Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR):

Price at writing: $105

Early pandemic price: (March 1, 2020) $14.40

Market cap as of this writing: $21.9b

Consensus PT: $119

Our Price Target

We raise our guidance to: $140 by 3Q'21

We have been guiding BUY on CZR since it bottomed out below $10 and as we suspected, someone with clear vision and gut confidence would emerge to snap up my alma mater recognizing its intrinsic, surviving golden brand, database and assets. Thus, entered Carl Icahn who found a partner in El Dorado’s Tom Reeg. And since then, with ground rooting smarts and clear-eyed ideas as to what to make of this once iconic asset, the stock would move smartly north and we so guided readers.

We have done our deep dive look at the company again, bringing into focus our contention that for all the damage inflicted upon the company by prior managements, the essential structure of the company’s historic hold on customer perception would ultimately win. And it has.

We think the entire sector has just entered the pandemic endgame and customers are returning to both the Vegas properties as well as their regional casinos. The 1Q'21 earnings release suggests even better news ahead. Add to that what we believe will be a huge boost in its digital business by fall and you have the makings of an earnings profile that to me suggests a more generous forward PT.

We like CZR better than its very good single wallet peers. It’s the priciest among them but its scale is the biggest and most likely to achieve quicker revenue gains in a post pandemic recovery. Its acquisition of William Hill will contribute big time starting with this fall’s NFL season. Its new convention center is a big plus for 2022 and the out years as mass convention attendance returns.

Its peers: All good, CZR better

Penn National Gaming (PENN): We think the stock is still trading on the Barstool sports betting rush rather than its excellent brick and mortar business. It might have downside exposure ahead if its sports betting numbers don’t meet overheated forecasts. Good management grasp but expectations exceed realities.

MGM Resorts (MGM): We like the new management. We like the prospects of a Macau recovery. We like their Vegas profile. We like the investment by InterActive Corp. (IAC). But we think the unsuccessful move to acquire UK sports betting partner Entain needs to be revived and integrated to give it control of its own destiny as has the Hill deal done by CZR.

Boyd Gaming (BYD): Another excellent company. But their strength lies in the Vegas locals market and regionals. I do think they clearly have run room ahead. But CZR has the scale.

For that reason we are raising guidance on the stock because we see the big cost savings forced by the pandemic remaining in place, revenues beginning to reflect pent-up demand and a surge in CZR sports betting market share. We have worked our own assessment of margins from the perspective of what we understand as to how the internal gears of CZR marketing programs mesh. We think management’s conviction in sustaining ongoing ~40% margins are realistic.

Background

Alumni nostalgia may well have played a role in my bearish outlook on Caesars Entertainment pre-acquisition by El Dorado Resorts. Under the prior management, I had believed that this once great icon of gaming had fallen victim to a string of disastrous strategic decisions that began with its sale to Apollo Global and TPG private equity companies back in 2008 for $27.8b. The financial crisis was a contributor to the ensuing mess for certain but mismanagement played the starring role in the $18.4b bankruptcy drama’s third act in early 2015.

At its lowest ebb I saw the stock tumble down to ~$9 a share in 2019. It was ripe for the entry of Mr. Carl Icahn, who partnered with very savvy CEO of El Dorado Resorts, Tom Reeg to look at that price, chin scratch and say, what’s wrong with this picture? CZR at $9 was the equivalent in baseball of a pitch right down the middle to a hitter who could crush it in a moonshot drive over the fences. And that precisely was what happened.

Once the deal cleared and Icahn’s Anthony Rodio first CEO, followed by ERI’s Tom Reeg post-merger took the helm, it was only a matter of time before the house cleaning crew arrived and the company would be back on a bullish run. The pandemic of course, took its toll, but even then, my view was that given its asset base rationalized, its international daydreams exiled, and a clear cut set of strategic goals, the stock had immense run room. These guys were not the belt and suspenders crew which had run the place pre-merger, but skilled, instinctive gaming guys of the breed I learned from during my CZR senior executive days in the late 1980s and beyond.

The rationale and the agendas were in plain sight: Put real world values to the test of its portfolio, sell off the dogs and marginal properties, focus hard on the health of the properties that remained, use the 60m member rewards database more effectively, cut corporate fat, wave bye-bye to global pretensions that were too little too late in Asia, unload the UK properties ,etc. But above all, recognize that in CZR, you had an iconic brand name, more easily recognized world-wide by more gamblers than any other, and expand it to the onrush of the digital world in sports betting.

So once more, Reeg struck early and often with the dramatic announcement and now completed, acquisition of legacy online betting platform the UK’s William Hill.

(Above: CZR's NFL partnership is nice, but it's one of three platforms aligned with the league. The secret sauce will be in its aggressive launch of the rebranded Caesars Sport app in time for the football season: Source CZR archives)

Now as the market recognized this developing story and the stock began its upside run, we kept revising our PTs northward, sometimes to the boos of skeptics who worried (not without reason) about the immense debt load CZR was building due to the merger and not long after the Hill deal.

Our contention throughout has been that of a one time industry insider, now looking from the outside, that the formula for victory in the gaming business is simple: Put a management that knows what it is doing together with an asset base that makes sense geographically add smart marketing focus and you have a money machine. And sooner rather than later, that machine is recognized by Mr. Market and the stock will move smartly up. It has and will continue to rise.

As to the mountain of debt accumulated, (Net debt as of 1Q'21 is a hefty ~$13b) and cash on hand $1.8b not including restricted cash of $2.5b I knew that debt reduction would be a major priority for the new management. In the latest earnings call, CZR indicated it had targeted a pay down of $2B of debt this year. But buybacks and dividends will have to wait.

CZR paid $3.7b for William Hill. It expects to unload the company’s international business sometime before the end of this year and proceeds will be directed to both a frontal marketing attack on the US sports betting site as well as debt reduction. So what we have here is a classic example of a keen S.W.O.T analysis of the CZR business that goes something like this:

A refresher on the S.W.O.T. approach to analyzing a business taught at business schools for decades:

Below: CZR's has the whole package - strong Vegas presence supported by its own convention center when that segment returns by next year, fortress properties in Vegas, powerhouse regional geography of casinos, and now, the William Hill sports betting unit which brings in house control of the entire sports betting function under the direct management of CZR.

S=Strengths

W=Weaknesses

O=Opportunities

T= Threats

Strengths

CZR’s fortress Las Vegas position, its biggest regional and geographical reach in the US, its 60m Caesars rewards member database, and now its control of its own destiny in sports and online betting William Hill business. (It will be rebranded to Caesars Sports).

As we are in the pandemic endgame we are beginning to see exponential increases in occupancy weekends at Las Vegas and across the calendar in CZR’s regional properties. The pent-up demand effect is at its early beginnings. It will explode in our view by late summer and early fall.

(Above: Caesars geography. It's about post pandemic pent-up demand and scale to accommodate the largest number of returning players. Source GGM).

Weaknesses

Some may see its tough -minded decision as wrong to pull back from the international gaming market, particularly Asia. The growth imperative in places like Macau post pandemic is strong. Participants in that market will be printing money again within the next two years. US gaming will see growth but Asia will be bigger and faster.

On the other hand, CEO Reeg, when asked if the company had ever considered holding on to Hill’s international business because it was a positive EBITDA producer, he expressed a foundational management focus: Paraphrased, it goes like this, we don’t believe in being in any business we are not good at, or need a learning curve. Therefore, at no time was holding on to the Hill international piece a consideration. So there are two kinds of weakness here. The one kind is that which is not recognized nor acted upon. That’s not CZR. And the other, which in theory as a weakness, is recognized and acted upon: We keep in our own lane says CZR. Time will tell.

Opportunities

The Hill deal brings a multitude of opportunity to CZR for a number of reasons. First is the cross marketing of its biggest of all industry customer rewards brick and mortar databases to its sports betting app. CZR will be in total control of its tech stack, its app content, its partnership deals (NFL). But for some unfathomable reason, I have noted that in the dozens upon dozens of analyses of sports betting stocks and outlooks, so little attention has been paid to Nevada.

During the early run up of sports betting stocks, we had report after report of gaga, gushing by observers about this state or that state legalizing. We heard about surging quarterly revenue gains from new states and seminal ones like New Jersey. What we heard little about was the mother of all sports betting states: Nevada. Just for the record - Legal Sports Report, which has been tracking handle and revenue since May 2018, puts the grand total nationally of all states at $50.8b wagered, holding $3.6b. National hold average was 7.2%.

New Jersey’s early start at geographic proximity to big kahuna New York (not legal, since legalized a month ago, but will not be operative for at least a year or more) chalked up $13.5b in handle with $920m in win holding 6.8%. Roughly 20% of NJ action comes from across the river New York. Nevada handled $14.5m in bets, roughly one billion more than New Jersey, holding 6.2% or $909m.

Our point

William Hill is the dominant sports book operator in Nevada with over 100 casino locations through the state. And bear in mind, a good deal of the action, unlike the rest of the nation, comes from live sports books.

CZR has the pole position in the state with the biggest existing sports betting handle in the nation. That means it can access Hill tourist bettors in their home states among those that are already legal plus those that will be legal.

Hill online revenue for the quarter was estimated at $150m throwing off positive EBITDA, according to CZR’s earnings call. CEO Reeg pinpointed an aggressive investment across the board to be directed at sports betting that will commence by the fall NFL season. But even if we average its existing revenue base for the quarter which probably included the Super Bowl and March Madness, to say $100m, you project this out at an annual run rate of $400m before CZR’s sports betting sleeves are rolled up. The company expects to be a major player in the sports betting sector and would not have acquired Hill to be an also ran second or third tier platform.

CZR is well aware of the bugaboo of excess spending on customer acquisition by competitors. They say they will not go the drunken sailor route on marketing costs but will rely on the foundational strengths of Hill plus their database power, plus what they believe will be sensible spend levels in marketing and tech as well. We shall see. But the facts are clear: You can be certain they have targeted a market share goal. They’ve not shared it with investors for understandable reasons. But our sense of the situation is that it is in double digits at the very most conservative.

Threats

CZR faces the same threats as do all its peers. And they have little to do with the quality of their assets, locations, cost control systems, customer service and execution of key strategic goals. The one threat nobody can yet qualify is related to the aftermath of the pandemic - the really burning question is this: Has life under the pandemic caused a seismic shift in the way consumers will continue to consume leisure and entertainment products and services?

Once released from pandemic prison, will we see the pent up demand surge that we expect, specifically, among the eve elusive millennial population? These are questions only answerable when all masks are off, when herd immunity is real, and the damaged psyches of all can either overcome fear or remain wary of mass assembly entertainment in all forms. The jury is out. Meanwhile, a position on CZR stock even now at what appears to be a lofty valuation vs. peers, meets my criteria for a solid entry point.