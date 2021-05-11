ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) CEO Doug Godshall on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Debbie Kaster - Vice President, Investor Relations

Doug Godshall - President and Chief Executive Officer

Isaac Zacharias - Chief Commercial Officer

Dan Puckett - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Bill Plovanic - Canaccord Genuity

Bob Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Cecilia Furlong - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Debbie Kaster

Thanks, Debbie. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for taking the time to join us to review Shockwave's results for the first quarter of 2021. We were pleased to be able to share our preliminary expectations for the quarter a few a few weeks ago and we look forward to discussing our final results, as well as some more detail about our accomplishments during the quarter. I'll start with a brief recap. We reported $31.9 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 110% from the same period in 2020. We received pre-market approval for use of IVL and coronary artery disease from the US Food and Drug Administration and subsequently sold $6.6 million of Shockwave C2 to devices in the US during the quarter, which outpaced our internal projections.

We announced that we had formed a joint venture with Genesis MedTech Group, an established Chinese entity whose management team has a solid track record of commercializing medical devices in Mainland China. In late March, we submitted our Shonin application to PMDA for commercial approval in Japan. And more recently, we are pleased to see that CMS has proposed new technology add on payment codes or NTAP for inpatient coronary procedures where IVL is used. On a macro level, we are confident that the solid early performance of C2 will continue and will enhance the growth of our peripheral business in the US. Our international customers are still navigating the COVID challenges. And we expect that the elective procedures outside the US will remain damp in this quarter, potentially through the third quarter. While they're still early in this very dynamic launch, we believe the traction we are witnessing with C2 is sustainable. And as a result, our expectation is that we will generate between $195 million and $205 million in revenue for the full year of 2021. This represents growth of 188% to 202% from our revenue for the full year of 2020. I am going to hand the call to Isaac now to provide some additional color on our commercial progress and then Dan and I will provide more detail on the broader business and financial results. Isaac?

Isaac Zacharias

Thanks Doug. Picking up from our most recent commentary, we continue to see encouraging adoption of our Shockwave C2 product in the US. While we are still in the very early innings, the pace at which accounts are embracing and using the product has exceeded our expectations. Our focus will continue to be on maintaining disciplined execution consistent with the strategy we presented on prior calls. I will dig in a bit now with some launch metrics that we think are important to help frame how things are going. We will continue to assess which metrics are most relevant to help develop an understanding of our business; we will likely modify what we share as the launch matures. From a cadence perspective, we intend to maintain the limit on how many accounts a territory can launch at two per month for the second quarter and will likely continue to do so for the remainder of 2021.

We believe that this is the best way to ensure that each account receives thorough training on the appropriate use of IVL and our customers are able to use the system independently. In practice, we are averaging approximately 1.6 accounts per territory per month inclusive of April. We will also maintain the current limit on initial order quantity for each new account. The minimum initial order is four units, which is one per each size. And the maximum initial order is eight units, which is two per each size. We think this is adequate to get account started. And we want to avoid overstocking customers or inviting a backlash from administrators if order sizes are too big. In practice, we are averaging just over five units per account for the initial order through April. A key focus for us is to ensure that our customers and their staff are comfortable using IVL independently. The first week of the launch is critical from this standpoint, as this is when the Shockwave team is going deep with the accounts to train them and do IVL cases. If we do this well, the customer should continue doing cases after that first week when the Shockwave team is not always present in the lab. I'm pleased with the early results in this regard. In April, approximately 35% of the C2 revenue was generated by accounts within their first week of C2 use. This includes the revenue from the initial order and any additional units that were ordered within a week of the initial order. This means then that 65% of the C2 revenue in April was from accounts that have moved past the first week of launch, which is when we expect to start seeing independent use of coronary IVL.

Overall, we are pleased with we have seen for reorders after the launch is completed and customers seem to be maintaining appropriate par levels to support their volumes, meaning they are carrying enough product to treat their patients, but not so much as a result in excess inventory. Of the accounts that completed launch activities in Q1, 88% reordered product in April. The organizational strategy for our sales team is predicated on creating an efficient model both an economics and headcount that serves our customers' needs. Specifically, we serve our customers with one sales team whether that customer is a surgeon, radiologist or cardiologist. Our goal is to have a team that is comprised of more field clinical specialists and territory managers. We believe that the ease of use, safety profile and IVL's unique position in the market will enable this non-traditional sales model to work well for Shockwave and our customers

We expected having our team sell both coronary and peripheral products will help them maximize the opportunity within each account. For instance, there are accounts where we are launching the coronary products but have not been able to get peripheral products adopted for lower extremity treatment or large bore access. We already have multiple instances where the interventional cardiologist is so impressed with coronary IVL that they introduce our team to their structural heart or vascular surgeon colleague and advocate on our behalf. We have also observed in many accounts where we have peripheral adoption, it has helped us gain support for launching coronary IVL because the peripheral interventionalist are strong advocates of IVL and its utility. We were pleased with the growth of our peripheral business in the US during the first quarter. While the ongoing pandemic impacted some regions of the country especially early in the quarter, our team was able to drive significant quarter-on-quarter growth of our peripheral business. We continue to see a diverse mix of cases for the M5 catheter including symptomatic iliac disease, common femoral lesions that are not amenable to surgery. Facilitation of large bore access and superficial femoral artery treatment. All areas of this mix are experiencing solid growth and while the SFA application continues to be the plurality of M5 use, it is followed closely by symptomatic iliac and then large bore access.

Our team also continues to make inroads in the adoption of the S4 Catheter for below the knee lesions. While this business is smaller than our above-the-knee business is growing nicely and we see significant opportunity for future growth. As we look at the product adoption across indications within our accounts, the synergy of between peripheral and coronary appears to be working. Through April 26% of our US accounts have purchased both coronary and peripheral products. 2% have purchased only coronary products, and 73% have purchased only peripheral products. Our goal is to have every account purchasing both coronary and peripheral products.

Finally, a few words about our team. Last week, Doug and I had the privilege of meeting with our US sales management team. Many of us have not met face to face given the overlap between when we hired people and the limitations caused by COVID-19. We both left the meeting impressed with the quality of our leadership team. It is a group of seasoned sales management professionals who will help us continue to improve patient care with IVL. Our goal is to create an environment that unlocks the tremendous potential of this management team.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to you, Doug.

Doug Godshall

Thanks, Isaac. I'm really impressed by the results, the collective organization accomplished thus far. And I want to reiterate how crucial our team's planning and preparedness has been to the success of our Shockwave C2 launch in the US. It proved invaluable to be able to learn from our international coronary launch, and to then translate these learnings to inform what is proving to be a very effective launch strategy. We had hoped that our international experience would translate to the US and so far, so good. And while Shockwave C2 in the US has certainly still in the limelight over the past few months, there have been other important accomplishments that are worth sharing. Internationally, we've also made some great progress to set the table for future growth. We've been building out our team on the ground in Japan. And as mentioned previously, we filed our Shonin application in the last week of March which keeps us on track for possible approval in the late first quarter or early second quarter of 2022. We will then begin the process of securing reimbursement which should take an additional six to nine months. Prior to receiving reimbursement, we expect sales to be fairly limited so the real impact of this significant opportunity in Japan will begin to be felt in 2023.

The data from our CAD-IV for trial in Japan were published in February in Circulation Journal and the results were also presented at the annual Japanese Circulation Society meeting or JCS in March. The stellar results give us a high degree of confidence in both the likelihood of approval and future commercial acceptance. Remaining in Asia, during the first quarter we also announced our joint venture with Genesis MedTech. We're very pleased with the team at Genesis and their proven ability to execute. Under the terms of the agreement the JV through a wholly owned subsidiary in China will market and distribute Shockwave manufactured product and the JV will also develop, secure approval for and subsequently sell a version of our IVL system, which will be manufactured in Mainland China and for which Shockwave will receive a royalty payment. There are over one quarter - one and one quarter million PCIs in China each year the largest number of any single country and the numbers are growing north of 10% per year. Our hope is that the JV will be selling Shockwave manufactured products in China within the next two to three years, and a locally designed version within the next four or five years.

In Europe, the move to go direct in France and the UK is making good progress, and we continue building out the teams, and we anticipate that the first products will be sold directly by Shockwave in these two geographies during the third quarter. As you all know, many countries around the world continue to have severe COVID challenges. And I'm proud of our team in Europe and our distribution partners for all of their effort during what was a very difficult quarter for them, their families and their customers. As challenging and long lasting as COVID has been here in the US, our international team has had to endure a much longer overhang in their lives and businesses.

Touching quickly on clinical. Next week is a is a busy conference week starting with ACC or the American College of Cardiology, where Dr. Robert Riley's presentation of the CAD pooled analysis will be shared on Sunday, May 16. You may have seen the publication which was already posted on the Shockwave website. This meta-analysis is the largest patient level study of IVL published to date with 628 patients at 72 sites in 12 countries. Ease of use, safety and efficacy were confirmed across multiple operators and sites with varying experience. We will also be hosting a Shockwave sponsored symposium at ACC and then right after ACC is as EUROPE PCR, where we are excited to be holding two symposia, one on real world data and cases with IVL and the second that discusses both the mechanism of action and the aforementioned pooled CAD analysis.

The exposure at this widely attended conference will allow us to further enhance Shockwave's presence internationally and to continue to differentiate IVL from other calcium modification tools. And finally, in late April, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS published the fiscal year 2020 to hospital inpatient Prospective Payment System, or IPPS proposed rule which recommended the coronary IVL cases, to be eligible for incremental payment via a new technology add on payment or NTAP. In the proposed rule, CMS specifies that the maximum amount of NTAP for a procedure involving coronary IVL is an additional $3,666 to the hospital DRG. This was encouraging news, and it was impressive to see this proposal in less than three months after C2 was approved by the FDA. While the actual reimbursement amount paid for IVL will vary from hospital to hospital and case to case. The important takeaway for our customers is that the use of IVL will likely result in additional payment for inpatient procedures, which should meaningfully reduce any anxiety about our price. This is a positive development not just for Shockwave, but for patients, physicians and hospitals as well.

The proposed rule is now open for public comment, and is expected to be finalized and in effect by October 1, 2021. Obviously, to support our accelerating growth, we have had to ramp up our investment in people, facilities and processes. We had 487 employees at the end of the first quarter, which is up 40% from 349 employees at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Much of the employee growth last year was in our field sales team. But we have also witnessed a meaningful increase in our R&D, regulatory, marketing and administrative support teams over the past six months. While growth in these groups will likely slow down a bit now, the next surge will be in our production area. We officially moved into our new clean room today and more than doubling our manufacturing floor space, which will create room for additional commercial production capacity as well as room to grow for new product development. We have five assembly lines in the new lab already and the plan is to have seven by the end of the year. Excellent progress completing all this work despite the significantly logistical challenges posed by COVID and really perfect timing.

I will now turn the call over to Dan.

Dan Puckett

Thank you, Doug. Good afternoon, everyone. Shockwave medicals revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $31.9 million, 110% increase from $15.2 million in the same period of 2020. US revenue was $21 million in the first quarter of 2021, growing 171% from $7.8 million in the same period of 2020. The increase included $6.6 million from the coronary product Shockwave C2, which was launched in the US in February. The growth in the US was also driven by continued salesforce expansion and increased adoption of our products.

International revenue is $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 representing a 46% increase from $7.4 million in the prior year period. The growth in international revenue over the prior year was primarily driven by increased adoption in existing geographies. We're now commercially selling IVL in 56 countries outside the US. Looking at product lines, our peripheral products Shockwave M5 and Shockwave S4 accounted for $16.1 million of the total revenue in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $9.1 million in the same period of 2020, a 78% increase.

Our coronary product Shockwave C2 accounted for $15.3 million of the total revenue in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $5.8 million in the same period in 2020, representing 165% increase. In addition, sales of generators, most of which were international contributed $451,000 revenue in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $349,000, in the same period of 2020. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $24 million, compared to $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 75% as compared to 63% in the first quarter of 2020. Improve in gross margin was partly driven by the launch of Shockwave C2 in the US, which has the highest selling price of all our products.

In addition, we have seen continued improvement in manufacturing productivity and process efficiencies, which also contributed to the gross margin expansion. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $41.5 million, a 45% increase from $28.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $24 million, compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Increase is primarily driven by salesforce expansion in the US. R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $10.3 million, compared to $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by the timing of clinical study expenses, as most of our major studies completed enrolling in the first half of 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $7.2 million, compared to $6.2 million in the first period of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by hire headcount to support the growth of the business. Net loss of the first quarter of 2021 was $23.6 million, compared to a net loss of $18.8 million in the same period of 2020, including within the net loss was $5.5 million for the company's proportionate share of the underlying loss in the joint venture in China. Net loss per share for the period was $0.68. We ended the first quarter of 2021 with $177.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

At this point, I'd like to turn the call back to Doug for closing comments.

Doug Godshall

Thanks, Dan. And thanks everyone for joining us for our call today. The past 12 months have been more challenging than any of us could have possibly imagined. I've been humbled by the selflessness and bravery of our healthcare workers, including our customers, and I've been impressed by how the Shockwave team pulled together, fought through adversities and consistently delivered. I look forward with excitement to the coming years as we continue our efforts to deliver a compelling, safe solution for patients with calcified arterial disease. Stay safe and healthy. And thank you again for your time today.

With that, I would like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from Larry Biegelsen with Wells Fargo.

LarryBiegelsen

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. And congrats on a really strong start to the year Doug. And look, I have to start with the guidance which obviously came in well above I think Street estimates. So, Doug, let me ask about the guidance. How should we think about the cadence of sales for the year? Are you assuming it's a major step up in Q4 due to enhanced coronary reimbursement and know the components of the guidance can you share kind of the US or US split that's implied and coronary peripheral split implied? Any color on how you're thinking about the guidance or how the guidance is built would be helpful. Thank you.

DougGodshall

Thanks, Larry. As you can probably imagine, we spend a reasonable amount of time trying to forecast a ramp like the one we're experienced right now so it is, there's certainly a challenge to it. We do anticipate paid a continued steady growth, sort of as Isaac articulated new accounts new site starts over the course of the year, obviously, the primary driver above the sort of Street consensus is the coronary number. We're anticipating the normal seasonality and maybe even a pronounced seasonality on the peripheral front as folks are finally sort of unlocked from COVID. We expect both the US and international peripheral slowdown in the third quarter. Now that we think it'll go backwards, but it'll just grow less robustly as it has been in the past few quarters. And then a bit of a stronger steps up in the fourth quarter because of the additional of NTAP. And so we are looking at steady uplift, Q1 to Q2, obviously Q2 to Q3 with the caveat that peripheral will contribute less. And then a stronger step into the fourth quarter. We were - we can obviously chat later about the split between peripherals, and coronaries. But that's - we don't want to get into sort of granular guidance on those two on sort of our two franchises.

LarryBiegelsen

That's helpful. And one for Dan, on the P&L. Dan how should we think about the OpEx expanding going forward? And gross margin, which was really strong at 75%? Where do you think that can go over time? And how are you thinking about, at what point you look - how much revenue you need to kind of breakeven on an operating margin or EBITDA basis. Thanks for taking the questions, guys.

DanPuckett

Sure, Larry. We're still investing actively in the business, we're expecting to continue to grow sales and marketing sales not at the clip we've been growing, but we're still going to invest in. We've got some investments in marketing, various marketing programs. Research and development, you're going to continue to see an uptick as we invest in our pipeline development, and we've got some clinical programs will be coming on in the near to mid-term, so to expect some increases there and G&A should be pretty consistent. We'll add a few heads as we grow the business to support the business domestically and internationally. So you'll see some growth in OpEx as we go forward, again, we hopefully see more growth in the top line than the OpEx. As far as margin, we're very pleased with our results.

We are bringing on more capacity in Q2, so we'll have to absorb some of that additional space. And we've got some training as we hire some new people, and we're adding some equipment. So we'll have a little bit of headwind in Q2, but we'll work through that. And like we said, before, we're expecting an upper 70s to be able to achieve just through scale. So I think we've got a clear path to that as we continue to scale. And obviously, we're benefiting from the mix as well as, as US coronary kind of grow, it helps for sure. So we've got favorable sales mix, and we've got production and improvement. So we're very pleased with what we've been able to do with margin and we've got, I think more left, going forward.

As far as profitability, we've always planned to be profitable in '22. We're obviously continued to invest in the business, as well. So we are still sticking with post coronary into '22, we'll - we should turn the coronary on profitability. So hopefully, that answers your question.

Our next question comes from Bill Plovanic with Canaccord Genuity.

BillPlovanic

Great, thanks for taking my questions. Just on the operational, you talked about the methodical launch and kind of keeping it to the cadence of a couple per month per rep. I was just wondering, any granularity on what you're seeing in terms of those back approvals, as you get deeper into the account base, kind of pass that early adopter phase? If any, it looked like by the metrics you provided us, maybe your reps are becoming more productive, and you're - but you're selling maybe four units a little less than a starter kit, but just any color around? I think that and your thoughts on that one rep to service. Any just additional input you've picked up? Thanks.

DougGodshall

Yes, I'll tag team with Isaac on this. On a macro level. I think we - our team is actually executing really effectively. but you're not wrong to identify that there's going to be variability and in how quickly you can get through back approval processes, we were fortunate to have early adopters who were able to get things done in a couple of days after approval or a couple of weeks after approval. And as you start to wander into the land of the IDNs and like it will not be as quick. But we've also had more time to now put the work into it, and our reps now are also sort of learning the skills of how to sell this product and effectively launch and in services. And I'll let Isaac walk through the sort of particulars on how we're continuing to manage this closely.

IsaacZacharias

Sure. So I think getting at the question of is the strategy of having one rep service kind of all three products in all three customer bases that use these products. And I'd say I think we're very encouraged, frankly, by the - by how that's going in within the US in the early coronary launch. As we talked about leading up to the launch, we've seen that work well also in our international geographies. So it's certainly something that we feel strongly about that should be something we can do with this product. And we think our team has been, we've been very fortunate to have a lot of strong sales professionals join us. And I think they're very capable at doing this. And it's just such the alternative is so on appealing, where you have a rep standing in the cath lab talking to the interventional cardiologist, and that person says, hey, let's talk about our door access procedure, I got one coming up tomorrow. And the rep would say, well, let me go get my colleague, talk to you about that. Or the interventional cardiologist says I'm going to do blow the knee procedure. And the rep would say, well, let me go get my colleagues to talk to you about the S4 product. And then, so I just think it's from a customer standpoint, that's not an appealing way to deal with a company. From a rep standpoint, very encouraged by the strength of our team, their ability to be trained on all these, all of these applications and stay trained up on them, and really service the customer in a way that I think customers appreciate.

BillPlovanic

Thank you. And if I could have one follow up for Dan is just, can you help us understand the share and the net loss of the equity method investment and kind of how we should think about that through the next couple of quarters and through the year?

DanPuckett

Sure. So we've got a couple things going on, we set up the joint venture, followed the equity method. So we've got an equity investment of $12.3 million. We couldn't take the revenue for the licensing, so they contributed cash, we contributor of license the know how to build the product; they put in $15 million, so we valued our share at $12.3 million, because we're 45% of the joint venture. So we booked that on our books. So got a charge to the equity investment. If we would have delivered on the IP, and it can make the product, we would have taken the revenue, which is licensed revenue, but we're still working through that process.

So we've deferred that revenue now it'll come in at some point in the future when we transfer it over the IP and know how to do that. At the same time, on the joint venture side, the accounting was - they had to expense the license that they shared with us, so we took our share through the equity method about $5.5 million of that $12.3 million, it makes us, it's complicated, but it's pretty straightforward, the 10-Q will be out here pretty soon and can walk you through that. But bottom line, it was - it's non-cash charge it's a non-operating loss. So in the future through the equity method, we'll pick up our 45% our share of the expenses as it goes forward. But we're still in early days, there's a lot of work to do. So the impact should be pretty minimal for the near term. And then as we get more information, we'll share that and provide some more insight and guidance, but it is set up now it's non cash. And going forward, it should be pretty straightforward and pretty clean and the 10-Q should answer a lot of the questions.

Our next question comes from Bob Hopkins with Bank of America.

BobHopkins

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Can you hear me okay? So the guidance is pretty strong numbers, and you guys are generally pretty conservative. So speaks very loudly, I assume this guidance of $200 million for the year, probably assumes your fourth quarter is a little over $60 million just wondering if that's directionally correct. And I'm also trying to understand if you think that the stocking dynamic this year will be similar to next year, just given the hyper growth period in terms of opening accounts. I was just curious if you could comment on those two things.

DougGodshall

Yes, so we, as Isaac articulated, we often don't lead accounts by as many as they think they should by the original launch, because we really, really don't want to have a large upfront, quote, stocking order as we've discussed previously, so averaging five-ish units per start, enables us to get in do cases, augment their initial purchase with trunk stock as they work through their first week. And some are satisfied with having just 4, 6, 8 units on the shelf. And given that we really don't want over utilization of the device, we actively convince people try something else first, make sure it fails. Because we realize if somebody starts doing 20-30 Shockwave cases a month, they're going to hear from administration, and we're going to hear from administration and things will go backwards. And so our management of the evaluation or management of the account rolling post launch, and our upfront purchases, all geared towards sustainability and greater utilization, frankly, as time goes on, versus early aggressive utilization. And what we would anticipate is that your, so if we're averaging, call it, one and a half starts per month per salesperson.

We envision a modest increase in the number of territories as we're seeing some geographies that would benefit, we believe from additional territories by the end of the year, you'll see that number of one and a half per month start to decline somewhat. Just because you'll have, we don't think we'll have saturated the total number of accounts, but there are just fewer to pursue. So maybe you're exiting the year, closer to one in a quarter or something like that. And then by the end of next year, maybe it's one. But there is just about every cath lab, once that's on the shelf; we're not going to spend a lot of time on the cath labs to 250 cases a year. But in all likelihood, they're going to still want to buy the product and put it on their shelf; you'll just get less pull through because by definition, they just have less volume.

In terms of your question on the fourth quarter, we are certainly fully expecting NTAP to be instituted in October, given that the proposed rule almost always translates into a final rule. And while we've been pleasantly surprised by the utilization rate, at our national centers, it's - we're certainly aware that there is some level of discomfort and anxiety around this new device and price and the fact that there isn't the incremental reimbursement. So we think that plus the growing number of sites that will have the device installed would imply that you're probably not wrong to think that the fourth quarter would be north of 60. That's certainly we are expecting.

BobHopkins

That's really helpful. And then one follow-up. I'm just curious. Now, a couple more weeks have passed. Just how you see the device being used in what's the - on the coronary side of the United States? What's the typical case look like? And the percentage of time maybe that's being used alone versus being used with some other technology to help with access before the PCI or sending cases has done in earnest?

DougGodshall

Yes, I'll take that. Good question. I think it is early and we don't have perfect data on that. I think my general view and talking to customers and looking at the data we do have that are collected from our reps is generally it's being used after - oftentimes after a pre deal where the pre deal fails i.e. the balloon doesn't open. And then commonly Shockwave be used as the next tool and then the last tool in that case before the stent, we're getting probably a disproportionate amount of use in the left main, given the as left main PCI as a percent of left main PCI, I think the percent of our mixing left main is higher. We get an LED is the next. The next use case. We get a lot of osteolysis above, right osteo, left main, Osteoset and from its standpoint, in conjunction with atherectomy, atherectomy is the tool you need, if you can't get a balloon across a lesion and I think it's early to say, kind of in the US, but again, going back to, I think, the European experience, where there's a lot of rotablation use. It is a strong minority of those rotablation cases has Shockwave afterwards; it might be in the order of 10% to 20% in the center you do a lot of rotablation. And I got to say, I don't expect it to be much different in the US, but we'll see.

Our next question comes from Adam Maeder with Piper Sandler.

AdamMaeder

Hey, guys, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. And congrats on the start to the year. Two quick ones for me on coronary and then one on peripheral. So on the coronary side, you guys shared a lot of metrics that were helpful. But would you be able to just level set us on the number of US peripheral accounts that you're in? You've been in historically; I think you mentioned that 26% of the account bases. Now use both peripheral and coroners. That's question one. And then question two on coronary is obviously, things are off to a fast start. And you talked about a new clean room in opening that. So just level of confidence that you'll be able to adequately supply the market. It sounds like you have confidence there. But just wanted to double check that and then I had one follow up. Thanks.

DougGodshall

Yes, so we - and I'm not going to - let me explain how we look at accounts. Because it's not as simple as how many people have ever ordered peripheral. If somebody has not reordered a device, a peripheral device in say, six months, we would say they're no longer a customer, and we've got to go back in and resell them. So there are luckily, that's not a large number, but the total number of accounts that have ordered peripheral is not the total number of accounts that we would call customers. Our peripheral customers are a subset of the total who have ever ordered peripheral device. And so they sort of disappear and we instruct our team to go back and resell them if we've noticed there's not been utilization in a period of time. So we're north of 500 peripheral accounts, we've always said the universe is about 800 that we really care about that universe has actually expanded somewhat because of our large bore access where they may not be huge peripheral accounts, but they do a nice amount of TAVR. So that universe is probably pushing more like 900 peripheral accounts. And we still have a decent percentage of those that we are not yet in.

Coronary, a challenge with coronaries, you have lots of labs, particularly in some geographies, like Chicago, there are way too many PCI sites per capita versus more concentrated areas like New York, but they're more like 1,200 to 1,400 coronary sites depending on where you sort of snap the line in terms of what qualifies as PCI, if it's less than 15 PCI is maybe you don't even want to call it an account, but the universe could be up to about 1,400 PCI centers. And so triangulating we're not close to 800 peripheral accounts that we would call accounts at this juncture, more than 500. So somewhere in the middle there and the great thing are almost all of those not all but almost all of those peripheral accounts are also generally the bigger PCI sites. So there's not that Isaac's commentary about efficiency. 60 plus percent of our physicians who use our device clinically, on the peripheral side are cardiologists; almost all of them also do PCI. So there's extraordinary overlap.

A really efficient - a very valuable overlap and efficiency potential and the main reason why we have been vigilant in our belief that we have to have a single salesforce because it is very customer unfriendly to make them have multiple reps when they can just roll from one procedure to another and selfishly from our side. I mean Isaac and I have, both have been in the field a lot. He more than I but I probably done five ride with our sales team and the access that we get because of our coronary device has been tremendous for our peripheral program because pretty good with COVID where some geographies like LA really restrict utilization, our rep can just walk in now and park for a week and catch up with all the peripheral folks that they weren't getting access to before. So it's better for the customer and there's strong evidence that it's materially better for our business to have a single sales channel.

AdamMaeder

Great and sorry, Doug, just anything on from a supply standpoint, and then I'd one follow-up.

DougGodshall

Yes, luckily, our Vice President of Operations Mike Magee thought that our telesales and sales and marketing team was way too low on their forecasts. So he was crushing it on capacity and refuses to believe our own internal forecast. And now that we're meaningfully ahead of our own internal forecast. I'm glad Mike was paranoid. We're in good shape.

AdamMaeder

Good to hear. And then just for the follow up, I don't think I heard an update on peripheral reimbursement. So just was wondering if there's anything new from that side, whether it's re-rating the existing CMS codes higher, or any news on the pursuit of the permanent CPT code in the AMA process? Thanks so much for taking the questions.

DougGodshall

No news on AMA and I'm, if you have news, please share it. But we anticipate we'll probably hear rumors when other people start hearing rumors because they've really sort of hunkered down to societies have we, the next CPT panel meeting is coming up soon. We know that the peripheral codes are not on the panel agenda. So the next panel after that is the first week in October. We would not be surprised if it is on that agenda. It's a little hard to forecast whether we should say it is likely or not. Since no one's checking with us to say, hey, do you want us to put on the agenda or not? We know the societies are happy with the reimbursement that they have today. And so they're perfectly okay if they sort of dragged their feet a little bit. But they've been dragging their feet for a couple of years now. So we expect it'll be the next meeting or the meeting there after that it'll end up on the agenda. Since we know they're under some pressure from AMA and CMS to get it done.

In terms of our eight codes, the four below the knee and the four above the knee. We've certainly continued a fairly active running dialogue with CMS, but it's sort of up to them whether they're going to re-rate or not. Certainly we've, we believe when they - as they are tracking the data, and particularly for above the knee codes that they've had longer more time to track the data on than they have for the below the new codes they created. I think when they see the costs, it will be pretty evident that they should re-rate and raise the levels by one IPC level for the Shockwave codes. But just because they should doesn't mean they will, but we think the data will support it.

Our next question comes from Cecilia Furlong with Morgan Stanley.

CeciliaFurlong

Great. Thanks for taking our questions. So again I wanted to start with just how you're balancing BTK and really the targeting of CLI focus physicians versus pushing coronaries to date.

DougGodshall

Yes, so we've made sure that we created a commission structure such that if you - if Dan and I both sell the same amount dollar was and I only sell coronary, but I slip on my S4 number or miss my M5 number. If Dan, if he hits his S4 number and his M5 number and a C2 number, even though we sell the same dollar amount, Dan is going to get paid more because he hits his quota on each of those buckets. So you - so as Isaac explains to them, like you got to fill off all three buckets if you want to get paid. Now, I'm not going to go broke, but Dan's going to do better financially, because we've structured it such that people, reps know they've got to hit their number across the board. And so arguably, maybe you could sell a little more coronary right now. But we think that's harmful to the business long term, if we become a coronary only business because we think there's tremendous upside on our peripheral franchise. You put it out S4 huge untapped potential below the knee. And we had this sort of stilted launch because we launched and then COVID and we are now ironically, we're really refining our sales strategies on S4 concurrent with launching C2. And having that access into the labs is actually helpful time to be able to refine that and we envision maintaining that sort of fill all three buckets, commission strategy indefinitely, because it seems to be working. And Isaac, if you want to add more to that.

IsaacZacharias

No, I think that's well said, Doug, I also think that a big focus as we launch coronary is really land the coronary launch, which is why we're restricting the number of accounts, that territory can launch per month. But that also gives them time intentionally gives them time to do to call them a vascular surgeon in the hospital, and talk about the lower extremity and the iliac disease or the below the knee disease. And we need to make sure that they have enough time and enough focus to work with vascular surgeons as well. So in addition to the comp plan, it's really trying to make sure that their time is allocated, they have time to allocate beyond just coronary and beyond just the interventional cardiologists.

CeciliaFurlong

Great. Thank you. And if I could follow up just on your o US performance, really what you're seeing today, just on a geographic basis in terms of recovery, really what you contemplated from a recovery standpoint, as well as go direct presence in France and UK in your guidance.

DougGodshall

And we'll tag Isaac on this one again. We had a good to very good start in the first quarter in India. And then last year end in a cave somewhere that India is a mess. Which doesn't mean the rest of the world is a mess. It's just more representative of the, one of the beauties of our business in a non-COVID world is the variety of geographies we're in now with 56 countries, but when Germany is great, middle of last year, and then Germany suffers. It's really hard when you have this sort of rolling suffering that hits certain geographies particularly profoundly. Even if the other, like if the UK is recovering, while Germany's holding it down or India's holding it down, et cetera. But it also has been the diversity has also prevented it from going backwards. It has just been pretty flat, really from September through March. But luckily, because of the diversity doesn't, it has not gone backwards. And Isaac maybe you want to speak to the go forward.

IsaacZacharias

Sure. Yes, I think so. Frankly, I think Q1 was - did not recover as much as we had hoped, as we were kind of exiting 2020. And you see in the news, they're slower on the vaccine uptake. I think looking at it after through April, and currently, especially in the continent, the team starting to feel better about getting folks vaccinated and more of a return, closer return to normal than they have been. My guess is they're about a quarter behind the US in terms of the shape of that recovery. The UK is doing pretty well. And then if we look at going direct where we flip the UK and France, that'll be occur kind of throughout the third quarter because there's a transition period, two different distributors two different dates. So yes, we'd expect that to go throughout third quarter. And as we look at forecasting the rest of the year, I think Q2 should be better than Q1 from a COVID perspective, Q3 seasonal but should be better than Q1 from a COVID perspective. Q4 hopefully looks as much like normal as we've seen in Europe in the last two years. And then we should start stacking in deeper penetration within the UK but not price uplift because we had a sales agent model there. And then in France, both deeper penetration and a price uplift as we exit Q3, and that'll start ramping through Q4 but from materiality standpoint, probably doesn't move the needle too much this year.

Thank you. And currently I am showing no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to Doug Godshall for closing remarks.

Doug Godshall

Okay, thanks, operator and thank you everyone for your time and attention and support over the years. We're looking forward to continued reports back from our customers regarding their, the benefits they're seeing with C2, M5and S4. And then we'll be speaking with as many of you at upcoming conferences, so have a great rest of your evening. Thanks for participating. You may now disconnect.

