Uncertainty is rampant during the era of COVID-19. This is true even of the companies that are known to be some of the most stable in the world. Take, as an example, midstream operator Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB). As a pipeline and midstream service firm, Enbridge is known for its stability, particularly in regards to the amount of cash that it can throw off from its operations. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown even this industry’s stability into question.

Fortunately, Enbridge is weathering the storm. While some of its financial metrics, at first glance, appear mixed, the overall picture for the firm, particularly when taken in context, looks great. Once again, Enbridge has proven itself to be a quality operator and with that quality comes the potential for investors to generate attractive returns down the road.

A necessary note

Unless otherwise mentioned, and even then on a case by case basis, all references to dollars or ‘$’ relates specifically to the Canadian dollar. The US dollar will be specified if used.

A look at Enbridge

During its latest quarter, Enbridge reported some mixed financial performance. On the plus side, the company managed to generate revenue of $12.19 billion. This compares favorably to the $12.01 billion the firm generated in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Despite this, some of the company's bottom line figures suffered. Before we get to that though, we should look at the general bottom line. According to management, adjusted earnings for the firm came in at $1.63 billion.

This compares to $1.67 billion seen in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. While this decrease what is marginal, the decrease seen in operating cash flow which greater. The company went from generating $2.81 billion in operating cash flow to $2.56 billion this year. However, even this needs more context. If you adjust for changes in working capital, operating cash flow actually rose from $2.62 billion to $2.98 billion.

There are other metrics that we should pay attention to when it comes to Enbridge. For instance, we should pay some attention to EBITDA. This metric came in at $3.74 billion, representing a decline of $20 million from the $3.76 billion the company generated in the first quarter of 2020. DCF, or distributable cash flow, was on the opposite end of the spectrum, rising from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion.

There are a lot of working parts here that investors should pay attention to. As an example, management noted that a 6% weakening in the US dollar relative to the Canadian dollar caused its U.S. dollar denominated EBITDA to suffer some. Outside of this, it is also important to keep in mind that some of the segments the company operates performed better than others. According to management, the company saw EBITDA under its Gas Transmission and Midstream segment come in at $973 million for the quarter.

This compares to a loss a year earlier of $1.05 billion. However, this was due in large part to impairments that the company saw in 2020. Meanwhile, its Liquids Pipelines unit saw EBITDA grow by $850 million to $2.04 billion. These changes, once again, were largely due to non-cash factors.

The overall improvement in DCF, meanwhile, was due largely to better operating results on the cost side, as well as lower maintenance spending by the business. This latter metric shrank from $204 million in the first quarter last year to $109 million this year. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment did actually see DCF drop from nearly $1.10 billion to $1.01 billion. The Liquids Pipelines segment, meanwhile, saw its DCF drop from $1.92 billion to $1.88 billion.

The only segments that performed better that generated positive DCF for the quarter were the company’s Gas Distribution and Storage segment and its Renewable Power Generation segment. DCF grew modestly from $604 million to $634 million in the first of these two segments, while it expanded from $120 million to $156 million in the other.

Due to what is inarguably a robust quarter, the management team at Enbridge has reiterated its guidance for the company's 2021 fiscal year. EBITDA for 2021 should come in somewhere between $13.9 billion and $14.3 billion. At the midpoint, this works out to $14.1 billion. With net debt of $67.27 billion, this implies a net leverage ratio of 4.77. Given the current exchange rate between Canadian dollars and U.S. dollars, this should imply EBITDA, on a U.S. dollar basis, of $11.6 billion. DCF per share, meanwhile, should range from a low of $4.70 to a high of $5. At the midpoint of $4.85, this would translate to DCF of $9.81 billion. In U.S. dollars, this would come in at around $8.08 billion.

At present, shares of Enbridge look quite attractive. They're not the cheapest player in the space, but they are cheap nonetheless. In all, it is trading at a forward price to DCF multiple of about 9.9. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the company is trading any multiple of 12.5. It is a true cash cow with consistent profitability and a pathway to future growth. If anything, additional upside potential could be had.

This is especially true when you consider that the company has an effective yield on its common stock of around 6.9% as of that writing. Not only that, we also have what is around the corner waiting for us. At present, the company is pushing forward on $17 billion worth of capital projects. Of this, $10 billion is due to be placed in service this year. That will go a long way, according to management, toward pushing the company's cash flow up materially in 2022.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it is clear to me that Enbridge is an excellent prospect for long term investors. Shares of the enterprise look cheap, especially when you consider that the firm is still growing at a nice clip. It has handled the COVID-19 pandemic quite well, all things considered. And the overall outlook of the enterprise is positive.