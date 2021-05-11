Photo by anton5146/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: adidas AG faces short-term risks including a slower than anticipated pace of store reopenings in Europe as well as a recent boycott call in China. However, sales growth remains impressive and the company is managing its liquidity position quite well. For this reason, I take a long-term bullish view on the stock.

After seeing declines in 2021, adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) recently saw a significant boost in share price, owing to higher than expected sales performance in the most recent earnings quarter.

Source: investing.com

Performance

In a previous article last February, I made the argument that adidas could see pressure during the summer months if demand remains low depending on the trajectory of COVID-19.

However, recent sales performance seems to have put that concern to rest for now, with strong revenue growth across all geographic markets - especially Greater China with a growth rate of 156%:

Source: adidas Q1 2021 Results Presentation

The growth in China was particularly impressive, and the fact that lockdowns were lifted relatively early compared to the United States and Europe reflects the rebound in growth. That said, recent boycotts against adidas and competitor NIKE (NKE) in China have led to a significant drop in sales. Whether this will continue is yet to be seen - but it is very likely that we will see a strong moderation of sales growth in China in subsequent financial quarters.

Moreover, it is important to remember that the strong rebound in sales growth that we are seeing is largely making up for the broad decline in the same when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. In this regard, it is possible that subsequent sales growth could moderate across adidas' geographical regions more broadly.

I recently went long adidas, and while the company does face challenges following on from events over the past year, I bought the stock on the view that demand for adidas products will remain vibrant over the longer-term. Before COVID-19, adidas had been highly successful in expanding into North America, and became an increasingly competitive threat to NIKE on its own soil. In fact, one of the major problems for adidas was bolstering inventory - demand was simply increasing too quickly to ensure supply.

When looking at the company's balance sheet, we see that adidas has bolstered cash and cash equivalents significantly from the same period last year, meaning that the company is in a better position to meet short-term debt obligations.

Source: adidas Financial Supplement January - March 2021

On the flip side, adidas also incurred more long-term borrowings over the past year, in an effort to keep stores operational. In this regard, a higher proportion of earnings will invariably go towards servicing that debt in the years ahead:

Source: adidas Financial Supplement January - March 2021

Looking Forward

While the recent boost in sales performance has been encouraging, adidas is by no means out of the woods when it comes to navigating the difficulties caused by COVID-19. For instance, as of March of this year, the store reopening rate across Europe was still below 50%:

Source: adidas Q1 2021 Results Presentation

Additionally, the strong growth that we have been seeing in China up till now is somewhat of a double-edged sword. While it remains to be seen whether the recent boycott in China will substantially affect sales over the longer-term, domestic competition continues to increase in that market.

Moreover, the fact that adidas was greatly dependent on Chinese stores reopening earlier than its North American and European counterparts to revitalize sales growth means that the company could find itself over-dependent on the Chinese market to sustain growth.

In addition, the recent decision by adidas to auction off Reebok due to underperformance, the recent fallout in China could end up denting Asian interest in the company. That said, the fact that adidas is divesting of underperforming segments and focusing on areas of stronger growth potential is to be welcomed. Such a move will also allow the company more financial leeway to deal with higher debt loads incurred during 2020 as the company fought for survival, and bolster overall earnings more quickly.

The fact that sales growth seems to have been rebounding in Europe and North America is encouraging.

Concerning product demand going forward, there is a possibility that we will see demand for casual wear continue to increase, given the homeworking revolution that we have seen in the past year. With casual clothing now gaining more acceptance in the corporate world, this could mean that demand for adidas' casual wear could now see demand from a broader market than previously.

In this regard, reopening of further stores across North America and Europe is likely to bolster sales growth in these regions further. Growth in e-commerce sales have also proven significant market appetite in spite of the pandemic, and I expect that this channel will also continue to see growth post COVID-19.

Conclusion

My ultimate opinion on adidas is that - in spite of a tough year from COVID-19 - the company still demonstrates that strong market demand remains for its offerings.

I expect that the company will continue to see broad sales growth from here, and the decision to divest of Reebok will also allow the company some leeway in terms of access to much needed cash flow after the past year.

In the short to medium-term, adidas still faces some risks with respect to the pace of global societies reopening along with recent boycott calls in China.

However, I take the view that the company has favorable long-term growth potential.