Introduction

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) sells alcoholic beverages, specifically within the beer space. The company has seen declines in volume and several impairment charges that have led to poor financials over the past few years. Management has recognized this and started a revitalization plan in 2019 to expand into above-premium beer and non-beer products. While I am skeptical about the success Molson Coors can have as a later entrant in these spaces, at the current price, there seems to be more upside than downside for the company.

Declining Each Year

Molson Coors has seen rocky financial performance over the past few years. Net sales have declined every year from $11.003 billion to $9.654 billion. And the rest of the income statement has followed suit. Gross profit and operating income have decreased by 21% and 124% since 2017. This has led to the company to become unprofitable as of 2020. So what's going on?

A large part of the bottom line underperformance is attributable to goodwill impairment charges in both the North America and Europe segments. In 2019, Molson Coors' North America segment posted a $668 million impairment charge, and in 2020, the Europe segment saw a $1.484 billion charge. These were posted due to a triggering event from acquisitions that did not meet growth expectations.

These charges led to the poor segment results seen above in each year. But taking out these one-off charges provides a better picture of the underlying business activity. When adjusted out, Molson Coors had an operating income of $1.451 billion and $1.011 billion in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Without the charges, the company seems to be in line with prior years' performance.

Although the impairment charges have been a large factor in the bottom line declines, they do not explain why net sales have dropped off 12% in 4 years. With such prominent brands, one would think Molson Coors would see much steadier sales over the long term. This has not been the case though, as volume has consistently decreased over the years. When looking by segment for the past two years, both Europe and North America have had declining volumes sold. This decrease in volume has been offset some by pricing and product mix increases, but when consumers want less of your product in a highly competitive market it is not good.

Q1 of 2021

This trend has continued into the first quarter of 2021. Net sales were down 9.7% at $1.898 billion. This resulted in an operating income of $177 million and a net income of $82 million. The good news is that now extra impairment charges were posted during this quarter, therefore segment operating income was solid. The North America and Europe segments had $142 and $86 million in operating income.

But as mentioned before, the volume decline trend is persisting. North America volume was down 9.4%, and Europe volume was down 17.5%, which totaled 12% for the company as a whole. The comparable operating income results seem great but this is due to the impairment charges of the past year. The quarter's performance is okay, but seeing continued volume declines is a troubling sign.

Revitalization Plan

Molson Coors has recognized that the current trend is not acceptable and announced a revitalization plan in 2019. This plan is focused on leveraging the well-known brands the company owns to expand into the above-premium and non-beer categories of the industry. These categories have seen exceptional growth over the years, but it seems Molson Coors is very late to the party. Because of this, I'm a bit skeptical of the success to regain top line growth through this strategy.

Balance Sheet

But how is the financial health of Molson Coors? With current and quick ratios of 0.66x and 0.45x, the company does not have enough liquidity to meet current debts. I prefer at least a current ratio above 0.75x in case of a downturn in business. Molson Coors does have low leverage though, with a debt-to-equity of 1.11x, meaning that the company has about a dollar of equity per debt. Overall, Molson Coors has an inventory turnover ratio of about 9x, therefore liquidity ratios are excusable, and with low leverage, the balance sheet is solid.

Valuation

As of writing, Molson Coors trades at around $60 per share. At this level, the business has a P/E of 15.58x using the average 2021 EPS estimate of $3.85. The book value as of Q1 2021 is $56.96, meaning Molson Coors trades at a book value of 1.05x. The company has not been growing top or bottom lines over the past four years, therefore the company deserves this valuation.

Conclusion

If you believe in the revitalization strategy Molson Coors has laid out, the company at this valuation is attractive. I am skeptical about how much success Molson Coors can have in the above-premium and non-beer space because it is such a late entrant to these categories. Overall though, I don't think it is a large risk getting into a position at the current price because the company has strong brands that won't deteriorate overnight, and there is more upside than downside.