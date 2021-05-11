Photo by Shivendu Jauhari/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we revisit ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) for the first time since we did a piece on this promising biopharma concern back in June of last year. The shares rallied on Friday after first quarter numbers beat the consensus. Unfortunately, those gains were given right back in yesterday's market sell-off which caused the Russell 2000 to fall two and a half percent while the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) dropped over three and a half percent yesterday. We provide highlights on the quarter and what lies ahead for this promising biopharma below.

Company Overview

ANI Pharmaceuticals is a Minnesota-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and marketing of generic and branded drugs with niche or high barrier to entry characteristics. The stock is trading just under 10% higher than our last article on it and opened the day at just under $33.00 a share and sporting an approximate market capitalization of $465 million.

The company's product portfolio consists of dozens of small drugs - a full list can be seen here. ANI Pharmaceuticals also has a contract manufacturing business that supports late-stage development and commercial pharmaceutical manufacture of oral dosage forms, hormones, potent compounds, and Class II controlled substances.

Both businesses were expanded in early March when the company acquired a privately-held company called Novitium Pharma. The transaction happened for a total consideration of $163.5 million (cash payment of $89.5 million and $74 million in equity). Novitium also is eligible to receive $46.5 million in contingent payments. Assets purchased in this deal include the following.

Twenty-one abbreviated new drug applications or ANDAs that are currently filed with the FDA and more than 30 additional products under development, Novitium expects to launch over 25 additional products in 2021 and 2022. In addition, Novitium’s 50,000 sq ft East Windsor, NJ facility is set to expand ANI’s CDMO business adding 27 manufacturing suites and eight clinical suites.

The purchase is expected to be immediately accretive with $15 million in adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2021 provided the acquisition closes as scheduled in mid-year.

In early April, the company made a smaller purchase as they acquired the "NDAs for Oxistat Lotion, Veregen Ointment, and Pandel Cream and the abbreviated new drug application for ApexiCon E Cream" from Sandoz Inc. These products did a bit north of $13 million in sales combined in 2020. The deal was funded through borrowings under the Ani's pre-existing revolver credit facility. As part of the agreement, the companies entered into a multi-year manufacturing and supply agreement for OXISTAT® Lotion, Pandel Cream, and ApexiCon E Cream.

First Quarter Highlights

On May 7, the company posted Non-GAAP earnings of $1.04 per share and GAAP EPS of $0.01. Both numbers significantly beat the consensus. Revenues grew 9.5% from the year-ago period to $54.5 million which also easily beat expectations.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Yesterday, the stock saw the first new analyst firm rating on it so far in 2021. Raymond James reissued its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target an impressive 50% to $60 a share. The company ended the first quarter with cash and marketable securities just over $25 million, net accounts receivable of approximately $92 million, and debt just under $160 million. This represents leverage of just 2.3 times based on the preceding 12 months.

Coming Attractions

Integration of these two recent acquisitions should boost revenues and EBITDA nicely in the quarters ahead. In addition, the company should resubmit its Cortrophin® Gel sNDA re-filing sometime this quarter. If/when this product is approved, it could be very significant for the company. As leadership stated in the conference call following the release of earnings Friday "Cortrophin represents a new brand product with only one competitor in the same class achieving $770 million in revenues in 2020." Obviously, given the company currently has a revenue run rate of approximately $220 million, any decent market share Cortrophin acquires in that market would be significant. There was an article early last year that did a good job of outlining Cortrophin's potential.

Verdict

ANI Pharmaceuticals remains an interesting "off the radar" play in the biopharma field. The stock goes for less than 10 times projected FY2021 earnings and has some key growth drivers (recent acquisitions, potential Cortrophin approval) on the horizon. Despite a nearly $500 million, it does get little coverage from analysts. I have added to my stake in ANIP this week via covered call orders, which provide some decent downside protection. That is not a knock on the stock, just due to my cautious view on the overall market. I do continue to like the long-term outlook for the company.

