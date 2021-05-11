Photo by youngvet/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to rate Zynga Inc.'s (ZNGA) shares as HOLD.

This is an update of my initiation article for ZNGA published on March 3, 2021. Zynga's 1Q 2021 financial performance was above market expectations, thanks to both organic and inorganic growth drivers. ZNGA's stock price rose by +8% in the two trading days post-results announcement, suggesting that its financial results are viewed in a favorable light by the market.

On the flip side, the potential normalization of gaming demand post-pandemic and the negative impact of Apple's (AAPL) privacy changes are the key downside risks to management's and analysts' bullish financial estimates for Zynga in FY 2021. I view the current risk-reward for Zynga as not particularly attractive, as ZNGA's forward P/E valuations are higher than that of its peers and there is a risk of earnings disappointment in the short term.

Zynga Earnings

Zynga Inc. announced the company's 1Q 2021 results on May 5, 2021, and its financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was better than what the market had initially anticipated.

ZNGA's top line expanded by +68% YoY and +10% QoQ to $680 million in the first quarter of this year. Notably, Zynga's 1Q 2021 revenue represented a new historical high and exceeded both the company and the market expectations. ZNGA's 1Q 2021 revenue of $680 million was +7% and +6% higher than management guidance and sell-side consensus estimates, respectively. Zynga's mobile monthly active users also grew by +139% YoY to 164 million in 1Q 2021.

Zynga's strong YoY revenue growth in the first quarter of the current year was driven by both organic and inorganic factors. Specifically, "Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells" was introduced in September 2020 while Zynga's acquisition of two mobile gaming companies, Peak and Rollic, was completed in July 2020 and October 2020, respectively. In terms of sales performance by segment, the company's online game revenue (i.e. virtual goods sale) rose by +62% YoY from $344 million in 1Q 2020 to $557 million in 1Q 2021, and its advertising revenue jumped by +108% YoY to $123 million over the same period.

In particular, Rollic, which develops hyper-casual games, has been a major contributor to ZNGA's revenue beat in 1Q 2021. At its 1Q 2021 earnings call on May 5, 2021, Zynga noted that it is "building good cohorts in Harry Potter from the Rollic hyper-casual games" with "a lot of new players coming into our network that have never played a Zynga game before." The company also added at the recent results briefing that with the addition of Rollic, it thinks that "the momentum we have in our hyper-casual business is going to be a very strong driver of our advertising growth" for the remaining quarters of FY 2021.

With respect to bottom line performance, Zynga's net loss per share of -$0.02 in 1Q 2021 was also superior to market consensus of -$0.04 and the company's earlier guidance of -$0.05. The company's 1Q 2021 net loss per share also represented a significant improvement from its net loss per share of -$0.05 and -$0.11 for 4Q 2020 and 1Q 2020, respectively. ZNGA's narrower-than-expected net loss in 1Q 2021 was largely attributable to the positive effects of operating leverage. Its operating expenses only increased by +38% YoY from $495 million in 1Q 2020 to $686 million in 1Q 2021. In contrast, Zynga's revenue grew by +68% over the same period as mentioned earlier.

Zynga's 1Q 2021 financial performance was perceived favorably by sell-side analysts as evidenced by the increase in average target prices and the improvement in average stock rating. According to S&P Capital IQ data, the mean and median target prices for ZNGA increased by +1.7% and +3.8% to $13.23 and $13.50, respectively between end-March 2021 and May 7, 2021. During the same period, the number of "Very Bullish" sell-side recommendations grew from 13 to 14, while the number of "Bullish" sell-side recommendations increased from 4 to 5. In the next section of this article, I look at Zynga's share price performance following my initiation and post-results announcement.

ZNGA Stock Price

Zynga Inc.'s stock price declined by -5% from $11.56 as of March 1, 2021 to $10.99 as of May 7, 2021 after my initiation article for the stock was published on March 3, 2021. Although two months is too short a time frame to draw any meaningful conclusion, the unexciting share price performance of the company between the beginning of March and early May is aligned with my initial views on the stock. In my initiation article, I highlighted that I saw ZNGA's "growth opportunities" as "largely priced in for now as evidenced by the stock's lofty valuations."

However, it is worthy to note that Zynga's share price has increased by +8% in the past two trading days, after the company's 1Q 2021 results were released on May 5, 2021 after trading hours. Considering that the average target price assigned to Zynga by Wall Street analysts also increased following the results announcement, it appears that the investor sentiment towards ZNGA has turned more positive after the company's 1Q 2021 top line and bottom line came in above market expectations.

To determine if Zynga's stock price still has more upside at current levels, I need to revisit ZNGA's valuation.

The market values Zynga at 26.8 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 22.9 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E (based on non-GAAP earnings estimated by Wall Street analysts) according to its stock price of $10.99 as of May 7, 2021. ZNGA also trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 EV/EBITDA multiples of 16.5 times and 13.0 times, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, there is a wide disparity in forward EV/EBITDA valuations, but the peer companies' forward P/E valuations are largely in line with each other. Zynga's peers are valued by the market in the high-teens forward P/E range, while ZNGA is trading at forward P/E multiples above 20 times. In my opinion, Zynga's significant valuation premium to peers is the key reason for the stock's lackluster stock price performance (-5%) in the past two months (even after accounting for the +8% share price gain post-results announcement) since my initiation article was published, as investors see the positives associated with ZNGA as factored into its valuations to a large extent.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Zynga

Stock Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Consensus Current Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Glu Mobile (GLUU) 17.6 14.9 25.0 26.2 Rovio Entertainment (OTC:ROVVF) [ROVIO:FH] 17.7 16.8 7.7 6.8 SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) 17.1 16.1 0.13 N.A. as stock's enterprise value is expected to turn negative by FY 2022

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Note that Glu Mobile's valuations are based on its share price on its last trading day on April 28, 2021 prior to its acquisition by Electronic Arts (EA).

Zynga Stock Forecast

Encouraged by the company's strong and better-than-expected results in 1Q 2021, Zynga raised its full-year FY 2021 revenue guidance from $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion, and it now expects a narrower GAAP net loss of -$135 million as compared to -$150 million that was guided for earlier.

Sell-side analysts are even more bullish on Zynga's financial performance in FY 2021, as they see the company's top line expanding by +39% YoY to $2,736 million in the current fiscal year. Wall Street also expects ZNGA to deliver an even narrower (compared to management guidance) GAAP net loss of -$115 million for full-year FY 2021.

Both management guidance and sell-side analysts' consensus financial forecasts for FY 2021 are essentially assuming that the good performance of new games like "Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells" will be sustained till the end of the year and that Zynga will continue to benefit from the incremental earnings contribution of newly-acquired companies Peak & Rollic. These are reasonable assumptions, but there are two key downside risk factors that need to be given more attention.

Firstly, there is a risk of people being "less active" in playing games and hurting Zynga's future online game revenue, if the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control in the second half of the year, and fewer people work and study from home. According to an article published by Venture Beat on May 6, 2021, research firm Newzoo expects that "the global video game industry is forecast to shrink slightly in 2021" given that "it will be hard to beat last year’s (2020) numbers."

In a recent May 6, 2021 interview with CNBC, ZNGA's CEO Frank Gibeau emphasized that "over the last several quarters we haven't seen (user) engagement go down" even when there was an improvement in the pandemic situation which "gives us optimism for the rest of the year (2021)." While it is encouraging that recent user engagement trends are still positive for Zynga, there is no certainty that gaming demand will not be negatively impacted to a significant extent, as and when COVID-19 is effectively contained.

Secondly, Apple is making significant changes to privacy settings, and ZNGA acknowledged the potential impact of these changes. Apple will provide its users with the choice of opting into sharing their IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) only if they wish to. In the company's 1Q 2021 shareholder letter, Zynga noted that "Apple’s recent changes to IDFA will create some short-term pressure on advertising yields primarily in Q2 and Q3", but it stressed that the company can "offset this potential headwind" with strategies like "yield optimizations and opportunities to expand our advertising inventory."

Notably, Zynga has claimed that it had already factored the negative impact from Apple's IDFA changes into its FY 2021 guidance. Also, on the same date of its 1Q 2021 results announcement, ZNGA also disclosed the proposed acquisition of Chartboost, which it refers to as "a leading mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform" with "a global audience of more than 700 million monthly users and more than 90 billion monthly advertising auctions." The company highlighted at its recent 1Q 2021 results briefing that Apple's change to IDFA "was certainly a factor" in the Chartboost acquisition, as ZNGA recognized "the value of having first-party data extend higher in the funnel through a lot of the things that ad tech companies do."

In the medium to long term, I think that Apple's IDFA changes should have a limited impact on Zynga, as the company will be less dependent on external ad-targeting in future with the addition of Chartboost. However, in the near term, the negative effects of Apple's IDFA changes could potentially turn out to be worse than expected, as it is difficult to predict the exact percentage of Apple users who will eventually opt-in to sharing their IDFA.

In summary, I won't rule out a downward revision of both management guidance and Wall Street financial forecasts for Zynga in the subsequent quarters of 2021, if the pace of the roll-out of the vaccination program in various parts of the world is faster than expected, and fewer Apple users choose to share their IDFA.

Is ZNGA Stock a Buy or Sell

ZNGA stock remains a HOLD for me.

Zynga's forward P/E valuations are much higher than that of its peers, even assuming Wall Street's bullish financial forecasts turn out to be right. If gaming demand weakens to a larger extent than expected and the company's advertising revenue is impacted to a greater-than-expected degree by Apple's IDFA changes, there is a real risk that ZNGA's future earnings could disappoint the market.

In my March 2021 initiation article for Zynga, I emphasized that I am positive on the company's "growth opportunities in advertising, cross-platform play and hyper-casual games" in the medium to long term. My long-term expectations and optimism for Zynga remain unchanged, but I see the current risk-reward for the stock as less than attractive, given potential earnings disappointment and its rich valuations.

Zynga's key risk factors include a failure to integrate past & future acquisitions well, a significant decrease in user engagement post-pandemic, and a larger-than-expected negative impact on advertising revenue from Apple's IDFA changes in the short term.