm we get R$450 million from the sale of farms and these credits are indexed to soybean bags. And this also will bring us an appraisal.

In derivatives, we have a credit and we have other liability. When we have this, so you can see the effect R$150 million as I said, R$119 million but here it's important to mention the credit for the sale of farm is R$450 million. And on Friday, we announced issuance of R$240 million rise in CRA and we will use this money to transform the portfolio. We still have 40% of the company waiting to be transformed to begin to plant. And the company can lengthen the time and profile of its step, we mentioned this in previous presentations. And here we see on this graph because here the CRA is not included.

We have a debt that is very concentrated in the next few years and these R$240 million we will pay in the fifth, sixth and after five, six, and seven years. Therefore we will be able to have the longer debt and the cost of the company; the cost of financing is low. And we believe this is an important strategy to have net assets and good evaluations because in some cases we use this as a guarantee -- properties of the companies on June 30 R$1.9 billion. This value, this appraisal was done with the price of soybean bags at R$80 only.

And today, we understand that it's better to wait for to have an independent evaluation. And in the next quarter which will be the end of the year for the company, we will show you the net EBITDA of the company with new prices of land. Finally we'd like to show the evolution, the price of the shares in the follow-on. We were trading R$2 million R$3 million per day in the stock market. During the follow-on 100 and now between R$26 million and R$30 million per day. So, we're very happy with this result and we will continue working to discount the net asset value here.

Well thank you very much and now we'd like to begin the Q&A session.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, do you mean, our good companion shareholder?

Gustavo Lopez

Thank you, for the question. We made this communication because we received from some communications from the shareholders about the bonus. So, that's why we made this communication to the market. But answering your question, this bonus for subscription that exist before the IPO when the company was founded, it is equivalent to 20% of the company's capital. So, and 15th, so until the 15th of the month, we make the correction. We don't have the IPCA but we have an approximation for May. We will use this calculation. For us it's important, it's money that goes into the company's cash, it will be transformed into the acquisition of farms. It is money that has this objective and certainly we will use very well this money and also the rest of the follow-on in new acquisitions in the pipeline that we're considering very actively in the last few months.

Thiago Duarte

Can we talk about the use report in June 30 with the new appraisal of the land? We know that if you do this, you have internal studies to know the value. Is it possible to give us the potential for appraisal that you have in the portfolio?

Andre Guillaumon

Well Thiago, good it's good to hear you, to have you with us. Two excellent questions. The second if I give you the price Ana Paula will kill me. So, let's begin with this second. I believe that the good thing I always say look at what we do, look at the delivery and you will have an idea. If I were to give you a number, I would say analyze the sales that we made recently, the sale made last week and look at the market, look at the price we sold for, So, initially Thiago, we're not having the correction of the multiple. This will come in years with profitable margin, just high profitability. We also believe there will be a correction of the multiples.

Today what's happening, it's a correction due to the price of soybean bag. So, the same sale we made last year we made today. It's the same soybean we had last year at R$89 R$90 today is being priced in the next few years at totally different prices. So, the same thing happened to the land, this is what you can expect from the land. And now concerning acquisitions, I never had such an active agenda. The company's acquisition agenda was stronger before the IPO but today we're still very active. We have meetings with the internal teams two-three times a week, we're looking at many things.

I always say that right now Thiago we will continue guaranteeing to the share holders that we will make good positions in Brazil and involve an enormous amount of work. We are very careful from due diligence and also there are assets that you can close more quickly. There's once signed the purchase entails it takes between 60 days to 90 days to be able to continue. So, I have no doubt that the company will be able to allocate this cash in an efficient way. Always looking at what we do. We buy pasture land, we're very focused on pasture land. And this can tell you about the region.

We're looking at many things in Mato Grosso, South of Para, pasture areas. There are things in other states. There are things in total things and Maranhao but mainly in this area South of Para, North of Mato Grosso and then total things in Maranhao. This is where we should make the next acquisitions for the company.

Unidentified Analyst

We see a lot of droughts there. Could this affect the demand and offer of grains and could this increase the price even more?

Andre Guillaumon

Well, Philippi, Good afternoon. Gustavo will answer the first part. He has these numbers on his spreadsheet. And the second I will answer. -- His microphone is off. -- Philippi?

Gustavo Lopez

Sorry. As I mentioned, we have a plan to sell 95,000 this sale of soybean. It's important to mention we are supplying already sugarcane. The price is R$1 per kilogram. This will give us R$40 million - R$50 million in billing and also corn. With these good prices we believe that most of the domestic market we will have we will be selling during this quarter. That's a summary of what we have for the next quarter. Just supplementing, we left most of the bags. We have made a reduction, we believe it's going to be we brought this projection to 89 bags and I remind you so that maybe the reduction we had is not the same as the reduction in Brazil.

But the rest of the country may have a stronger reduction. If you look at the data from EMEA, a study from EMEA of the planting of the winter harvest -- is around 163, -- valued where Para/Xingu, you will see that Xingu was the region that planted, that was able to plant in best conditions and in better conditions.

Andre Guillaumon

And the picture of the Midwest and South is compromised. Everyone travels here. Goias is a state that will suffer a lot, Mato Grosso too will suffer. Reminding you that this is a gain that we Brazilians always wanted. Corn is the second harvest we have. So, soybean is in the summer with more stability.

Brazil, 75% of the production of corn is in the winter harvest. It has more volatility. Now international prices are rising, they're very high. I would say to you in the case of Brazil, lag with a reduction in productivity is the reduction in revenue per productivity is still much less than the increase in the price in our case. In the case of Brazil, I can't say the same thing but I believe farmers also will be less corn in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Andre.

Unidentified Analyst

He believes that AGRO3 is an excellent opportunity for investment. What is the message you can give to individuals who want to invest in your shares, AGRO3.

Andre Guillaumon

Now it's on. I'm very happy. I would like to share with you something this great increase in the liquidity that we had in our shares are from investors like you. We saw in the investor base an enormous growth of individuals investing in AGRO3. I believe that for you investor for all the investors investing in our shares, I always say that we are the right company at the right time at the right place. So, the right company because it is a structural thing. I have no doubt, I graduated almost 30 years ago. Brazil produced 68 million tons now 260 and I want to see Brazil producing 500 million tons.

And to get there, it'll be faster than it took to get here. So, we are at in the right place. Brazil giving you other numbers. Brazil today a farming Brazil produces grains on 66 million hectares and in cattle raising we have 190 million hectares. Off these 45 million 60 million have potential for agriculture. So, we will soon have another Brazil without increasing area or invading other lands. So, to everyone we are doing this we're talking to civil society and these things will converge and the companies like ours will be in the people, radars responsible people that have the SCD. For us SID was born with BrasilAgro.

So, we have SAP running on the farms. So, we had to audit our numbers, we did this, we're also doing a lot in the social area. We had Ana Paula is with us recently. She became a Director of the Brazilian Agri Institute [ph]. We give 1% to 1.5% of our profit to social issues. So, now we would also like to mention the team. What we do here, I always say that a successful company is the company that has a clear strategy -- where it once you get and this strategy should be spread in the whole company. We have robust processes to guarantee trust, credibility like from people like you investing in us and we're a company that invest in people.

We invest a lot in people; so we believe the company's success is the people's success. So, the company in three years achieve this certificate great place to work and so the leader who doesn't spend time with the employees is not a leader. So, when we look at this, we can in a transparent way say that this is a company that will be successful in the medium and long term due to these reasons that I just mentioned. Thank you for your investment.

Unidentified Analyst

We have another -- beans. How we began in beans?

Andre Guillaumon

We acquired Agrifirma in January 2020. And with Agrifirma came three units, three operational units and two already had beans planted. And beans were through a producer and a seller. If I were to say the five serious people in beans, they are among these five. So, this gave us, we trust. It doesn't have the liquidity the other side that allows you. Why? Beans have seasonality in prices. So, with our partner they have a cold chamber. When beans are cheap, we store the beans in cold storage and then we sell when prices go up. This is how we regulate production in the domestic market.

In parallel, we saw that it could bring us good margin. So, we looked after markets outside Brazil and in the acquisition Sinagro, they work with and that company named UPL and they import beans from Brazil. And we said -- let's and was sent to India, this year we did the same. So, well the company Gabriela, we've two destinations. Part of our beans which goes to this storage cold storage which is sold in the northeast and most of the beans produced in Mato Grosso -- these go directly to India. It's exported. And it leaves packed in 50 kilogram bags and it goes to India.

We saw in this an opportunity to you have a product with more add value and low risk; international markets you can guarantee. So, our beans I don't have the numbers here but I should say that what we harvested the company understands that in our business strategy it's important to have. We want 10% with other grains, we already have baked beans. We haven't brought you the number but I will say that we are a great producer of corn for popcorn. Yes, corn for popcorn. We planted 1800 hectares of popcorn corn and so we're looking at this where we can find margin. So, we're going after these products and including them, thus attenuating the volatility of the price of commodities.

Ana Ribeiro

Well, before passing through Andre for final comments. I will send the message from --. He said he believes a lot in BrasilAgro, he's very proud of being an investor. And he's telling us that let's we have to spread this, publish this.

Andre Guillaumon

Well, thank you to all who are with us during this hour. And I always highlight the commitment for the consistent delivery of results. We will continue doing this. Great gaps that we had we solved. When we decided to do the follow-on, we were criticized for the price. But the investors who followed us are very happy, very satisfied. And it was -- so, we were already had recurrent results. And we wanted to increase the liquidity.

Today we're a company that has liquidity for the shares for small, medium, and large investors more than a 100 million being traded in the stock market. So, count on the dedication and the commitment of our team and certainly the shares will -- its results and share this with you. So, count on the dedication and also the work of all of us here. Thank you.

