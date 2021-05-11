April Jobs - So Much For Predictions

Summary

  • In advance of Friday's jobs report for April, numerous surveys showed that economists were expecting close to 1 million jobs to be created in April.
  • On the extreme side, Aneta Markowska, Jefferies chief economist, predicted that as many as 2.1 million jobs would be created and the unemployment rate would fall to 5.2%.
  • Similarly, the widely followed jobs numbers put out by ADP said that 742,000 jobs were created in April.

Infographic of unemployment growth on digital display
Photo by sankai/iStock via Getty Images

By Robert Eisenbeis, Ph.D.

In advance of Friday's jobs report for April, numerous surveys showed that economists were expecting close to 1 million jobs to be created in April and were predicting that the unemployment rate would fall from 6.1% to 5.8% on the heels of what was thought to be 916,000 jobs created in March.

On the extreme side, Aneta Markowska, Jefferies chief economist, predicted that as many as 2.1 million jobs would be created and the unemployment rate would fall to 5.2%.

Similarly, the widely followed jobs numbers put out by ADP said that 742,000 jobs were created in April. Not surprisingly, markets closed higher on Thursday in anticipation of a robust report, with the Dow Jones up 318 points to a record close.

But so much for economists' ability to make forecasts. The BLS reported Friday that job growth had slowed, as shown in the following chart, with the economy creating only 266,000 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis in April, while the unemployment rate held steady at 6.1%.

In addition, the lofty March number was revised downward to 770,000, though it was still higher than ADP's March estimate of 565,000.

This much-slower-than-predicted jobs number appears to contradict other data suggesting that the economy was on a strong recovery path and seems in contrast to numerous anecdotal reports of the inability on the part of businesses to find workers. On the positive side, average hourly earnings jumped by 21 cents on the heels of a 4-cent decline in March.

Further, employment increased by some 331,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry, by 44,000 jobs in other services, by 48,000 jobs in government, by 19,000 jobs in financial services, and by 8,000 in wholesale trade. These gains were offset by losses of 79,000 in professional and business services, 74,000 in transportation and warehousing, 15,000 in retail trade, 10,000 in manufacturing, and 1,000 in education and health services.

Interestingly, it is customary to focus on seasonally adjusted data, but BLS also reports the data on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, and those data suggest quite a different picture. The release shows that the economy supposedly created 1,089,000 jobs.

The difference between the seasonally adjusted and non-seasonally adjusted number was 823,000, and, and as the next chart shows, such differences occur with a regular frequency, especially at the end of January and July.

For example, in January the non-seasonally adjusted data showed a decline of 2.6 million jobs, while the seasonally adjusted data showed an increase of 233,000. So maybe things are not as they seem, which points out the danger of not digging deeper into the data.

As mentioned previously, markets closed at record levels in anticipation of large jobs gains and appear to have shaken off any concerns about the labor market as stocks moved even higher on Friday. Of course, the big question is whether and how the jobs report will impact Q2 GDP growth and forecasts of that growth.

Before the release of the jobs number, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast for Q2 was 13.6%, but it has now been revised down to 11% after the low jobs number and somewhat disappointing data from the Institute of Supply Management on services and manufacturing. So it looks like we will just have to wait to see how the second quarter turns out.

