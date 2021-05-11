Photo by onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Bad Quarter, Same Long-Term Outlook

Like many other commercial owners of wind farms in Texas, renewable energy YieldCo Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN, NYSE:CWEN.A) took a financial hit from the February 2021 winter storm. Wind turbines froze, and the electricity that wasn't generated during that time translated into foregone revenues.

Thus, the first quarter of 2021 was a bad one for CWEN. Fortunately, though, strong performance of assets elsewhere and a money-saving corporate debt refinancing offset this financial ding enough that management is keeping its previous guidance for 2021 intact.

CWEN's full-year cash available for distribution ("CAFD") guidance of $325 million equals $1.52 per share, but CWEN's visibility into its pipeline allows it to project a pro forma CAFD of $395 million (or $1.85 per share) by 2023.

At the current price of $25.85, that amounts to a price to CAFD of 17.0x, and an even cheaper 15.8x for CWEN.A at the current price of $24.08. Since both share classes pay the same dividend, I see little to no reason retail investors should not go with the lower priced and higher yielding CWEN.A shares (though I will refer to the company as "CWEN" in this article).

Given the exponential growth that renewable energy should enjoy in the coming decades, CWEN's long-term growth story remains intact. The prices and 5%+ dividend yields offered today are too good to pass up.

Energy Portfolio Of The future

As a reminder, CWEN is the YieldCo of sponsor and renewable energy developer Clearway Energy Group ("CEG"). The two work hand-in-glove, in that CEG largely shapes its development pipeline based on CWEN's ability to absorb new assets as well as CWEN's year-by-year growth needs.

As of 2020, CWEN derives roughly the same CAFD from solar as it does from wind, which is rare because wind has traditionally been the cheaper source of electricity and thus the more popular asset. As battery storage technologies improve, solar should gradually become the more widely used power generation asset instead of wind.

Notice also that CWEN has a decent amount of conventional (natural gas power plants) and thermal assets. The company's natural gas plants are concentrated in California, which are useful to meet the state's energy needs as it swiftly transitions toward renewables. Until battery storage can pick up the slack (which will take time), these nat-gas plants will be necessary to fill in the gaps in electricity generation left by renewables.

In February, my home state of Texas suffered one of the most surprising weather events of the last century. A rare winter storm blew in and froze the entire state, a typically warm and sunny state that was not prepared for such bitter and sustained cold. That includes the many wind turbines that fill the windy Northern reaches of the Lone Star State.

Obviously, with CWEN's wind turbines fully frozen for a full week, those assets were not producing anywhere near their normal level of electricity. See the 58% production reported in February for CWEN's Texas wind assets:

Luckily, offsetting this somewhat was extraordinarily strong performance of CWEN's wind assets in California.

Moreover, CWEN also paid off $600 million of bonds due in 2025 with $925 million of new green bonds due in 2031. The interest rate for these green bonds is a very attractive 3.75%, which lowers CWEN's cost of debt and will save the company $10 million per year in interest expenses. The remainder of the green bond proceeds were used to pay down the credit revolver and fund acquisitions. The bad news is that the interest payment schedule was moved up by a month, and thus CWEN paid interest sooner than expected, further weakening Q1 results.

CEO Christopher Sotos stated on the first quarter earnings conference call:

Clearway's reporting first quarter CAFD of negative $15 million, including the negative impacts from the February weather event in Texas, and acceleration of accrued interest due to the refinancing of the 2025 senior notes.

The February winter weather event in Texas has already caused a $25 million hit to CAFD, which means that Q1 CAFD would be at least $10 million if not for that one-time event. The good news is that management believes the material impact of the winter storm has passed, leaving little to no further financial hit to come in the future. If one were to exclude the financial hit from the February weather event, then CWEN would have actually outperformed its pro forma Q1 expectations.

And as for the refinanced bonds, it isn't as if CWEN had to pay additional interest payments, but rather that, to quote CFO Chad Plotkin, "roughly $14 million in accrued cash interest expense that would normally have been paid in the second quarter was accelerated into the first quarter." This means that the second quarter this year should compensate for the first quarter's weakness with more strength than previous expected.

As such, management is maintaining guidance for $325 million of CAFD for 2021.

Moreover, if CWEN's assets continue to perform as they have since the February weather event, then the YieldCo should have no problem continuing to raise its dividend on schedule.

If we assume that the CAFD profile of our assets remains constant, we can increase our dividend within our long-term 5% to 8% growth rate through the end of 2023.

Side Note About CAFD & The Payout Ratio

There is a reason that YieldCos use CAFD instead of funds from operations ("FFO") or some other cash flow measurement used by other capital intensive, pass-through vehicles.

Cash available for distribution is a true free cash flow metric. It is after principal payments. That is very important for YieldCos, because most if not all of their assets have amortizing project-level debt and as such they are constantly paying down principal. CWEN, for instance, pays down between $350 million and $450 million of principal per year.

Between project-level debt, corporate debt, and equity issuance, CWEN does not need very much retained cash to fund acquisitions. As such, the payout ratio based on the current annualized dividend of $1.316 comes to 86.6% — around what I would expect it to be.

The Growth Runway

CWEN's management team is optimistic about its growth prospects. They are not merely happy with the pipeline as it is today but also about how they expect it to expand in the coming quarters and years. CEG's pipeline of early and intermediate stage projects is huge, relatively speaking, and this bodes well for CWEN's growth prospects in 3-5 years' time.

Here's what a representative of Clearway Energy Group had to say on the Q1 conference call:

We've looked to shape that pipeline to match up in particular with the capital allocation plans and growth plans of Clearway Energy, Inc. and are feeling constructive about our ability to facilitate substantial project completion volumes over the course of the next three years that that will hopefully support a constructive outlook for sustained growth.

The CEG development pipeline includes multiple renewable energy storage (battery) projects, including some stand-alone battery storage assets wherein it is possible to establish a long-term revenue contract with a reliable counterparty. Most battery storage projects in the pipeline, however, are paired with solar arrays.

Here's the CEG representative again:

But as we look through the latter part of the decade, really everything that we're putting in for early stage development includes potential options for battery integration.

This inclusion of battery storage capacity increases the likelihood that CWEN's pipeline will continue to remain balanced between wind and solar. This diversification should increase the stability of revenue, as solar can sometimes offset weakness in wind and vice versa.

Bottom Line

CWEN had a bad quarter, with negative CAFD due to the February winter storm event in Texas. That is never good to see.

But the long-term growth story remains intact. The growth pipeline continues to expand, and CWEN's cost of debt has dropped due to the recent refinancing.

CWEN.A now yields almost 5.5%, which strikes me as an incredible opportunity considering the plausibility of 5-8% annual dividend increases for the foreseeable future. Management continues to expect dividend raises to reach the higher end of that range this year.

What's not to like?