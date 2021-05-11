Photo by Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) reported earnings on Friday morning and the earnings call transcript couldn't be more clear:

Asset disposition continues contributing toward the $10 billion net debt target.

Organic FCF will be first used toward debt paydown.

Once debt metrics reach the target (lower than $8 billion long term), all excess FCF will be deployed toward share buybacks and coordination with COP will be discussed.

Operationally, CVE continues to execute producing ~755k boe/d for 2021.

The positive earnings were foreshadowed a bit by ConocoPhillips' (COP) call where it reiterated its desire to sell down its ~10% stake in CVE from the start of Q2 2021 to the end of 2022. The market did not like that news and pushed CVE shares lower.

What's a bit frustrating for shareholders of CVE is that following the Q1 earnings call, the management team seems insistent on paying down debt first, while a share repurchase later could come at a higher cost (higher share price). This is likely what drove the lackluster reaction to what would otherwise be categorized as very positive earnings.

We believe one aspect of CVE's future prospect the market is overlooking is the asset disposition. Based on what we've heard through the grapevine of Calgary, CVE is likely to close on asset sales in Q3 2021, which would allow it to further deleverage to its goal of $8 billion. Using organic free cash flow, CVE will reach $10 billion net debt by the end of this year.

As a result, we expect CVE to communicate with COP its intention to buy out the ~10% stake via a one-time block transaction. By doing it this way, it would avoid the usual overhang of surplus stock when a major shareholder decides to sell. In addition, it would reduce the cost of share buyback.

One other aspect to consider when thinking about the timing of all this is that if oil prices improve, CVE's management team may feel more emboldened to take out COP shares via FCF first. As you will see in CVE's sensitivity chart below, for every $1/bbl change in WTI, CVE earns an additional $250 million.

Given our oil price forecast of $70+ by H2 2021, this could result in an additional increase of $2 billion in FFO for CVE. CVE's market cap today is around ~$21 billion, so the increase would effectively allow it to use FCF to buy out COP's stake.

While this is speculation on our end, it's a real possibility it will happen. By taking out ~10% of the float, CVE will effectively increase shareholder interest in the company by ~10%. We think the market will start pricing some of this as oil prices increase.

All in all, CVE is set to generate a record amount of free cash flow this year. Once the synergies are complete, it will be able to generate an additional $1.2 billion regardless of where oil is. This added FCF will help further reduce debt and buy back shares. At today's value, CVE can effectively buy itself out in four years, which is unthinkable given the stability and size of CVE.

We continue to recommend CVE as one of the best large-cap oil names to be long today.