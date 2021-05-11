Photo by Victoria Popova/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) has filed to raise $1.35 billion from the sale of ADSs representing its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company sells various types of oat-based dairy alternative products in countries worldwide.

OTLY has grown revenue and gross profit but is also generating high and increasing operating losses and the IPO appears expensive, so I'll pass on it.

Company and Technology

Malmo, Sweden-based Oatly was founded to develop cow's milk dairy product alternatives using oat-based products.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Toni Petersson, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously the founder of several businesses in the hospitality and real estate industries.

Below is a brief overview video of Oatly by CNBC:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

Oat milk

Ice cream

Yogurt

Cooking creams

Spreads

On-the-go drinks

Oatly has received at least $448 million in equity investment from investors including Nativus Company, BXG Redhawk and Oste Ventures.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its dozens of products through retail and online channels.

As of the end of 2020, it sold its products through 60,000 retail stores and 32,200 coffee shops as well as through large online retailers such as Amazon.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 47.7% 2020 39.8% 2019 45.8%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped to 0.8x in the most recent reporting period, as the table shows below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.8 2020 1.3

(Source)

Market and Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global dairy product market size was an estimated $481 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $586 million by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are shifting consumer demand preference for protein derived from dairy products or alternatives as opposed to animal meat sources.

Also, improved cold supply chains and modern facilities have made the storage and transport of dairy / alternative dairy products more available for consumers.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. dairy products market:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Chobani

Nestle

Danone

Lactalis

Fonterra HP Hood

Arla Foods

Valio

Blue Diamond Growers

Califia Farms

Ripple Foods

Ecotone

Financial Performance

Oatly’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit but reduced gross margin

Sharply growing operating and net losses

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 140,052,000 66.2% 2020 $ 421,351,000 106.5% 2019 $ 204,047,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 41,934,000 53.7% 2020 $ 129,244,000 94.1% 2019 $ 66,585,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 29.94% 2020 30.67% 2019 32.63% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (28,515,000) -20.4% 2020 $ (47,093,000) -11.2% 2019 $ (30,759,000) -15.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (32,383,000) 2020 $ (60,361,000) 2019 $ (35,625,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (29,200,000) 2020 $ (44,308,000) 2019 $ (39,117,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Oatly had $105.4 million in cash and $353 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($227 million).

IPO Details

OTLY intends to sell 64.7 million ADSs representing ordinary shares at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.35 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Baillie Gifford and affiliated funds have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $500 million of the IPO and other investors have agreed to purchase $135 million of stock at the IPO price in a concurrent private placement.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $8.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.25%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

$188.3 million to repay the SLL Agreement in full;

$10.8 million, based on an exchange rate of SEK 8.42 to $1.00, to repay a portion of the Bridge Facilities; and

the remainder for working capital, to fund incremental growth, including our planned expansion, and other general corporate purposes, however, we do not currently have any definitive or preliminary plans with respect to the use of proceeds for such purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Jefferies, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, RBC Capital Markets, Rabo Securities, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Truist Securities, CICC, Nordea, Oppenheimer & Co., SEB, Blaylock Van, C.L. King & Associates, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Siebert Williams Shank and Tribal Capital Markets.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $9,474,238,672 Enterprise Value $8,520,993,672 Price / Sales 19.86 EV / Revenue 17.86 EV / EBITDA -120.97 Earnings Per Share -$0.14 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 14.25% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$226,983,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.40% Revenue Growth Rate 66.25% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable would be The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Hain Celestial (HAIN) Oatly (OTLY) Variance Price / Sales 1.98 19.86 902.8% EV / Revenue 2.16 17.86 726.7% EV / EBITDA 31.29 -120.97 -486.6% Earnings Per Share $0.40 -$0.14 -135.0% Revenue Growth Rate -11.0% 66.25% -702.23% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source and Yahoo Finance)

Commentary

Oatly is seeking U.S. public investment capital to pay off a portion of certain bridge facilities and for its general corporate expansion plans.

OTLY’s financials show strong revenue growth and gross profit growth, but worsening operating and net losses as well as increasing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was a negative $227 million, so the firm is burning through cash at a high rate.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenue has increased and its Selling, G&A efficiency rate dropped to 08x in Q1 2021.

The market opportunity for dairy substitutes is large and expected to grow at a substantial rate, owing to the changing tastes of younger demographics for less-environmentally burdensome sources of protein.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 20.2% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the fragility of its supply chain, most specifically its oats and enzyme suppliers, which are relatively few in number.

As for valuation, OTLY is seeking a premium valuation at IPO, likely due to its high revenue and gross profit growth trajectories.

However, the firm is also generating equally high and growing operating and net losses, a distinct negative in the current macro stock market apparent dislike for high loss-making firms.

Given management’s expensive IPO valuation assumptions and the firm’s high and mounting operating losses, I'll watch this IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 19, 2021.