Cenovus: Free Cash Flow Generating Abilities Will Allow It To Buy Back ConocoPhillips Stake
Summary
- CVE shares remain very undervalued.
- This year will highlight just how much free cash flow the combined entity will generate.
- Synergy benefits set to add C$1.2 billion to FCF next year.
- If WTI improves above $70/bbl, CVE has more than enough FCF to buy back COP's stake.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) reported earnings on Friday morning and the earnings call transcript couldn't be more clear:
- Asset disposition continues contributing toward the $10 billion net debt target.
- Organic FCF will be first used toward debt paydown.
- Once debt metrics reach the target (lower than $8 billion long term), all excess FCF will be deployed toward share buybacks and coordination with COP will be discussed.
- Operationally, CVE continues to execute producing ~755k boe/d for 2021.
The positive earnings were foreshadowed a bit by ConocoPhillips' (COP) call where it reiterated its desire to sell down its ~10% stake in CVE from the start of Q2 2021 to the end of 2022. The market did not like that news and pushed CVE shares lower.
What's a bit frustrating for shareholders of CVE is that following the Q1 earnings call, the management team seems insistent on paying down debt first, while a share repurchase later could come at a higher cost (higher share price). This is likely what drove the lackluster reaction to what would otherwise be categorized as very positive earnings.
We believe one aspect of CVE's future prospect the market is overlooking is the asset disposition. Based on what we've heard through the grapevine of Calgary, CVE is likely to close on asset sales in Q3 2021, which would allow it to further deleverage to its goal of $8 billion. Using organic free cash flow, CVE will reach $10 billion net debt by the end of this year.
As a result, we expect CVE to communicate with COP its intention to buy out the ~10% stake via a one-time block transaction. By doing it this way, it would avoid the usual overhang of surplus stock when a major shareholder decides to sell. In addition, it would reduce the cost of share buyback.
One other aspect to consider when thinking about the timing of all this is that if oil prices improve, CVE's management team may feel more emboldened to take out COP shares via FCF first. As you will see in CVE's sensitivity chart below, for every $1/bbl change in WTI, CVE earns an additional $250 million.
Given our oil price forecast of $70+ by H2 2021, this could result in an additional increase of $2 billion in FFO for CVE. CVE's market cap today is around ~$21 billion, so the increase would effectively allow it to use FCF to buy out COP's stake.
While this is speculation on our end, it's a real possibility it will happen. By taking out ~10% of the float, CVE will effectively increase shareholder interest in the company by ~10%. We think the market will start pricing some of this as oil prices increase.
All in all, CVE is set to generate a record amount of free cash flow this year. Once the synergies are complete, it will be able to generate an additional $1.2 billion regardless of where oil is. This added FCF will help further reduce debt and buy back shares. At today's value, CVE can effectively buy itself out in four years, which is unthinkable given the stability and size of CVE.
We continue to recommend CVE as one of the best large-cap oil names to be long today.
HFI Research, #1 Energy Service
For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! We are now offering a 2-week free trial, so come and see for yourself!
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.