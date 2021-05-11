Photo by skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is looking attractive now after correcting close to 50% from its all time high. Investors are encouraged to look beyond the Tread+ issue, and also consider the company’s business model and growth potential moving forward. Aggressive growth-oriented investors may consider initiating or add to their positions now. Price-action focused investors may want to wait for the resolution of a possible bear trap first before adding.

Company Overview

Source: Peloton Investor and Analyst Day

Peloton considers itself as the digital disruptor in Fitness, similar to the digital disruptions seen in other industries (see chart above).

Source: PTON Investor and Analyst Day

PTON operates a vertically integrated supply chain, which it believes allows it to deliver excellent end-to-end service to its customers, setting it apart from its main competitors.

The most important issue that exacerbated the recent sell-off of PTON’s shares was the stop-use and voluntary product recall matter for its Tread+ machine.

The company has guided in the Q3’21 earnings call that it estimated about 10% of the Tread+ and Tread machines may be refunded, while the review with CPSC will likely take at least 6 to 8 weeks, pending further delays due to manufacturing changes needed. The company expects a $165 million hit to its FY 21 revenue due to this matter, and revised the FY 21 total revenue guidance to $4B. As the estimated revenue impact represents about 4.13% of the overall guidance, I do not expect this impact to be significant moving forward once the company gets past this matter.

Nevertheless the more important question in investors’ mind will be the potential impact on its safety credibility, as well as the impact on the Bike/Bike+ product lines. At this point in time, PTON does not expect material impact to the Bike/Bike+ product lines, while the management has attempted to address the safety issue transparently after acknowledging it made a mistake for not working on product recalls earlier when CSPC first issued the consumer warning.

PTON clarified:

Our goal is to have the best safety features for treadmill products on the market, the most engaging content from our roster of world-class fitness instructors and the most innovative software that unites our community. While there will be a short-term financial impact due to the steps we're taking, we are putting and will continue to put our members first.

This does not sound like a company running away from its responsibilities, but rather a company who admitted it made a mistake and is now trying to rectify the matter to the best of its ability, even if it means taking a temporary hit to its topline. PTON stock was duly punished by sellers who lost confidence with the management, but I highly encourage investors to look beyond this matter, and consider the overall scheme of things for PTON and evaluate them objectively.

Investors should maintain their focus on the company’s disruptive potential, focus on the company’s execution performance, focus on its operating efficiencies, and then decide whether the current valuations make sense to initiate or add to existing positions.

Financials

PTON guided $4B for FY 21 revenue, which will represent a 120% YoY increase. The company had managed YoY revenue growth rates of about 100% for 3 consecutive FYs (see chart below), and a $4B milestone would cap off an astounding achievement.

Source: Created using data sourced from S&P Global Market Intelligence

PTON has guided for tougher comps for FY 22, and Wall Street had also factored this into their projections. Accordingly, investors should not be expecting previous FYs YoY growth rates moving forward (see chart below).

Source: Seeking Alpha

The KPIs that the company pays close attention to are highlighted in the chart below. Out of which, they pay very close attention to churn as it speaks volume of the customers’ satisfaction on the level of engagement with PTON. Their latest reported churn registered 0.31%, down from 0.46% in Q3’20.

Source: PTON 10-Q,

Compared with the average churn rate from FY 17 to FY 20 which registered about 0.64% (see chart below), I don’t see any deterioration in PTON’s churn. It would be useful to monitor the churn in Q4’21 to see how consumers reacted to the recent voluntary product recall issue, but investors should still not consider a quarter in isolation, and instead consider churn from a FY basis due to expected seasonal factors present in PTON’s business environment.

Source: Peloton Investor and Analyst Day

The company also pays close attention to its average monthly workouts per subscription as an additional assessment of engagement levels with its customers. The company registered 26 workouts per subscriber in Q3’21 as compared with 17.7 in Q3’20.

The company expects that the more workouts that each subscriber subscribes to, the higher the level of engagement, and therefore the lower expected churn, leading to stronger retention over time. This is very important as subscriptions drive the recurring revenue component for the company, and is a key growth driver for PTON. Even though the subscription segment (see chart below) accounted for only about 12% of Q1-Q3 revenue for FY 21, it has a much higher gross margin of 61.6%, as compared with connected fitness ("CF") segment’s gross margin of 33.5%. The growth in the subscription segment helps the company to achieve a higher gross margin profile, while also increasing its segment of recurring revenue.

Source: PTON 10-Q

Key Growth Drivers

As explained earlier, PTON places a huge strategic emphasis on the level of engagement it has with its customers, and will continue to develop more exciting engagement levers to broaden its workout offerings, and deepen its engagement. The company recently added a Spanish instructor, Mariana Fernandez (PTON Q3’21 earnings call transcript) to its lineup. PTON is broadening its line up to include other languages and the company can now deepen its engagement with Spanish-speaking Americans, Mexicans, and Spaniards. The company is starting to scale up its platform to reach out to global fitness enthusiasts which still remains largely untapped for PTON.

Source: Peloton Investor and Analyst Day

The subscription business is a key part of the company’s business (see chart above), and aside from organic growth through customers who purchased the bikes or the treadmills, the company also uses its Peloton Digital app membership as a sales funnel to introduce the company’s broad and deep range of content offerings to new customers, and convert them to CF subscribers. The company registered 891,000 digital subscribers at the end of Q3’21, and are currently experiencing the “highest monthly upgrades rates we have ever achieved.” (Source: Q3’21 earnings call transcript). PTON highlighted that they are registering significantly higher upgrade rates of 20% as compared with the previous guidance of 10%. The company expects their growing digital base to continue providing upside to its CF sales (Hardware + Subscription).

I’m confident that PTON is committed to resolve the Tread+ mess that it was entangled in as the company highlighted that treadmills sales offer the company the opportunity to tap into an extremely huge market, treadmills are “the #1 selling piece of fitness equipment in homes globally from a units perspective.” (Source: Q3’21 earnings call transcript)

Although PTON expansion in the treadmills business had met with a near term stumbling block, given the immense opportunity in this market, I believe that PTON surely intends to disrupt this market like they did for the Bike+. In addition, the management also highlighted that “millions and millions of Americans use treadmills safely in homes today.” (Source: Q3’21 earnings call transcript). There is little to doubt that PTON would not be able to resolve the issue with Tread+.

Source: PTON 10-Q

International sales outside of North America made up just 6.1% of Q1’21 to Q3’21 revenue (see chart above), giving the company a lot of potential upside in penetrating overseas markets. The company recently launched its plan to expand to Australia, offering its Bike and Bike+ segment, and Peloton Digital curated for its Australian subscribers. The company emphasised that it sees “significant growth opportunities in a broad range of international markets” (Source: PTON 10-Q), and investors should continue to monitor the company’s global expansion plans moving forward. Although it’s still too early to evaluate the results from their overseas expansion plans, I am of the opinion that PTON has the necessary capabilities to scale their business model to a global audience, allowing them huge potential for growth.

Key Risks

In the current context, one of the main risks that faces PTON will be the continued delay in resolving the Tread+ matter with CSPC and risks a further erosion of consumer’s trust in the safety of its products. The company has emphasized that it would likely take a few months before there is more clarity over the matter. It would thus be important for investors to monitor the development of the matter closely.

PTON’s Bike/Bike+ product segment is the main revenue driver for the company. Without disclosing further details, however, the company highlighted that it derives a “significant majority of our revenue from sales of our Bike.” As the company’s gross margin for this segment has been declining recently, among which was also attributed to the reduction in price of the company’s Bike product from $2,245 to $1,895 last year, the company’s ability to compete effectively could be significantly affected by the competitiveness its Bike/Bike+ product segment against its competitors, which could also affect its pricing decisions. Therefore it would be important for PTON to resolve the matter concerning Tread+ well and diversify its sole reliance on Bike/Bike+.

Valuations

Source: Created using data sourced from S&P Global Market Intelligence

If investors were to take a glance at PTON’s valuation (see chart above) as compared with PLNT, TCCHF, GYYMF, they may have thought PTON was a slow growth stock, instead of one that had registered 100% YoY revenue growth over 3 consecutive FYs, and projected to notch a 4th consecutive one in FY 21. PTON is not expensive, and looks increasingly cheaper as the sell-off carried on after the Tread+ recall announcement.

If investors were to consider the PTON’s forward growth rates (see chart below), it’s not unreasonable to consider PTON’s current valuation as attractive.

Source: Created using data sourced from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Price Action and Technical Analysis

Source: TradingView

PTON’s price corrected about 50% from the January high, and had looked to find support on the 50-period MA of its long term trend, but that support was taken out by the Tread+ product recall news. It’s key to note PTON has never lost the support of the 50-period MA since the COVID-19 bottom in Apr 20, and therefore from a price action and momentum point of view, this marked a significant departure, which calls for caution against adding aggressively despite the sell-off.

However, all hope is not lost as this could be an opportunity for the stock to do a false break to the downside before it reverses back up along its long term 50-period MA support.

As a price action practitioner, I’m never one to jump in at every massive selloff without first considering the stock’s momentum, trend, and price action as I do not want to catch a falling knife. It doesn’t guarantee perfect entry points, but my experience with such a practice has allowed me to consistently pick lower risk entry points, instead of chasing overvalued stocks, or entering weak momentum stocks too early.

If the current support does not hold, and there’s no false break to the downside, the next support is at $60 to $65, and I would likely add bigger positions at that price level, depending on the dominant price action then.

For investors who would like updates on this matter, you are encouraged to bookmark this article, or follow me as I will update in the comments section on the latest price action of the possible buy or adding points if the opportunity arises.

Conclusion

After falling 50% from its all time high, PTON looks attractive for the growth it is able to offer going forward. I do not consider the company to have a wide moat yet, but it is not insanely priced for what it’s worth.