Photo by nicolas_/E+ via Getty Images

The action in Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) in advance of its Q1 earnings release and announcement it had agreed to be acquired by Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) raises some questions. In particular, did anyone enrich themselves by buying Harvest shares prior to the announcement based on advanced information.

Price Action in Week before Announcement

There was heightened trading activity in Harvest in the week prior to the announcement as evidenced by the fact that its average daily volume on the OTC market was 157.1% above the week ended April 30. Some of that trading could be ascribed to its upcoming quarterly earnings report. For example, the following table shows the average daily volume of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Trulieve were also up, and they had announced they would be releasing their Q1 earnings on May 10 and May 13, respectively. The percentage increase in HRVSF volume, however, dwarfed the 47.4% increase for Curaleaf and the 21.4% increase for Trulieve.

Interestingly, AdvisorShares ETF (MSOS) acquired 700,000 swap shares on Tuesday, May 4. That represented a 6.1% increase in its Harvest position and its first addition to that position in three months. If the MSOS portfolio manager keeps his existing positions, Trulieve will account for the largest percentage of assets.

Transaction Exchange Ratio

In announcing the agreement, Trulieve stated shareholders of Harvest will receive 0.1170 of a subordinate voting share of Trulieve for each Harvest subordinate voting share. That exchange ratio represents total consideration of $2.1 billion and a premium of 34% based on the closing prices of Trulieve and Harvest on May 7, 2021.

On the day of the announcement, Trulieve stock tumbled $2.31 or 5.7% to close at $38.61. Harvest shares closed at $4.01, which was up $0.43 or 12.0% on the day.

A total of 3.47 million HRVSF shares traded on the OTC. That volume was well above its average daily volumes the previous two weeks. OTC volume on TCNNF was up with clearly more on the sell side as reflected by the decline in its share price.

Investment Bankers Cheer

Members of the investment banking community who participated in the Q&A following the joint conference call featuring Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO, and Steve White, Harvest CEO, cheered the transaction. Every analyst began their question by offering congratulations. Unfortunately, they did not follow through with purchase orders during the remainder of the day.

Arbitrage 101

The closing prices of $4.01 for HRVSF and $38.61 for TCNNF create an arbitrage opportunity since the intrinsic value of HRVSF is $4.52 (38.61 x 0.117). HRVSF is trading at an 11.3% discount (0.51/4.52) to its intrinsic value. It is likely that this discount will remain large until just days before the transaction closes due partly to the fact that most brokerage firms will not allow shorting of OTC stocks issued by foreign issuers. TCNNF shares are also hard to borrow. Furthermore, no timetable was given on when this transaction is expected to be completed.

Summary

Keeping a deal like this acquisition quiet has to be nearly impossible. It is likely that some people got wind of the deal (not necessarily from insiders) and took advantage of the situation by acquiring Harvest shares in the week preceding the announcement and then sold when the deal was announced. It would be interesting to see if there were any big buyers in the days immediately prior to the transaction announcement.

This brief analysis suggests that cannabis investors should be looking for volume surges and price increases as signs that a company is about to be acquired and enter those factors into their algorithm. After all, the cannabis sector has been a hotbed of M&A activity in recent months and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.