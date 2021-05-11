Photo by JNevitt/iStock via Getty Images

This article is the third in a series designed to identify the top investments in the event of a bear market. A minimum of ten stocks were chosen by Buyandhold 2012, BM Cashflow Detective and the author.

The selection criteria required that each company paid a dividend, that three choices were to be low yield, slow growth stocks, that three were to be stocks with high yields, and that the remainder would be companies with double-digit 5 year dividend growth rates.

The first article in the series focused on stocks with high dividend growth rates. The second article provided three high yield stocks. This piece centers on three dividend bearing stocks with high growth rates.

Buyandhold 2012's Pick

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is the largest healthcare benefits manager in the US. The company provides a wide range of health care products and services.

UNH's various businesses include the largest private health insurer, UnitedHealthcare, one of the top three pharmacy benefit managers in OptumRx, OptumHealth, a major service provider, and the leading health analytics franchise, OptumInsight.

According to Morningstar, OptumRx processes approximately 1.3 billion of the 6 billion prescriptions filled annually in America. The scope of UNH's business creates negotiating power with both drug manufacturers and pharmacies.

OptumInsight provides UNH with an additional scale advantage. UNH claims the services provided by OptumInsight are utilized by nine out of ten US hospitals and 80% of health plan providers. Although it provides the smallest share of revenue of the firm's businesses ($11 billion in 2020), its 25% operating margins are the company's highest.

Early this year, UNH announced a deal to acquire Change Healthcare (CHNG), a data analytics service provider. If the deal closes in the second half of 2021, it should add around $470 million to UNH's adjusted earnings in 2022.

However, the American Hospital Association claims it threatens to reduce competition and would result in higher prices and lower quality care. Consequently, it faces scrutiny by the US Department of Justice.

Dividend And Valuation

The current yield is approximately 1.2%, the payout ratio is 27%, and the five year dividend growth rate is a bit above 20%.

UNH currently trades for $412.50 per share. The average 12 month price target of 21 analysts is $409.61. The average 12 month price target of the 10 analysts that rated the stock since the last earnings report is $439.20.

UNH has a P/E of 23.38x, a forward P/E of 22.68x, and a PEG of 1.77.

BM Cashflow Detective's Stock

Dollar General Corporation (DG) can boast of 31 consecutive years of comparable sales growth. Considering that more than 17,200 of its stores are located within five minutes of 75% of the US population, one might think the company reached a point where growth will slow.

That assumption would be incorrect. Management plans to open 1,050 new stores in 2021. However, adding to the store count is but one means by which DG plans to spur growth.

In 2019, the company rolled out the DG Fresh initiative. During the last earnings call, COO Jeff Owen noted the initiative was contributing to margin growth and guided for an additional 10,000 DG Fresh stores, as well as 13,000 smaller-footprint Dollar General stores.

The company is also expanding its pOpshelf store concept, designed to cater primarily to female customers with annual household incomes of $50,000 to $125,000. Following an initial testing phase that provided better than expected results, DG will now rollout 50 pOpshelf stores in 2021, versus the initial goal of adding 30 stores.

Unlike current DG stores that focus on consumer staples, pOpshelf will feature health and beauty products, party supplies, home decor, entertainment goods, and other non-consumables. The long term plan is to one day have 3,000 pOpshelf stores throughout the US.

Additional Strengths

Almost two thirds of Dollar General's stores are in communities with populations under 20,000, markets that big box retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) eschew. Furthermore, 80% of DG's merchandise is priced at or below $5. Coupled with generally small transaction sizes, shipment costs limit the competition from ecommerce.

Management is also shareholder friendly. From FY 2016 through FY 2020, the company averaged roughly $1 billion in stock buybacks each year. During the Q4 earnings call, DG announced an increase in the buyback authorization to $2.4 billion.

Dividend, Debt And Valuation

DG's current yield is .78%. The payout ratio is under 18%, and the five year dividend growth rate is 10.51%.

Dollar General trades for $217.60 a share. The average 12 month price target is $231.26. The price target of the 9 analysts providing a price target since the most recent quarterly report is $229.89.

Dollar General's debt is rated in the mid-BBBs / stable by the credit rating agencies

Chuck's Choice

The following is an excerpt from my recent article on Visa (V).

Here is the profile of an investment worth considering: A company that returned 90% of free cash flow, through dividends and stock buybacks, over the last three years. A firm with double-digit annual earnings growth over the past decade. A business with profit margins of roughly 50%. A stock with an annualized return of approximately 28% over the last decade.

While the above is impressive, Visa faced significant coronavirus related headwinds in 2020, as COVID restrictions resulted in a drop in tourism and business travel.

The company reaps a significant portion of its revenues from international transactions. These result in fees that are charged when the issuer and merchant are in different countries. Consequently, drops in tourism inevitably result in fewer international transaction fees. Those fees, and tourism in general, represent a big chunk of Visa's revenues.

The cross-border segment accounted for 34% of the firm's revenue in 2019 and 29% in 2020. While global leisure travel is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2027, business travel is projected to increase by just 5% over the next five years.

The two charts that follow speak volumes as to why I view Visa as a sound investment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

The following stats provide insight into the size of Visa's network.

In 2020, Visa processed $9 trillion in purchase transactions, and had over 3.4 billion cards in circulation. With over 50% of the market share in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and the US, the company has nearly 16,000 financial institutions as partners and over 50 million merchants that accept its credit and debit cards.

There are a number of reasons to believe Visa has a long growth runway.

A study by Nilson Report projects transactions for credit, debit and prepaid cards issued by major global issuers will increase by 41.4% by 2025.

Another report by Wakefield Research determined the percentage of small and micro businesses (SMB) using contactless payments nearly doubled from June of 2020 to year's end.

Furthermore, the shift from physical to digital transactions should also spur growth for the company. Visa receives 15% of global spend from physical transactions but garners 43% of digital transactions. Since the company forecasts digital transactions will grow from 14% of retail spend in 2019 to 19% in 2022, this represents potential for significant revenue growth.

Dividend And Valuation

The current yield is .56%, the payout ratio is 22.8% and the five year dividend growth rate is a hair below 19%.

Visa trades for $230 a share. The 12 month average target price of 26 analysts is $246.32. The average target price of the 11 analysts rating the stock since the last quarterly report is $267.

Visa's current P/E is 47.36x, the forward P/E is 42.37x and the PEG stands at 1.99.

More To Come

This article is the third in a series. The next piece will focus on stocks with high dividend growth rates. All stocks are chosen by Buyandhold 2012, BM Cashflow Detective, and the author. Each of the articles in this series is designed to identify the best stocks to buy in the event of a bear market.