Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Bullish rating for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Affiliated Managers Group's stock price has increased by +22% from $143.06 as of Feb. 22, 2021, to $174.17 as of May 10, 2021, after I turned Bullish on the name in a prior update published on Feb. 23, 2021. The market currently values Affiliated Managers Group at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 10.5 times and 9.5 times, respectively.

Affiliated Managers Group's 1Q 2021 financial performance was in line with market expectations, with its non-GAAP earnings per share up +35% YoY driven by performance fees and share buybacks. I also like that the company has struck a good balance between returning excess capital to shareholders and allocating sufficient capital to new investments.

An improvement in client outflows and continued share buybacks should help to support Affiliated Managers Group's positive double-digit revenue and earnings growth expectations this year. Affiliated Managers Group's forward P/E valuations are also lower than its historical averages and that of its peers, which justifies a Bullish rating on the name.

1Q 2021 Results Were In Line With Market Expectations

Affiliated Managers Group reported the company's 1Q 2021 results last week on May 3, 2021, and its financial performance in the first quarter of this fiscal year was well aligned with market expectations.

The company's revenue expanded by +10% YoY from $507 million in 1Q 2020 to $559 million in 1Q 2021. Affiliated Managers Group's top line in the first quarter of 2021 was +0.5% higher than what Wall Street analysts had forecasted. Affiliated Managers Group's YoY revenue growth was driven by a +11% increase in average assets under management or AUM for the company from $663 billion in 1Q 2020 to $734 billion in 1Q 2021. If one compares Affiliated Managers Group's AUM at the end of the fiscal quarter, the company's AUM would have grown by +23% from $600 million as of March 30, 2020 to $738 million as of March 31, 2021.

Affiliated Managers Group's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share also increased by +35% YoY from $3.16 in 1Q 2020 to $4.28 in 1Q 2021, which was slightly above market consensus' quarterly earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The difference between Affiliated Managers Group's GAAP earnings and non-GAAP adjusted earnings is mainly attributable to "intangible amortization and impairments" and "intangible-related deferred taxes" as per the company's 1Q 2021 earnings release.

Its higher earnings per share growth relative to its top line expansion in 1Q 2021 is largely due to an increase in performance fees and share buybacks. Affiliated Managers Group's adjusted EBITDA increased by +23% YoY from $200 million in 1Q 2020 to $247 million in the most recent quarter, and the company's $247 million EBITDA included $42 million in performance fees. I believe that the general recovery in equity market and the rotation from growth to value has benefited Affiliated Managers Group, whose affiliates include notable value-focused boutique fund managersYacktman Asset Management and Tweedy Browne.

Another factor contributing to Affiliated Managers Group's strong earnings per share growth in 1Q 2021 is share buybacks, which I discuss in greater detail in the next section of this article.

Positive On Company Striking A Balance Between Returning Capital And New Capital Investments

Affiliated Managers Group has been primarily returning excess capital to its shareholders via share repurchases, with its forward dividend yields being unattractive at below 0.1%.

The company has reduced its average diluted shares outstanding by -12% from 49.1 million in 4Q 2019 to 43.2 million in 1Q 2021. This has helped Affiliated Managers Group deliver robust earnings per share growth in the most recent quarter which was highlighted above.

In the past four years, Affiliated Managers Group is estimated to have reduced its average diluted shares outstanding by -24% and returned close to $2.5 billion of cash to its shareholders via both share buybacks and dividends. As a comparison, Affiliated Managers Group's current market capitalization is around $7.2 billion. In other words, Affiliated Managers Group's total capital return in the last four years amounted to over a third of the stock's current market capitalization which is very significant.

Notably, the company continues to maintain a good balance between capital return and capital investment.

Affiliated Managers Group announced on April 30, 2021, that it took a stake in OCP Asia Limited, which it calls "a leading alternative manager in private markets" focused on "the Asia-Pacific region." Earlier, the company bought a stake in Boston Common Asset Management in February 2021, which it referred to as "a leader in ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) and impact investing for more than 30 years."

While Affiliated Managers Group continues to believe in the return of active equity management and the market's increased focus on value-focused equity fund managers, the company also is further diversifying into new areas of growth like Asian credit and ESG investing with its recent acquisitions.

Positive FY 2021 Earnings Outlook Is Supported By Improvement In Client Flows And Buybacks

Market consensus sees Affiliated Managers Group's revenue and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share growing by +10% and +24% YoY to $2,233 million and $16.57 for full-year FY 2021 based on S&P Capital IQ data. I think that the positive outlook for Affiliated Managers Group is reasonable and well supported by two key factors mentioned below.

Firstly, Affiliated Managers Group's net client cash outflows have narrowed significantly from -$15.8 million in 4Q 2020 to -$7.5 million in 1Q 2021. The company disclosed at its recent 1Q 2021 results briefing that "flows representing the vast majority of our EBITDA turned positive, excluding certain quantitative strategies" and "those quant flows do only contribute 3% of our EBITDA on a run rate basis."

Looking ahead, the outlook for Affiliated Managers Group's client flows is positive given its emphasis on value-focused boutique fund managers among its affiliates. Affiliated Managers Group revealed at its recent earnings call that it has "seen a lot of focus on value managers, particularly as clients are looking for best-in-class managers to navigate volatility across the full economic cycle." With the market currently still favoring a rotation from growth to value stocks, Affiliated Managers Group and some of its key affiliates like Yacktman Asset Management and Tweedy Browne could be key beneficiaries.

Secondly, Affiliated Managers Group has reiterated its focus on continued share repurchases for the foreseeable future at the company's recent results briefing. This will help to provide support for Affiliated Managers Group's forecasted normalized earnings per share growth in the twenties this year, on top of AUM expansion and positive operating leverage.

Valuation and Risk Factors

The market values Affiliated Managers Group at 10.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 9.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E according to its stock price of $174.17 as of May 10, 2021. Its forward P/E valuations are still lower than its 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple of 11.9 times.

While the company's stock price has performed well in the past two and a half months since my last update, Affiliated Managers Group still trades at a significant discount to its peers based on forward P/E valuations as per the table below.

Affiliated Managers Group's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Franklin Resources (BEN) 10.9 10.2 Federated Hermes (FHI) 11.3 10.7 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 15.4 14.7 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) 20.4 18.3 BlackRock (BLK) 23.1 20.2

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The key risk factors for Affiliated Managers Group are lower-than-expected share buybacks going forward, future acquisitions done at high valuations that fail to create value, and a widening of net client cash outflows in the quarters ahead.