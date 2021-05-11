Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Wednesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. It's great to have you listening with us as always. Today, I'm really excited to bring you my conversation with Brad Rogers, who is CEO of Red White & Bloom ( OTCQX:RWBYF ), an up and coming and self, admittedly, five years late to the cannabis game entrant, a multi-state operator and Brad gets into the markets that they're in, and how they are making their way in the U.S.

He also talks about his time at CannTrust, the notorious Canadian cannabis player that ran into legal issues a couple years ago. And Brad talks about getting out before they ran into those issues. But lessons he learned from kind of what CannTrust went through and what he's bringing to the U.S. landscape.

Red White & Bloom and also delayed their earnings this past week, and yesterday released a statement about why and what else they have going on. And bonus insight and content if you follow the Red White & Bloom ticker on Twitter, some nice discussions about what this delay is really about for investors. And I think it gives more understanding from both sides of the coin.

We have lots more exciting episodes coming up for cannabis investors. We are building some great episodes, and I'm excited to tell you about them. In the meantime, enjoy this conversation with Brad Rogers.

I'm long, Trulieve, Khiron, Isracann BioSciences, The Parent Company, AYR Wellness and the ETF MSOS.

Brad, welcome to Seeking Alpha. Welcome to the show. It's great to have you on. Thanks for joining us today.

Brad Rogers: Thank you for having me. I've heard and read everything you've done, I think for a very long time. So, it's exciting to be here.

RS: I appreciate that. Well, it's good to have you on. There's a lot of investors talking about Red White & Bloom and kind of the marks that you're making in the cannabis industry as you're kind of inching your way up through the MSO landscape, the multistate operator landscape. But for those investors, or prospective investors, not yet familiar with the Red White & Bloom story. Why don't you catch us up with where Red White & Bloom sits in the U.S. landscape?

BR: Yeah, I mean, that's a big question. I mean, we've been very, very aggressive with respect to what, you know what we've done in a short period of time we've been here, we're effectively about five, six years late to this market, I would say with respect to everybody else, and the big players that are in the game and the money that was raised at the time to be able to do the things that some of the big, big players have been able to achieve up into this point.

But I'll take it back a little bit with respect to the etymology of how this came to be in terms of Red White & Bloom. It started in Canada, as a matter of fact, I started the cannabis space in Canada with a little company called Mettrum. We grew that up into the biggest, true focused medical player. We were taken out by Canopy 2016 for about a $0.5 billion. And they really liked what we put together with respect to how we detailed doctors.

And when you look at the cannabis space, as it evolves, even in the states here, it always starts with a medical space, a medical aspect to it with true benefit to whoever's being prescribed for whatever indication. And so, we developed a new way to actually talk to doctors through colors. And so, it was called the Mettrum Spectrum. And we started with red as the highest potency THC all the way down to yellow, which was pure CBD.

And so, when you talk to doctors through colors, it was far easier to get them to buy in and prescribe than say, Hey, you know what AK47 is unbelievable. You should prescribe it to somebody or Gorilla Glue or Green Crack or all these crazy street names that were out on the street at the time. And that conversation was a really hard conversation with doctors.

And so, we took that and built that into a color scheme. And that was really it transcended language. It transcended borders. And it really spoke volumes in terms of how to actually think about cannabis in a true medical forum. And so, Canopy took that from us and or bought that from us and now if you look on Canopy's (CGC) website, you look at Tweed, which is the wreck brand and you look at Spectrum, which is Mettrum Spectrum, my own company is what that turned into.

I then moved into another very hyper focused medical company called CannTrust at the time. We took it one level further, we label claimed everything that went out the door. So, we standardized cannabis in Canada. And in fact, I would call it around the world with respect to a federally regulated framework.

And so, we really raised the bar again on a medical product that doctors could dose titrate and gauge efficacy appropriately as their patients came in for whatever indication, again, in terms of what they wanted to prescribe it for. And so, what I wanted to do is actually take that we grew actually back that up, we were at about 2000 patients, when I walked in the door, and about $600,000 a month burn, we turn that into 75,000 patients, and in a $1.5 million market cap with a with a very nice healthy run rate, and EBIT positive for that matter.

And that's a very rare achievement to be had in the Canadian space at the time. So, we were actually running a very good business and running it profitably. And so, I wanted to take that model and I saw the arbitrage in the United States. The arbitrage was huge at the time. It was embryonic pieces of regulation coming together.

And when that comes together, you're able to actually get in and the very, very ground floor like some of our other peers in the space had and take advantage of really a growing space. Pardon the pun. So, we took that and the difference in the States, then Canada, it was bubbling up from state to state. Canada ring down. So, it's federally, okay, here's your program, here's the compliance measurements.

In the States, it was bubbling up by state and so each state was his garden own garden wall, had its own regulatory framework that you had to work within and be compliant to. And so, we identified a Michigan at the time was changing its regs into a caregiver program, into a state run program. And so, I wanted to take what we had. I CannTrust and move down into the United States and be the first cross border player between Canada and the United States.

And Michigan was going to be our beachhead. Because it was a regulatory framework that was changing at the time. And so, when we took it to the board, and we had two stores that we had identified and a little company in Michigan that was in control of a license. And unfortunately, the board said no, and they went into the noisy listing and et cetera, I didn't want to go there.

So, I left the company and we actually came down in the United States and raised about $130 million and started and without any banks, as a matter of fact, right now, with friends and family because we made some people some money previously in the space. And we started our beachhead in Michigan, with two stores and a privately held company in a very strategic format, to be able to actually enter the market.

And so, and that was our start. And we've since raised a little bit more money, gotten into we're closing a license in Illinois, we bought a beautiful company in San Diego, which I am here right now with called Platinum vapes, which has about 30% 35% of the whole vape market in Michigan. And it's a dominant player there.

So, we got an incredible foothold in Michigan with Platinum vapes. We've also got about eight stores right now with an operational. We got about 10 more that we can bring on, we are licensed and ready to go. And that's our footprint in Michigan. We've got Illinois, we've got San Diego and California for that matter. And we were just closing as a matter of fact, today, we're closing our acreage purchase of big ridges assets in Florida.

So, we've been very aggressive so we're not inching, we're sort of running our way back up to competing with their peers, and really creating us what we said we do in the first place and getting a foothold in the United States in very captive markets, in markets that are insatiable, really, for that matter in terms of what cannabis demand is.

RS: Yeah, I feel like if you're talking about where to get into the states, those states that you're talking about are the ones that are kind of have the most runway or some of the most runway ahead of it. And states in particular, Michigan, if you're talking about trying to get market share in Florida and Illinois, those are some of the states that investors are really looking at in terms of feeling like there's really something to be done.

I'm curious what you took away from your time at CannTrust because you ran into some issues up in Canada. What do you feel like were the lessons that you learned from them specifically and maybe about the broader cannabis sector?

BR: Well, look, I think in any regulated market, you have to be compliant to the regulator. And, that was always our goal. I mean, we were the gold standard, really, with respect to how we interfaced with the regulator, what bars we set with the regulator, we were actually the industry reference standard, because we grew without pesticides. We grew completely organically in hermetically sealed rooms.

It was a very, very disciplined, detailed program that we put together. And when we had a product that didn't meet SPAC, we wouldn't twist the numbers and get it into SPAC. We would move it off, and create another product with that out of SPAC product, if you will, in terms of THC, or CBD. But just be true to your brand and the market that you're serving and deliver what you say you're going to be delivering.

And it'll grow to how you can grow, and be real with respect to what your business aspirations are, and play by the rules, so to speak. If there was, if we could do it all again, I can tell you right now, it wouldn't have ended anywhere near that. I can't speak too much more about it, with respect to what's going on. I'll say though, that I left long before any of the silliness that went on there. So, I had nothing to do with the upgrades to the NICU or any of that stuff.

So, when you think of Brad Rogers and Brad's brand, in terms of what I'm doing now, long since be gone from the CannTrust days. So, what I built, I'm very, very proud of with respect to taking that patient count from 2000, to 75,000. Taking the troubled kind of business, if you will, at the time, with no real marketing acumen or spin and or vision. Put a vision against it, and grew that business into something very, very valuable with a lot of patients that we did a lot of good for.

So, I'm very, very happy and proud of that. And, I'm continuing to do that down here in the United States. And our ability actually to do that in the United States is far greater now, because the marketing rules, et cetera just aren't the same in the United States as they are in Canada. They're very restrictive in Canada. You can't communicate effectively what your product is doing and how it's doing it.

The latitude is far greater here in the United States to be able to brand and identify your product. And without brand, you can't really stand behind your quality and consistency. And so that, to me, is everything. And that's where this business is going as far as I'm concerned. And I've always got my Starbucks in my head. And I've always asked, who grew the beans? And it's really not about who grew the beans, it's about who is delivering the most consistent product that people would like to buy on a consistent basis.

And so, that is about what this business is going to turn into, be it on the medical side and or the rec side, for that matter. And there's so many verticals that this product goes into that you stay consistent, you stay true to a brand. And you're paying four bucks for something that's cost $0.50 to make, I think, because of the brand and the consistency.

And that's to me, what I'm taking away from everything in terms of where I came from, and what I want to achieve here in the states with Red White & Bloom. And that's a house of brands of quality products.

RS: So, talk to us a little bit, because what you say in terms of how you can present a brand in Canada is true, and also the packaging is different. You can't really brand something in the way that you can in the States. And I think, some people are excited about that the multistate operators are enabled to build during this time, because of federal illegality, they kind of are the ones that are building these the operations and the strategies across the states.

But then there's also people that talk about when it does go legal that the Canadian LPs, the ones that already have tentacles or partnerships in the states will be able to come in and kind of take what they've done in Canada and just put it into the state's model. Even though there's many questions about what that looks like and what timeline it is, and how far between federal legality and then interstate commerce opening up.

There's many, many unknown variables. But within thinking about what happens as we pursue legality in the States, how do you view the moot the multistate operators building of their modes? And how do you view, when it does become time for Canada to come in? What that looks like?

BR: Well, that's a very good question because I think the longer it takes for federal legalization to happen and or Canadian companies to enter the U.S. market a lot of these companies in Canada have no U.S. strategy right now. And or its embryonic and its thinking and really hasn't really taken advantage of any building any framework, et cetera.

We know Canopy is involved in acreage, et cetera, there's a put on that and so the structure is in place. But operationally, they don't have control over it. They don't have a lot of these things that you need to have in place to be able to take advantage of the U.S. market. And so, the longer it goes, the less advantage, Canadian company with all of its infrastructure and all of its acumen and its all of its federalized compliance pieces that it can bring to a market such as America will go away.

Because what's happening right now within states is that each state is now ratcheting up its own compliance, and its own quality measures, and its own lab testing protocols, and validated methods, et cetera. And so, as these come to fruition, you're not going to need these Canadian players. And when you look at brands, Canada can't brand.

I think 80% of the package is warnings, I believe in Canada, now. It's just, you just can't stand out. And so, when you look at the brands that I have, I've got high times. I've got Platinum vapes. I've got two of the biggest brands in America, and one has been around for 46 years. So, for me to build that in critical mass states, and have the mindshare, it's already in America with these brands.

For a Canadian company to come down with a brand that they've created in Canada really just won't resonate. I don't think it's going to be as effective as it probably would have, had it been federally regulated, previously. And so, the longer it goes, I think the Canadian companies without a U.S. strategy and or hooks in the U.S. players such as me, or acreage such as what Canopy does, there's a couple of players that have strategy down here.

They're going to be left behind. So, the only other entry really, the moat is going to be too big for them to get across. And they won't have the capital, the resources, the time and or the brands to be able to get into the market. And all the resources really to put against an expanding strategy outside of Canada will be Europe for a Canadian company, as far as I'm concerned.

But U.S., like there's no cannabis consumption country in the world bigger than the U.S. It's unbelievable. And, you have to have a strategy United States. So, to answer your question the Canadian companies coming down, really won't have that much more of an advantage at all, if at all, the longer this goes on.

RS: And when you were talking about or thinking about going into the States, did you have your eye on the states that you ended up going into? And how did you go about kind of pursuing which state you wanted to get into first?

BR: Well, the Michigan opportunity was serendipitous in that, we knew some people that had these assets and this license. And so, when you when I looked at it, it was a transforming from a caregiver program, where people grew is very similar to Canada where you could grow in your own house, and then supply.

And so, that was changing into a regulated frontline retail program that was going to be, the home grow was going to be taken away. And it was going to be far more regulated with respect to the quality and the microbial counts, and all these things that really create a quality product.

And so, when the turnover of that happens, I had the acumen to come into that state with all the things I knew from the Canadian regulated program, and really take advantage of what was going to be changing and get ahead of the ball is like the Wayne Gretzky go to where the puck is going, not where it is. And so, we knew we had an advantage going in to the Michigan market that was changing.

And serendipitously, as we were changing into that program, and leading that program, as a matter of fact, with some of the regulatory pieces, they went wreck. And so, going from med to wreck and then having the High Times brand and having Platinum vapes available to us, it was just, it just blew up with respect to what we're able to do in just that one state.

And when you look at Canada, they're doing 1.2 billion, 1.3 billion. That's what Michigan's doing with 10 million people. And so, it was a really, really robust high demand market that made a lot of sense for us to get into. And again, that's our beachhead. And we looked at other Limited License states that were really controlled with respect to how things were being done from seed all the way to sale, and having a seat at a very limited table.

And so, Illinois was one and Florida was the other. We identified those two others earlier on in our existence. And those are the three states that we really wanted to focus on. And so, that's what we've done. We're accomplishing that right now. We're closing our Florida license as a matter of fact today, and very shortly getting approval in Illinois to close that.

And then, we're in a very, very large portion of cannabis consumption in the United States through those three states plus the proxy of buying Platinum vapes in California. Now we can spread all the way up to the coast here. And then we've got Arizona that we're starting up as well. And we've got some presence in Oklahoma as well, which is a sleeper state that nobody really talks about. That is doing 1.2 billion, 1.3 billion, I think right now, Oklahoma with 4 million people.

And so, you're looking at how these states are evolving, what the opportunity there is? There's such opportunity here. And it's and again, this whole space in the United States right now is embryonic and there's nothing but up to go here for us, when we looked at how we can plug into each state with a different strategy in terms of what those regulatory frameworks are.

So, we're continuing the RWB for instance. So, that's our little logo there. RWB, that's the torchbearer into every single state that we're going into with our brands. It's a house of brands. So, when you think of P&G, you think of all the brands that they have, that's what RWB is. We're going to be a house of brands, we're going to plug into distribution, and have some retail, but it's going to be strategic and very judicious with respect to dollars, and returning shareholder value.

RS: And Oklahoma and Florida, they're just medical markets right now. So, you would think that once they go adult use, it's even you're kind of getting in there now, and then it explodes.

BR: Yeah, again, the opportunity is to take advantage of your thin edge of the wedge into the medical piece, establish yourself, put your footprint there, put your brands out, get mindshare, and then when that turns over, the floodgates open. Very similar to what's going to happen when federal comes in with capital markets, that the floodgates are going to open because a lot of companies can't take advantage of this space at all, because the federal illegality of it, unfortunately.

So, it's to the advantage of us right now. Because there's a lot of players there that are vulture, like, that are looking at this thing going, I'm going to pick you off and you often and you off, because they'd rather buy than build, and it's far easier for them to build, buy than build, and they've got the coffers to be able to do it, but they can't right now.

So, the bigger and better we can be with respect to our presence in the United States, the more return for our shareholders would be when that capital gets released into the market in some way, shape or form. So, you get the you get the private equity, you get the venture capitalists, you get the banks, you've got all these players looking at the family funds that are in control of billions of dollars, but their corporate governance say they can't play in this space because it's federally illegal.

So, to our advantage still, but when it comes to fruition, we'll have that much more capital to be able to build and fortify and return more shareholder value. So, I mean, when you look at trajectory, it's really, it can only go up.

RS: And when you're talking about a deal like you guys have with Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) in Florida, and you talk about the partnership that Acreage has with Canopy. How does that work? Are those different partnerships like, does your partnership have anything to do with that? Is their entrance into the states in any way connected to your deal with them in Florida?

BR: No, no, no, we just bought their license and we bought the asset. So, it's Red White & Bloom and that's what we're going to be operating in Florida. They're exiting Florida. So, Acreage is getting right out of Florida. They're focusing rightly so on other states that they've got presence in, that they feel is more concentrated for their strategy. And we always saw Florida as a huge opportunity.

We always wanted to get in there. It was very punitive with respect to what people were asking for, for just the license the piece of paper, for what we paid for that license and the assets that came with it. People were just asking that price for just a license a piece of paper way back when. So, it was a good time for us to enter, good time for them to exit and focus on their strategy, is completing our strategy, they're actually executing on their strategy.

And so, there's no real tie between the companies other than the fact that we get along really, really well. They're a great bunch of people. This deal when I don't think could have gotten better or faster, really, because we're determined to make it happen. And, we're all very happy. So, there's great players in the space and great competition for that matter.

But, when you look at how these strategies may dovetail together in the future, you can speculate all you want. I mean, it's a really interesting play in terms of how these things Jenga into one another to be able to build the Empire. So, it's just good to know other people in the space. And, there's no real strategy right now. Just good people, doing good things, building in a new economy. Really, that's what this is. So, pretty excited.

RS: And until we see those puzzle pieces fit together more nicely, how do you go about building market share, especially as you said, you guys came late to the game? How do you take that market share away from very big players, especially when you're talking about a market like Florida or Illinois? How do you go in there and kind of take that share?

BR: 100%. And I'll answer that again by brands. I mean, really, you wake somebody up in the middle of the night and say Tide, they say detergent, say Crest, they say toothpaste, say coffee, they say Starbucks, you say cannabis, they say High Times. It's just it's already implanted, it's 46 years of writing, advocating every rock star, every rap star, every president, every advocate has been on the cover of High Times, and everybody knows that it's in the mindshare. It's woven into the fabric of America with respect to cannabis.

And so, when you take a brand such as that, and you contextualize it, and actually put it into product now, and put it into a retail experience, you have an inherent advantage. Way back when, when I was in the entertainment business, I found that very, very powerful with respect to how you got into retail. We got into children's music, so I licensed Fisher Price. So, when you put fisher price on something, you have that brand equity that is already in the mindshare of people that feel quality that already aspire to it, it's in the wheelhouse, and you have that much more of an advantage to get it listed, to get it sold, charge premium for it and really make a business out of it.

And so, when you look at catching up, I think we're already on the map by having the High Times brand in these markets that are dominated already by other players. But look, we can walk in and say okay, you know what, you got a lot of soft drinks, we've got Coke. You got a lot of energy drinks, we got Red Bull.

If you want the analogy, and I think that gives us a lot of power with respect to getting it listed. Again, getting it distributed and getting mindshare with respect to the market. And all those markets that we're going into right now are very, very much in the demographic wheelhouse of High Times.

RS: And where do you,

BR: And then Platinum vapes as well.

RS: And where do you see it going in terms of, as you build that brand, as you establish yourselves, how long do you think it takes for the market to catch up in terms of valuation, in terms of investor interest in terms of trading volume? Where do you see it going? Like, are there numbers that you want to hit? Is it something that you spend that much time thinking about as CEO? Or are you more concerned about strategy more than those other kind of very.

BR: Yeah, I think what's -- Look, being public, you have a currency, right. You're able to do more things with that currency, the higher the valuation, the more things you can do. However, if you don't have a foundation life strategy and or a good business model to be able to actually go return shareholder value, those shareholders are going to go away, and that valuation is going to go to zero.

And so, for me, it's a fine balance between market management and really going in executing on a strategy that is differentiated and beyond that of everybody else in the market. And so, when you look at what we're able to do in a very short period of time, I think, we're getting a lot of traction with what we're doing.

And I think the market now is starting to take advantage of what we're able to do and look at our arbitrage between our peers, and say, Okay, these guys really are very undervalued with the states that they're in, with what's going on. And so, that to me, I'm not looking for a 50-fold overnight, I'm just looking for the increased value that we're going to be adding as we close these deals and put numbers on the board.

And, returning shareholder value is huge. But executing on the strategy. It's a great question. I mean, it's art and commerce, where do they meet you? Rarely do they ever meet in many cases. The difference here also is the fact that, we're not lawyers and bankers looking for a trade or looking to operate it. Like, that's been the case before, right.

No offense to lawyers and bankers, that everyone's got a great piece to add to the business, but you need to operate this thing. This is a real CPG like business where you have production, distribution of regulatory regulated substance in a framework that you have to be compliant to. And a lot of those things aren't really at the forefront of being able to increase your stock price in so many ways, as we've seen in Canada. So, right?

RS: Yeah.

BR: So, that's - in there lies a bit of a balance. But again, it's foundationalist. It's for me fundamentals, making sure that we've got a good business to run, running on cement, not sand, so to speak. Right, that's for me.

RS: And in terms of the deals closing, like, do you feel like once they close that, that will give kind of some boost in terms of investors in the marketplace? And what's the timeline there in terms of the final closing deals?

BR: Yeah. So, Florida, we're closing today. So, when you look at us taking advantage of a market, that's just again, billions of dollars of commerce, that has not yet gone rack yet, so there's going to be one more increments of that of the bump that already happened within Florida, which is huge. It's coming again.

And so, when that deal closes, we've got a space in Florida in that ecosphere, that's doing that amount of revenue right now with brands that are second to none in the market. And so, given the advantage and the confluence of all those things, what value is that above and accretively to what we've got already. And I think when you do the math, it's a lot.

And so, that is going to happen in Illinois as well. So that deal is going to close in the next few weeks. So, what getting into an ecosphere of one company at a table of 14, in a $1.5 billion market space, what value does that bring with the brands that we're bringing to the table and the distribution that we're able to create as well on top of the things that we already have?

So, we are adding two huge pieces to what's coming in to what we have already. And, to me, I think that that's, when you put it up against our peers, top five top 10, easy.

RS: And in terms of raising capital and as we're still in this pre legal state, or some may say illegal state. How much time or what's your philosophy in terms of raising capital in this time? And how much are you emphasizing raising capital to be able to go out and acquire more assets? Or are you kind of concentrating on building and maintaining and strategizing with what you have before raising more capital or doing some kind of issuing of shares or dilutive measure in that way?

BR: Yeah, and again, great question. I think what you're seeing right now is you're seeing a lot of this capital really be readjusted in the portfolio and then the debt equity mix of how these companies are running. So, when you look way back when it was all equity, it was just like you get as much money in dilute.

What you're seeing now is more managed cap tables with respect to how they're managing debt, sale leaseback sort of thing now, right now with being able to be legal in that business. So, you've seen REITs come into the play with how they're purchasing the land from these companies to be able to give them more capital, to go and execute their strategies.

And so, you're looking at more options come to the table right now with how that debt equity mix is being managed effectively. And so, we're doing that right now as well. And so, we're very judicious with our dollars. I mean, to the market, the market looks at your till. And this is okay, well, these guys have $200 million in the bank. So, they're good, right.

We've never worked that way. Because we have very deep pocket, very dedicated investors, where if we need money, we're going to go to those folks and say, hey, we're going to be raising some money and or some debts are you in? And so, it's been a very different management system for us than most of these other players where they take all the money off the table, and they just pocket it and they don't know what to do with it.

And typically, when you do that, you spend a lot more than what you should. So, when you're sort of managing hand to the mouth so to speak, and spending very judiciously, you're going to spend it a whole lot more wisely than you would otherwise if you had barrels of money in the back and a money tree on the side and a river of money flowing down over there.

Because it's just inherent in how you manage your business. And we've seen that. We've seen, what I call cash barbecues over the period of time that we've been in this business. People just burning money out, doing silly deals. We don't do that. We're very again judicious with the money, and we raise it when we need it.

And so, you'll see different philosophies play out across different MSOs. But for us, we're going to be focusing right now on what we have, we're not going to be jumping into five new states, it's a very core focus strategy that we have. And by proxy, we have a couple of other states that have fallen into place. And we're going to be working into those states as well. But again, it's not going to be a 19-state operation for us by any stretch.

This is where we're at right now. There's billions and billions of dollars to access within what we have right now. And I think that, it would behoove us to play out to the strategy. So, I'm really excited about in terms of where we're at right now, catching up to our peers with respect to being able to compete effectively in these billion-dollar markets and return shareholder value.

RS: So, where do you see yourselves in let's say, a year? I know that there's, as we said, there's so many unknown variables that play in terms of legislation, does the onerous tax open up as there's some kind of beneficial tax? But leaving all the crystal ball questions aside, and you're welcome to answer any of them, as you see. But you can pick and choose your own crystal ball question.

BR: All right. Thank you. I like this. This is great.

RS: It's your own adventure. 280e.

BR: Yeah, it's great. Yeah, I love it.

RS: Where do you see yourselves, let's say in 12 to 18 months in the scheme of things?

BR: Look, I see us being a fortified player in the core states that we're in. You're going to see our brands in other states because again, when you talk about a brand, I don't have to have brick and mortar and operations anywhere. I can license that brand that I've already established critical mass in very strategic markets to all the other states that are in demand, getting into Oklahoma.

Again, a very low cap, very easy brand entrance into that market with Platinum vapes. Very smart, very strategic. Our MSO deal in Arizona, again, a brand deal, very low cap gets our brand into the market through a distribution channel that's not ours, but it's very vested with respect to our partners and MSO to be able to do that and gain revenue from our licensing deals as well.

So, there's a lot of opportunity here, but I think what you're going to see is, again, the brand opportunity speaks for itself. And then once we start to really identify where else we want to be, we'll invest more significantly other than the brands. But, we're going to choose great channel partners and great brand partners to be able to go and execute in states that we're not in right now, to be able to grow that much bigger, that much faster.

You're seeing Cookies do it right now, you're seeing a couple of other brands do it that are taking critical mass and real mindshare within the cannabis space. And you're going to see us play out the same way.

RS: And do you feel like I mean, speaking of Cookies, because they're kind of like, a domestic brand that's gone international in terms of brand awareness and all of that, do you see Red White & Bloom I mean, the name alone makes me feel like you guys are going to stay domestic. But is there a thought to kind of broaden your horizons at some point? Do you think about that?

BR: Well, I think I wouldn't say Red White & Bloom as a brand is going to spread its wings internationally as a brand. But our brands will, there's no question. High Times are already around the world. I think Platinum vapes has a place in any medical market, for that matter, with respect to wherever it opens up in the world.

And so, that equity that is able to be taken from the United States in terms of what we're able to create here, and plug it into whatever market around the world goes. So, when you look at Red White & Bloom as an umbrella, no, I wouldn't say that we're going to be flying that flag internationally as a brand, but our brands that are in the house of brands 100%. So, we have many more brands than just one. And we're building that equity as it goes.

And, like I said, this space is not going to be one brand. It just won't. You look at alcohol, there's not -- if you saw Jack Daniel's vodka, it'd be kind of weird, right? If you saw, Red Wine or Silver or Red Wine Company do a white, it would be a little odd, right? And so, when you think of brands, they're specific to a certain demographic, and this is where we're at right now.

We understand the psychographics, demographics and how this is going to be playing out across the portfolio of what is cannabis today, and in the future, there's so many. There's a horizon of products right now you've got waxes, diamond, shatters, dabs, pre rolls, you know, all of the vapes and every product format going.

And one brand is not going to be the paintbrush that paints at all, by any stretch. You're going to see a very feminized vape brand. You're going to see the edibles take on a shape of its own and have its own brand. You're going to see the drinks have a brand of its own. And it's not going to be one thing. So, to think that it's going to play out that way, I think you will use a very, very simple mindset, I think you're going to have some problems in the future.

But Red White & Bloom, as the house of brands is going to be able to service a lot more than just one thing. If that makes sense.

RS: No. I think it makes a lot of sense. You talked about coming from the entertainment world, and we talked about your time at CannTrust. Before this, you've come into the cannabis world, but before cannabis, what were you -- what are some of the businesses that you were involved in? And how have they served how you've kind of thought about getting into cannabis and your evolution within cannabis?

BR: I guess I would start with me out of out of school, hung up hockey skates and moved down to Jamaica for a little while. So, that was a direct exposure into the life of cannabis and what that meant to a culture. I was in studios making records for some of the biggest Jamaican artists in the world, down in Kingston, Jamaica.

And, just how that -- what that was, I mean, there was a guy in the studio that I hired just a roll joints. And so that was, again, the influence of what that means to me is a good vibe, a good time, a mindset that really is a peaceful mindset, it's just I took that and then went into the entertainment space.

And so, I came back from Jamaica into Canada and started with a little label that had five employees, and we grew that up into a very, very successful record label that we had some of the, I guess, the most platinum and gold records in Canadian history from a record company perspective, independent record company perspective.

And so, that and the power of the brands, I licensed in brands to actually appeal to the lifestyle of what we're putting around the music. And so, like I said, previously, Fisher Price. So, you're going to hit a market, you're going to you're going to go after your children's music. Well, you know what better thing than to do as an umbrella brand called Fisher Price, and then you have Singleton's, you have lullabies, you have playtime, you've got.

We did all of these iterations under a brand. And so, that was the power to be able to actually get us into Walmart, Target, Costco. And so we're a brand within a space that really had a lot of power. And so, what I would license in the Food Network and or Conde Nast products, too. And then I would go over to Russia and record the Bolshoi orchestra doing Puccini's Greatest Hits, bring it back. Put the Food Network on it, call it Dinner in Italy, and sell it to Candle Aisle at Walmart.

So, we're very strategic in terms of how we positioned it. What the lifestyle meaning was? Who we were selling it to, and where we were selling it? So, all of that has a lot of influence in terms of how this is playing out and to who we're selling to. CannTrust for that matter, when we're doing our CBD products, 70% of what we're selling in our oils was CBD, and 70% of that was female.

So, you look at it and you go, Okay, take that bi, and you say, okay, there's a whole market here that we can actually really focus on and service. And so, from that, all that information, all the confidence, and all the branding and all these pieces of information to really lead to a lot of successful lines, a lot of successful brands in positioning within this brand new economy of a market called cannabis. It's amazing.

RS: And do you feel like most of that is called from understanding inherently like, what it means in terms of brands attachments to culture, in terms of what you're selling the product that you're selling, but also relying on -- do you rely on data in terms of kind of what the buyers of that brand are looking for?

BR: 100%. Like, data driven decisions is the only way to really make a decision. There's a gut that sort of leads you to that and then you go validate it with data. Doing something off hand, on gut rarely works out, really it does. I mean the hardest thing to say is no, because you can talk yourself into any situation. But the numbers really play out for themselves. And they were diligent with respect to how we look at brands, where we're putting them, who we're selling them to, how we're positioning them to, as well.

So yeah, I mean, when you look at developing new lines, new products, new line extensions, et cetera, absolutely, these are all data driven decisions based on what's coming in, who's buying it. And we're tracking and tracing a lot of that stuff through our own brick and mortar retail, and through what's going on in the market.

There's a lot of data sets now that are coming out from validated aggregators that we're really parsing against our own data as well. So, we have a competitive advantage in that. We're not just looking at one data set, we're looking at ours, we're looking at another data set, and we're looking at other markets that we're in as well, that really have the same kind of psychographic that we're trying to tap into as well to optimally position for this market.

And the skews, and skew rationalizing by geographic areas. And so, Eight Mile store is going to have a very different skew look than Ann Arbor, right. Because of there's a whole different demographic there than there is in other parts of Michigan, just in that in of itself. So, one cookie cutter will not serve as everything, and one skew count will not serve as everything either. So, we're strategic with respect to that as well.

RS: And do you feel like there are things that you can point to just out of curiosity that you feel like, you thought something was going to be a certain way and data was like, No, this is totally different?

BR: Absolutely. 100%. I mean, even when we started with Mettrum, I was saying, Okay, this is a veiled wreck program. Really, I mean, let's just face it, like, it was just wreck. That did not turn out that way. I mean, there was doctors, lawyers, judges, there were very successful businessmen. And then there was the medical side, the real legitimate medical side that I really questioned whether it was legitimately medical, or is a mind, escape?

No, but that's the real cancer patients that the people who were getting a real benefit from this, that it really was, it was gravity, it was real gravity. And it was like, Okay, this is real. This is a real subset that we should focus on and service and really see if we're focusing and servicing them well. And so, the more we did that, the better it got. The more acceptance we got, as a company as a brand.

So absolutely, there's fails, massive fails for me for sure, no question in terms of what I expected the market to be, and what the data sets actually proven out to be otherwise. And so, I'm happy to be wrong. I'm -- that's the best lessons you can learn. I'll never make those things again. I'll never make those mistakes again.

But, it's just so resonant now to take what I've learned now into this market, that is just, this is unbelievable, the amount of opportunity here to be able to go and do it right, with what I've learned. So that's exciting.

RS: So, speaking of that unlimited opportunity, I agree. I feel like, I've had a cannabis investing podcast for a couple of years, and talking to CEOs for the CEO interview series, it's undeniable the opportunity that there is in this sector, and I feel like even every prognostication is I would say, underselling it by a certain exponential variable.

But within that, I think there's also blind spots that probably the most bullish of us are not thinking about. Are there blind spots that you spend time thinking about? Or do you feel like there's risks to this thesis that the average investor isn't kind of naming yet? Is that something that you think about and wonder about?

BR: Yeah, absolutely. It keeps me up at night, and that's a great question. What keeps you up at night? Well, that keeps me up at night with respect to Okay, so what are we not thinking about? What happens in a monumental shift of regulatory framework change? What happens with all the food companies that are looking at putting products like this together on a national front where they already have distribution, they already have a lot of infrastructure that takes billions of dollars and many years to create, that they can plug into.

And having access to that in a market that they can really take advantage of, without us being prepared is something that I think about. You look at as the commodity as an ingredient, how much value is there to swimming all the way up and creating the biggest grow ever, when the farmers are going to do it better than us.

Because there's an infrastructure of farmers that are far better growers than me. I'll just tell you right now. And at scale, and so does that play a part in it? And are we swinging too far upstream and going to be taken back when it comes into scale, like massive farm scale the ingredients of itself. So, the extraction piece of it. Is there an extractor out there that is going to be just the petrol refinery, if you will, of cannabis production, far bigger than what any one of us has put together by state?

Stuff like that it's just, you see the scale of what this is getting to and how big this really will be. Cannabis is not never in the world has anything stratified medical wreck, beverage, food, I mean, this goes in everything. It's unbelievable the amount of opportunity here and what is not been exposed. So where are we leaving ourselves blind, probably a whole pile of places.

But what we can do really, really well is what we're doing right now in servicing a market in the traditional forms that they're used to right now, refining that, adding value, putting numbers on the board, and really taking advantage and fortifying ourselves as a position entrant in this market for a very long time and the brand.

I want to be the Jack Daniels, I want to be the Smirnoff, I want to be the analogy of alcohol, that's what I want to be. I want to be the Advil if you will, on the pain relief side, and or the pain cream side, et cetera. Volterra if you will, those are the things I aspire to. And I think we can certainly be that. But you have to be very disciplined in terms of how you're going after things.

There's so many things to say yes to, and no is the hardest thing to say, and be disciplined to with what we're doing. So, when you look at that, there's 1000 blind spots where we're going to no question, but all we can do right now is a great job. And that's what we're doing right now. So, I don't have the crystal ball, but I can tell you, I agree with you 100%, that there's blind spots out there.

And I would love a think tank with you and everybody else that wants to sit down and hypothesize and pontificate on blind spots to really sort of give ourselves awareness perhaps, and perhaps even open up our opportunities in the space that we can fortify. I don't know. So, it's a great question.

RS: Yeah. Well, we talked about at the beginning, as we both love a good conversation, and I feel like this was a good conversation. And I hope this is the first of many, and we get to catch up with where Red White & Bloom is going and where you guys are in your evolution. But Brad, it was great to catch up with you today. And I really appreciate you taking the time.

BR: Thank you very much, had a great time, likewise anytime to take care of good.

