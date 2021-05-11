Photo by petovarga/iStock via Getty Images

High performance power-modules manufacturer Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) recently delivered an excellent Q1 EPS report. Unfortunately, as I reported in my last Seeking Alpha article on the company (see: VICR - Time To Ring The Register), the results had been anticipated and were already more than priced into the shares. Meantime, the broad market has rotated from growth and technology into materials and "value". That fact, combined with a lack of adequate manufacturing capacity for the remainder of FY21, means VICR shares will likely be a weak trade going forward. Indeed, since the previously mentioned article suggesting investors sell the shares, VICR has under-performed the S&P500 by close to 20%.

Investment Thesis

As reported previously, Massachusetts based Vicor sells proprietary power modules and systems into various high-growth markets including EVs, networking, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. Vicor's products are also sold into the HPC market (high-performance computing). Last year, investors piled into the stock when Vicor's Hydra solutions were chosen for use on Nvidia's (NVDA) high-profile new V100 and A100 accelerators:

Vicor is clearly a leader in proprietary power-density solutions (Watts/cubic inch) and power dissipation technology used across multiple technology sub-sectors. Indeed, Seeking Alpha contributor John Dillon suggests that Vicor is A Better Way To Invest In The EV Market. In addition, Vicor's proprietary technology in power delivery networks ("PDN") led it to win the 2020 Global Semiconductor Analysts ("GSA") award for "analysts favorite" semiconductor company.

Now let's look at the fundamentals.

Earnings

The Q1 EPS report was very bullish. Highlights include:

Q1 revenues of $88.8 million was up 40.1% yoy.

Q1 gross margin of 50.3% was up 7.2 percentage points yoy and up 2.3 percentage points sequentially.

Q1 net income of $15.1 million ($0.34/share) was up from a loss in the year ago period and was $0.09/share higher than the previous quarter.

Overall, the results were a beat on both the top- and bottom-lines.

Vicor CEO Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli commented on the quarter:

Q1 revenues and gross margins reflected strong demand and improved manufacturing efficiencies. Vertical integration of power packaging processes and increased capacity in expanded facilities will enable greater revenue and margin growth starting in 2022.

Going Forward

The backlog is strong: Q1 bookings increased 41.2% to $98.9 million. That compares to $70.1 million a year ago, and increased from $91.5 million at then end of Q4 2020. The total backlog at the end of Q1 was $157.1 million- up from $147.6 million at year-end 2020.

However, note the rest of Vinciarelli's earlier comment on the quarter:

For the balance of 2021, sequential quarterly increases in revenue are capacity constrained to 7% while bookings and backlog are expected to grow at a faster pace.

On the Q1 conference call, Vinciarelli was asked to clarify the "7% constraint":

So the primary constraints are on Advanced Products and given near-term capacity, we see the revenue growth overall based on the ability to scale up the quantities of Advanced Products being limited to about 7% for this quarter and the quarter after that and the fourth quarter of this year. Again, once we get past this time frame and we begin to deploy the additional capacity and the shorter cycle time of the expanded factory, it was vertically integrated processes.

That being the case, it would appear the 40.1% revenue increase in Q1 is likely to be the high-water mark in the company's growth until at least next 2022 (see analysts estimates below)

On the other hand, Vinciarelli said that while 48V adoption was accelerating in the data center market, newly evolving requirements to feed lower-voltage levels for the latest AI processors are playing into Vicor's advantage and is causing AI OEMs to "gain preferential access to Vicor’s enabling technology." That bodes well for the future, assuming the company can execute on its expansion plans.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha reports VICR's forward P/E=60x. That still seems to be a rich valuation given the capacity constraints facing the company for the remainder of FY2021. The graphic below show the latest earnings and revenue estimates for Vicor, and have likely been updated after the Q1 report given that it was released more than two weeks ago:

As can be seen in the graphic, next year's earnings are expected to come in at $2.21/share - up 51% as compared to this year's $1.46. That's solid growth. Meantime, FY2022's revenue growth is expected to slow to 22.6% as compared to an expected 30.5% this year.

Note that based on FY22's earnings estimates of $2.21/share, the forward FY22 P/E is 37.2x based on the current trading price of $82.24. That's a pretty healthy valuation for a company that is only expected to grow revenue by 22.6% next year.

Compare that to "old school" semiconductor company Texas Instruments (TXN). TI also had a big Q1 beat that saw revenue growth of 28.8% (higher than Vicor's expected FY22's growth rate). Note that TI's gross margins are very strong: 64.6% - more than 14 percentage points higher than Vicor's. However, TI trades at a forward PE of only 25x - less than half that of Vicor. In addition, Vicor pays no dividend while TI pays a $4.08/share annual dividend - good enough for a 2.2% yield).

I've always said I liked Vicor's technology and would like to own the stock. But I've also been consistent in saying the company is over-valued and I can wait to buy it. That still seems to be the case.

Risks

Risks to my negative outlook for Vicor could be a change in market sentiment back to growth. That said, semiconductor stocks as represented by the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) are currently out-of-favor as compared to both the S&P 500 and DJIA (SPY), (DIA):

In addition, note that Vicor ended Q1 with $223 million in cash (an estimated $4.97/share) and basically no debt. If the company announced a significant return of capital to shareholders via a dividend or buyback announcement, sentiment on the stock could turn around. Right now, sentiment is just awful: shares are currently down $4.33 (-5%) today (Monday, 12:10pm) and appear to be rolling over:

Summary & Conclusion

Vicor has excellent technology and leading edge products. It also is cash-rich. However, it is capacity constrained for the remainder of this year. That is rather perplexing to me: the company has ~$223 million in net cash and spent only $9.3 million in cap-ex during Q1 (and $11.8 million in Q4 FY20). With such a strong backlog, and capacity constraints throttling revenue growth, the obvious question is why isn't management investing more heavily to build out capacity quicker in order to satisfy demand and the healthy backlog? And, if management doesn't want to do that for whatever reason, why is it not returning some of that estimated nearly $5/share in cash to shareholders via a dividend or share buyback? Note the fully diluted outstanding share count in Q1 actually increased about 10% yoy.

Bottom line: I'd like to own Vicor shares someday, but I think it has much further to decline. I might get interested in VICR around $65.