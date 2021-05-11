Photo by romaset/iStock via Getty Images

During the recent years, renewable energy forms have consistently gained market share against fossil fuels. This trend is anticipated to continue, which is something that can be seen in government policies, providing citizens and corporations with incentives for a greener energy production. However, as always, the market tends to overreact when it comes to hyped economic areas. I believe we're looking at a market inefficiency in the field of solar power and related products. Today, we will outline some considerations regarding the valuation and technical profile of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Is SolarEdge Technologies Overvalued?

Currently, the stock is trading at $220.40 per share, which translates to a massive 89x TTM earnings multiple and a 65x forward earnings multiple. At the same time, industry average is priced at 34x and 31x respectively. Looking at Enphase (ENPH), a company's competitor, we can see that it is currently trading at 181 times its TTM earnings and at 108 times its forward earnings. Moreover, another competitor company, ABB (ABB), is currently priced at 140 times its TTM earnings and at 29 times its forward earnings. Additionally, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is trading at 16.7 times its TTM earnings and at 5.6 its forward earnings. Finally, JinkoSolar (JKS) is currently trading at 41 times its TTM earnings and at 11 times its forward earnings. Therefore, we can see that although SolarEdge isn't the most overvalued stock among its peers, its P/E ratio is certainly quite inflated.

On a price-to-book value basis, SolarEdge is trading at 10 times its book value while Enphase is significantly more overvalued at almost 23 times its book value. On the other hand, the other two companies, namely Canadian Solar and JinkoSolar are trading more or less at their book value. We can also see here that the market has overreacted more, regarding the valuation of Enphase, rather than that of SolarEdge's. However, both companies are significantly overvalued as compared to Canadian Solar and JinkoSolar.

As we can see in the graphs presented above, there is usually a reason behind such differences in pricing. For example, it is shown that during the last three years, revenues of Enphase have grown the most compared to the other companies. This could explain the high P/E multiple assigned by the market. On the other hand, Canadian Solar has seen a decline in its revenues during the last three years, and this is why it is trading at such a low P/E and P/B multiples compared to its peers. The most important question, however, is this: Does the "more than two - fold" difference between Enphase and SolarEdge revenue growth justify a "more than three - fold" P/E multiple?

This is a difficult question to answer. And while it is not directly related to the scope of this article, it leads us to the next question that is: Does the 80% increase in SolarEdge's revenues during the last three years justify the current 89x TTM and 65x forward P/E multiples? As we can see in the first graph, SolarEdge's shares have provided a 287% return over the last three years, being second only to Enphase. Still, the company has a significantly lower EV/Sales ratio than Enphase. More specifically, SolarEdge is currently trading at 7.66 times its sales while Enphase at 18.63x. Unlike the other metrics presented in the previous paragraphs, EV-to-sales offers a better understanding of the company's valuation for two reasons: First, it includes the company's debt burden in the calculation. Interestingly, if we look at the D/E ratio of both companies, we can see that Enphase shows an elevated figure of 139% while SolarEdge has a D/E ratio of 63%. Secondly, as we can see in the table below, the company ranked first in 2019, regarding revenues from inverter sales. Indeed, the company has shown a consistent and strong track record of revenue growth.

Source: SolarEdge Investor Presentation

During the last three years, revenues have increased by approximately 27%, being second only to those of Enphase. In addition, inverter market in the U.S. is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the next 6-7 years, with the graph below showing a CAGR of 5.6%. However, it is true that this is one of the most conservative forecasts I found out in my research, as others expect a 15.6% CAGR until 2025.

Source: Inverter market analysis report

The double-digit revenue growth combined with the low D/E ratio and the general inverter market trend leads me to the conclusion that the shares of SolarEdge still have some room to go, despite the intimidating P/E multiples.

Timing doesn't look right

From a technical analysis standpoint, we can see that the company has entered a downward channel since the beginning of 2021 while a bearish moving average crossover is imminent. What should be considered as a positive factor though is the sturdiness of the On Balance Volume indicator. Despite the price decline during the last 4 months, OBV seems to move in a much smoother fashion. While it is certainly not a bullish divergence, it should be noted and examined in the following trading sessions.

Source: Tradingview, constructed by the author

It is worth saying, also, that the break of the previous uptrend was indicated by the divergence of the MACD indicator presented in the diagram below.

Source: Tradingview, constructed by the author

As we can see, the MACD continues to create lower highs, which in combination with the downward channel and the bearish moving average crossover, create a thesis for avoiding a long position. From a purely technical analysis standpoint, a move down to test the $180 support is quite possible.

Conclusions

SolarEdge seems to be an overvalued company but looking into its main competitor, Enphase, proves otherwise. The company is trading at an aggressive P/E multiple, which is something that occurred due to the clean energy sector overhype. While I do believe this sector is poised to grow rapidly in the near future, technical analysis evidence suggests that a long position in the company should be avoided right now. This is one of the times that a good stock isn't a "Buy" due to several reasons, but at the same time, it definitely isn't a "Sell" either. So, my take on this one is to wait until it reaches the $180 support area and then open a long position, as only then it would represent a favorable opportunity from a risk and reward balance standpoint.