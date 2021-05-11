AT&T: 3 Key Reasons To Still Own The Stock After The Rally
Summary
- AT&T has rushed ahead of all major stock indices in 2021, but I think that the bull case can still be justified.
- In a world of low (but rising) interest rates, T may continue to be a high-yielding, low correlation alternative to long-term bonds.
- Dividend increase can act as a buffer against inflation, while rare growth opportunities could even provide some share price upside.
On the day that the Nasdaq (QQQ) suffered a steep loss of 2.5%, the largest since mid-March, AT&T (NYSE:T) stock jumped 1.5% and reached their highest levels since June 2020. Quietly, the telecom stock is now outperforming all major indices YTD, dividends included.
I have argued a few times that the best time to think about defensive stocks and low correlations with equities is not when the markets are falling apart. Rather, it is when stocks are close enough to all-time highs and the chatter still revolves around the economic recovery and the cyclical trade.
For this reason, and despite T having already produced returns of 16% this year (dividends included), I believe it is not too late to buy shares at a reasonable price – even if some of the upside potential that once existed, only one of the few good reasons for owning the stock, has already been captured.
#1. Great diversifier in 2021
T probably remains a favorite among dividend investors, first and foremost. To be fair, the yield of 6.4% was one percentage point higher less than three months ago. But it remains rich compared to a historically low 30-year treasury rate of only 2.3%. See historical yield spread below, still near highs.
Beyond the income-generation appeal, I still believe that T could also be a good stock for growth investors. At the center of the thesis are historically low correlations. Against the daily returns of the Nasdaq, T's correlation factor has been a modest 0.4 over the past couple of decades.
Even better, over the past year, while the main equity diversification asset class (i.e., treasuries) corrected sharply, T acted as the ideal complement to a broad equities portfolio. The chart below shows the 22-trading day (i.e. one calendar month) rolling correlation between T and QQQ, as well as T and a long-term treasury fund (TLT).
Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance
Notice above how T, on average, has been roughly uncorrelated with the Nasdaq and with long-term treasuries over the past 12 months. In some cases (e.g. over the past several weeks), correlations even dipped into negative territory, as the stock climbed regardless of how stocks or bonds performed.
Whether T is priced at $32 or $27 per share, owning such a loosely-correlated stock has its merits for portfolio strategy reasons alone, in my opinion.
#2. TIPS-like bet...
Still on the topic of the dividend payments, I also appreciate the company's history as a modest but consistent dividend grower. The chart below shows that AT&T's per-share disbursements have been increasing, even if the pace of the increase has moderated to just below 2%. As a side note, the dividend hikes were put on hold amid the pandemic, but are reasonably expected to return to normal, if AT&T is to maintain its cherished Dividend Aristocrat status.
The importance of dividend growth is that it can act as a buffer against inflation, a topic of conversation that finally became mainstream once again. If nominal bonds, for example, cannot shield investors from loss of purchasing power, high-yielding stocks like T could provide some protection against rising consumer prices, if the dividends continue to increase.
#3... with some upside potential
In addition to diversification and inflation hedging, T can also provide upside opportunity from old-fashioned share price appreciation. I try not to emphasize this factor as a key tenet of the investment thesis, since telecom is a mature, low-growth industry by default. However, this time could be a little different.
The Dallas-based carrier seems to be staring at growth opportunities that have rarely crossed its path, at least in the last several years. Should the following continue to play out in AT&T's favor, who knows, the stock could even climb above the $33/share levels:
- The strong results delivered on the mobility side, in Q1 of this year, show that AT&T has been executing better than key peer Verizon (VZ) lately.
- The end of the COVID-19 crisis bodes well for the advertising business, which is a tailwind to WarnerMedia.
- HBO has proven to be a growth engine that can help to move the needle at a total company level – and HBO Max, one of the clear winners in video streaming alongside Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS).
Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.