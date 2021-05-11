Photo by 8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

As we pointed out in our recent piece Our Single Biggest Debt Investment For 2021, there are several intriguing opportunities in the BDC sector (BIZD) at the moment. Today we will discuss Ares Capital (ARCC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN), which are among the best BDCs you can find. Both possess strong track records and attractive and safe dividends.

In this article, we will compare them side-by-side and offer our take on each as well as which one we find most attractive today.

#1 - Business Model Strength

Both ARCC and MAIN have outstanding track records of crushing the S&P 500 (SPY) over the course of their existence, though MAIN obviously owns a massive advantage on this front:

Data by YCharts

However, when we look closer we can see that this outperformance has been at least partially driven by its superior premium to NAV which currently stands at a whopping 84% compared to ARCC's premium to NAV of just 10.3%.

Furthermore, this premium to NAV has expanded significantly over time relative to ARCC's:

Data by YCharts

Looking closer at their business models, however, we see that this premium is at least somewhat warranted as MAIN has grown its book value per share at a much faster rate than ARCC has over time:

Data by YCharts

This superior book value per share growth is due in part to MAIN charging significantly lower management fees than ARCC. MAIN charges a 1.27% Gross Asset Non-Leveraged Expense Ratio whereas ARCC charges a hefty 3.99%.

Furthermore, MAIN invests more of its portfolio into equity than ARCC and, given the strong bull market over the past decade, this superior equity performance has significantly boosted MAIN's returns. Additionally, MAIN has enjoyed a superior price to NAV ratio to ARCC's for quite some time, allowing it to issue new equity on a more accretive basis than ARCC can, thereby further boosting its relative per-NAV growth rate.

Both BDCs' business models are obviously solid given that they have easily outperformed the SPY over the course of their existence, something that is even more impressive when you consider that the overall BDC sector has miserably underperformed the SPY over time. However, MAIN clearly emerges as the winner here given its significantly superior long-term track record and lower fees.

The icing on the cake for retirees living off of dividends is that MAIN pays out a monthly dividend in contrast to ARCC's quarterly dividend. While this isn't a big deal, it does provide greater convenience and makes it easier to hold the stock during periods of market instability.

#2 - Balance Sheet Health

Both businesses boast investment grade (BBB-) credit rating, putting them at the top end of the balance sheet category amongst BDCs. That said, MAIN seems to have a slight advantage here as well given that their current ratio and quick ratio are higher at 1.61x each compared to ARCC's 1.48x and 1.41x, respectively.

Furthermore, MAIN's debt to equity ratio is only 0.85 compared to ARCC's which is 1.06. That said, ARCC does have the advantage of superior scale and greater diversification as the larger BDC and they also have a greater percentage of their investments in debt rather than equity (ARCC holds 6% in preferred equity and 9% in other equity with the remaining 85% in debt, compared to MAIN which holds 66% in debt and 34% in equity), putting them in a stronger position on that front.

On the net here, we view this as a draw as MAIN's slightly riskier portfolio is compensated for by their slightly more conservative portfolio positioning.

#3 - Valuation

MAIN is more expensive both on an objective metric of price to NAV (where it trades at a whopping 7,370 basis point premium relative to NAV compared to ARCC) as well as compared to its history (it currently trades at a 25% premium to its historical average price to NAV compared to ARCC which trades at just a 9% premium to its historical average price to NAV).

Furthermore, 93% of ARCC's debt has a floating interest rate in stark contrast to MAIN's debt, of which a mere 35% has a floating interest rate. Given that interest rates are near historic lows and inflation is heating up, we believe that having exposure to floating interest rates improves a portfolio's risk-reward.

Data by YCharts

Last, but not least, ARCC offers a dividend yield that is a whopping 241 basis points higher than MAIN does at the moment:

Data by YCharts

As a result, we believe that ARCC is significantly more attractively valued.

Investor Takeaway

While both BDCs have solid balance sheets and lengthy and proud track records of generating exceptional returns for investors, MAIN clearly offers investors a more attractive business model, especially during a bull market.

That said, if we were to enter a sustained downturn in the economy, we would expect to see ARCC outperform MAIN through that stretch given that it has a much greater percentage of its portfolio allocated towards debt than MAIN does, giving it a higher positioning in the capital stack and therefore a lower chance of reduced performance.

Furthermore, ARCC has a much higher percentage of its portfolio poised to benefit from rising interest rates than MAIN does, giving it a better chance of weathering rising inflation and interest rates well.

Last, but not least, ARCC trades at a much more compelling valuation based on objective comparisons of price to NAV and dividend yield as well as on a more subjective comparison to their typical price to NAV levels.

While MAIN has a superior track record and its monthly dividend is nice, we believe that ARCC is overall more attractive at the moment due to its portfolio being better suited to the current macroeconomic environment and significantly cheaper valuation. In fact, we believe that MAIN's past track record - while still impressive regardless of how you slice it or dice it - looks more attractive than management's skill really is given that their strategy benefitted relative to ARCC's from artificially low interest rates for longer than anyone could have predicted as well as from a historically-long economic boom.

We rate both stocks as a Hold at present, though we do believe ARCC is much closer to being a Buy than MAIN is.