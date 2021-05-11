Photo by FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) has performed well since my last bullish take on the stock in February, posting a 10.3% return, ahead of the 8.6% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. It still remains cheap, however, when compared to the highs it reached during 2020, and is well below its 52-week high of $137. In this article, I show what makes eHealth a continued buy at present, so let’s get started.

eHealth Is Growing Up Fast

eHealth operates leading health insurance marketplaces through its online platforms, by leveraging technology to help consumers choose the right plans. It was founded nearly 25 years ago, and since then, it has connected over 8M members with affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Its proprietary marketplace carries plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across all 50 states and D.C. area.

Looking into the technical, it appears that eHealth is in oversold territory even from a recent 200-day moving average perspective, with an RSI score of 40. The stock has recovered a bit from the low points in February. However, today (May 10th) alone, the stock dropped by 7.5% as technology/growth names appear to have fallen out of favor by the market. Savvy investors know that the best time to pick up quality growth names is when the market is irrationally selling, and this appears to be one of those times.

(Source: StockCharts)

Meanwhile, eHealth posted Q1’21 results, with revenue growing by an impressive 26% YoY, to $134M. Adjusted EBITDA also improved by 37% YoY, to $17.3M. These strong results were driven by a robust increase in approved members for Medicare Advantage products, with membership rising by 65% YoY to 107K members.

In addition, I’m encouraged to see that eHealth is seeing improvements on the cost front, with agent cost per member dropping by 24% YoY, due to increased leverage of technology across its membership base. As seen below, these recent results represent a continuation of the revenue growth trajectory that eHealth has seen over the past 5 years, with revenue growing by 206% over this timeframe.

(Source: YCharts)

Looking forward, I see eHealth continuing to grow its Medicare Advantage members, considering that the adult senior population is the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S. with 1 in 5 persons expected to be in the 65+ age group by the year 2030. In addition, eHealth’s approved MA members represent only 5% of the total annual opportunity in the MA market last year, which is comprised of seniors switching between MA plans and those new to MA enrollments. This gives eHealth a long runway for growth.

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

Additionally, I see eHealth’s online platform as being an advantage, as it reduces member acquisition costs. Through its investments in its online platform, eHealth was able to grow its online applications to 35%, up from 24% a year ago, and fully unassisted online applications for Medicare major medical products grew 106% YoY and is well above its overall Medicare enrollment growth. I see this trend continuing, as the current cohort of seniors entering the 65+ demographic tend to be more digital savvy than the previous generation. This bodes well for incremental profits, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

“While fully unassisted applications still contribute a relatively small share of our total Medicare enrollments, we expect them to generate close to $100 million in commission revenue in 2021. These enrollments tend to have higher lifetime values due to better retention and lower per member acquisition costs, pointing to significant earnings and cash flow generation potential of our online business.”

Meanwhile, eHealth maintains a strong balance sheet, $126M in cash and short-term investments, no long-term debt, and just $40M worth of capital leases, resulting in a negative net debt balance. As such, I see eHealth as being in a comfortable position to invest in people and technology.

Turning to valuation, I see room for upside, at the current price of $63.79, with a forward PE of 22. This is considering the robust EPS growth that analysts expect over the next two years. As seen below, eHealth’s forward PE falls to just 13.8 by 2023, due to strong expected double-digit EPS growth over the next two years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts also have a bullish view on the stock, with a consensus Buy rating, and an average price target of $81, equating to a potential 27% upside from the current price.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

eHealth has a heavy online/digital business model. As such, a data breach could result in reputational harm for the company.

Competitive pressures from larger insurance providers could impact eHealth’s growth prospects.

Wage inflation and labor shortages could make it difficult for eHealth to grow its sales and customer care units.

Investor Takeaway

eHealth continues to demonstrate impressive growth, and has an attractive runway ahead. I view it as being a buy for the following reasons:

Robust growth of the adult senior demographic bodes well for eHealth. Plus, I see future growth as being more accretive to the bottom line, due to the increased percentage of unassisted digital enrollments.

eHealth maintains a very strong balance sheet, with no long-term debt and a negative net debt balance.

I continue to see value in eHealth at the current price, considering its track record of growth and forward estimates.

I view the recent, broad-brush market rotation out of technology/growth stocks as being an opportunity for growth investors to pick up this beaten-down name.