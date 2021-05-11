Photo by seksan mongkhonkhamsao/iStock via Getty Images

In this article that I wrote about BRZU, I explained that I had reduced my portfolio's exposure to Brazil. But like most investors, I am always on the lookout for the possibility of generating alpha. I have spent nearly a week studying CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) (NYSE:CIG.C), and I believe that I have yet to scratch the surface of this complex organization. That being said, I have liked what I have seen thus far.

This article focuses on the ticker CIG, but the information is relevant for CIG.C as well. CIG.C is CEMIG's common share, and it gives investors more voting privileges and comes with a tag-along clause. The tag-along clause states that if the majority shareholder sells its position (change of control is necessary), CIG.C investors can include their shares into the deal and sell them for at least 80% of what the majority shareholder received per share.

The company's preferred shares (CIG) do not come with the tag-along right. Investors also have fewer voting privileges as the common shareholder. That being said, CIG investors have better dividend rights (from 2015 to 2020, preferred shareholders received R$ 0.4697 more in dividends). For more detailed information, please go to CEMIG's IR website.

Investors are exposed to high exchange rate risks. For many years, the Brazilian Real has been weakening against the US Dollar. Investors also have to consider that CEMIG's majority shareholder is the state of Minas Gerais. The political influence could negatively affect the company's financial results and make the company more subjective to corruption.

CEMIG Operations Overview

Figure 1 - CEMIG's Operations

Source: CEMIG - About Us

CEMIG GT

Generation:

CEMIG GT is the 6th largest electricity generator in Brazil, with 89 plants and 6,086 megawatts of installed capacity. They supply energy to 18% of the country's free consumers. A free consumer is the same thing as unregulated energy, meaning that the consumer has the choice to purchase energy.

Figure 2 - CEMIG Sustainability

Source: Company Financials -4Q20

CEMIG GT generates all of its energy from renewable energy sources, as seen in figure 2. A majority of their energy generation comes from Hydroelectric dams. The small hydro plants ("SHP"), wind, and solar energy generation come from their investment in an alternative energy company.

CEMIG has a majority stake (45.83%) in the alternative energy company Renova Energia. This company generates energy via small hydroelectric dams, wind farms, and solar farms. On the 28th of December of 2020, Renova Energia's request to enter into the Brazilian equivalent of chapter 11 bankruptcy was approved by all the necessary parties. Renova Energia is in the process of selling its projects in development to pay off its creditors. CEMIG is among the list of creditors, giving them more cash for their investment program. Renova Energia's bankruptcy process has slowed CEMIG's disinvest program that I will explain in better detail later on.

Transmission:

CEMIG GT is the 2nd largest power transmission company in Brazil and has a transmission grid of almost 10,000 km. In total, the company operates and maintains 39 substations, not including the 23 substations that investments of CEMIG operate and maintain.

CEMIG D

CEMIG D is the largest electricity distributor in Brazil in terms of grid extension. It covers 96% of the state of Minas Gerais, which is the fourth largest state in Brazil and the second most populated. In terms of GDP, Minas Gerais is ranked third in Brazil.

From 2016 to 2020, distribution lines increased from 515,069 km to 545,706. 20.4% of these lines are located in urban areas, and the rest is located in rural areas.

CEMIG's Other Large Operations

Energy Trading:

CEMIG group is the largest energy trader in Brazil, with clients in 25 states. The volume of sales that this division is responsible for is equivalent to 16.67% of the entire Free market. CEMIG also has a 21.8% share of the market for incentive-bearing energy supply.

Natural Gas:

Gasmig is the exclusive distributor of piped natural gas throughout the state of Minas Gerais. GASMIG is preparing to IPO soon. The company believes it will disinvest a large percentage of its GASMIG shares after the IPO. It also believes it will receive around R$ 9 billion over the next five years for these shares.

Accounts Receivable

Figure 3 - Unemployment Rate

Source: Trading Economics - Unemployment

At the onset of the pandemic, CEMIG's stock price fell from its high of R$ 13.47 to R$6.85. A major worry for investors at the time was Resolution 878/20 and Federal Law 14,015/20, which temporarily prohibited energy companies from disconnecting a delinquent customer's energy.

Now that unemployment has leveled off, delinquent accounts began to decrease, as you will see in the next paragraph.

Figure 4 - Receivables Collection Index

Source: Company Financials 2020

CEMIG experienced a large decrease in its receivables during the second quarter of 2020. For the year 2020, the company achieved a collection index of almost 97% and posted provisions of R$ 135 million for default which was R$ 64 million less than what occurred in 2019.

At this point in my study, I discovered two things that at first made me regret studying a State-Owned company but later on made me reconsider them as an investment opportunity.

1. The government of Minas Gerais defaulted on their current contract payments due to a dispute of the method CEMIG used to adjust the state's contract prices. Accounts Receivable From The State Of Minas Gerais line item first appeared on the 2018 balance sheet with a value of R$ 245 million. As of 4Q20, this line item was only R$ 11.6 million as an estimated R$210 million of debt was converted into ICMS tax credits (state tax credit).

The company had a guarantee in the above contract, which stated they were allowed to withhold the dividends owed to Minas Gerais in the event of a default. To my surprise, CEMIG actually held the dividends owed to its majority shareholder (R$130,244,000 in 2020).

2. More good news, The State of Minas Gerais is planning to sell its majority stake in CEMIG by the end of 2022, according to the current governor.

Debt Reduction And Investments

Figure 5 - Disinvestment Program

Source: 6-K - Disinvestment Program

Figure 5 lists investments that CEMIG decided to sell to raise money to liquidate debt and invest in more aligned projects with their strategic operations. According to my research, the company has disinvested Transmineira, Light (sold in 1Q21 at around R$ 1.4 billion), CEMIG Telecom, and Gas exploration concessions. The company is in the process of partially disinvesting in GASMIG via IPO, as I mentioned earlier. CEMIG's position in Taesa is currently going through an open auction process, and I estimate that the company will receive R$ 2.9 billion (218,370,005 at R$ 12.89 for common shares and 5,646,184 at R$ 12.94 for preferred shares). CEMIG still has a position in Renova Energy and debentures with a fiduciary guarantee of the "moving parts" assets of Renova.

With the funds received so far plus the remaining profit after dividends, the company has been making many moves. They reduced their Brazilian Currency loans and financings from R$ 3.7 billion to R$ 90 million. Domestic issued debentures went from R$ 11.4 billion to 7.1 billion. In 2017, the company issued Eurobonds which was originally valued at 3.3 billion reais, and now these same debentures are valued at 7.9 billion reais due to the devaluation of the Brazilian Real.

The company has invested R$ 1.2 billion and R$ 2 billion in strategic projects in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The company also plans to invest approximately R$12 billion over the next five years in improvement projects and strategic projects.

Brief Financial Analysis

I decided to do just a brief analysis of some financial ratios that I believe are important in understanding the company. Unfortunately, this article is already longer than I wanted it to be, but CEMIG is complicated.

Table 1 - Dividends and Dividend Yield

Source: Public Data and CEMIG' IR Site

In the analysis in table 1, I didn't include the stock splits that occurred in 2020. Also, the dividends that the company has yet to pay in 2021 are included. Due to broker fees on dividends, these will be slightly higher than US Investors receive, and I am not considering the exchange rate.

CEMIG's dividend yield declined from 2015 to 2020 and mostly recovered in 2021. The five-year and seven-year average dividend yield for CIG is 6.1% and 6.7%, respectively. For CIG.C, the average dividend yield for the same periods was 4.5% and 5.5%, respectively.

Figure 6 - Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio

Source: Company Financials

I like the Fixed Asset Turnover ratio because it helps me see if a company's sales are actually increasing from improvements in operations and not from acquisitions. In the case of CEMIG, it also helps me see if their divestitures improved their efficiency.

As you can see in Figure 6, the company's efficiency had greatly improved since 2016 (when the divestment plan was implemented). It seems to me that the company is on the right track with its divestment plan.

Conclusion

Until now, I have yet to mention the elephants in the room. The exchange rate and coronavirus cases are both negative points that I believe are holding back this company. If an investor has insight into these two points and wants to invest in a Brazilian utility, I feel that CEMIG might be worth looking into. Until I finish my valuation, I will not be giving any recommendations other than I believe you should follow this company. I want to say that the improving dividend yield and Fixed Asset Turnover ratio sparked my interest. Also, the possibility of the company being privatized motivates me to understand its operations further.