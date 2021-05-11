Photo by Overearth/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis and Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I added to consistently in Q1, but from the point of view that equities were getting a bit frothy, and I wanted to build out the quality aspect of my portfolio. My thinking was, if equity gains cool, dividend aristocrats (through SDY) should outperform, as investors remain drawn to their steady revenues and profits.

Looking back at the year so far, this play has worked out, but to a much greater degree than I imagined. Rather than providing "defensive" exposure, the fund's top sectors, Energy and Financials, have taken off dramatically, propelling SDY to all-time highs and market-beating performance. To illustrate, consider that SDY is handily ahead of the broader S&P 500, as measured by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the technology sector, as measured by the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), when we consider YTD returns:

Source: CNBC

Looking ahead, I see some reasons for continued optimism, but have to downgrade my expectations somewhat. SDY currently sits at $128.53/share, which is an all-time high. Further, it is yielding 2.49% annually, which will remain attractive only as long as interest rates stay low. Finally, I see a case for continued gains from cyclical sectors like Financials, Energy, and other consumer-oriented areas. However, there are threats that could derail this recovery, and I would caution against getting too complacent at these levels.

SDY Holds The Recent Sector Winners, As Well As The Top Energy Names

To begin, I want to take a look at SDY's holdings mix, which shows the why behind its strong performance. I noted back in February that I liked the fund's Financials and Energy holdings, and those have turned out to be huge net positives for SDY. In fact, when we look at sector performance year-to-date, we see that both these sectors have been the clear market leaders by a wide margin:

Source: Charles Schwab

In fairness, Energy does not make up a substantial part of SDY, but the two companies it does own, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are top holdings, as shown below:

Source: State Street

Further, readers should note that Industrial companies actually make up SDY's second largest sector weighting, and that is another area that has led this year:

Source: State Street

I point this out because I want to emphasize that often, the "trend is your friend," and SDY certainly holds the right trends for the moment. Cyclical stocks and sectors are in favor, and SDY holds some of the most quality names in those sectors. With investors looking for ways to capture multiple themes - rising yields, rising oil prices, and an economic recovery, SDY seems balanced appropriately to deliver gains on all of those trends. Simply, if one expects the economic recovery to continue, SDY will remain a winning play. While I do not expect a repeat of gains in the same magnitude in the second half of the year, this is not a fund I would want to bet against under these conditions.

Consumers Are Optimistic, But Rising Prices Could Change That

While I am generally optimistic on SDY, and the U.S. economy as a whole, I do see equities at very elevated levels as a risk. There is certainly a path higher for large-cap stocks, in particular quality dividend payers. However, there are risks to a positive macro-thesis, and that challenges my forward outlook. Ultimately, I see a continued recovery, stimulus measures, and mild inflation as tailwinds for stocks, but with current valuations investors need to be cognizant of the risks facing the market as well.

So, with that in mind, what are some of the risks? One in particular is rising prices, in terms of input components, commodities, and final goods and services. When we couple supply chain issues with a global recovery, we are going to see some inflation, but my worry is that consumers may not be prepared for rising prices for two reasons. One, we are still grappling with a pandemic and two, consumers have been trained over the past decade to not experience much inflation. I see a change to this reality ahead, and that may pressure consumer spending, especially discretionary spend.

To see why, let us consider a few factors. First, on a positive note, consumer sentiment has been rising. Importantly, it is at a depressed level on a five-year basis, but it has been rising sharply in the near term, as shown below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

From this point of view, the path forward looks bright, as consumers are getting more confident and are likely to follow through on that sentiment by spending more. However, I am concerned that many consumers may be in for sticker shock, and that could limit further gains. One reason for this has been the rising price of oil, with Brent crude up 36% so far in 2021, currently sitting just under $65/barrel:

Source: CNBC

Of significance, these price increases are making their way to the end consumer at the pump. While prices are probably not high enough yet to derail demand, they are approaching the psychological barrier of $3/gallon:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My point here is that when prices rise, especially in highly visible areas like the cost at the pump, consumers could pull back some of their spending. Further, it is critical to understand its not just the price of oil that is rising. Growing demand for commodities, coupled with challenged supply chains, have sent costs soaring in almost every corner of the market.

If we look at the Bloomberg commodity index, which tracks a plethora of goods such as oil, but also grains, precious metals, livestock, among others, we see a surge in prices not witnessed in decades (in terms of percent change year-over-year):

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is that investors need to think critically on how this will impact end consumers going forward. It is possible that improving employment figures, more stimulus measures, and upbeat confidence readings will be enough to overcome higher prices and keep demand high. But it is also possible that consumers will cut back a bit, if their costs for essentials go up (which is happening now). While this story is useful for broader equities, it is also relevant for SDY, because the fund has about 20% direct exposure to the U.S. consumer, through its Consumer Staple and Consumer Discretionary weightings. As a result, I see rising prices as a headwind for some of SDY's core holdings.

Dividend Keeps Growing, Looks Safe

Despite the more cautious outlook I expressed above, I want to reiterate I am not "bearish" on this fund. I do see a path higher, but I also think it is unrealistic to expect double-digit returns every few months. Something has to give, eventually, so lowering my expectations makes sense here. However, for dividend-oriented investors, they will still find plenty to like about SDY.

While the fund's yield near 2.5% is not overly exciting, the good news is the distribution has risen sharply in Q1 this year. While an increase was expected, I did not expect to see as big a gain as we did. For illustration, consider the Q1 distribution from 2020 compared to the 2021 Q1 distribution, shown below:

Q1 2020 Distribution Q1 2021 Distribution YOY Gain $.67/share $.81/share 21%

Source: State Street

As you can see, this is an impressive growth rate, and comes on the back of 25% dividend growth in Q4 (year-over-year). Ultimately, I view this extremely positively, and it helps to support my continued holding of SDY. The fund is delivering on its core objective - a growing dividend. While the yield may seem low, its growth rate makes up for that, in my opinion.

Further, there are reasons to suspect robust growth going forward as well. While SDY has a strong track record of growing dividends, given its focus, such a high growth rate is not as common. While 20%+ growth is not necessarily my prediction for the future, I see double-digit growth as very attainable. This is because large-cap U.S. companies are flush with cash right now, driven by improving sales, a brighter outlook, and lots of newly issued debt thanks to low interest rates. The net result has been an increase in free cash flow (per share), which is a metric that is set to climb over the next few years as well:

Source: State Street

The takeaway here is that dividends are not under threat for the broader large-cap market, which would include SDY's holdings by extension. The recent dividend growth rate is impressive, and there are reasons to expect continued growth in the year ahead. While the economy is still slowly re-opening, corporate America seems to have rebounded swiftly, and that is a positive trend for SDY investors.

Taxes A Headwind, Could Hurt Stocks With Biggest Gains

My final point is another one of caution, with particular focus on SDY simply because of the great run of the fund, and therefore the underlying companies in the fund, have had. Specifically, I am referring to the potential for higher taxes, in both the personal sphere and corporate sphere. Of course, as corporate taxes rise, that will dent after-tax profits, all other things being equal. But another concern is capital gains taxes, which are also on the docket. While there is no guarantee that capital gains taxes will rise, investors should begin to plan for that possibility, as it is gaining increasing momentum on Capitol Hill.

With this in mind, why is it relevant to SDY? The reason is, in my view, is that top performers could be victims of their own success. What I mean is, investors may look to sell their stocks/funds with the biggest gains before new tax rates go into effect. This makes sense because the higher the gain, the more a higher tax rate will impact you. This is not isolated for SDY, because there are myriad stocks and funds that have seen sharp gains this year. However, it is rare that SDY is going to out-perform the way it has, so the potential for tax changes is a risk that is fairly unique for the fund in relative terms.

To understand this risk, let us consider some historical precedent. Back in the 1980s, when capital gains taxes were raised, stocks with the most momentum suffered in a disproportionate way, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that investors should begin to consider what higher taxes might mean for their portfolio. It is possible to front-run selling could occur, which would allow investors to lock in lower capital gain taxes. If that happens, the stocks and funds with the biggest gains are likely to yield the biggest savings, so that could pose a risk for SDY's holdings. In fairness, there is quite a long way to go before we see higher taxes and, by extension, tax-induced selling. But it is not too early to start planning ahead, so that investors have a strategy in place if it does come to pass.

Bottom Line

SDY continues to be one of my favorite funds, and its performance in 2021 certainly validates this sentiment. Looking ahead, I will keep on holding, but will get increasingly more selective about entry points. With equity valuations on the rise, consumer prices pushing higher, and tax increases on the horizon, it is time to start thinking about how different sectors and strategies are going to cope with these developments. As a result, I am less optimistic on SDY than I was at the start of the year, and suggest readers approach new positions carefully at this time.