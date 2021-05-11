Treasury Yields Act Like They Are Ready To Rise

Photo by richcano/E+ via Getty Images

On the heels of Friday’s employment report, there was wild trading in Treasury futures, as the 267,000 new jobs missed badly on the million-plus estimate for a rise in non-farm payrolls.

Many observers say that the extension of unemployment benefits until September is the culprit, as many people are simply not willing to return to work if they get paid as much or more just to stay at home.

Looking at the 10-year Treasury yield action on Friday purely from a trading perspective - bonds closed up on the day after yields dipped well below 1.50% on the shocking payrolls news - indicates that there are big sellers of Treasury bonds lurking beneath the surface, trying to take any advantage in price spikes.

It would appear that we hit the bottom of the range on the 10-year Treasury yields and are getting ready to move back to the top of the recent range for yields, which is now 1.77%. That is particularly true as we have more inflation numbers that will be reported this week, and they are expected to be nothing but hot.

I think Treasury yields will rise this week with resulting implications for the stock market, which may mean further rotation out of tech and into reflation sectors like industrials, materials, energy, and banks.

The stock market is at a fresh all-time high, as measured by the S&P 500, and there has not been any meaningful correction since September/October 2020. There was a meaningful shakeout in the Nasdaq Composite this past March, and I think another one is coming. If interest rates indeed hit the bottom of their recent range and are getting ready to rise on hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, we should have a sideways move for the S&P 500 and a 10-15% decline for the technology sector from recent highs.

I think the Nasdaq Composite will trade to its March 2021 lows by the end of the second quarter as interest rates rise in the U.S. Bull market corrections to a rising 200-day moving average are healthy and we are overdue, for one. Many technology stocks ran up into their good earnings reports and then sold off, which feels like a “tired tape” to me - to use some trading terminology.

Due to rising interest rates, similar to what we saw in 2018, we should see volatility with an upside bias in the stock market by the end of 2021. The problem in 2018 was that the Fed was pushing long-term rates higher. These days, the bond market is pushing them instead, which should bring a more benign outcome.

Gold is Acting Like it Has Made a Bottom

When gold bullion traded under $1,700 per ounce at the end of March, it generated quite a few phone calls from investors asking if they should “get out” of gold. My answer then, which is still the case, is that I expect to see a fresh all-time high for gold bullion by the end of 2021.

The problem with gold in the first quarter was that rising interest rates and a firm dollar were pressuring gold bullion, while many industrial metals were surging. Industrial metals are still surging, and interest rates may rise some more, but I think “real” (after inflation) Treasury yields will remain negative and may actually make new lows in real (after inflation) terms, as inflation will rise faster than long-term rates.

If the 10-year Treasury goes to 2.5% this year and the U.S. inflation rate goes to 5% or 6%, then real rates will make a 52-week low, which is bullish for gold bullion. Any Treasury yield spikes above 2% should make trading in gold bullion and equities messy, but I think we’ll see an upside bias by the end of 2021.

