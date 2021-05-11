Photo by gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The US stock market is expensive. Between the backdrop of an aggressive valuation and inflationary pressures, I suspect the US stock market is looking at a decade of poor real returns. Investors should consider tilting internationally or towards value stocks in hopes of outperforming. Vanguard's VIGI is an excellent investment vehicle for selecting high quality, shareholder friendly, and growing international stocks. However, its underlying constituents are aggressively valued, leaving me largely neutral on the name today.

Introduction

I have written at some length both on my blog and with my recent Seeking Alpha article about the unattractive forward returns of the broader US stock market from today's prices.

The short version is this: I think we are looking at about a decade of more or less flat real returns while the market works its way through present overvaluation combined with a backdrop of rising inflation. It will probably look fairly similar to the recent past:

Source: StockCharts

Although an overwhelming amount of my personal wealth is typically locked in buy and hold, long term, passive ETFs, I have stopped allocating to broad US market funds such as SPY or VTI. Instead, I am aggressively looking around to find assets that can reasonably be expected to outperform the US market.

I recently wrote an article about the iShares International Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF), which is likely among the most attractively positioned ETFs to invest in today. However, today I wanted to take a look at another ETF in which I have been an investor for several years, Vanguard’s the International Dividend Appreciation Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI).

ETF Summary

VIGI invests in international - both in developed and emerging markets - companies that have demonstrated at least 7 years of growing regular dividends. Its portfolio is allocated according to a modified market cap weighting. Functionally, this creates a whole world ex-US, large cap, dividend growth ETF.

There are a couple of things to unpack here.

First, the fund does invest in emerging market stocks. In this case, this includes substantial investments in India, with a nearly 13% weight in the portfolio. It also includes an 8.5% allocation to China, although, frankly, I consider China to be much less of an “emerging” market than indexers seem to. China has emerged. The inclusion of emerging market stocks may be considered a risk by some investors. At the same time, emerging markets may offer some of the best long term growth opportunities today - with the expense of volatility along the way - and the ETF’s natural focus on dividend growers likely tilts towards higher quality companies in these emerging markets.

Second, the exclusive selection of companies that have grown their dividends for 7+ years leaves the portfolio invested in a very high quality group of companies. There are always exceptions, but most companies capable of growing their dividends for the better part of a decade tend to: have high quality balance sheets, be shareholder friendly, and have predictable, growing cash flows.

Thus, the portfolio is a who’s who of high quality international companies. The top 5 holdings are Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Novartis (NVS), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Reliance Industries, each powerhouses in their respective industries.

Third, as the portfolio follows a "modified" market cap weighting, the ETF is *functionally* a large cap ETF. While there are 293 total stocks held, approximately 1/3rd of the value is locked up in the top 10 holdings. If you do not find companies such as Nestle, Novartis, Roche, Tencent, or Reliance Industries attractive, you may want to look for another ETF, as just these 5 are nearly 20% of the portfolio. The index does, however, cap the weighting of any individual company at 4%, redistributing any excess weighting that would have been indicated amongst the other securities in the index.

While the ETF is strongly weighted towards large caps, holdings do dip down into the mid- and small-cap realm, with the smallest constituent weighing in at about $250 million. The weighted average market cap is $118 billion.

Were I able to wave a magic wand and make this ETF exactly the way I wanted it, I would likely make it equal weight in order to capture the small size factor’s premium, swallowing the expense of higher volatility. Prospective investors may, however, prefer the large cap weighting.

Fourth, the focus on dividend growers has altered the geographic bias of the ETF as compared to a more standard international ETF.

Source: Vanguard

For example, if we compare to VXUS, Vanguard's Total International Stock ETF, a few things jump off the page immediately. Most notably, Switzerland's allocation in VIGI is 16.1% as compared to just 5.3% in VXUS. Again, this goes back to the underlying quality of the companies, as Switzerland has a handful of dividend growth powerhouses such as Nestle, Novartis, and Roche.

Last, the fund has $3.6 billion in assets under management and is run by Vanguard, one of the best of the best ETF managers. In other words, you aren’t likely to see this fund liquidated or running into trouble any time soon.

Additionally, at 0.2% the expense ratio is quite reasonable, especially for an international ETF running a nuanced strategy. You probably won’t get much better than this.

Factor Investing

The crux of the strategy as well as my interest in this ETF is based on its focus on dividend growers. Dividend growth has been a long-term, durable investing “factor” that has led to outperformance.

The idea here is that companies that are growing their dividend tend to be high quality companies with conservative balance sheets as well as growing cash flow streams from which they are paying out these growing dividends. These tend to be companies in more durable and less cyclical industries and with more predictable revenue and income streams. While blanket statements are always prone to exceptions, companies that are focused on growing their dividends tend to be companies that are focused on long term creation of shareholder value - and are shareholder friendly - and are less focused on the quarterly Wall Street dog and pony show.

The results for dividend growers versus the broader market have been promising over the long run. To illustrate this, I’ve borrowed a chart from Ploutos' recent article that shows several factors’ performance versus the S&P 500 over a variety of time frames. I feel like I say this in literally every article, but you really need to head over to Ploutos’ profile and click the follow button.

As you can see, the time frame is important here. Dividend growth stocks have failed to outperform the stock market over the trailing 1, 3, 5, and 10 years although have handily outperformed over the last 20.

I continue to think that when strategies have fallen out of favor is typically when they tend to mean revert back to outperformance. The last ten years have also been “atypical” at the very least, and the bubble-like outperformance of ridiculous S&P 500 stocks like Tesla (TSLA) over the last 12 months has further distorted the data. I expect we will continue to see dividend growers - with their robust balance sheets, growing, predictable cash flows, and shareholder-friendly management - continue to outperform in the future.

Portfolio Valuation

Unfortunately, despite the many, many attractive features of VIGI as described above, I am having a hard time swallowing today's valuation.

The portfolio sports a PE ratio of 26.4 and PB ratio of 3.8 against earnings growth of 11.3%. Double-digit earnings growth is clearly attractive, but it is offered here at a rich price.

While the PEG ratio is an imperfect measuring stick, VIGI's PEG ratio of 2.34 suggests overvaluation. We can compare VIGI's valuation characteristics against the previously mentioned VXUS (Vanguard Total International Stock ETF) and VOO (Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF).

As you can see, VIGI does not scream cheap by any measure, and if you blindly follow the PEG ratio, the S&P 500 actually looks like a better bet.

In a blindingly overvalued stock market, you could potentially argue that overpaying for the quality of VIGI's portfolio is not entirely unreasonable... but I find that narrative a little too self-serving. In the end, this aggressive valuation leaves me waiting for a better price to add to my VIGI holdings. Rather, I find ISCF a better opportunity for international investing, as I have previously described.

Dividend Growth or Dividend Yield?

Income focused investors should note that this is a dividend growth fund, not a dividend yield fund. The current TTM yield is an unexceptional 1.1%. Keep in mind that this fund is designed to capture dividend growers, not high dividend stocks. Additionally, the portfolio's aggressive valuation plays into this as well. If we were to cut the valuation by a third, the yield would suddenly be much closer to 2%.

While some might not be terribly excited by this yield, personally, I like that the fund is reasonably tax efficient. Second, my thesis behind a VIGI investment has far more to do with total return than to do with current income.

Risks

Valuation

Without beating a dead horse, the primary risk with VIGI right now is the overvaluation of its underlying constituents.

The companies in the portfolio are overwhelmingly high quality. The vast majority of them are still going to be around and still going to be growing in 10-20 years, and a number of new high quality companies will be joining their ranks. However, it is likely that over the coming 5-10 years, many of the companies in the VIGI portfolio will experience multiple contraction, sapping a handful of percentage points from the ETF’s total return.

Dividend Growth Is Dead?

I pointed out above that the dividend growth factor has a long history of outperformance. However, the question remains of whether or not we can count on this in the future, especially as this factor has failed in the recent past.

Some would suggest that the market is changing. Companies are eschewing dividends with their double taxation and instead returning capital to shareholders through buybacks. Others might suggest that “dividends are dead,” pointing out that today’s highest quality and most dominant companies - think Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), etc. - don’t pay a dividend, and many of the other highest quality companies - think Apple (AAPL), Tencent, Microsoft (MSFT) - pay barely a pittance of a dividend. Last, still others would suggest that companies only start to pay a dividend once their high growth days are behind it; thus, by focusing on companies that are dividend growers, you are focusing on companies whose best days are behind them.

All of these arguments likely have at least some merit.

Personally, I think that the dividend growth factor’s backbone rests in a few qualities that will stand the test of the time: companies with shareholder friendly management, predictable and positive cash flows, and robust balance sheets. Over the long run, I expect this will continue to lead to a degree of outperformance when compared to the broader market, particularly when today’s growth stock hypervaluation is worked off. I also continue to think that the market's recent speculative fervor has worked to skew shorter duration trailing performance numbers against dividend growth companies in a way that will prove to be transient.

Conclusion

VIGI offers investors a low cost way to invest in international dividend growth companies. The portfolio is made up of high quality companies that are shareholder-friendly, have predictable and growing cash flows, and robust balance sheets. However, the ETF's underlying constituents are at present aggressively valued. While this ETF is a strong offering and should continue to be on investors' radar, now is likely not the best time to aggressively accumulate.