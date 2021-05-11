Photo by praetorianphoto/E+ via Getty Images

In this morning's news, Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie (ABBV) company for $22.60 per share. The news comes just days after the FDA approved the company's RESONIC (Rapid Acoustic Pulse device used for black ink tattoo removal as well as some cellulite treatments) and will give AbbVie access to the new and emerging technology as it hits major markets.

Soliton will also benefit from the acquisition, since it will be able to use AbbVie's marketing and distribution infrastructure to get their products in use around the globe. Although, I am just a little sour that we won't get to enjoy the full scope of price action growth as these technologies emerge as major market share players in the years to come, rather being exposed to AbbVie's entire operation. All in all, it was the right thing to do and I remain bullish on the tech's future.

Emerging Technology Markets

Soliton's RAP (rapid acoustic pulse) technology addressed 2 highly lucrative markets - tattoo removal and cellulite treatment.

The tattoo removal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% through 2027, growing from $478 million in 2019 to reach $795 million. The market is currently dominated by laser and surgical solutions, with their high price tags acting as a cost barrier for the widespread adoption of tattoo removal. A cheaper and less invasive solution will surely increase demand for the service. Laser removal takes about 10 sessions due to skin damage, which occurs with more than 2 or 3 passes with the laser alongside the fact that traditional laser solutions don't get to the lower surfaces of the skin, which leaves traces of the tattoo. Soliton's solution, after using a lower-powered laser to break up the initial layer of ink, not only gets to all the levels of ink within the skin but also can do multiple passes on the skin without damage, so the entire tattoo can be removed in only 2-3 sessions.

The next target market is smaller and more saturated, but the cellulite treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2026 and reach $1.44 billion. It is left to be seen whether the company's solution will offer a significant cost-benefit savings, which will prompt more individuals with the condition to opt for treatment, but it doesn't seem like the company will have the ability to capture significant market share as of yet.

How They Make Money

Soliton generates revenues from 3 sources. The first is the sale of its RAP console, which does the bulk of the work and will be sold to physician offices, hospitals, and any other clinics which do tattoo removals and/or cellulite treatments. The second is the sale of disposable cartridges which are used in the RAP technology and will act as a recurring revenue source, even once the distribution of the RAP consoles becomes saturated. The third is servicing and maintenance for the existing machines, which the company seeks to license as part of the sale agreement.

The recent acquisition by AbbVie will help the company's distribution operation as they have a vastly larger outreach within the healthcare community and will be able to reach sales offices that they currently have little chance at reaching.

Valuation and Conclusion

In my initial article on Soliton in 2019, I stated that I believe the company can capture roughly 1% to 4% of the tattoo removal and cellulite treatment market share, valuing them at between $270 million and $1 billion. The current sale price of $22.60 per share values the company at roughly $550 million, right around that price range. Although the company's standalone valuation approaching $1 billion will be lost now that they become part of Allergan Aesthetics, this sale price is nearly double that of the share price of my initial investment thesis article.