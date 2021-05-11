Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (SCCAF) CEO Dave Friesema on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTC:SCCAF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Friesema - Chief Executive Officer

Stewart Schaefer - President, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

Craig De Pratto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Landry - Stifel

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Meaghen Annett - TD Securities

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

Operator

Yesterday, Sleep Country Canada released their financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

Dave Friesema

Thank you and welcome everyone. And thank you for joining us today. I hope you're all staying safe and healthy. Joining me today are Stewart Schaefer, our newly appointed President of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., and Craig De Pratto, our Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased to share the results of another successful quarter.

Building on the momentum of our record 2020 results Q1 continued to demonstrate the power of our omni-channel ecosystem no matter the headwinds. It is notable that these results were achieved amid lengthier store closures due to the COVID-19 restrictions compared to this time last year. Despite our physical store network being closed for 32.9% of operating days compared to 10.2% of operating days in Q1, 2020 we delivered powerful growth across our CP ecosystem. Further strengthening our position is Canada's preferred Sleep partner.

I would like to thank our team to Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous and Endy as well as our valued suppliers, landlords and media partners for their continued dedication and hard work, especially considering the ongoing pandemic which continues to take a toll on individuals and organizations across the country.

And Sleep Country is no exception. And as a result of extended tour closures in certain regions this quarter, we look forward to reopening and welcoming our associates back to our closed doors soon. As a result of our team's ongoing commitment over the last past year, it is a great pleasure that I can share our Q1, highlights. Revenue increased by 20.7% to $183 million. Net income grew by 74.1%. Same-store sales increased by 19.6% and the 52.9% increase in adjusted diluted EPS from $0.17 in Q1, 2020 to $0.26 in Q1, 2021.

Our purpose of Sleep Country is to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. We strive to live our purpose every day. And in Q1, our brands proudly supported over 175,000 Canadians to achieve their best sleep as a pillar of their well being. In pursuit of this purpose, we continue to chart our business against three strategic platforms to achieve sustainable and customer centric growth.

One, providing a world class customer experience. Two, pursuing relentless channel and product innovation, and three, helping Canadians improve their lives through sleep as a pillar of well being. The achievements of Q1, clearly demonstrate the power of our strategy to deliver formidable results. And we have seen great success as a result of our efforts across all three of our strategic pillars. It is clear that our customer centric approach is highly effective and establishing new relationships, deepening existing ones and ultimately growing our business for long term success.

Beginning with our commitment to provide a world class customer experience, we are proud to share that e-commerce drove almost 1/3 of our total quarterly revenue. In addition, our powerful same store sales growth includes our fourth consecutive quarter of triple digit e-commerce growth. These results showcase that our focus investments in our digital and physical sleep ecosystem are resonating with loyal and new customers alike enabling Canadians to learn, trial, purchase and deliver on their own terms.

We are also pleased to share that our highly impactful dreamline Digital Chat and phone capability which brings the unparalleled expertise of our sleep experts to the digital realm will remain an important channel and part of our customer experience model in the future. We have seen a remarkable 230,000 interactions since launching this capability last year underscoring our promise to provide exceptional customer experience at every touch point and across every channel.

Regarding our relentless pursuit of channel and product innovation, our goal is to be Canada's singular sleep partner and gateway to the world's best sleep [indiscernible]. We are confident it's a purposeful sleep ecosystem we have built, including our retail store network, e-commerce platforms, third party marketplace relationships and exclusive brand partnerships will continue to drive significant growth and serve as a key differentiator for us in market. In Q1, 2021 we open two new stores, one in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta and Collingwood, Ontario, bringing our retail store network to 283 stores and growing.

We continue to enjoy fruitful relationships with our brand partners, and our customers are responding well as illustrated through mattress and accessory revenue growth of 19% and 27.7%, respectively. We look forward to showcasing further innovation on this front over the coming months. Another landmark moment in the quarter was the completion of Endy’s contingent consideration payment of $25 million after Andy team well exceeded their growth and profitability targets established at acquisition in 2018.

Andy continues to innovate in the e-commerce space as Canada's dominant online mattress brand, and has enjoyed immense success and one of the country's fastest growing retailers. Andy is a powerful brand within our sleep ecosystem and their commitment to providing only the most exceptional customer experience closely aligns with the beliefs that have driven Sleep Country and Dormez-vous brands for 26 years.

At the very core of our business is our commitment to helping customers achieve their best sleep as a pillar of overall physical, mental and emotional well-being. Our unmatched sleep expertise and ubiquitous reach of our sleep ecosystem positions us to help Canadians prioritize and achieve their optimal sleep, a role that is now more important than ever. Within the realm of the strategic platform we launched a highly successful brand activation on World Sleep Day.

Our my sleep promise campaign successfully inspired Canadians to prioritize sleep as one of the best forms of self care for a happier and healthier life. Sleep tips developed in partnership with sleepscore, a leading sleep science company resulted in scores of Canadians making their own sleep promise to establish healthier sleep habits. We enjoyed immense success in this campaign with over 30 million social impressions and 50 million impressions in traditional media and our busiest sales week so far this year, all of which culminated in meaningful advancing our mission of awakening Canadian to the power of sleep. We look forward to championing sleep on behalf of Canadians in the months and years to come.

We are still in our growth journey having only scratched the surface of the value that our sleep ecosystem can deliver. We are eager to explore its capacity to sustainably grow our business and capture more market share. No matter how Canadians choose to shop we are proud to be their sleep partner of choice. It gives me great pleasure to announce the exciting news of Stewart Schaefer being appointed President of Sleep Country Canada Holdings.

Stewart has been a guiding influence in the world of sleep for nearly three decades. As the visionary and chief architect behind much of our strategic growth over the past 16 years, including the introduction, an exponential growth of our accessories category, the building of our powerful sleep ecosystem and the acquisition of Andy. His business acumen, entrepreneurial spirit and passion have elevated our family of brands to new heights. It is a true pleasure to work with Stewart and I'm excited to see the phenomenal growth I know he will deliver across our strategic platforms.

I will now turn the conversation over to you Craig to discuss our financials.

Craig De Pratto

Thank you, Dave. And morning, everyone. I like to reiterate that we're extremely pleased with our very strong Q1, results. As noted earlier in the call in Q1, 2021 our retail store network was impacted by the mandated government closures in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

In Q1, our store network was temporarily closed for 32.9% of its normal operating days in Q1, 2021 compared to 10.2% in Q1, 2020. Despite the significant challenge to our store network being partially closed, our strong Q1 results demonstrated the strength of our business model, brands, strategic investments and our associates. Our Q1 revenues increased by $31.4 million or 20.7% from $151.6 million in Q1, 2020 to $183 million in Q1, 2021.

This increase was primarily driven by 19.6% increase in same store sales, two new store openings and our app stores. We continue to see significant growth in revenue for e-commerce platforms. 29.3% of our Q1 revenues were generated from our e-commerce platforms. Additionally, we saw significant growth in both mattresses and retail or sorry mattresses and accessories revenue categories.

Our mattress revenue increased by $23.2 million or 19% from $122 million in Q1, 2020 to $145.2 million in Q1, 2021. Our accessories revenue increased by $8.2 million from 29.6 million in Q1, 2020 to $37.8 million in Q1, 2021. Our continued focus on bringing the best products service to Canadians has positively contributed to our Q1, 2021 revenue growth across both revenue categories.

Our gross profit increased by $9.1 million from $41.2 million in Q1, 2020 to $50.3 million in Q1, 2021. Our gross profit margin increased by point 0.4% from 27.1% in Q1, 2020 to 27.5% in Q1, 2021. This margin increase is primarily due to lower product and commissions costs, as well as leveraging fixed cost occupancy and depreciation costs. These decreases were partially offset by higher COVID-19 PP&E and in addition to costs associated with providing our customers with curbside pickups in areas where stores were closed. This decision to continue to serve our customers put downward pressure on the company's margin for the quarter as these wages were fixed in nature.

Moving on to G&A expenses. Our G&A expenses for the first quarter increased by $5.1 million or 17.5% from $29 million in Q1, 2020 to $34.1 million in Q1, 2021. As a percentage of revenue our G&A expenses decreased from 19.1% of revenue in Q1, 2020 to 18.6% of revenue in Q1, 2021. The $5.1 million change and G&A expenses is mainly driven by additional dollar spend and media and advertising and compensation occupancy expenses for the quarter.

Moving on from G&A our Q1 operating EBITDA increased by $4 million, or 14.9%, from $26.4 million in Q1, 2020 to $30.4 million in Q1, 2021. The increase is primarily due to strong revenue growth in Q1, 2020 combined with improved gross profit margin and partially offset by additional dollar spent in G&A expenses. Our Q1 net income increased by $3.7 million or 74.1%, from $5 million in Q1, 2020 to $8.7 million in Q1, 2021. Our basic earnings per share was $0.24 per share compared to $0.14 per share in Q1, 2020 representing 71.4% growth quarter-over-quarter as Dave mentioned earlier.

For the quarter we experienced a net decrease in cash of $2.7 million, net cash flows used from operating activities in 2021 were $11.5 million. Cash flows used in investing activities were $17.1 million and lastly cash flows provided by financing activities were $25.9 million, a large part of the cash used in operations and investing activities related to the completion of the Andy's contingent consideration of $25 million which was paid in March of 2021.

On the capital allocation front on May 10, 2021, the board declared a dividend of [$19.5] per share on the company's common shares. Additionally, the notice of intention to the TSX to pursue and NCIB which was filed earlier this year was accepted in March 2021, providing us the options repurchase shares commencing March 9, 2021.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter in April 2021, the number of verified COVID cases surged in Canada, we were required due to government mandates to temporarily re-close certain stores any attempt to contain the spread of the virus. As of today, approximately 47% of our stores remain temporarily closed.

This completes the overview of the financial results back over to you Dave for closing remarks.

Dave Friesema

Thanks, Craig. Building on our powerful results, we move forward with optimism and from a position of financial strength. The future of Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous and Endy is bright as we continue to grow and optimize our enhanced service model and deepen our trusted relationship with Canadians.

The quarter’s results are a testament to our strategy and our team's unmatched ability to anticipate, adapt and evolve with Canadians needs meeting them with the perfect solution to suit their sleep and wellness journeys no matter how they choose to shop. I'm continuously impressed with our team’s dedication to our customers and communities and have confidence in our continued growth.

We remain committed to meaningfully and positively supporting our environment, our people and our communities. We're proud to be the only national sleep retailer offering a comprehensive mattresses recycling program and are pleased to have diverted over 35,000 mattresses and foundations from landfills in Q1 through recycling and donation.

In addition, Endy expanded its healthcare heroes initiative in Q1, transforming call rooms and new Endy mattresses at an additional six Canadian hospitals including Scarborough General Hospital in Ontario, and hospital Pierre Boucher in Quebec.

To close this call on a celebratory note, I am thrilled to share that Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy all received recognition from the best workplaces institute as best workplaces in retail and hospitality. In addition, Endy was voted the most trusted mattress in a Box brand in Canada 2021 by BrandSpark all fantastic achievements that reflect our best in class brand family.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing against our strategic platforms and providing world class customer experiences, innovating across customer, product and channels to help Canadians achieve their best sleep and well being. We are confident that our business is uniquely positioned to thrive today and tomorrow and remain committed to delivering sustainable and profitable growth for our customers, associates, communities and shareholders.

With that, we conclude our remarks and open the floor for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Martin Landry from Stifel. Your line is open.

Dave Friesema

Good morning, Martin.

Martin Landry

Hi, good morning, everyone. And congratulations on your results and congratulations, Stewart on your promotion.

Stewart Schaefer

Thank you, Martin.

Martin Landry

So my first question there's lots of discussion on inflation in the economy. And I'd like to see how that's playing out in the mattress industry? I am wondering if you can discuss your lineup of mattresses and if manufacturers have implemented price increases at the beginning of the year.

Dave Friesema

So Martin, our pricing usually with our partners over the last 26 years is fixed. And it's very rare that we will absorb any price increases as people understand there is clearly signs of inflation everywhere not just in product, but in our logistics and our labor. And there has been some price increases that were discussed in the early part of the quarter and reflected in some of our pricing already and some that will be that's happening right now. That being said, I believe very strongly to our pricing power that in our demographic and on our product mix that we could pass on most of these price increases on to our stores and our products without having any impact on our business. Does that answer your question?

Martin Landry

Yes. Can you quantify what, what price increases you've received from manufacturers on average?

Dave Friesema

The price increases have been minor between 2% to 3% and we've seen more of a price, more inflation in terms of our logistics through pricings of containers and transport. That's been more of the unexpected increase that we've saw over a period of time, and we've already adjusted for that.

Martin Landry

Okay. And maybe just the follow up is wondering if you can break down the revenue drivers giving us more details on volume versus growth, volume versus price for the quarter?

Dave Friesema

In terms of that breakup of merchandise between mattresses and accessories or more specifically?

Martin Landry

Just matches as we can focus on mattresses just wondering how was your unit volume growth and how was your average unit price?

Dave Friesema

I can cover that one real quickly if you want it's just, as we talked about throughout last year, we were excited that we were seeing increases in our below 1000. But while not seeing decreases above 1000 and we continue on that same pattern. So we're seeing a really nice distribution of price comparisons across all of our price points. And so it is our AUSP is down a little bit because we're selling more customers at the lower end, but we're still selling just as many or more at the higher end. So we think that is about is healthy as you can get.

Martin Landry

And then on your unit price, can you talk about that a little bit, sorry on your volume growth?

Dave Friesema

Our volume growth was up significantly.

Martin Landry

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Vishal Shreedhar from National Bank. Your line is open.

Dave Friesema

Good morning. How are you?

Vishal Shreedhar

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. And congrats on the results. I was hoping to draw a little bit on your team's experience given your significant knowledge of the industry. Just wondering, as you scan history, if you recollect being in a period this strong and maybe if you can comment on the factors driving the strength, obviously triples these initiatives are driving the strength as well. But just on the backdrop, in your interpretation.

Dave Friesema

Well, I think it's interesting, I think what we're seeing is where our stores are open, they continue to be very busy across the country. But we are sitting here today with 47% of our stores not open. So we're, again, as we've always said, market share is a backward looking environment, we don't really understand it until it's already behind us. But we have every reason to believe from speaking with our suppliers that a lot of our success is coming from taking share.

And because we have over the last several years and I hope people are starting to realize it, we're not just a bricks and mortar retailer anymore. We're very strong bricks and mortar retailer, but we're a strong omni-channel retailer, whether it be a sleep country, Dormez-vous and especially Endy and so we're open, it's busy. And we're not it's where we will catch up.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, and with respect to how this period stacks up versus your prior periods operating periods in history is the strongest operating period in the country's history as you can recall.

Dave Friesema

I believe Q4 was stronger because less of our stores were closed.

Stewart Schaefer

There's no question that we're getting an additional share of the disposable income of the Canadian consumer since there is other things that they cannot do. And also, Canadian savings rates, as you all note, are at the highest level that they've been in year. So that all bodes well. I will also add that there was a few years, this is an industry that had a compounded growth of around 5% to 6% annually and the last few years, it lagged a little bit. The beauty of our business is that there is always that catch ups where we think that sales get deferred. So part is we believe as a catch up over the last few years that people are refocusing back on their home. And the wave of wellness that COVID has definitely implemented in the minds of Canadian consumers we believe that will continue as people realize the power of sleep and how important it is to their health and well being.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, appreciate it for that. And looking, you talked about your success as an omni-channel retailer and your investments have certainly paid off. I'm wondering if you can share some of your, some of the differences between your online customer and your in store customer. And if you're seeing those differences evolve throughout the pandemic, or change?

Dave Friesema

So what we can tell you that the online customer is very similar to our in-store customer besides one area, and I'll leave that to the end, but the journey definitely begins anywhere that they want it to but it seems that it does involve the store, especially on a price point of above $1,000. So the jury may begin on their phones and they are definitely coming into our stores as we do our geo-tracking and be able to determine that and they may concluded at the store or again on their phone and we saw that when the stores were closed and then reopened people lining up to get back into our stores.

The added bonus for us and Dave alluded to it a few moments ago, is our focus on driving our below $1,000 price points and even below our $500 price point which we always believe that we didn't have our fair share in that category which we wanted and with our brand and the confidence in our brands, the below 1000 price point and below $500 price points has definitely accelerated and that trajectory has not slowed down for us. And that's, we believe a whole brand new category that we're growing at a much more accelerated rate than we ever had before.

Vishal Shreedhar

Thanks for the color.

Dave Friesema

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Johnson [indiscernible] from CIBC. Your line is open.

Dave Friesema

Hey John.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning everyone.

Dave Friesema

Good morning.

Dave Friesema

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to ask about the e-commerce business and the acceleration you're seeing there and obviously, this is going to be an omni-channel business moving forward. But this is excessive econ make you rethink capital allocations at all moving forward, and maybe you lean more on the online business and more of your investments or through marketing or social media rather than just building up new stores. I would like to get your thoughts on that.

Dave Friesema

I think the one thing that I want to make sure that we're all clear on because we're very clear inside our company is that we do a lot of tracking and we do a lot of analysis every time we open a store, every time we do anything. And we want to have the right number of stores. So we don't have an ego about having more stores. We want to have the right amount. And so we'll get to that right decision. As of now, though we haven't seen anything that indicates the stores aren't a successful part of this equation.

We remind people of Q3 last year where our stores were open, we're in the middle of a pandemic with no vaccine and still 82% of our business went through the stores. So we'll continue to track it. And we'll have the right number. But the stores still play a big significant role as Stewart mentioned a minute ago especially above the $1,000 category. And so we'll continue to make sure that we are opening stores where required.

Stewart Schaefer

I will also add in terms of capital allocation, we're constantly measuring what is the best return on that investment. And some of the stores that we opened last year during the pandemic and continued again this particular quarter have been some of our strongest openings that we've ever had. And as of note while we've often mentioned the amount of stores that we believe per capita which we think it's one store for every 100,000. So still comfortably we are a long way from that at 283 stores. And until we see any signs that e-commerce is growing in spite of our brick and mortar which we have seen zero sign of that. We'll continue down the path of opening stores and hopefully driving our digital ecosystem.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you for that. And then my follow up I wanted to dig a bit deeper on the question about online customers versus in store and I get sometimes there's overlap between the two but do you see any difference on conversion rates on the mix of mattress versus accessories? You mentioned the transaction size. Is there more spending on returns or freight? Any color you can add on these items will be helpful?

Dave Friesema

Well, it's been an interesting year for us in a big learning period when COVID hits our accessory business exploded because people were cocooning at home. And then as the stores reopened we didn't really see much of a slowdown and it continued, our e-commerce continue to grow on the mattress side because customers were going in and testing our mattresses and again, like I said before, partially concluding the sale in store and some online. But there's no question that the accessory side of the business is a easier transaction for the customer to do online.

We've seen a lot of our loyal customers coming back and adding to the baskets. They made a transacted something in the stores and ever adding to their baskets online and a lot of new customers who we, who are experienced sleep country. Again, both mattresses and accessories. But the accessories as noted in this quarter seems to have accelerated quite quickly. That being said, the stores being closed the 40 odd percent of our stores that are closed this past quarter, we do a very good business on cash and carry of our accessories which also is a lead into buying mattresses. And we are pleasantly surprised at the accelerated growth that we had, despite the fact that so many of our stores were actually close. Does that answer your question?

Stewart Schaefer

Yes. And the only thing I'll add to it is that we track it to the second part of your question. We track very carefully our return rate and we're comfortable that we're well in line with what we want to be on that business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I appreciate the color. Thank you very much.

Dave Friesema

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Dave Friesema

Good morning, Stephen.

Stephen MacLeod

Morning, guys. And morning, congrats on the quarter and Stewart congrats on your promotion.

Stewart Schaefer

Thanks Steve.

Stephen MacLeod

I just had a couple of follow up questions. You guys have given a lot of great color here. Maybe just asking question a little bit differently. E-commerce has obviously been a big driver of growth and has really stepped in during the pandemic leading to a record quarter in terms of e-commerce as a percent of overall sales. Are you able to give any color on where you think how you think e-commerce sort of settles in once we accept the pandemic and hard to say what normal looks like. But just curious if there's some sort of run rate where you think e-commerce will settle in that?

Dave Friesema

Well, I think historically speaking, we've kind of mentioned that we thought that it might get to and I'm talking revenue somewhere in the 25% over time, but again that's speculation we passed it this quarter. But that's with our stores, a lot of our stores being closed, I think the one thing, the good thing is, wherever it settles in, we think we're going to be the largest. We already are, and will continue to push on that with not only good offerings but good expertise. I think the one thing we haven't talked about much today is our dream line and our dream chat which is a really nice addition to being online only.

So we really kind of we taught everybody talk about two channels online and the store, we kind of created three. We have online only, we have a lot of support from Dream line, which is our sleep experts on chat or the phone. And then we have the in store experience. And so again when we say that we want to be where the customer wants us to be and how they want us to be there I don't think we've ever been further along on that. And we're just going to continue to push on that.

Stewart Schaefer

I will also add that it will probably never go back to what it was before. Because we've all become very accustomed to actually shopping with that convenience on line. And it is definitely been a seamless experience for Canadians. But I guess the customer will dictate that to us, Stephen as time goes on. And I will add that just want to remind everyone that we are still really early in this runway, and which is very exciting for us and as Dave mentioned, on the dream line, there's other things that we're working on that we're really excited about that we haven't even deployed, yes, but this really began for us, November 19.

And so it's, we're still in our infancy of of what we're going to be doing plus our Endy team is unbelievable and continuing to grow and come up with great ideas and adding some new products to the mix. They just launched a new headboard, which is expanding our basket size there. So a lot of exciting and interesting things still to come for us.

Stephen MacLeod

That's great. And that actually is a good segue to my next question with respect to Endy. Obviousl when you bought and you were several years, several years in now, but he thought one of the things that you could leverage from their expertise was their ability to have a strong online presence. Would you say that having Endy in your portfolio has really helped drive e-commerce and omni-channel growth in sort of the sleep Country and Dormez-vous banners?

Dave Friesema

I would say that it's been a fabulous collaborative effort and there's no question that the team at Endy are the leading force in Canada in our opinion, online and they've been a fabulous asset and taught us some wonderful do's and don'ts along the way. But I will also give a call out to [indiscernible] who is our VP of e-commerce who has exploded our business and thank goodness for her and her fabulous team, as well as John [indiscernible] our head of it who launched our e-commerce in a timely manner and they've been exceeding all our expectations.

Stephen MacLeod

Well, that's great. Thank you. Thank you so much.

Stewart Schaefer

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Dave Friesema

Good morning Sabahat.

Sabahat Khan

Hi, good morning and thanks. I guess just a quick question on the same store sales I guess no. Well, I think you're indicating that about 33% of the normal operating days stores are closed. I guess how many stores are in the comp base or how did you go about figuring out which stores to include given the closures last year and this year?

Dave Friesema

Well, I'll let Craig answer that mathematically because he's the expert there. But I thought I would just. I really want to point out we're trying to de-emphasize same store sales. And we know we have to talk about the number. But we really think that total growth is the best way to measure it. But Craig, over to you.

Craig De Pratto

Yes. So we really did when you see the total sales, and then you see our same store sales, you'll notice that they're quite close and the reason is, is that we did just treat it as a normal, same store sales bucket for the total activity between both e-commerce and our storage for the quarter. We did this because if we, if we go back to Q2 of last year, where we have material closures, it was treated almost as an asterix to say that we couldn't, the results were too materially different. And we didn't feel it was a fair assessment of the activity of the company. This year with the strong results through e-commerce and and the stores that were open and when the stores did reopen in March we felt comfortable that treating it similarly to the way we've done in the past, and not excluding it made the best sense. And it really points to that the whole omni-channel approach of when one piece of our business is down or is closed temporarily we see significant increases and shifts to other lines of business so that being e-commerce and our dream line in the quarter.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. So if I understand that it's pretty much a kind of the entire store base this year versus last year same quarter.

Dave Friesema

Correct. Yes.

Sabahat Khan

Okay and is that kind of a similar approach you'll be using for Q2 I guess, given I guess, store closures are much larger?

Dave Friesema

Well I think again, last year, because we had such a material impact we'll just decide what's the best way to best explain to the market because it's good. We're going to be leaping over a really weak comp obviously in Q2. So it will be, it will just continue to be transparent around how we're measuring these items in the quarters to come as there will be a little bit of noise just given the pressures from the store closures on our network year-over-year.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, great. Thanks for that. And just question for me, I guess would I guess the take off of the e-commerce side of the business and still expand the store network and are you still looking to kind of expand into the mall channel? Or is that something you'll figure out once we're kind of beyond a pandemic and traffic trends normal. I just want to understand where we could expect some other features stores to go as you expand.

Dave Friesema

While we're still definitely looking at the malls. Right now, they aren't in the need in the immediate focus, because a lot of the malls are still closed down but as we look towards the malls, we're looking for better opportunities in terms of our cost of rents and as well as throughout the entire Canadian landscape as the market shifts as some of the retail shifts as happy and excited we are about our business. There has been unfortunately a lot of companies that have not done well.

And part of the repercussions of that or the fallout of that is that there is a lot of stores that have been closed. That being said we look for opportunities and triple A real estate, wherever we can find it which will be infill stores, because there's still areas that we have to add stores and tertiary markets which have been doing really well for us as we open up into new markets. The Windsor was a whole brand new market for us that we opened up and is continuing to excel. So we still see a lot of pockets all around Canada that we haven't yet explored.

Sabahat Khan

Great, thanks for the color.

Dave Friesema

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Meaghen Annett from TD Securities. Your line is open.

Dave Friesema

Good morning Meaghen.

Meaghen Annett

Good morning. So just maybe following up on storage responses looking at potential areas to continue to gain market share independence, I believe prior to pandemic fairly large piece of the market in Canada. So are you seeing those players really exiting the market to a more meaningful extent at this point? And how do you see that unfolding in terms of opportunities over the next year or so?

Craig De Pratto

In terms of Meaghen , our competition, you mean other retailers?

Meaghen Annett

Yes.

Craig De Pratto

No, it seems that the one area to be since this pandemic has begun is in the home furnishing set. So I can't say that we've seen any challenges for other retailers closing or foresee them disappearing. That being said, I do believe we do believe part of me we do believe that there has been some disruptions, supply chain disruptions across Canada for certain retailers that we've been fortunate enough in our teams have been fortunate enough to plan properly with by increasing our inventory and being proactive so that we could exceed our customers’ expectations and have the goods in stock. And we are aware that others may have had some challenges with that. So. But for now, I don't see that landscape changing.

Meaghen Annett

And secondly, can you provide an update on the implementation of the ERP? What's in place currently? And what kind of efficiencies do you envision achieving this year and beyond that?

Craig De Pratto

Yes. So just an update on the ERP. We are running the two systems in parallel. And so we've just actually cut over our first DC. So we cut over each DC across the country, and all the stores underneath. And then so some of the tools that this will start putting in places warehouse management, supply, demand chain planning tools to help optimize the flow of product across the country. So we are excited about that. In addition, it's now going to be connecting the POS to our e-commerce to all the different channels across the business to just a greater clarity from a customer journey perspective.

And so we're excited to really kick off a stronger connectivity with our customers and how we frequently speak with them because it's something that historically we've not had the infrastructure in place to do as good a job as we'd like we would have liked. So those are some of the things that would be more on the product journey and the customer journey side of things. It also is allowing us the opportunity which we've just started to do things like endless aisle and so providing our customers with a dropship program where they can order some more fashion, accessory items, different colors that we don't need to necessarily inventory in our store from a working capital perspective. So it's just excited to see some of the different opportunities that these tools will start putting in place. But the biggest thing that we're excited about is to have the data to have a little bit more certainty and comfort around the decisions that we're making and communicate with our customer more frequently.

Stewart Schaefer

Thanks Craig and the only thing I will add to that is just it's a real time event that's going on right now, which is we rolled over our first distribution center on May the fourth. And while there's always things that need to be tweaked, we're very pleased with the way it cut over. And it's quite stable. So we're going to continue to progress and monitor for the next few weeks and then we will continue the rollout across the country.

Meaghen Annett

Thanks for the color.

Dave Friesema

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Patricia Baker from Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. One of the things that a key differentiator for you and definitely a driver of market share gains and the exceptional sales trends that we've seen is what you refer to as your enhanced customer service model and that's underpinned by the very strong expertise that you have with your salesforce and of course that was so important that you tried to replicate that with the dream line for online.

And I'm just curious with 47% of your stores close and that means that you have a lot of those very experienced and knowledgeable sales people who are not working right now. What are you thinking about the reopening and do you foresee any challenges with maybe some attrition and not being able to get those people back? And what are you doing to in the meantime to keep them engaged so that you don't lose that talent pool.

Stewart Schaefer

Yes. Thank you. That's a great question Patricia. While we spend a lot of time thinking about this and communicating with our people to keep them engaged, we've done a lot during the whole pandemic as far as mental health. We've done a lot with LinkedIn learning. We're starting heavily on that to keep people engaged in different things. I will say that we feel confident that our team is raring to go and waiting to come back. And so the nice thing about this that's a very weird way to say it, but this is not the first time they've been through this and they realize that after we close the first and the second time when we reopen, the stores are quite busy. So they're confident that when they come back, they are coming back to a very vibrant environment. It's going to challenge them, and allow for them to be catch up and so by and large, we think they're really excited and raring to come back.

Patricia Baker

Okay, that's quite helpful and a good way to look at it. And Stewart you teased us a little bit by suggesting that there's a lot of exciting things to come in the second half and you referenced the dream line and you said that there's stuff that's coming that's in addition to the dream line and probably you can't really give me an answer, because you'll unveil innovation when you want to, but I'm just curious whether you think some of the new things that are coming down the pipeline would be as exciting and as interesting as dream line.

Stewart Schaefer

Patricia we don't give guidance. But I will reiterate that we are still very new and very young and very early days in a lot of the things that we're working on. So what we hope to deliver on is some of the things that we've already delivered on and continuing to expand our markets and our partnerships, driving, building our communities through our advertising and driving our efficacy and return on ad spend.

Bringing more relevant brands to all Canadians, growing our brick and mortar footprint, and growing as many channels distribution wise to our digital ecosystem. So all the things that the team had been executing on for the past couple of years we hope that you're going to see a lot more of that as we continue down this path.

Patricia Baker

Okay, thank you so much. Look forward to it.

Dave Friesema

Thank you. Nice talking to you.

Operator

Dave Friesema

Well, we're very happy to share this news with you. We always look forward to giving you updates on our business and we look forward to doing that for our Q2 results. I hope everybody stay safe and that when we meet again our stores will all be open and our team will be fully engaged but take care of yourself. Thank you.

