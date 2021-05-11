Photo by libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) specializes in RNAi (RNA interference) therapies. This has become a major field for pharmaceutical companies in the last few years and promises to be a value generator for this coming decade. I am updating my thesis because when I wrote Dicerna Pharmaceuticals May Be the Best Value Among RNAi Companies in September 2020 the stock was at $18.01. It closed at $25.77 on May 8, 2021, after having reached a 52-week high of $32.67. The 52-week low was $16.50. No matter how well a company is doing, to me the price paid for stock is important. In this article, after commenting on recent events, I will determine if Dicerna is still a Buy for long-term investors when priced in the $25 range.

Data by YCharts

Q1 2020 Results

By way of background, we can look at Q1 2020 results from May 6, 2021. Because Dicerna is a clinical trial stage company, there is no revenue from product sales, though there was revenue from collaborations. The key issue is the cash burn rate and cash balance, which tells us how long Dicerna has to get a product to market, or to raise more cash, possibly through issuing stock that dilutes current investors.

The cash balance at the end of Q1 was $545 million, down $24 million from $569 million at the end of 2020. Guidance is that provides a cash runway to 2024. That in turn means Dicerna or its collaborators should have time to apply for FDA approvals of the leading candidate therapies. There could also be data from the pipeline that would encourage investment. It does not mean, necessarily, that Dicerna will not need to raise more cash before it is able to operate in the black. It could receive cash from partners in the form of milestone payments. It could license more of its pipeline. And worst-case scenario, it could, perhaps in 2023, issue more stock to raise cash. But in general, Dicerna is in very good financial shape for a clinical-stage company.

In Q1 2021 operating expenses of $77 million consisted of $56 million R&D expense and $21 million for general and administrative expense. There was $1 million in other expense. Revenue from collaborations was $48 million. Net loss was $30 million, or $0.39 per share. Revenue from collaborations, including milestone payments, is difficult to predict. I expect expenses to ramp, both from running more and larger clinical trials, and from setting up a sales infrastructure as therapies approach commercial approvals.

Oxlumo Royalty Deal

In April 2021, Royalty Pharma plc agreed to acquire Dicerna's royalty interest in Oxlumo (lumasiran) for an upfront cash payment of $180 million and up to $60 million in contingent sales-based milestone payments. Oxlumo, which has been approved by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) type 1, is marketed by Alnylam (ALNY). In Q1 2021 Alnylam reported Oxlumo revenue of $9 million. However, the drug had just been approved in November 2020, so this should just be the beginning of its revenue ramp. Some investors were disappointed by the deal, believing it underpaid for future royalties, but I side with Dicerna management in seeing an advantage in having plenty of cash in hand to get through to inflection points.

Pipeline Developments

Dicerna has an extensive RNAi therapy pipeline; here I will focus on later-stage drugs and recent data. The most advanced candidate is nedosiran.

Nedosiran is being developed for PH (primary hyperoxaluria), so it would compete with Alnylam’s Oxlumo. One of its advantages is that it can treat all three types of the disease, while Oxlumo treats only PH1. PHYOX2, a long-term, double blind, study of nedosiran for the treatment of PH types 1 and 2 completed enrollment in Q1 2021 and should read out data this year. A new drug application to the FDA could be submitted in Q4 2021. Nedosiran has FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PH1. In October 2020 Dicerna had presented positive interim data from the open label extension study. In Feb 2021 the first patient was dosed in PHYOX4 for PH type 3. Dicerna believes its data will be sufficient for approval and is best-in-class. Dicerna is looking for an ex-US partner; announcing a good deal could boost the stock. How valuable nedosiran will turn out to be depends on pricing, how well it competes with Oxlumo, and how effective doctors are at identifying people suffering from this genetic disease.

RG6346 for HBV (Hepatitis B) reported positive interim Phase 1 data in Q4 2020. Roche initiated RG6346 in a Phase 2 combination trial in March 2021, earning Dicerna a $25 million milestone payment. That is part of a larger trial trying multiple combinations to find the most effective HBV therapy.

Novo Nordisk is a partner on two potential therapies. In January Dicerna and Novo Nordisk announced that Novo had chosen its first of two therapy candidates under an existing agreement. These are from the GalXC platform technology. The target disease or protein was not announced, but it is believed to be cardiometabolic. Dicerna received a $2.5 million milestone payment for candidate selection. Dicerna also has opt in rights, or instead of opting in, is eligible to receive up to $357.5 million per target in milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on product sales.

Belcesiran, the GalXC RNAi candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease (AAT-LD), should report Phase 1 data from healthy volunteers in mid-2021. AATD is a rare genetic disorder that currently has no treatment for the underlying cause. An estimated 1.1 million people may have AAT deficiency.

Conclusion

Valuing clinical stage biotechnology companies is subject to large margins of error. Most obviously, promising pipeline candidates sometimes fail in later stage trials, or run into pricing or competitive issues even if approved for commercial use by regulatory agencies. In particular, nedosiran may have a clear run at patients with PH2 or PH3, but it will need to compete with Oxlumo for PH1 patients, which includes about 80% of cases. Orphan drug pricing may still allow for substantial revenue to be generated, but most likely the ramps would be slow, and payers (insurers) will want to keep pricing within reason.

At $26.00 per share Dicerna has a market capitalization of about $2 billion. I believe the RNAi space is going to be a big revenue generator over the coming decades, but there is increasing competition in the sector, which also often competes with other modalities like small molecules, antibodies, and recently mRNA therapies. In conventional corporate models I have a rule-of-thumb for moderate revenue and profit growth of a P/E (price to earnings) of 20. In that model $100 million in annual net income would justify a $2 billion market capitalization. I do not expect any substantial product revenue until 2023, so the time value of money should also be taken into account.

On the plus side, Dicerna has reasonable proof of concept for its RNAi platform from trials. If that is confirmed by an FDA approval, and commercial sales, that solidifies the potential value of the pipeline. With the Oxlumo royalty payment of $180 million and $545 million in cash at the end of Q1, Dicerna is now in the position to bring pre-clinical drug candidates to the clinical stage at a relatively rapid pace. These can be developed by Dicerna or partnered. I expect that to happen over the next two years. That should bring the market capitalization (and stock price) more in line with the more commercially advanced RNA companies. Compare today’s market capitalizations: Alnylam at $15 billion; Ionis (IONS) at $5 billion; and Arrowhead (ARWR) at $7 billion. If you have the patience and can tolerate the risk in your portfolio, Dicerna looks to be on an upward curve over the next decade.