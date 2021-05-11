Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images News via Getty Images

U.K. retailer Tesco plc (OTCQX:TSCDY) is a key holding for many U.K. investors. My investment thesis is that the shares are a fairly reliable holding but with limited upside in the long-term, which is why sold the name in the past couple of years after holding it for many years. Here I explicate a SWOT analysis on the name.

Strengths

Broad estate The company continues to be the U.K.'s largest retailer in terms of market share by a considerable distance. This is partly because of brand awareness, although I don't think the brand is especially aspirational. But it is also partly simply due to the reach of its store estate. With restrictive planning regulations for U.K. retail now compared to some years ago, I continue to see this as a core competitive advantage. Online shopping is eating away at it, as is the ability of retailers like Lidl and B&M (BMPRF) to squeeze into smaller store footprints on high street sites. Nonetheless, the extant estate gives Tesco significant competitive advantage as in many cases it is the only real supermarket option near to hand. The scale also gives it buying power.

Customer engagement I think the company's loyalty program is a competitive strength which is often overlooked. I already outlined some of the advantages of this in Tesco Clubcard Plus: A Good Defensive Strategy Against Amazon. In my own visits to my local Tesco in recent months I have noticed that even at the standard not premium "Plus" level, the company is incentivizing loyalty card usage hard, with differential promotional pricing requiring a loyalty card to be used.

Compared to other U.K. supermarket multiples I see this as giving the company a unique depth of understanding of its customer base both at the aggregate and individual level. This allows it to optimize its marketing strategy and pricing formula, as well as enabling it to attract and retain patronage with individually targeted offers.

Weaknesses

Heavy exposure to U.K. market. Since selling its Asian business, the company has become more reliant than ever on its home U.K. market. Last year, the company's revenue in its U.K. segment and Booker segment (which is largely U.K.) was 88% of its total retail revenue. Out of total retail revenue of £52.7bn, the Irish Republic constituted £2.7n and Central Europe £3.9bn. Additionally, if an attractive offer comes along at some point I wouldn't be surprised if the company offloads the remainder of its Central European business, which has seen pieces sold off in recent years.

The heavy reliance on the U.K. had advantages including economies of scale, the simplicity of focus on a fairly small, monolingual market and the ability to focus on dominance in one market. However, I also see it as a weakness, primarily because it ties Tesco's fortunes so closely to the overall health of the U.K. retail market. Discounters such as Aldi and Lidl have eaten into the market already and are set to continue doing so indefinitely, which puts price pressure on all retailers. The U.K. is increasingly a heavily digitalizing shopping market, which for now at least I see as a challenge given the lower profitability of online sales. Last year the company's U.K. online sales grew an astounding 77% to £6.3bn.

Opportunities

Wholesale. When Tesco bought wholesaler Booker I saw it as a distraction of management attention but with hindsight I think I may have somewhat misjudged the move, which seems to have worked well for the company. At 10.5% last year, growth in Booker last year outstripped the retail business.

Wholesale customers are typically not as price-driven as retail ones, valuing instead things such as range and consistent availability. I still am concerned that Booker is a distraction, but must admit that it has grown under Tesco's stewardship and do see more opportunity for Tesco to grow the business, as I perceive the U.K. wholesale market to be somewhat less competitive than the retail market.

Banking. Rival Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF) has signaled its plans to exit banking but Tesco for now at least seems happy to stay in the banking space. I consider this as an opportunity because it can offer higher margins than retail (although the margins tend to be cyclical) and I see clear synergies between retailing and financial services provision, even at the simple level of ATM provision and payment processing instore.

Last year's revenue fell sharply to £735m, and the unit recorded a £175m loss before exceptional items. However, that compares to a £193m operating profit the prior year, showing the much better margins in banking than retail (that was an 18% margin). The company has said it expects the bank to return to profitability this year. The bank is a fairly sizable business as its results last year show.

Source: company prelim results 2021

I see this as an opportunity for further high margin growth in future.

Threats

Margin compression I see the single biggest threat to the company as margin depression in its U.K. retail business. There are a number of drivers for this, including the rise of discounters and also a shift to online purchasing with more transparent price comparison and higher shipping costs both hitting supermarkets like Tesco.

Last year's operating margin in the U.K. retail business of 3.5% was decent but it's not thick. I don't see that changing and this is arguably a bigger problem for Tesco than for some of its competitors. Morrisons (OTCPK:MRWSF), for example, has built a vertically integrated supply chain which might help it manage costs, while Waitrose has a brand image which gives it pricing power amongst its target customers. By contrast, Tesco - in my view like Asda and to a large extent Sainsbury's too - is essentially competing on price and/or convenience. I don't think that is a comfortable place to be long-term in the U.K. grocery market.

Online competition. The company has done an excellent job of growing its online business. Its model of using the store estate to fulfil orders rather than relying exclusively on distribution centers has proven its value in terms of cost control, in my view. However, I continue to see online as a key threat to Tesco not only because it massively widens its competitive set but also because in common with rivals in the U.K. grocery market, it has not yet cracked the formula to shift buyers online and maintain profitability levels. I see this as an industrywide challenge that needs an industrywide solution, but don't expect that any time soon as some players will always be willing to use the service as a lossmaking way to attract customers.

Tesco Remains Undervalued but I'm not Buying

As I outlined in Tesco: Undervalued But Also Underappreciated, I regard Tesco on a sum of the parts valuation to be undervalued. Using my logic from that article adapted for the Asian sale, the current market cap of £17.6bn is less than my valuation of £19-30.5bn. My valuation would suggest a share price of 245p-395p.

However, as I noted in that piece last December, "I have found the Tesco share price to be stubborn at around 235p for five or more years, rarely rising above it for long." Since then there was a special dividend and share consolidation, but that holds true. As I write, the shares trade at 228p, less than 1% away from where they were in December.

So I continue to see Tesco as undervalued, but also see no obvious triggers for the market to revalue it. On that basis, without anticipation of capital growth, the main attraction of the shares to me would be the yield. At 4.3% it is attractive but not especially attractive. I see no reason for me to buy Tesco shares at the current price.