IPO Update: Oatly Proposes Terms For $1.35 Billion U.S. IPO
Summary
- Oatly has filed proposed terms for a $1.35 billion U.S. IPO.
- The firm sells oat-based dairy alternative products to consumers in numerous countries.
- OTLY has grown revenue and gross profit but also high and increasing operating and net losses as well as operating cash burn.
- The IPO appears pricey, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) has filed to raise $1.35 billion from the sale of ADSs representing its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company sells various types of oat-based dairy alternative products in countries worldwide.
OTLY has grown revenue and gross profit but is also generating high and increasing operating losses and the IPO appears expensive, so I'll pass on it.
Company and Technology
Malmo, Sweden-based Oatly was founded to develop cow's milk dairy product alternatives using oat-based products.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Toni Petersson, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously the founder of several businesses in the hospitality and real estate industries.
Below is a brief overview video of Oatly by CNBC:
(Source)
The company’s primary offerings include:
Oat milk
Ice cream
Yogurt
Cooking creams
Spreads
On-the-go drinks
Oatly has received at least $448 million in equity investment from investors including Nativus Company, BXG Redhawk and Oste Ventures.
Customer Acquisition
The firm sells its dozens of products through retail and online channels.
As of the end of 2020, it sold its products through 60,000 retail stores and 32,200 coffee shops as well as through large online retailers such as Amazon.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
47.7%
|
2020
|
39.8%
|
2019
|
45.8%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped to 0.8x in the most recent reporting period, as the table shows below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
0.8
|
2020
|
1.3
(Source)
Market and Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global dairy product market size was an estimated $481 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $586 million by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are shifting consumer demand preference for protein derived from dairy products or alternatives as opposed to animal meat sources.
Also, improved cold supply chains and modern facilities have made the storage and transport of dairy / alternative dairy products more available for consumers.
Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. dairy products market:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
PepsiCo
Coca-Cola
Chobani
Nestle
Danone
Lactalis
Fonterra HP Hood
Arla Foods
Valio
Blue Diamond Growers
Califia Farms
Ripple Foods
Ecotone
Financial Performance
Oatly’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply growing topline revenue
Increased gross profit but reduced gross margin
Sharply growing operating and net losses
Increasing cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 140,052,000
|
66.2%
|
2020
|
$ 421,351,000
|
106.5%
|
2019
|
$ 204,047,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 41,934,000
|
53.7%
|
2020
|
$ 129,244,000
|
94.1%
|
2019
|
$ 66,585,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
29.94%
|
2020
|
30.67%
|
2019
|
32.63%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (28,515,000)
|
-20.4%
|
2020
|
$ (47,093,000)
|
-11.2%
|
2019
|
$ (30,759,000)
|
-15.1%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (32,383,000)
|
2020
|
$ (60,361,000)
|
2019
|
$ (35,625,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (29,200,000)
|
2020
|
$ (44,308,000)
|
2019
|
$ (39,117,000)
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, Oatly had $105.4 million in cash and $353 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($227 million).
IPO Details
OTLY intends to sell 64.7 million ADSs representing ordinary shares at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.35 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Baillie Gifford and affiliated funds have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $500 million of the IPO and other investors have agreed to purchase $135 million of stock at the IPO price in a concurrent private placement.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $8.5 billion.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.25%.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
- $188.3 million to repay the SLL Agreement in full;
- $10.8 million, based on an exchange rate of SEK 8.42 to $1.00, to repay a portion of the Bridge Facilities; and
- the remainder for working capital, to fund incremental growth, including our planned expansion, and other general corporate purposes, however, we do not currently have any definitive or preliminary plans with respect to the use of proceeds for such purposes.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Jefferies, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, RBC Capital Markets, Rabo Securities, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Truist Securities, CICC, Nordea, Oppenheimer & Co., SEB, Blaylock Van, C.L. King & Associates, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Siebert Williams Shank and Tribal Capital Markets.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$9,474,238,672
|
Enterprise Value
|
$8,520,993,672
|
Price / Sales
|
19.86
|
EV / Revenue
|
17.86
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-120.97
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.14
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
14.25%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$16.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$226,983,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-2.40%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
66.25%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential partial public comparable would be The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Hain Celestial (HAIN)
|
Oatly (OTLY)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
1.98
|
19.86
|
902.8%
|
EV / Revenue
|
2.16
|
17.86
|
726.7%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
31.29
|
-120.97
|
-486.6%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.40
|
-$0.14
|
-135.0%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-11.0%
|
66.25%
|
-702.23%
(Source and Yahoo Finance)
Commentary
Oatly is seeking U.S. public investment capital to pay off a portion of certain bridge facilities and for its general corporate expansion plans.
OTLY’s financials show strong revenue growth and gross profit growth, but worsening operating and net losses as well as increasing cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was a negative $227 million, so the firm is burning through cash at a high rate.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenue has increased and its Selling, G&A efficiency rate dropped to 08x in Q1 2021.
The market opportunity for dairy substitutes is large and expected to grow at a substantial rate, owing to the changing tastes of younger demographics for less-environmentally burdensome sources of protein.
Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 20.2% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the fragility of its supply chain, most specifically its oats and enzyme suppliers, which are relatively few in number.
As for valuation, OTLY is seeking a premium valuation at IPO, likely due to its high revenue and gross profit growth trajectories.
However, the firm is also generating equally high and growing operating and net losses, a distinct negative in the current macro stock market apparent dislike for high loss-making firms.
Given management’s expensive IPO valuation assumptions and the firm’s high and mounting operating losses, I'll watch this IPO from the sidelines.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 19, 2021.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.