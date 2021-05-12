A Lifetime Covered By Cash Flow

Photo by miroslav_1/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

I often get asked why I use agricultural examples so frequently in my writing. Some people assume it's because I have secretly become a farmer, eschewing city life for the vast open fields of the countryside. While I hate to shatter your mental picture of me riding a tractor or hauling hay bales across my acres of land, I am not a farmer by trade. I am an investor and an analyst. My farming-like activities would be considered a hobby farm at best.

I do like agricultural examples because they're straightforward and we can almost all relate to them in some way. My grandparents on both sides lived on and operated farms at different times. On my father's side, his parents lived on a farm from childhood and operated it until they both passed away. My other set of grandparents lived on a farm for a shorter period of time during their adult years.

A farm is an excellent example of how to live off your assets rather than selling them to survive. A farm is an extremely valuable asset, but the production from that farm is what farmers live off. Many farmers aim to pass that land down so that future generations can work on and care for it. They don't liquidate their farm acre by acre for their day-to-day survival.

Consider your daily life; do you sell your car to pay your power bill? You probably would if you absolutely had to, but it certainly wouldn't be your first go-to choice. You'd be far more likely to try and generate income, rather than sell off assets.

So why do we make that sudden shift in outlook at retirement?

From Childhood Through Working Years

When you were a young child, you rarely considered the value of assets or income cash flow. You simply lived your life. You may have attributed value to a favorite rock or animal. Children often make friends quickly and just as quickly forget they exist.

As we age, we come to understand the value of money. $100 no longer seems life-changing, now $1,000 or even $10,000 suddenly has the value we attributed to $100 when we were 5 years old.

And through all this, we're taught simple mantras such as "Live below your means". As we enter our working years we're taught to budget our income and expenses. We are certainly never taught to factor in asset sales to pay our power bill.

Like a farm, you have an expected income generation from your hard work, and bills to pay with the money you earn. Likewise, you are in a phase of life where you accumulate assets and often earn more and more income from your working hours as time goes on. The farm - the assets - together with hard work produces income to live off.

In reality, your entire life till this point has been covered by constant cash flow, earned either by yourself or your parents, to pay the bills and cover expenses as they arise.

Retirement Should Be No Different

An interesting phenomenon occurs when we hit retirement age; suddenly the expectation of cash flow to pay for our lives stops. It's as if what has been the accepted norm is tossed out of the window for no apparent reason.

I think this comes from two flaws in logic:

We stop working, so we expect income to stop coming in. We place an expiration date on our lifespan.

Just as we stop working when we retire, we suddenly think all our income must also stop.

It's kind of silly to think like this, it's counter-intuitive. We know without a doubt that expenses will continue. Yet we decide that an orderly dismantling of everything we built is the best answer to our retirement problem.

Imagine a farmer who, instead of growing crops, decides to sell his farm one acre at a time. This plan is only sustainable for so long, before he finds himself homeless, or farmless. Yet we do exactly this when we retire. We undo everything we spent a lifetime creating.

Retirement should still have a focus on cash flow over expenses, just as before. Consider this: farmers are often able to lease their fields to other farmers to generate passive income. No need to sell their fields for retirement. Likewise, our assets need to be put to work to generate income.

Source: image purch Dreamstime

Two Considerations For A Cash Flow Retirement

When deciding to take on a cash flow-focused retirement you need to ensure that two considerations are in place:

You and your spouse or partner should be on the same page. Will you leave an inheritance behind?

The first consideration is important. Often in a relationship, one person is the "money person"; not necessarily the one making the money, but the one who oversees it. They pay the bills, create the budget, oversee the bank account. Even if both parties are actively involved financially, you both need to be on the same page when it comes to retirement and portfolio planning.

This way, in the event that one of you dies first, the other knows what the heck is going on. Retirement advisors are helpful here if you can find one who matches your retirement goals and philosophy. You don't want to leave a complex jumble behind that the surviving partner needs to untangle to be able to survive.

In my talks with various Investment Advisors, I often find this subject comes up, that of the common dissonance or disconnect between spouses or partners when it comes to retirement investments and planning. One is often more educated than the other, but both have strong opinions. Getting on the same page can greatly reduce stress and make life easier for whichever spouse survives the other.

The second consideration will determine your spending habits. Many retirees have zero plans to leave an inheritance behind. It may come from an "I earned it, so I'm spending it" mindset, or it may be a byproduct of how most people save for retirement. Retirees build their retirement nest egg simply expecting to slowly dissolve it over a number of years. With that mindset, there is little expectation of anything being available to leave behind for loved ones.

Yet with income investing, the nest egg remains untouched, if desired, and can be passed on to the next generation. Wealth and poverty often follow from one generation to the next. 45% of people who spent 8-14 years of their childhood in poverty find themselves in poverty at age 35. Likewise, wealth passed on from one generation can have a profound impact on the next. Income investing opens the door of opportunity for being the foundation of your family tree moving from potential poverty to higher levels of overall income. You have to decide what you and your spouse want to do. Come to that decision together.

Image purch Shutterstock, author artwork

Conclusion

Cash flow, income in and expenses out, has been an essential part of your entire life. As a child, your parents dealt with it. As a working adult, you were forced to come to terms with it. As a retiree, you should not ignore it. Building a portfolio to generate recurring income to cover recurring expenses simply makes sense.

You don't make a one-time payment for retirement and then never have a need for money again. Likewise, it seems foolish to build a portfolio for exactly such a purpose. Retirement should be enjoyable and relaxing. Nothing to me is more relaxing than knowing in good times and bad that my next dividend check is just around the corner. No amount of market turbulence will disrupt or off-balance my portfolio. Nor do I have to worry about when to sell my shares to fund my life.

I'm going to be the farmer, working diligently in my fields during my working years and leasing my farmland in my retirement. All along keeping my assets and living off the income they provide. My children and grandchildren can benefit from my work and efforts to improve their financial outlook for years and generations to come.

Will you choose to set up your farm next to mine?