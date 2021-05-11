Photo by Missed_Approach/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I haven't covered Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) since 2019 as the company slipped my mind because I was focused on other stocks. That turned out to be a mistake as the company has done a fantastic job creating value for its shareholders. This midcap company has turned into a machinery company with a lot of anti-cyclical exposure and the ability to use even subdued economic growth to generate strong free cash flow. In this article, I will cover Oshkosh, the Wisconsin-based company again and tell you how to approach this company if you're new to the company. So, bear with me!

Moderately Cyclical

Let's go over some basic facts first. Oshkosh is valued at $9.0 billion and is currently trading close to its all-time high. The company has added 55% year-to-date and is up 100% over the past 12 months. Its dividend yield is currently 1.0%. Oshkosh has clearly benefited by a rotation from growth to value, as the company is a profitable producer of machinery. In this case, the company operates four business segments. I put their FY2020 sales exposure in parentheses.

Access equipment (36.5%)

Defense (33.0%)

Fire & emergency (16.6%)

Commercial (13.9%)

Access equipment is basically a very cyclical segment as it tracks (global) construction spending. This segment reported 80% backlog growth to $1.52 billion in the company's 2Q21 quarter as a result of the global growth rebound. That's why I expect that access equipment will be responsible for more than 40% of FY2021 sales.

Defense had 1/3 of total sales exposure in 2020. This segment builds products like the JLTV (Joint Light Tactical Vehicle). This vehicle is meant to replace (some of) the Humvee. The company also builds larger vehicles to support defense logistics and to transport troops with lower risks of being hit by mines. I am a huge fan of this segment as most readers know that I like the safety that comes with companies operating in a successful defense segment. As of 2Q21, this segment had a $3.50 billion backlog, which is up 1.6% on a year-on-year basis.

Fire and emergency, too, is somewhat anti-cyclical as it sells fire and emergency vehicles. This means that this segment is mainly dependent on government spending and population growth. In 2Q21, backlog fell by 1.8% to $1.27 billion as sales significantly outperformed new orders. In this case, sales accelerated to $312.5 million, which is an increase of 29.0%.

Oshkosh Commercial is the company's smallest segment, which is aimed at producing garbage trucks. This segment had a $450 million backlog, which was up 12.4% year-on-year as of 2Q21.

The company also aims to innovate across all platforms when it comes to electric mobility and customized products to satisfy end users. This takes away the risks when it comes to potentially missing a trend in electric mobility.

When I say moderately cyclical, I mean that the company is cyclical but able to quickly rebound as a large part of its product portfolio is not that prone to economic declines. Nonetheless, sales follow the economic trend almost in lockstep. In 2015, sales fell to almost $6.0 billion as the global manufacturing recession hit the company hard. However, sales quickly rebounded to $8.3 billion in 2019, followed by COVID, which pushed sales to $6.9 billion.

In 2021, sales are expected to rebound to $7.9 billion, followed by a surge to $8.6 billion in 2022. These are expectations and can be influenced by unexpected changes in economic growth. However, my point is that the company has proven to be less cyclical as EBITDA margins did not fall below 8% during the first wave of COVID uncertainties, which kept EBITDA close to $600 million. Going forward, we should expect the company to generate more than $1.0 billion in EBITDA if economic growth remains strong over the next 3 years.

Shareholders Are In A Good Place

Running a mid-cap machinery company is hard. Most fail at it over time, which is why there are only a number of successful machinery stocks on the stock market. Oshkosh is one of them because the company is able to generate shareholder value without having to issue debt.

Oshkosh has generated positive free cash flow almost every year in recent history, except for 2015 when net income was simply too low in order to give cash from operations a chance to outperform CapEx (free cash flow = cash from operations - CapEx).

However, even in 2020, the company managed to generate close to $200 million in free cash flow. That's a 33% yield compared to EBITDA. In 2021 and 2022, free cash flow is expected to rise to $668 million and $490 million, respectively.

So, where does this money go?

As I already briefly mentioned, Oshkosh is currently yielding 1.0%. That's 42 basis points below the S&P 500 yield.

In 2020, the company paid $82 million in dividends. The company also repurchased shares worth $51 million. When excluding $26 million in issued common stock, net buybacks were roughly $25 million.

As the graph below shows, the company has maintained close to 11% annual dividend growth since the Great Financial Recession forced the company to cut its dividend until 2014. This will more than likely continue as the company spends most of its free cash flow on buybacks. The company will only have to reduce buybacks in weaker economic periods (which it does) to maintain the dividend growth streak. And in all fairness, they have to. A 1.0% yield isn't much. Cutting this yield, or maintaining very low growth will cause investors to bail on the company very quickly.

However, it's a good thing that the company maintains a very healthy balance sheet, which makes it possible to withstand even severe recessions. At the end of FY2020, the company had a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.4x. This is expected to go negative as the company's free cash flow is enough to reduce net debt entirely.

With this in mind, let's discuss why the company is a wild-card.

Valuation Has To Come Down

Let's assume the company reduces net debt to -$125 million in FY2022 (analysts expect this). Given the company's $9.0 billion market cap, we would end up with an enterprise value of roughly $8.9 billion. If we assume FY2022 EBITDA of $900 million, we get a multiple of close to 10x.

10x is a very fair valuation for a machinery company. In this case, it even includes expectations that we see EBITDA growth in both 2021 and 2022 and a net debt reduction to -$125 million.

Given the company's valuation range and the fact that I based my 10x multiple on somewhat favorable 2022 expectations, I do not feel comfortable buying the company at current prices. It also doesn't help that this 1% yield is one of the lowest in recent history.

Another issue I have is that there are a lot of good alternatives. If I want defense exposure, I like L3Harris (LHX), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), etc. If I want a pure construction play, I may buy a company like Terex (TEX). There isn't a good reason that explains why people have to buy Oshkosh. That case can be made for a lot of stocks, but Oshkosh is rather small and volatile - that doesn't help.

So, here's how I would deal with the company.

Takeaway

I have tremendous respect for the Oshkosh management team. They have turned the company into more than just a producer of cranes and fire engines. The company is a well-respected provider of defense equipment, a leader in construction machinery (small cranes), and it has the ability to generate free cash flow even in weaker economic times.

While the company does not expose its investors to a high debt load, its dividend yield is low and even a 10% annual growth rate does not make it very attractive.

I believe that the best way to deal with Oshkosh is to buy the company during severe sell-offs. Use the company as a wild card to buy some cheap exposure in a time where everyone sells. The 2020 stock market crash and the 2015 manufacturing recession are good examples of that. Also, keep in mind to maintain a low exposure if you buy. I wouldn't invest more than 1-1.5% of my exposure in Oshkosh.

If you are already long with a high yield on costs, I think you shouldn't change anything if you can handle the occasional sell-off.

