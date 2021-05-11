Photo by grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is set to roar higher as the cruise line company gets ready for business again, despite short term headwinds. Revenue acceleration and strong pricing should ignite a continual recovery and 30% upside is realistic. Last week’s correction created a buy point.

Cruise line stocks across the board traded lower last week after Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) reported a larger 1st quarter loss and the CDC finally issued new (strict) requirements for the cruise line sector.

Data by YCharts

Industry news

Last week brought some disappointing news for the cruise line industry after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for a phased reopening of the sector.

The CDC Issued Phases 2B and 3 of the Conditional Sailing Order which is laying out concrete steps that cruise line companies must follow if they want to resume operations out of US ports this summer.

These guidelines include simulated voyages, CDC inspections of cruise line operations, testing and quarantine requirements and other requirements such as the wearing of face masks.

Additionally, the CDC sent a letter to cruise line operators last week stating that vaccination requirements are an easier path for the industry to resume voyages. If a cruise has 98% of its crew and 95% of its passengers vaccinated, the operator may skip simulated voyages and proceed to open water cruises.

Carnival paused all operations from US ports through June 30 in April and an exact starting date for new cruises out of the US has not been set yet. Carnival stated earlier that some of its cruise brands, like Costa Cruises, Cunard and Princess Cruises will start summer sailings again in Italy, Greece and the UK.

Management of rival cruise line operator Norwegian has stated that it will require all passengers and crew to be vaccinated which, from a business standpoint, is the strategy that is the most manageable. It is probable that Carnival will adopt the same strategy and require mandatory vaccinations in order to force a quick restart of US operations.

An interesting question is whether the requirement to be vaccinated in order to be allowed to go on a cruise will hurt demand. Since a large portion of the US population doesn’t want to get vaccinated, some people have concerns that some passengers will not return because they don’t want to meet the mandatory vaccination requirement.

Booking trends don’t show that this is a problem and I don’t expect it to be one, but second quarter booking updates should remove any doubts about whether this is an issue or not. Surveys have shown that the cruise industry is very resilient and has high passenger loyalty.

(Source: CLIA)

Carnival alluded to booking strength in its 1st quarter earnings release in April when it said that 1st quarter bookings were 90% higher than volumes in the 4th quarter last year… pointing to significant pent-up demand for cruises.

After a year of devastating lockdowns, both economically and psychologically, people can’t wait to go out and forget a depressing 2020. I expect that the urge to return to normal will ignite strong growth in cruise pricing in FY 2022 that could potentially drive total revenues past the 2019 peak.

Prepare for a fast recovery in revenues

If you look at the cruise line sector, it is not apparent that there is an investment opportunity there... because revenues have completely vanished and the sector is plagued by uncertainty about the exact date when business will be allowed to run normally again.

(Source: TipRanks)

But revenues should start to snap back quickly next year amid resilient cruise demand and a growing desire to just normalize life again after an excruciating year of restrictions.

Analysts expect about $18b in revenues for Carnival next year and rising revenues thereafter. I think this estimate could be on the low end and really approach $20b in FY 2022 as lowered capacity could drive up average cruise prices.

Carnival has retired nineteen cruise liners and put six new and more efficient ships into service, which will lower operating costs. In a weird way, one could see the forced business shutdown due to COVID-19 as a giant fleet upgrade and rejuvenation program that eventually leads to higher cruise prices and higher profits.

Talking about profits, P-E ratios in the sector are super high because earnings estimates are made with a lot of caution.

CCL NCLH RCL Average Market Cap $28.8 $10.3 $20.5 $19.9 Market Price $26.76 $28.48 $84.29 -- FY 2022 EPS Estimate $0.32 $0.42 $1.67 -- P-E Ratio (2022) 83.6x 67.8x 50.5x 67.3x

(Source: Author, SA For Earnings Estimates)

Carnival had a P-E ratio of at least ten before the pandemic and CCL should be able to return at this level again once COVID-19 is behind us.

I think EPS of $3.50 in FY 2023 is possible, assuming a full return to cruises out of US ports. Using a 10x earnings multiplier factor puts Carnival's value closer to $35... 31% above the current price.

This target stock price is still lower than the $42 target price UBS slapped on Carnival lately.

(Source: Macrotrends)

Cash burn

Carnival burned through an average of $500m each month in the 1st quarter and expects slightly higher cash burn in the 2nd quarter and beyond as ships are returned to business. Carnival’s liquidity position was $11.5b in total, including cash and short term investments, which gives the cruise line company a long liquidity runway.

Carnival’s liquidity should be more than enough to finance the restart of sailings and get the company back to business.

Be aware of the risk when investing in CCL

Buying CCL comes with a lot of risks… Carnival loaded up on debt during the pandemic, but the operator is capable of shouldering this debt since it is the largest cruise line company in the sector with the strongest liquidity and the highest sales.

Further reopening delays and new, potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 virus strains, imply big risks for Carnival and its shareholder short term.

Longer term, debt service and a reduction in the number of shares outstanding are key challenges for Carnival.

Closing thoughts

Buy the drop because it can only get easier from here.

Cruise line stocks traded lower last week, but the sector should do well as the reopening date comes closer.

The market values cruise line companies based on future revenues and earnings and all it takes to drive a continuing revaluation of CCL is a clear path forward. As US ports open for cruise liners in the next couple of months, 30% upside for CCL is realistic.