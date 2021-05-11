Photo by aislan13/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A decade plus into a historically low-yield environment created by loose Fed monetary policy, it has become commonplace to hear savers complaining of not being able to earn any meaningful interest in traditional checking or savings accounts, and the interest rates on vehicles like CDs are also nothing to write home about.

With the multiple expansion that many equities have enjoyed in the current bull market, even many stocks in traditionally high-yielding sectors like utilities are yielding 2% or less. The 9% yield offered on USDC, or U.S. Dollar Coin, on platforms like Voyager Digital, makes this stablecoin an attractive income option compared to the yields one can earn on U.S. dollars in a traditional savings account.

What are Stablecoins?

FINRA defines stablecoins as digital assets that are "...designed to serve as a source of stored value within the distributed ledger technology ecosystem, thereby reducing the need to convert digital assets into fiat currency, which typically involves both administrative burdens and significant fees." FINRA goes on to explain that "Stablecoins achieve this functionality by linking their value to assets such as fiat currencies, commodities (e.g. gold), or a pool of digital assets."

Similarly, Lars Hoffman of The Block spoke with Real Vision's Ash Bennington in an excellent interview and explained that a stablecoin is "nothing other than a digital representation of a fiat dollar, euro, or Japanese yen in digital format... " and that for USD stablecoins such as USDC, "You have U.S. dollars that are sitting in a bank, an IOU is issued on the blockchain… and what is important is that in the end you have physical fiat money sitting in a bank, and you have a digital token representing that… You still have real money. You as a user get a layer that makes it easier to transfer the money while the money is still sitting with a custodian bank."

One of the original use cases for stablecoins was to facilitate trading - Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies are denominated in dollar terms, but before cryptocurrency enjoyed the same level of mainstream acceptance that it enjoys today, many exchanges did not have access to the banking system and its on and off rails to support the transfer of traditional fiat currencies, so stablecoins were useful as a static unit of account that Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH-USD), and other assets could be traded against.

Other current use cases for stablecoins include remittances, where payments using stable coins are orders of magnitude faster and cheaper than many of the traditional vehicles for remittances, and without the volatility of other cryptocurrencies used for remittances like XRP (XRP-USD). Furthermore, funding for new projects and applications in the blockchain and cryptocurrency spaces is often being settled via USDC and other stablecoins. As USDC's developer, the Goldman Sachs-backed Circle, states, "USCoin (USDC-USD) represents a major breakthrough in how we use money. Digital dollars work like other digital content - they move at the speed of the internet, can be shared in the same way we share content, and are cheaper and more secure than existing payments systems." (For further information, it probably won't be the most exciting video you've ever watched, but if you are interested you can see a demonstration of how USDC works and USDC being transferred all over the world on the USDC website.)

Like many cryptocurrencies, USDC is seeing an acceleration in corporate adoption and legitimacy thus far in 2021, with a prominent example being Visa announcing that it will the use of USDC to settle transactions on its network in March of 2021.

Much like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets, it stands to reason that more use cases for stablecoins will develop in the years to come as more projects and applications are developed upon blockchain technology.

USDC

Let's take a look at USDC, a stablecoin that fits into the first category described above, a fiat-backed coin, and one that is linked to the U.S. dollar. Overseen by the Centre consortium, which is helmed by major industry players such as Circle and Coinbase (COIN), USDC has considerable credibility. Circle describes USDC as an ERC-20 token that is "issued by regulated financial institutions, backed by fully reserved assets, redeemable on a 1:1 basis for U.S. dollars, and governed by Centre, a membership-based consortium that sets technical, policy, and financial standards for stablecoins."

In the aforementioned interview with Ash Bennington, The Block's Mike Rogers told Real Vision that "These companies that are within the United States are regulated as trust companies or as institutions, so it's really no different than what a commercial bank would be doing in a lot of cases with how they are verifying their balances." Indeed, USDC reserves are audited by Grant Thornton LLP on a monthly basis, and the results are published and easily accessible on Circle's website. As of May 5, 2021, there are over 15 billion USD Coins in circulation, and these USD Coins have accounted for a transferred-on-chain total of over $700 billion.

As of May 2021, various prominent crypto brokers and exchanges are paying out very attractive interest rates on USDC held there. Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF), the platform that I use, offers 9% APY interest to users with a minimum of 100 USDC. These interest payments are made on a monthly basis, so this cadence could offer a nice diversification in timing to an income investor who is normally accustomed to receiving a dividend payment on a quarterly basis. BlockFi, another one of the major platforms, offers 8.6% interest with no account minimum. Various other exchanges such as Nexo.io also pay out interest rates in this ballpark to USDC holders, although some of these others may not be easily accessible to U.S. investors.

I prefer USDC to the other major dollar-based stablecoin, Tether, for two major reasons. First and foremost, while Tether still accounts for the bulk of the stablecoin market, there have been well-documented questions over the quality of the collateral backing Tether. I won't wade into that matter one way or the other here but to me it feels a lot easier to hold USDC as it doesn't come with these same questions. Secondly, Voyager does not pay out interest on Tether, while it pays out 9% on USDC, making this an easier decision in my mind, irrespective of Tether's aforementioned challenges.

Since this is a stablecoin and thus does not fluctuate in price, USDC could also attract new investors into the crypto space who are wary of the volatility of Bitcoin and other digital assets but who are interested in the space and attracted to the high yields.

Risks

According to FINRA, a key risk to consider when holding stablecoins such as USDC is that "it can be difficult, if not impossible, for the public to verify how much fiat currency the issuer actually holds or what percentage of stablecoins are backed by reserve assets." This is absolutely a serious risk to evaluate when investing in stable coins, but the fact that USDC is overseen by and backed by reputable and high-profile companies like Circle and Coinbase, plus the transparent monthly audits, gives it an additional layer of credibility in my mind and puts it a step above other fiat-based stable coin options.

Another risk to USDC and stablecoins in general is that the interest rates on these assets will probably come down over time as they become more widely adopted, but that is probably further out and even a reduced interest rate would still be attractive compared to a lot of the other options out there.

Lastly, an additional risk would be the exchange where one is holding the stablecoin getting hacked.

Conclusion

Often, to get a yield in the 9% neighborhood on an equity, one will be investing in a distressed asset or one where a sharp price decline is what has made the yield so high, so they are investing with considerable downside risk to attain that yield. In contrast, with USDC, the price is pegged to $1 so there is Treasury-like downside and the ability to earn a high yield.

While one would obviously not invest in USDC for price appreciation, there are a variety of cohorts for investors who USDC could be useful to. This would include more traditional investors who are interested in getting involved in cryptocurrency but are uneasy with the volatility of some of the assets, income and yield seekers, or investors such as myself who already are invested in a variety of digital assets but want to shore up their portfolio with a more stable and low beta holding that also generates some income. For these groups of investors, I think that USDC is a nice option to have as part of an overall portfolio.