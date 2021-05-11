Photo by poba/E+ via Getty Images

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a biopharma holding company with programs for a wide range of diseases.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, UK-based Centessa was founded to operate as a parent firm to numerous subsidiaries developing treatments for cancers, kidney and cardiovascular diseases.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Saurabh Saha, M.D., Ph.D., who has been with the firm since January 2021 and was previously SVP of R&D at Bristol Myers Squibb

Below is a brief interview of recent hire Moncef Slaoui as chief scientific officer:

The firm's lead program, being developed by subsidiary Palladio Biosciences, is preparing to enter Phase 3 trials in 2020 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $250 million in equity investment and include Medicxi, General Atlantic, Vida Ventures and Janus Henderson Investors.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Technavio, the global market for polycystic kidney disease is forecast to grow by $486 million from 2021 to 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.9% from 2021 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing prevalence of kidney disease and increasing awareness of treatment options.

Also, the lack of approved drugs is likely to hinder growth to a greater extent than otherwise.

Major competitive vendors for polycystic kidney disease that provide or are developing related treatments include:

CorePharma

Galapagos

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Kadmon

Merck

Otsuka

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

The firm faces other competitors for its many other programs. The company's solid tumor programs have very large market sizes, as solid tumor treatment demand is among the largest cancer segments worldwide.

Financial Status

Centessa’s recent financial results are atypical of an IPO-stage biopharma in that they feature numerous subsidiaries via recent contribution transactions.

Also, the firm’s financials have little historical activity, as the firm was incorporated on October 26, 2020.

Centessa then acquired 11 companies or company interests on January 23, 2021 concurrently with a $250 million Series A preferred equity funding round.

Below are the company’s recent financial results:

IPO Details

Centessa intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure will likely differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the continuation of the lixivaptan Phase 3 safety study (ALERT) and initiation of a Phase 3 pivotal trial (ACTION); for the initiation of Phase 2 clinical trials for imgatuzumab; for the completion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for ZF874 and initiation of future clinical studies for ZF874; IND enabling studies and initiation of Phase 1 for ZF887; for the completion of ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial and initiation of future clinical trials for SerpinPC; to fund continued development of the other programs in our pipeline, including designing and conducting preclinical studies and clinical trials, as well as funding discovery, manufacturing, research and development; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes as well as to fund the acquisition of and drug development activities related to new programs; although we have no material agreements, commitments or understandings with respect to any in-license or acquisition, we have and plan to continue to evaluate such opportunities and engage in related discussions with other business entities from time to time. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Evercore ISI.

Commentary

Centessa is seeking U.S. public market funding to advance its subsidiaries’ various development programs.

The firm’s lead candidate, being developed by subsidiary Palladio Biosciences, is preparing to enter Phase 3 trials in 2020 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

The market opportunity for polycystic kidney disease is substantial and expected to grow at nearly 7% over the medium term.

CNTA's subsidiaries are pursuing numerous other treatment areas, with various market sizes and opportunities.

Management has disclosed no major pharma firm collaboration agreements so far.

The company’s investor syndicate includes well-known life science institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 20.2% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The firm is pursuing an unusual subsidiary approach to drug development and has only been in existence for a short time, while recently completing subsidiary contribution transactions to effectively launch its approach.

While the subsidiary approach may facilitate individual program financing availability, it also creates complexity as to valuation despite the companies being wholly-owned by the parent.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.