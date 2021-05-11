Muni Bonds Push Higher

Summary

  • Munis posted another strong month amid falling rates and favorable market dynamics.
  • Seasonal weakness typical of mid-April was averted due to the delayed tax-filing deadline.
  • Although valuations appear rich, economic and political themes look positive for municipals.

Market Overview

Municipal bonds posted strong performance in April, with the S&P Municipal Bond Index rising 0.80% for the month, bringing year-to-date total return to 0.54%. Interest rates rallied lower, while the muni market continued to benefit from a favorable supply-demand backdrop and improving fundamentals. Valuations continued to richen, with muni-to-Treasury ratios in the intermediate and long end of the curve pushing closer to the all-time lows set in February. Longer-duration and lower-quality bonds were the stronger performers in April. Conversely, tobacco bonds struggled on news of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considering a ban on menthol and a lower nicotine level in cigarettes.

Issuance was moderately elevated in April at $35 billion, down -22% from the robust levels in March but 21% above the 5-year average. Week-to-week volatility in the new-issue calendar avoided consecutive weeks of significantly above-average supply, putting less stress on the market. New issues were oversubscribed by 7 times on average.

Strong demand continued unabated in April. Aided by the delayed tax filing deadline, the market avoided seasonal fund flow weakness typically experienced in mid-April and saw consistent and robust inflows throughout the month. Long-term funds once again garnered the bulk of inflows.

Outlook

While muni bond valuations look unattractive from a historical perspective, we maintain a constructive view of the asset class over the long term. We believe municipal fundamentals will continue to benefit from a combination of economic reopening, substantial fiscal aid, and a focus on infrastructure. Although infrastructure details are yet to be finalized, it seems possible that higher tax rates will drive increased demand for muni bonds.

Strategy

We maintain a neutral stance on duration (interest rate risk) within a barbell yield curve strategy. We continue to hold a preference for lower-rated credits, revenue bonds and sectors that have been more impacted by the pandemic, such as transportation, travel-related (hotel tax, airport, etc.) and health care.

Muni bonds outrun
This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights.

